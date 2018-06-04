Jennifer Aniston looked slightly different & mostly great at a Malibu benefit

While her estranged maybe-husband gallavants across the French Riviera with Emma Stone, Jennifer Aniston was doing the same-old, same-old in Malibu this weekend. She attended a benefit for the Natural Resources Defense Council, a benefit which was held at Kelly and Ron Meyer’s Malibu home. Ron Meyer is Jennifer Meyer’s father. Jennifer Meyer is the ex-wife of Tobey Maguire and part of Hollywood Mom Mafia and one of Aniston’s close friends (and Aniston’s go-to jewelry designer). Aniston is nothing if not well-connected.
Anyway, maybe the posed photos between Aniston and Courteney Cox are throwing me off, but Aniston actually looks amazing here, right? If you want to look like a natural beauty, stand next to Courteney Cox. I know I’m being mean, but it’s the truth. In the solo photos, you can see that Aniston does look a bit… refreshed? And whatever she’s done, it’s good work too. She looks subtly different, but it’s a good sign when I can’t 100% put my finger on what is different. Some subtle filler work and Botox, I would think. And the hair change is AMAZING on her. I’ve argued – as have others – that she should start going darker, and it looks like she is. Plus, it’s a relief to see her without that fakakta flat-ironed hair. Her hair is naturally curly/wavy! EMBRACE IT.
As for “Jen: Three And A Half Months After Justin,” I still find it fascinating and odd that… nothing has really happened there. Like, there’s been no divorce filing. There’s been no People Magazine drama of competing narratives. Jen hasn’t given an interview where she’s cried at the ocean or talked about the goddess circle. Some of you posited the theory that the JustJen marriage was a sham in every sense, that they were never legally married and that’s why there’s been no divorce filing. If true… that’s really f–ked up. That means they literally faked a wedding for good PR and People Magazine covers. Yikes.
Meanwhile, The Daily Mirror reports that Jen is helping Courteney plan her back-on wedding to Johnny McDaid, and Jen plans on being CC’s maid/matron of honor. We’ll see!
Yayyy Jen looking great. Love the hair change.
Her hair tone and texture is more like Friends Season 1 & 2 here.
Suits her more.
she does look REALLY good.
I guess dropping that 150 lbs did her some good.
I was just thinking how amazing it is that men can really affect the way a woman looks. She looks so good here compared to photos of her with JT near the end of their relationship.
Her hair looks the same?
and still looks terrible
Looks pretty much the same. She should ditch the center part.
Center parts drive me bonkers for some reason. I always want to run my fingers through and muss it up.
An off center part would be more flattering for her features.
so should angie
Jen looks beautiful here but Courtney looks scary😲. I wish she’d never had all that work done, she was already stunning
Her features were so delicate. She destroyed them with the fillers.
She was always so gorgeous and now she looks…..not like herself.
I don’t know, I think CC looks pretty good, at least compared to how she did look. I read an article where she talks about succumbing to the pressures of trying to remain youthful looking and how even doctors try to pressure you into procedures (gotta love Hollywood). She’s actually allowed her fillers to dissolve and it shows. She still looks tweaked but not nearly as puffy & scary looking as before. As far as JA it looks like she’s layed off the fillers too, which is always a good thing. She looks good.
Agreed CC looks way less freakish than before.
Definitely less frightening.
I agree with you, too. she looks much better than she used to, with that puffy Joker-mouthed face.
I also agree Courteney looks much better. Jennifer seems kinda puffy to me like she’s having an allergic reaction.
It does look like she’s had very well done work on her face – she looks great with that hair.
But oh, my. The sun damage on her chest! Wear sunscreen, ladies. Embrace the fake tan on your chest and slather on the sunscreen.
Justin’s douchey behaviour has me doing something I never thought I would – actually feeling bad for Jen. Whatever they were (and I don’t think either of them thought it would be forever), he’s acting like a tool.
I had a similar thought – that her neck is really starting to show her age.
I noticed that on both Jennifer and Courtney…..the neck/chest area is starting to show the age. It seems no matter how much good “work” is done on the face, the neck/chest will always show one’s age.
Botox.
Seeing them together just makes me miss Rachel and Monica. That’s a one hour special I would like to watch.
And see, I was just agreeing with the guy who argues that “Friends” marks the beginning of civilization’s demise. https://medium.com/s/story/how-a-tv-sitcom-triggered-the-downfall-of-western-civilization-336e8ccf7dd0
@ennuisha
Loved the article! Remember the pairing of Rachel and Joey, the stupidest characters in the world? It was like having a glimpse of the end of the world… And Monica and Chandler becoming the “adults” was also a bit scary.
Thank you for that link. I was living abroad for a few years in the mid 90′s and when I got back to the States I was struck by a profound and pervasive shift in how young people (of which I was one) spoke…to each other about things, etc. Then I turned on the TV and realized that nearly all of my cohorts were speaking like a character on Friends. Their inflections, intonations, sarcasm, etc. It was scary. I’m not a conspiracy theorist but it seemed like my age group had been reprogrammed by that show.
If she was smart enough not to actually marry him then kudos to her. She’s got millions to protect and he’s proven with his recent behavior he shouldn’t be able to get his hands on one penny of that fortune. I read back then that they spent months haggling over a pre-nup. Maybe she started to get an uneasy feeling. If she pulled a Mick Jagger on him she gets all the props.
Also, judging by Theroux’s behavior I’m starting to think she’s the one who dumped him. He’s just been working too hard to gaslight her while she doesn’t seem even remotely interested in launching a competing narrative. She seems happy to be rid of him and totally unaffected by his shameless, weirdly sexist media campaign. It does feel a lot like he’s trying to punish her for something.
Well actually, I never thought of it this way (her being the dumper) but it makes so much more sens and rings totally true!
I am fully on board with your comment.
I agree with you NoShame but I don’t think she’s unaffected, it’s got to cut seeing him with Emma Stone when you’ve been tossed aside like yesterdays takeout dinner and 2 months later he’s being seen with the woman.
I hope you’re right! If so, it must make him crazy that she’s ignoring his antics (at least publicly)! Gaslighters hate to be ignored, but it’s the best way to deal with them! Go Jen!
Plus, he’s been upping his gaslighting game from “edgy artist that no one has ever heard of” to “A-list actress”. Definitely looking for a response.
“I read back then that they spent months haggling over a pre-nup. Maybe she started to get an uneasy feeling. If she pulled a Mick Jagger on him she gets all the props.”
and see, this is why I don’t agree necessarily that they “faked” a wedding. I think they had a ceremony but never finalized a pre-nup and therefore never filed paperwork. I think he was biding his time hoping the license would be filed and he could walk away with some cash but she dumped him before it could happen.
because, again, she DOES seem happy and he really does seem like he’s trying to punish her.
and Felicia, you make a good point. the first rumors were about Petra whatshername, the SUPER EDGY art girl. no response from JA. so he upped it cute kindasorta “ingénue” A-list actress…and yet she still doesn’t seem to care.
Yes, the guy is a complete tool. She should just stay single and hire atttactive pool boys… lol
If this is an example of Jennifer Meyer’s jewelry I am not impressed. It looks very cheap and unoriginal- a lock and an angel wing? Or does she design for the teen mall store?
Yeah, that necklace is bad. And I’ve liked some of her Jennifer Meyer pieces in the past. And if it’s some other designer, it’s still bad.
GAUCHOS?
Jen looks great. She’s probably just had laser done. Good lighting and makeup. These photos don’t show how cute her outfit is because she has the purse in front of the middle part.
Courtney looks great. I see a big difference. People have forgotten how far she went with fillers, Botox, and lip injections. She was in the mothers and daughters movie a couple of years ago, and she looked bizarre. I keep thinking who does she remind me of? It was Caitlyn with her plastic-surgeried face. I almost cried it made me so sad. I think Courtney looks great here.
Agree about Courtney. She looks far better now than she did a couple years ago. She must have stopped doing something.
Jen looks the same to me, albeit with wavier hair, which I like.
I like her hair too. Looks good on her.
Omg Courtney Cox! She looks like the joker! I’m sorry I don’t like to shame people over their looks but really, WHYYYYY has she done that to herself? She doesn’t look younger, only weirder!
How ironic and hypocritical of some people here.
If it was anyone else other than The Eternal Victim Jennifer, who faked a whole wedding and did magazine covers for money, they will be judged harshly and called names.
But no, since it is Jennifer, she was smart 🙄
Never mind she lied to millions of people and even committed fraud by collecting money from those magazines for exclusives.
Poor poor Jennifer is never wrong – it’s everyone else who is…
Oh Maya, your hatred for Aniston is well known. She could literally invent a cure for cancer and you’d still attack her.
For all we know, Aniston was in charge of planning the wedding and he was in charge of filing the paperwork. I seriously doubt the intent was to commit fraud with the public, but more likely fraud against each other.
Keep in mind, they never sold wedding photos. We have not seen a single photo of that wedding so how did they provide exclusives and make money off this wedding?
I know! She sold the pictures of her wedding for millions of dollars…oh, wait..
Yeah the only ones out there were taken by helicopter or drone from a paparazzi.
Fraud? Lol.
Committed fraud for what and collected money for what exclusives? There were no exclusives from their wedding and no photo shoots for their wedding unless you saw something nobody else on the planet did?
I don’t know, it seems like of all the things in the world, even in just celeb land, to be outraged about, Jennifer Aniston’s existence isn’t one of them.
And yet, that particular poster keeps that torch burning. It’s weird. I doubt even her hero Angelina Jolie cares that much about Aniston.
LOL I know. It cracks me up Esmom. Edit to say – I think it’s about AJ. For someone like me who likes both ladies it’s really wild. I stopped reading comments at Dlisted because the things they say about AJ there are just beyond the pale. I don’t know what is wrong with people, but oh well.
Darla, I like both of them, too. I think a lot of us on here do.
some of the comments I read about Jolie on other sites are sickening. why you’d have so much hatred or whatever for someone you don’t know is strange to me.
I feel that kind of hatred towards Trump and most of his family, and I don’t know them. It doesn’t make me strange, and I doubt I’m alone.
oh maya your delusions are scary
It’s weird they faked a wedding and married life. Why would they do that? What was the motive? Lainey gossip was right when she stated Jen found someone to play the game with her. Why did she feel the need to fake married life?
IMO, her fraud marriage is the most interesting topic about her.
“faked a whole wedding and did magazine covers for money, they will be judged harshly and called names.”
They would be decimated for days on this site.
Brad and St. Angie did it – they weren’t decimated.
Courtney is starting to look more like herself. I’m not positive what people thought she would look like if she’d had absolutely no work done. She was never going to look like she did in ’92 at this point in her life. She looks better now than she did when she had gone ham on the fillers in her lips and cheeks. But if she wasn’t smiling the way she is in this photo, I really don’t think she’d look nearly as bad.
I also don’t think Jen looks great. I don’t understand the jacket over her shoulders paired with that pose holding the bag. She looks like a cold, elderly lady. Not in the face – but in the pose/outfit. Has she gained weight? Her face looks fuller – but I suppose it could be fillers? She doesn’t look bad. I mean – she’s 49, she’s not going to look 20. But CoCo is 53 and if she hadn’t gotten all the bad work done over the years, she would look way younger than Jen.
They still had a wedding, they just might not have gotten legally married
Maybe they both decided after going through divorces that they wanted the commitment to be between them with no legally binding paperwork so if they ever split a long drawn out divorce wouldn’t happen.
She does look very pretty but is she being sponsored by Chanel? Otherwise, why is she holding her bag like that? It’s like, “THIS IS MY PURSE. DO YOU SEE IT? IT IS MY PURSE.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG. I somehow missed that part.
Maybe she’s making fun of all of the comments over the years about “hiding her stomach” and the ridiculous stories about being pregnant with Pitt’s baby that some rag put out a couple of weeks ago. Honestly, after so many years of the same thing, month in and month out, if it were me, I’d be effing with the rags too. Lol
I’m thinking she had her hairdresser go back to her base color with some highlights and some “ombre” effect. I just had my hairdresser do major lowlights because touching up your highlights over time leads to going way too blonde.
As to Theroux, someone on a different site brought up the possibility that their “honeymoon” in Tahiti was actually a destination wedding and the back yard thing was a fake to throw the paps off the trail. That actually put the whole “invite a whole bunch of your friends on your honeymoon” thing into a completely different context to me, since that is what one does with a destination wedding. It’s not implausible at all.
Hmmm. I’ve never thought about the destination wedding thing at all. I wonder if TMZ, which first pushed the marriage conspiracy theory, has ever bothered looking for the marriage license in Bora Bora.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@NOSHAME: No idea, but it would certainly make more sense taking your wedding guests with you for the wedding than taking whole bunch of friends on your honeymoon.
She looks good, but the same to me, I don’t notice any “refreshing “. ?
Her brows seem a bit heavy here, if not quite Leann-esque.
And yeah, plenty of cheek filler.
Why do people feel the need to point out when they think someone has had work done? They typically arent even consistent, its only for the people they dislike.
A bit of filler, a bit of botox. Her cheeks are plumped to smoften/smooth both the skiin but also her facial features. (most obvious under eyes)
I dont like it
Im not in favor of any of that – why fill your face with stuff to prevent lines- why be swollen and pale?
It’s odd how swollen and artificial looking is preferred over having some lines on your face because you’ve been on this earth for half a century.
Yeah, I’ve posted before about these two ladies in my town who have come to resemble each other because of all the fillers. There’s a distinct look that starts to emerge, weird in the forehead area especially. It’s creepy and it takes away a lot of facial uniqueness and does not make them look more youthful. Just kinda desperate.
It’s not just ‘stuff’ you’re sticking in your face, botox is flat out poison.
Love Jen’s outfit. Yes those are gauchos and yes they are very on trend right now. I also think Courtney looks way better than she did at one point.
Yeah, I love Jen’s outfit. And I love her bag. I want her bag!
Courtney’s outfit? Not so much. I also think they are all totally over lit in all of the photos from this party. It’s like someone aimed a spotlight at their faces.
She got a new tip on her nose, plus a touch of botox and filler. I can’t say I love it but she doesn’t look bad.
That Chanel purse of Jennifer’s looks like something I would’ve seen at a Berkeley flea market in 1975.
…and now you’re kicking your ass because you didn’t grab it:)
She gained weight. That is the only difference. Everything the same.
Yeah, honestly I don’t see any big difference.
Although facelifts are obviously more invasive I’d opt for that before injecting foreign substances into my face
No to Courtney’s shiney suspenders and trousers
Her face had been looking puffy or swollen before the Edgy Justin breakup, now she looks more normal. Either she lost alcohol bloat or her last fillers have calmed down.
I think Courtney looks good. She’ll never look natural again, but this is pretty close.
ETA: I just noticed they have matching hair styles. LOL
Wow…I know Courteney Cox isn’t the *worst* – plenty of people have overdone the ‘Tox/surgeries more than she ever will, but seeing her ‘new’ face is *still* shocking to me. Doesn’t matter how often I see her photos, she just…well, she got scared @ the aging thing & wrecked her face whilst attempting to save it.
Jennifer looks great! I agree w/Kaiser – she’s refreshed, but refreshed *well.* And I thought the Justin wedding ‘sham’ was a conspiracy theory @ 1st, but now…hmmm. ¯_(ツ)_/¯
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid freak me out because they look like they are related. Perhaps they use the same doctors.
The hands tell all.
