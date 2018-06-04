Jennifer Aniston looked slightly different & mostly great at a Malibu benefit

CHANEL Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans, A Benefit For NRDC

While her estranged maybe-husband gallavants across the French Riviera with Emma Stone, Jennifer Aniston was doing the same-old, same-old in Malibu this weekend. She attended a benefit for the Natural Resources Defense Council, a benefit which was held at Kelly and Ron Meyer’s Malibu home. Ron Meyer is Jennifer Meyer’s father. Jennifer Meyer is the ex-wife of Tobey Maguire and part of Hollywood Mom Mafia and one of Aniston’s close friends (and Aniston’s go-to jewelry designer). Aniston is nothing if not well-connected.

Anyway, maybe the posed photos between Aniston and Courteney Cox are throwing me off, but Aniston actually looks amazing here, right? If you want to look like a natural beauty, stand next to Courteney Cox. I know I’m being mean, but it’s the truth. In the solo photos, you can see that Aniston does look a bit… refreshed? And whatever she’s done, it’s good work too. She looks subtly different, but it’s a good sign when I can’t 100% put my finger on what is different. Some subtle filler work and Botox, I would think. And the hair change is AMAZING on her. I’ve argued – as have others – that she should start going darker, and it looks like she is. Plus, it’s a relief to see her without that fakakta flat-ironed hair. Her hair is naturally curly/wavy! EMBRACE IT.

As for “Jen: Three And A Half Months After Justin,” I still find it fascinating and odd that… nothing has really happened there. Like, there’s been no divorce filing. There’s been no People Magazine drama of competing narratives. Jen hasn’t given an interview where she’s cried at the ocean or talked about the goddess circle. Some of you posited the theory that the JustJen marriage was a sham in every sense, that they were never legally married and that’s why there’s been no divorce filing. If true… that’s really f–ked up. That means they literally faked a wedding for good PR and People Magazine covers. Yikes.

Meanwhile, The Daily Mirror reports that Jen is helping Courteney plan her back-on wedding to Johnny McDaid, and Jen plans on being CC’s maid/matron of honor. We’ll see!

Photos courtesy of WENN.

82 Responses to “Jennifer Aniston looked slightly different & mostly great at a Malibu benefit”

  1. Nev says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Yayyy Jen looking great. Love the hair change.

    Reply
  2. JAC says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:31 am

    Her hair looks the same?

    Reply
  3. Tanesha86 says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Jen looks beautiful here but Courtney looks scary😲. I wish she’d never had all that work done, she was already stunning

    Reply
  4. Suns Up Monday says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:33 am

    It does look like she’s had very well done work on her face – she looks great with that hair.

    But oh, my. The sun damage on her chest! Wear sunscreen, ladies. Embrace the fake tan on your chest and slather on the sunscreen.

    Justin’s douchey behaviour has me doing something I never thought I would – actually feeling bad for Jen. Whatever they were (and I don’t think either of them thought it would be forever), he’s acting like a tool.

    Reply
  5. Really says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:34 am

    Botox.

    Reply
  6. Char says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:40 am

    Seeing them together just makes me miss Rachel and Monica. That’s a one hour special I would like to watch.

    Reply
  7. NoShame says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:41 am

    If she was smart enough not to actually marry him then kudos to her. She’s got millions to protect and he’s proven with his recent behavior he shouldn’t be able to get his hands on one penny of that fortune. I read back then that they spent months haggling over a pre-nup. Maybe she started to get an uneasy feeling. If she pulled a Mick Jagger on him she gets all the props.

    Also, judging by Theroux’s behavior I’m starting to think she’s the one who dumped him. He’s just been working too hard to gaslight her while she doesn’t seem even remotely interested in launching a competing narrative. She seems happy to be rid of him and totally unaffected by his shameless, weirdly sexist media campaign. It does feel a lot like he’s trying to punish her for something.

    Reply
    • Truthful says:
      June 4, 2018 at 7:43 am

      Well actually, I never thought of it this way (her being the dumper) but it makes so much more sens and rings totally true!

      I am fully on board with your comment.

      Reply
      • anonymous says:
        June 4, 2018 at 7:59 am

        I agree with you NoShame but I don’t think she’s unaffected, it’s got to cut seeing him with Emma Stone when you’ve been tossed aside like yesterdays takeout dinner and 2 months later he’s being seen with the woman.

    • DP says:
      June 4, 2018 at 8:15 am

      I hope you’re right! If so, it must make him crazy that she’s ignoring his antics (at least publicly)! Gaslighters hate to be ignored, but it’s the best way to deal with them! Go Jen!

      Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      June 4, 2018 at 9:43 am

      “I read back then that they spent months haggling over a pre-nup. Maybe she started to get an uneasy feeling. If she pulled a Mick Jagger on him she gets all the props.”

      and see, this is why I don’t agree necessarily that they “faked” a wedding. I think they had a ceremony but never finalized a pre-nup and therefore never filed paperwork. I think he was biding his time hoping the license would be filed and he could walk away with some cash but she dumped him before it could happen.

      because, again, she DOES seem happy and he really does seem like he’s trying to punish her.

      and Felicia, you make a good point. the first rumors were about Petra whatshername, the SUPER EDGY art girl. no response from JA. so he upped it cute kindasorta “ingénue” A-list actress…and yet she still doesn’t seem to care.

      Reply
  8. LadyT says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:44 am

    If this is an example of Jennifer Meyer’s jewelry I am not impressed. It looks very cheap and unoriginal- a lock and an angel wing? Or does she design for the teen mall store?

    Reply
  9. Shambles says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:44 am

    GAUCHOS? :o

    Reply
  10. Jayna says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:48 am

    Jen looks great. She’s probably just had laser done. Good lighting and makeup. These photos don’t show how cute her outfit is because she has the purse in front of the middle part.

    Courtney looks great. I see a big difference. People have forgotten how far she went with fillers, Botox, and lip injections. She was in the mothers and daughters movie a couple of years ago, and she looked bizarre. I keep thinking who does she remind me of? It was Caitlyn with her plastic-surgeried face. I almost cried it made me so sad. I think Courtney looks great here.

    Reply
  11. Shirurusu says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Omg Courtney Cox! She looks like the joker! I’m sorry I don’t like to shame people over their looks but really, WHYYYYY has she done that to herself? She doesn’t look younger, only weirder!

    Reply
  12. Maya says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:53 am

    How ironic and hypocritical of some people here.

    If it was anyone else other than The Eternal Victim Jennifer, who faked a whole wedding and did magazine covers for money, they will be judged harshly and called names.

    But no, since it is Jennifer, she was smart 🙄

    Never mind she lied to millions of people and even committed fraud by collecting money from those magazines for exclusives.

    Poor poor Jennifer is never wrong – it’s everyone else who is…

    Reply
  13. Erinn says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Courtney is starting to look more like herself. I’m not positive what people thought she would look like if she’d had absolutely no work done. She was never going to look like she did in ’92 at this point in her life. She looks better now than she did when she had gone ham on the fillers in her lips and cheeks. But if she wasn’t smiling the way she is in this photo, I really don’t think she’d look nearly as bad.

    I also don’t think Jen looks great. I don’t understand the jacket over her shoulders paired with that pose holding the bag. She looks like a cold, elderly lady. Not in the face – but in the pose/outfit. Has she gained weight? Her face looks fuller – but I suppose it could be fillers? She doesn’t look bad. I mean – she’s 49, she’s not going to look 20. But CoCo is 53 and if she hadn’t gotten all the bad work done over the years, she would look way younger than Jen.

    Reply
  14. GameofScones says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:54 am

    They still had a wedding, they just might not have gotten legally married
    Maybe they both decided after going through divorces that they wanted the commitment to be between them with no legally binding paperwork so if they ever split a long drawn out divorce wouldn’t happen.

    Reply
  15. Ocjulia says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:56 am

    She does look very pretty but is she being sponsored by Chanel? Otherwise, why is she holding her bag like that? It’s like, “THIS IS MY PURSE. DO YOU SEE IT? IT IS MY PURSE.”

    Reply
    • anonymous says:
      June 4, 2018 at 8:04 am

      They’re all wearing Chanel at a Chanel event

      Reply
    • Felicia says:
      June 4, 2018 at 8:18 am

      Maybe she’s making fun of all of the comments over the years about “hiding her stomach” and the ridiculous stories about being pregnant with Pitt’s baby that some rag put out a couple of weeks ago. Honestly, after so many years of the same thing, month in and month out, if it were me, I’d be effing with the rags too. Lol

      I’m thinking she had her hairdresser go back to her base color with some highlights and some “ombre” effect. I just had my hairdresser do major lowlights because touching up your highlights over time leads to going way too blonde.

      As to Theroux, someone on a different site brought up the possibility that their “honeymoon” in Tahiti was actually a destination wedding and the back yard thing was a fake to throw the paps off the trail. That actually put the whole “invite a whole bunch of your friends on your honeymoon” thing into a completely different context to me, since that is what one does with a destination wedding. It’s not implausible at all.

      Reply
  16. Lucy2 says:
    June 4, 2018 at 8:06 am

    She looks good, but the same to me, I don’t notice any “refreshing “. ?

    Reply
  17. Alix says:
    June 4, 2018 at 8:32 am

    Her brows seem a bit heavy here, if not quite Leann-esque.

    And yeah, plenty of cheek filler.

    Reply
  18. Jessica says:
    June 4, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Why do people feel the need to point out when they think someone has had work done? They typically arent even consistent, its only for the people they dislike.

    Reply
  19. teehee says:
    June 4, 2018 at 8:40 am

    A bit of filler, a bit of botox. Her cheeks are plumped to smoften/smooth both the skiin but also her facial features. (most obvious under eyes)

    I dont like it :D

    Im not in favor of any of that – why fill your face with stuff to prevent lines- why be swollen and pale?

    Reply
  20. Darla says:
    June 4, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Love Jen’s outfit. Yes those are gauchos and yes they are very on trend right now. I also think Courtney looks way better than she did at one point.

    Reply
  21. bigk says:
    June 4, 2018 at 8:58 am

    She got a new tip on her nose, plus a touch of botox and filler. I can’t say I love it but she doesn’t look bad.

    Reply
  22. Natalia says:
    June 4, 2018 at 9:02 am

    That Chanel purse of Jennifer’s looks like something I would’ve seen at a Berkeley flea market in 1975.

    Reply
  23. Karen says:
    June 4, 2018 at 9:29 am

    She gained weight. That is the only difference. Everything the same.

    Reply
  24. Cathy says:
    June 4, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Although facelifts are obviously more invasive I’d opt for that before injecting foreign substances into my face

    Reply
  25. Zondie says:
    June 4, 2018 at 9:41 am

    No to Courtney’s shiney suspenders and trousers

    Reply
  26. KiddV says:
    June 4, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Her face had been looking puffy or swollen before the Edgy Justin breakup, now she looks more normal. Either she lost alcohol bloat or her last fillers have calmed down.

    I think Courtney looks good. She’ll never look natural again, but this is pretty close.

    ETA: I just noticed they have matching hair styles. LOL

    Reply
  27. Hotsie Totsie Too says:
    June 4, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Wow…I know Courteney Cox isn’t the *worst* – plenty of people have overdone the ‘Tox/surgeries more than she ever will, but seeing her ‘new’ face is *still* shocking to me. Doesn’t matter how often I see her photos, she just…well, she got scared @ the aging thing & wrecked her face whilst attempting to save it.

    Jennifer looks great! I agree w/Kaiser – she’s refreshed, but refreshed *well.* And I thought the Justin wedding ‘sham’ was a conspiracy theory @ 1st, but now…hmmm. ¯_(ツ)_/¯

    Reply
  28. Cayy says:
    June 4, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid freak me out because they look like they are related. Perhaps they use the same doctors.

    Reply
  29. Cyclingmomma says:
    June 4, 2018 at 10:03 am

    The hands tell all.

    Reply

