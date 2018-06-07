The trailer for ‘A Star Is Born’ is actually good, what are its Oscar chances?

CFDA Fashion Awards 2018 in New York

I was vaguely aware that there was and is a lot of hype around Bradley Cooper’s newest version of A Star Is Born. B-Coop stars as the “Kris Kristofferson” lead dude, and he directed the project. Lady Gaga stars as the “Barbra Streisand” character, the young singer-songwriter who is “discovered” by B-Coop. I remembered how long this remake has been rattling around. I remembered how Beyonce had signed on, but then she pulled out and got replaced with Gaga. B-Coop completed the film last year, quietly edited it and the rollout begins now. The early screenings were overwhelmingly positive, and I still wasn’t really a believer. I just kept thinking: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, no thanks to both of them. But guess what? This actually looks… good.

So much stuff just clicked into place for me. Now I know why Lady Gaga has been pap-strolling all over the place for a few weeks. Now I know why Bradley made the effort to attend the Met Gala with Irina Shayk. Now I know why Bradley has been getting pap’d a bit more in the past month. It was all the low-key start of the Oscar campaign for this film. Derp, I can’t believe I didn’t realize it before now.

As for this film’s Oscar chances… usually, we have some early contenders in the pipeline or already-released. Usually, Cannes is the start-point for a lot of Oscar campaigns. But besides Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, it didn’t feel like many movies came out of Cannes with a lot of Oscar buzz. Maybe that’s why they didn’t premiere A Star Is Born at Cannes – they’re waiting for some of the later film festivals. Venice, maybe? Toronto, almost definitely. The film comes out in October (after some back-and-forth with the release date). As the awards season becomes more compressed, getting your Oscar-hopeful out earlier than Christmas is a big help. Now, I don’t think this is, like, a Best Picture winner. Of course not. But I could absolutely see both Bradley and Gaga getting Oscar acting nominations.

Glastonbury Festival 2017 - Day 3 - Performances

CFDA Fashion Awards 2018 in New York

Photos courtesy of WENN, ‘A Star Is Born’ promotional materials.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

47 Responses to “The trailer for ‘A Star Is Born’ is actually good, what are its Oscar chances?”

  1. farah says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:20 am

    I think the biggest hurdle is that the story might seem cliche. I did feel chemistry between BCoop and Gaga, so that’s a plus

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:20 am

    I was also not a believer but I saw the trailer and was so pleasantly surprised. I’m really loving what we’ve seen so far.
    I also like that they did a lot of these performances live at festivals and clubs and not on a soundstage.

    Reply
    • ann carter says:
      June 7, 2018 at 9:21 am

      in the second ASIB with Streisand and KK, I’m pretty sure they filmed during an actual outdoor Peter Frampton concert, PF being the HOTTEST thing on the planet at the time…it was a huge coup and really REALLY made the music business story line come to life. BC looks like he’s channeling the KK character effectively and Lord knows Gaga will bring it…a born performer. Count me among those who “cannot wait”..

      Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:22 am

    I’m excited to see this. I love Gaga lol. And something that I think has worked out in her favor (and I’m sure was intentional) is that her stage persona is so over the top, huge costumes, etc that when you see her in the trailer and the promo posters, she doesn’t look like the Lady Gaga we know. and I think that will help her because people wont feel like they are watching Lady Gaga. I don’t know if that makes sense; I think it can be hard for very famous singers/performers to become actors because you always feel like you are watching the performer. Like I always feel like I am watching “Madonna” in any movie she is in. She can’t rise above herself.

    I think Gaga will be able to do that.

    Reply
  4. Jane says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:23 am

    It’s so odd to see Gaga all stripped down to the natural look. I almost don’t recognize her. However, she looks stunning! I’m still on the fence about the remake, though. ASIB now has been made 4 times. A part of me is thinking Hollywood is simply running out of ideas. I hope this movie does well, though. Gaga is too talented to have a flop.

    Reply
  5. BaronSamedi says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:25 am

    Yeah, that trailer made me a believer in all of it too. I agree, both Cooper and Gaga are definitely going to be part of the awards conversation for this one.

    I think Bradley is a shoo-in because he has been nominated before and the Academy likes him. Plus, he sings. Doing something so ‘brave’ – as in going out of his comfort zone and actually being good at it – always gets rewarded.

    With Gaga I’m of two minds. I think she gets the bonus of being sort of stripped down here. The Academy likes it when actresses de-glamorize for roles. I think the fact that she has already done it before as part of her numerous style reinventions actually hurts her here a little because it’s not completely new and shocking in a way?

    But if she is good, which this trailer suggests, she definitely has a shot. I mean Cher also won an Oscar so rewarding singers is nothing new.

    Reply
  6. Jayna says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:30 am

    With all of Gaga’s plastic surgery, it’s hard to fall for the line her looks were the problem with the music industry as far as singing her songs She doesn’t have an off-beat look anymore. So that does not ring true. Barbra Streisand did and had a magnetic personality on screen.

    I notice Bradley has more scenes in the trailer. He is a good actor. Gaga may be the weak link as far as the caliber of acting needed to really knock the movie out of the park, but her live performances will make up for that. Who knew Bradley could sing?

    Reply
    • MoreSalt says:
      June 7, 2018 at 8:56 am

      I was so excited to see the trailer yesterday, and made my husband watch it when he got home from work… he laughed out loud when she said “they don’t like how I look” and I shushed him, and he said “are you serious? How you can you buy this, if the premise is she’s the ugly duckling?”

      He wasn’t wrong. I’m still excited though. It’s sort of meta that after years of plastic surgery to get to a place where she feels beautiful, she is playing this role.

      Also, in some angles/shots, I get ScarJo vibes from her new face.

      Reply
    • Mina says:
      June 7, 2018 at 12:03 pm

      Part of the original story is about a woman who has to transform herself to make it in the entertainment business, including her looks and name. Gaga is almost too perfect for the role, considering she’s gone through it in her real life (not sure how it will play out here). The problem with Barbra Streisand’s version of the story was that she was so self assured and so against changing anything about herself (because she was playing Barbra, not Esther), that the story didn’t make as much as sense as it should have, and that’s why critics hated it. I do wonder how this modern version will tackle that, since in the current MeToo era I don’t think the original version of Esther would work either.

      Reply
  7. tracking says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Definitely looks good, much to my surprise. I’m now officially looking forward to this!

    Reply
  8. Loopy says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:43 am

    I think she was a better choice Beyonce’s is just not it,when she does do the more serious roles you can physically see she is trying to ACT.

    Reply
  9. Brunswickstoval says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:47 am

    I knew of Gaga before she was a singer (she had a small part in the Sopranos) so it feels natural for her to return to acting. It looks great.

    Reply
  10. A says:
    June 7, 2018 at 7:50 am

    I just have a hard time seeing Gaga as authentic in the roles she plays. Hard to describe, I’m just not sold on her as an actress.

    Reply
  11. Melania says:
    June 7, 2018 at 8:01 am

    I think BCoop could win Best Actor. He looks amazing and I’m in love with how he sings.

    Reply
  12. Christina says:
    June 7, 2018 at 8:48 am

    I don’t know if they’ll get Oscar nominations for their acting, but the songs will probably be nominated.

    Reply
  13. JennyJenny says:
    June 7, 2018 at 9:09 am

    Barbra and Kris ~ 2.0

    Reply
  14. Neelyo says:
    June 7, 2018 at 9:20 am

    No.

    Cooper sounds like he’s trying to do a Kris Kristofferson imitation (why?) and Gaga? Who can tell. I saw a tear roll down her cheek and what looked like crying mid-breakdown but who knows if she can really act.

    Each version of this story has been more self-indulgent than the last and this looks like no exception.

    Also, a good trailer just means a good editor. Too soon to start talking about the Oscar. That’s how everyone ended up hating Anne Hathaway.

    Reply
  15. Jilly says:
    June 7, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Opening with CHAPPELLE *mic drop* !!! Here for it. Gaga’s acting looks weak to me here, but I’m looking forward to making this the second movie I’ve seen this year. (Black Panther, FYI.) Cooper can do no wrong for me.

    Reply
  16. Parigo says:
    June 7, 2018 at 9:26 am

    This is the 4th A Star is born. There was the 1937 David O. Selznick version, then the one with Judy Garland and then the Streisand one. I actually love every single version and will definitely see this.

    Reply
  17. Case says:
    June 7, 2018 at 9:31 am

    She’s actually quite a good actress from what I’ve seen of her. I’m looking forward to this.

    Reply
  18. Marianne says:
    June 7, 2018 at 9:39 am

    It will for sure get some Golden Globe nominations. As for Oscar, I think it depends on how well it criticially is receieved. Im sure a Best original Song is a lock. I think if its a huge hit then I would be surprised to also see acting nominations for both Gaga and Bradley Cooper, a directing nom for Cooper and then BP. But we’ll have to see.

    Reply
  19. Andrea says:
    June 7, 2018 at 10:21 am

    I live for this cheesy sh!t can’t wait!

    Reply
  20. Lynnie says:
    June 7, 2018 at 11:27 am

    Idk. I’m kinda over musical ish films. They just get really hyped in the general public for some reason and after awhile it all just gets grating lol

    Reply
  21. heh says:
    June 7, 2018 at 11:29 am

    Are we overlooking Dave Chappelle here.
    Best Supporting Nom for sure

    Reply
  22. heh says:
    June 7, 2018 at 11:30 am

    also, i watched this trailer twice and my smile still stayed.

    Reply
  23. Margo S. says:
    June 7, 2018 at 11:42 am

    I dont think the movie looks good. I’ve seen this a million times before. Drunk musician finds a modest looking girl who can sing, but doesn’t think she can sing, then she finally gets the courage to sing and becomes a STAH! I’ll pass.

    Reply
  24. Mina says:
    June 7, 2018 at 11:58 am

    The previous version of this story (the Streisand one) was panned by the critics, so it will be interesting if this one does pretty well with them. I was dubious about Bradley’s singing and Gaga’s acting, but his voice sounds pretty good in the trailer at least (and a sidenote, but I’m impressed how this guy really changes his voice depending on the role, now I can see how he plays Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy). The Academy loves musicals and stories that reflect the artist dilemma, so if the movie is good, I’d say it will be a strong contender.

    Reply
  25. Jess says:
    June 7, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    I have had zero interest in this movie, even the gossip angles, until just now. If the reviews hold up I’ll probably see it in the theater

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment