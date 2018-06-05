“Harry Styles is the new face of Gucci & it’s not that bad, actually” links

Harry Styles is the new face of Gucci & I don’t hate it. [LaineyGossip]
Legally Blonde 3 is probably going to happen. [Dlisted]
Simon Cowell hasn’t had a cell phone for ten years. [OMG Blog]
Why were certain shows brought back? [Looper]
The second LEGO movie looks amazing, just like the first. [Pajiba]
Meghan Markle’s Suits costars talked about the Royal Wedding. [JustJared]
The Miss America pageant is no longer a pageant, and they’re canceling the swimsuit competition. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Katie Holmes’ hair does look great these days. [GFY]
Harvey Weinstein was arraigned today, he pled not guilty. [Buzzfeed]
This just came in as well: Kate Spade has passed away, and TMZ reports that the cause of death was suicide. [TMZ]
Kate Spade committed suicide?!
WHAT WHERE DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?
I just read it on TMZ.
CBS, NBC, etc. NY Times.
The Times just broke with it.
Thank you all for the replies. That is incredibly sad and her designs were all so bright and cheerful too.
If I’m ever in dispair I think of my kids and my wacky shelter pets. Not only would I ruin my son emotionally, but who would love my special needs fur babies?
Yeah, she hung herself and left a note.
Oh God. That’s so horrible.
Oh no! That’s terrible!
The poor woman. How awful.
Her daughter I think is just 13. Edited to add, Kate named her new line after her … Frances Valentine.
I can’t even imagine what she must be feeling.
So devastated for her daughter! I gasped out loud when I read the headline on The Cut. Her designs (as someone elsewhere pointed out) were always so bright and cheery; how sad that such was not the case for her emotionally. May she rest in peace.
I saw the report on CNN. Her death is proof that money and success don’t make a person happy and troublefree
Yes, was just thinking she had a very comfortable life, a youngish child, and it still didn’t matter.
It doesn’t matter if you are rich or poor, thin or thick, tall, short, gorgeous or average, intelligent, witty, creative… mental issues do not make exceptions. Do not judge anyone. Just talk, walk, life is already short, the only thing that matters is to make yourself happy, if you need meds, its ok. You matter. You are unique. Do not let your brain chemistry define you.
I can’t imagine the despair someone, especially a mother, would feel to do this. Years ago I read an article about her and her business. It all sounded so glamorous. I think I’m right that David Spade is her brother in law. So sad
yes he is. She married his brother.
Also, Rachel Brosnahan is her niece.
I never knew that.
That’s all I can think about too, how terrible she must’ve felt to leave her daughter. If I remember correctly I think she sold her brand a few years ago in order to spend more time with her and her family. Anytime I go through depression and thoughts of suicide randomly enter my mind as a form of relief I always think of my daughter first, and how it would ruin her life in so many ways, that’s something hard to recover from for anyone, at any age. That poor girl, and 13?! That’s when you need your mom the most, it’s such a hard age as is, so I have no doubt that Kate was suffering tremendously to do something like this. People say it’s selfish but I don’t think that’s the case usually, I think she probably felt like a burden and she was better off dead. It’s just so heartbreaking for everyone:(
I didn’t know she was Rachel Brosnahan’s aunt, either.
@Jess I agree with you…no matter how awful this is for her daughter, she must have been in such despair that she felt her daughter would be better off without her, and did this in the hopes of lifting that burden. It’s just horrific on every level. She was probably suffering for a very long time.
Yes, my coworker and I just saw that. She was always such a quiet public figure compared to other designers that it was a total shock to hear about her in the news to start with and then for something so tragic. That poor family. Her daughter is – what, 13? 14?
I just saw on instagram. 55.
I am close to tears. Surface is so meaningless, what’s inside can eat you alive. People we need to be more open about it. Depression or any other mental issue. My heart breaks for her teen daughter. This poor woman, she found her way out but there are so many other solutions. Ones that will keep you alive.
I don’t really get these campaigns. How many people who know who Harry Styles is can actually afford Gucci clothes? What’s their market, teenage kids of Russian and Chinese oligarchs?
I think it’s just for free press/ buzz in the media not really about his fan girls affording it. Case and point, it’s being covered here. Free advertising is the game.
The answer is not that many of them. What Gucci is trying to do is aspirational marketing, so that when Styles’ fanbase does get greater disposable income in the future they’ll then want to spend it at Gucci for their first “grownup” purchase. The actual tactic has mixed results though. For print and news sources selling out to the insta celebs has ruined them, because it alienated older consumers who actually purchased their goods. For certain brands like Gucci I could see it working in a limited area, because Gucci already has a “loud/attention seeking” kinda rep. Other brands where being tastefully discreet is more important not so much. On the whole though, many of Styles fanbase, and younger audiences in general, get most of their designer fashion fix via fast fashion outlets so in the long run I don’t really see the tactic working out.
Those brands mostly sell perfume and sun glasses to regular people. So they build up the name as a luxury brand with big names and then sell other products with the same brand on them.
All I know is, the green plaid scarf/manshawl thing is LIFE.
I can’t nor would Gucci be on my shortliat even of I could afford it. I still enjoy looking at this. Harry is delicious and able to pull of those over the top styles (haha) much better that the Leto perve
The flannel in the first pic clashes so badly with the suit jacket he’s wearing ugh. On the whole tho it’s not the worst fashion/celeb teamup I’ve seen seeing as how suits are his thing.
I refuse to click on Dlisted links, so I’ll have to google what Legally Blonde 3 is about, but like why make a 3rd one? The second one wasn’t thaaaaat great, and Legally Blondes was so cheesy 😂.
I AM SO EXCITED FOR THE SECOND LEGO MOVIEEEEEEE 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 . Anyone who hasn’t watched the first is seriously depriving themselves from joy.
Does anyone even watch the Miss America pageant anymore. Or any of them for that matter. People don’t even make memes about their dumb “world peace” answers so I fail to see how they’re still relevant.
I love how it is presented as “This is the outfit I wear in the kitchen while I am holding a chicken in front of a jar of eggs”. Or “This is the outfit I wear while I eat chips and my dog is embarrassed to be seen with me”.
Lol I laughed at the chicken too. And then I rolled my eyes at the chippy location cuz lowly commoner backdrop while wearing expensive clothes, for a photoshoot? Groundbreaking. Lol, but I’m sure the pics turned out great so whateverrr
Yeah, he’s really…not a natural model, and it shows in his poise and face. But like…get that money, honey.
The flannel brings out his socks, and now I’ve got have a pair. Damn blanket.
Oh I like how everything was styled in the blanket photo! Everything matches and flows together 😊. My comment was referencing the blue jacket with the red lapel. I’m all for clashing patterns when executed well, but something’s off in the first pic.
They clash so badly but I kind of love it!
I see what they were trying to do with the green shirt, red lapel but I don’t think plaid was the right print haha. Maybe polka dots or something? I think the reason why I hated it so viscerally at first was cuz it reminded me of upscale cowboy lol. Glad it makes you happy tho 😊
Hmmm… I’m hear for it too. He wears those looks well. The only thing I don’t like is the shoes in the bottom photo and those are probably the least expensive pieces.
I think he needs another ring. He missed a finger.
I actually love the looks on him. He’s a good looking guy – and he can wear kind of quirky stuff confidently. I just love that photo of him with the hen though – it’s kind of a mixture of amusing and sweet.
I feel so awful for Kate Spade, and her family. I can’t imagine what she must have been feeling. I’ve dealt with depression – though only minor, really. And I felt awful enough at that level, so I can’t even begin to fully comprehend what she was going through.
I am literally in shock over Kate Spade, I’ve followed her career since the 90′s!
Harry’s reminding me uncomfortably of Martin Shkreli here
Yikes! I actually thought it was Cole Sprouse at first glance. He can also pull off these kinds of clothes.
Simon Cowell hasn’t used his phone in 10 months.
Harry Styles just makes me happy – more of him, please!
There was a short video where he goes into the chip shop with his chicken, puts him on the counter like it’s the most normal thing ever. He walks outside to eat his chips and the chicken’s inside just nonchalantly pecking at the counter…it’s so silly. I needed to smile, thanks.
That’s my local fish and chip shop! Lovely couple run that. They got paid a fortune to rent it for the day.
Awwwww. That is so awesome that that is your local shop! I am glad the couple made some money.
What is the name of the shop? The street looked so familiar to me but I can’t place it.
Ugh RIP Kate Spade! I’m in shock! People who think money buys happiness have never had enough to know it’s not true. Enough money will solve some problems but too much can kill you. RIP!!!!
Harry Styles, yes. But what about that adorable dog in the picture. Now THAT’S beautiful to me!
Suicide. My God, not another one. So much sadness in this world
