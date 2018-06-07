The trailer for ‘A Star Is Born’ is actually good, what are its Oscar chances?

I was vaguely aware that there was and is a lot of hype around Bradley Cooper’s newest version of A Star Is Born. B-Coop stars as the “Kris Kristofferson” lead dude, and he directed the project. Lady Gaga stars as the “Barbra Streisand” character, the young singer-songwriter who is “discovered” by B-Coop. I remembered how long this remake has been rattling around. I remembered how Beyonce had signed on, but then she pulled out and got replaced with Gaga. B-Coop completed the film last year, quietly edited it and the rollout begins now. The early screenings were overwhelmingly positive, and I still wasn’t really a believer. I just kept thinking: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, no thanks to both of them. But guess what? This actually looks… good.
So much stuff just clicked into place for me. Now I know why Lady Gaga has been pap-strolling all over the place for a few weeks. Now I know why Bradley made the effort to attend the Met Gala with Irina Shayk. Now I know why Bradley has been getting pap’d a bit more in the past month. It was all the low-key start of the Oscar campaign for this film. Derp, I can’t believe I didn’t realize it before now.
As for this film’s Oscar chances… usually, we have some early contenders in the pipeline or already-released. Usually, Cannes is the start-point for a lot of Oscar campaigns. But besides Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, it didn’t feel like many movies came out of Cannes with a lot of Oscar buzz. Maybe that’s why they didn’t premiere A Star Is Born at Cannes – they’re waiting for some of the later film festivals. Venice, maybe? Toronto, almost definitely. The film comes out in October (after some back-and-forth with the release date). As the awards season becomes more compressed, getting your Oscar-hopeful out earlier than Christmas is a big help. Now, I don’t think this is, like, a Best Picture winner. Of course not. But I could absolutely see both Bradley and Gaga getting Oscar acting nominations.
Photos courtesy of WENN, ‘A Star Is Born’ promotional materials.
I think the biggest hurdle is that the story might seem cliche. I did feel chemistry between BCoop and Gaga, so that’s a plus
I was also not a believer but I saw the trailer and was so pleasantly surprised. I’m really loving what we’ve seen so far.
I also like that they did a lot of these performances live at festivals and clubs and not on a soundstage.
in the second ASIB with Streisand and KK, I’m pretty sure they filmed during an actual outdoor Peter Frampton concert, PF being the HOTTEST thing on the planet at the time…it was a huge coup and really REALLY made the music business story line come to life. BC looks like he’s channeling the KK character effectively and Lord knows Gaga will bring it…a born performer. Count me among those who “cannot wait”..
I’m excited to see this. I love Gaga lol. And something that I think has worked out in her favor (and I’m sure was intentional) is that her stage persona is so over the top, huge costumes, etc that when you see her in the trailer and the promo posters, she doesn’t look like the Lady Gaga we know. and I think that will help her because people wont feel like they are watching Lady Gaga. I don’t know if that makes sense; I think it can be hard for very famous singers/performers to become actors because you always feel like you are watching the performer. Like I always feel like I am watching “Madonna” in any movie she is in. She can’t rise above herself.
I think Gaga will be able to do that.
I was thinking the same last night. It will be to her benefit that we can separate the actress from the stage persona.
The best thing about this movie is that it will serve as a f**k you to Leo’s face when Gaga won that Golden Globe.
Oh Jesus…
I think it was a natural reaction to someone bumping into him for no reason.
yeah, cause leo really cares about that.
Oh please, GaGa did NOT deserve that Golden Globe. Kirsten Dunst’s performance in Fargo is far superior.
THISSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
It’s so odd to see Gaga all stripped down to the natural look. I almost don’t recognize her. However, she looks stunning! I’m still on the fence about the remake, though. ASIB now has been made 4 times. A part of me is thinking Hollywood is simply running out of ideas. I hope this movie does well, though. Gaga is too talented to have a flop.
Yeah, that trailer made me a believer in all of it too. I agree, both Cooper and Gaga are definitely going to be part of the awards conversation for this one.
I think Bradley is a shoo-in because he has been nominated before and the Academy likes him. Plus, he sings. Doing something so ‘brave’ – as in going out of his comfort zone and actually being good at it – always gets rewarded.
With Gaga I’m of two minds. I think she gets the bonus of being sort of stripped down here. The Academy likes it when actresses de-glamorize for roles. I think the fact that she has already done it before as part of her numerous style reinventions actually hurts her here a little because it’s not completely new and shocking in a way?
But if she is good, which this trailer suggests, she definitely has a shot. I mean Cher also won an Oscar so rewarding singers is nothing new.
With all of Gaga’s plastic surgery, it’s hard to fall for the line her looks were the problem with the music industry as far as singing her songs She doesn’t have an off-beat look anymore. So that does not ring true. Barbra Streisand did and had a magnetic personality on screen.
I notice Bradley has more scenes in the trailer. He is a good actor. Gaga may be the weak link as far as the caliber of acting needed to really knock the movie out of the park, but her live performances will make up for that. Who knew Bradley could sing?
I was so excited to see the trailer yesterday, and made my husband watch it when he got home from work… he laughed out loud when she said “they don’t like how I look” and I shushed him, and he said “are you serious? How you can you buy this, if the premise is she’s the ugly duckling?”
He wasn’t wrong. I’m still excited though. It’s sort of meta that after years of plastic surgery to get to a place where she feels beautiful, she is playing this role.
Also, in some angles/shots, I get ScarJo vibes from her new face.
Part of the original story is about a woman who has to transform herself to make it in the entertainment business, including her looks and name. Gaga is almost too perfect for the role, considering she’s gone through it in her real life (not sure how it will play out here). The problem with Barbra Streisand’s version of the story was that she was so self assured and so against changing anything about herself (because she was playing Barbra, not Esther), that the story didn’t make as much as sense as it should have, and that’s why critics hated it. I do wonder how this modern version will tackle that, since in the current MeToo era I don’t think the original version of Esther would work either.
Definitely looks good, much to my surprise. I’m now officially looking forward to this!
I think she was a better choice Beyonce’s is just not it,when she does do the more serious roles you can physically see she is trying to ACT.
Agreed. I’m a card carrying, t-shirt wearing, every-song singing member of the Hive but even I can admit Bey would’ve been god awful in this.
I don’t think anyone would buy Beyonce as this character, considering 1, she’s gorgeous, and 2, not a great actress.
I knew of Gaga before she was a singer (she had a small part in the Sopranos) so it feels natural for her to return to acting. It looks great.
I just have a hard time seeing Gaga as authentic in the roles she plays. Hard to describe, I’m just not sold on her as an actress.
I think BCoop could win Best Actor. He looks amazing and I’m in love with how he sings.
Yes, he looks great, so natural in this trailer, while he usually leaves me pretty indifferent. Gaga on the other side seems a little woody to me here, but it is not a bad critic, I mean, she is not an actress and she does not have that much of an experience, I think she is learning and I am sure that she has done the best she could, because as a musician you can see that she works very hard. The trailer got me hooked, and I really did not expect it.
Ethan Hawke in Paul Schrader’s ‘First Reformed’ all the way!
I don’t know if they’ll get Oscar nominations for their acting, but the songs will probably be nominated.
Jason Isbell and Lukas Nelson both contributed songs to the movie with Isbell’s song being the one being sung in the trailer. Being a huge fan of Isbell I can’t help but be rooting for an Oscar nom for him!
Barbra and Kris ~ 2.0
No.
Cooper sounds like he’s trying to do a Kris Kristofferson imitation (why?) and Gaga? Who can tell. I saw a tear roll down her cheek and what looked like crying mid-breakdown but who knows if she can really act.
Each version of this story has been more self-indulgent than the last and this looks like no exception.
Also, a good trailer just means a good editor. Too soon to start talking about the Oscar. That’s how everyone ended up hating Anne Hathaway.
I commented favorably below yet I don’t disagree here. 🤔
Yeah, I’m not sure yet. I’ve seen great trailers for terrible movies.
But I’m also not a BC fan at all, so that’s coloring my opinion.
I agree too – a great trailer does not make a great movie.
This does look good and I’m interested in seeing it, but to start discussing Oscar nominations already seems WAAAAY premature.
Opening with CHAPPELLE *mic drop* !!! Here for it. Gaga’s acting looks weak to me here, but I’m looking forward to making this the second movie I’ve seen this year. (Black Panther, FYI.) Cooper can do no wrong for me.
This is the 4th A Star is born. There was the 1937 David O. Selznick version, then the one with Judy Garland and then the Streisand one. I actually love every single version and will definitely see this.
THIS
Because it’s been done so many times and spaced pretty far in between, I’m thinking that there has been a version for all generations!
She’s actually quite a good actress from what I’ve seen of her. I’m looking forward to this.
It will for sure get some Golden Globe nominations. As for Oscar, I think it depends on how well it criticially is receieved. Im sure a Best original Song is a lock. I think if its a huge hit then I would be surprised to also see acting nominations for both Gaga and Bradley Cooper, a directing nom for Cooper and then BP. But we’ll have to see.
I live for this cheesy sh!t can’t wait!
Idk. I’m kinda over musical ish films. They just get really hyped in the general public for some reason and after awhile it all just gets grating lol
Are we overlooking Dave Chappelle here.
Best Supporting Nom for sure
also, i watched this trailer twice and my smile still stayed.
I dont think the movie looks good. I’ve seen this a million times before. Drunk musician finds a modest looking girl who can sing, but doesn’t think she can sing, then she finally gets the courage to sing and becomes a STAH! I’ll pass.
The movie (at least the original story) isn’t about that, though. On the surface it is, but there’s a deeper theme in there that’s not about an artist getting courage to shine.
there is a lot more to the story.
The previous version of this story (the Streisand one) was panned by the critics, so it will be interesting if this one does pretty well with them. I was dubious about Bradley’s singing and Gaga’s acting, but his voice sounds pretty good in the trailer at least (and a sidenote, but I’m impressed how this guy really changes his voice depending on the role, now I can see how he plays Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy). The Academy loves musicals and stories that reflect the artist dilemma, so if the movie is good, I’d say it will be a strong contender.
I have had zero interest in this movie, even the gossip angles, until just now. If the reviews hold up I’ll probably see it in the theater
