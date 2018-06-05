“Harry Styles is the new face of Gucci & it’s not that bad, actually” links
  • June 05, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Harry Styles is the new face of Gucci & I don’t hate it. [LaineyGossip]
Legally Blonde 3 is probably going to happen. [Dlisted]
Simon Cowell hasn’t had a cell phone for ten years. [OMG Blog]
Why were certain shows brought back? [Looper]
The second LEGO movie looks amazing, just like the first. [Pajiba]
Meghan Markle’s Suits costars talked about the Royal Wedding. [JustJared]
The Miss America pageant is no longer a pageant, and they’re canceling the swimsuit competition. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Katie Holmes’ hair does look great these days. [GFY]
Harvey Weinstein was arraigned today, he pled not guilty. [Buzzfeed]

This just came in as well: Kate Spade has passed away, and TMZ reports that the cause of death was suicide. [TMZ]

53 Responses to ““Harry Styles is the new face of Gucci & it’s not that bad, actually” links”

  1. minx says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    Kate Spade committed suicide?!

    Reply
  2. NoShame says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    I don’t really get these campaigns. How many people who know who Harry Styles is can actually afford Gucci clothes? What’s their market, teenage kids of Russian and Chinese oligarchs?

    Reply
    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      June 5, 2018 at 12:40 pm

      I think it’s just for free press/ buzz in the media not really about his fan girls affording it. Case and point, it’s being covered here. Free advertising is the game.

      Reply
    • Lynnie says:
      June 5, 2018 at 12:43 pm

      The answer is not that many of them. What Gucci is trying to do is aspirational marketing, so that when Styles’ fanbase does get greater disposable income in the future they’ll then want to spend it at Gucci for their first “grownup” purchase. The actual tactic has mixed results though. For print and news sources selling out to the insta celebs has ruined them, because it alienated older consumers who actually purchased their goods. For certain brands like Gucci I could see it working in a limited area, because Gucci already has a “loud/attention seeking” kinda rep. Other brands where being tastefully discreet is more important not so much. On the whole though, many of Styles fanbase, and younger audiences in general, get most of their designer fashion fix via fast fashion outlets so in the long run I don’t really see the tactic working out.

      Reply
    • QueenB says:
      June 5, 2018 at 1:03 pm

      Those brands mostly sell perfume and sun glasses to regular people. So they build up the name as a luxury brand with big names and then sell other products with the same brand on them.

      Reply
    • delphi says:
      June 5, 2018 at 1:32 pm

      All I know is, the green plaid scarf/manshawl thing is LIFE.

      Reply
    • SM says:
      June 5, 2018 at 1:44 pm

      I can’t nor would Gucci be on my shortliat even of I could afford it. I still enjoy looking at this. Harry is delicious and able to pull of those over the top styles (haha) much better that the Leto perve

      Reply
  3. Lynnie says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    The flannel in the first pic clashes so badly with the suit jacket he’s wearing ugh. On the whole tho it’s not the worst fashion/celeb teamup I’ve seen seeing as how suits are his thing.

    I refuse to click on Dlisted links, so I’ll have to google what Legally Blonde 3 is about, but like why make a 3rd one? The second one wasn’t thaaaaat great, and Legally Blondes was so cheesy 😂.

    I AM SO EXCITED FOR THE SECOND LEGO MOVIEEEEEEE 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 . Anyone who hasn’t watched the first is seriously depriving themselves from joy.

    Does anyone even watch the Miss America pageant anymore. Or any of them for that matter. People don’t even make memes about their dumb “world peace” answers so I fail to see how they’re still relevant.

    Reply
  4. Lilly says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    Hmmm… I’m hear for it too. He wears those looks well. The only thing I don’t like is the shoes in the bottom photo and those are probably the least expensive pieces.

    Reply
  5. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    June 5, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    I think he needs another ring. He missed a finger.

    Reply
  6. Erinn says:
    June 5, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    I actually love the looks on him. He’s a good looking guy – and he can wear kind of quirky stuff confidently. I just love that photo of him with the hen though – it’s kind of a mixture of amusing and sweet.

    I feel so awful for Kate Spade, and her family. I can’t imagine what she must have been feeling. I’ve dealt with depression – though only minor, really. And I felt awful enough at that level, so I can’t even begin to fully comprehend what she was going through.

    Reply
  7. Tess says:
    June 5, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    I am literally in shock over Kate Spade, I’ve followed her career since the 90′s!

    Reply
  8. Frosty says:
    June 5, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    Harry’s reminding me uncomfortably of Martin Shkreli here

    Reply
  9. Hannah says:
    June 5, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Simon Cowell hasn’t used his phone in 10 months.

    Reply
  10. lunareclipse says:
    June 5, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    Harry Styles just makes me happy – more of him, please!

    There was a short video where he goes into the chip shop with his chicken, puts him on the counter like it’s the most normal thing ever. He walks outside to eat his chips and the chicken’s inside just nonchalantly pecking at the counter…it’s so silly. I needed to smile, thanks.

    Reply
  11. Maddy says:
    June 5, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    That’s my local fish and chip shop! Lovely couple run that. They got paid a fortune to rent it for the day.

    Reply
  12. HeyThere! says:
    June 5, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    Ugh RIP Kate Spade! I’m in shock! People who think money buys happiness have never had enough to know it’s not true. Enough money will solve some problems but too much can kill you. RIP!!!!

    Reply
  13. Grace says:
    June 5, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    Harry Styles, yes. But what about that adorable dog in the picture. Now THAT’S beautiful to me!

    Reply
  14. Asiyah says:
    June 5, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    Suicide. My God, not another one. So much sadness in this world :(

    Reply

