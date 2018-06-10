Duchess Kate wore McQueen for Trooping the Colour: puffy-sleeved fuggery?

Here are photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, plus the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince George and Princess Charlotte, all attending the Trooping the Colour parade and balcony-wave. This was not George and Charlotte’s first time on the balcony for a wave, but for some reason, Charlotte just wasn’t feeling it today – at one point, she seemed to start crying and her mom had to comfort her for a bit. I don’t know what really happened – some say she lost her balance (there are clearly little stools where the kids can stand so they can see over the balcony) and maybe fell backwards.

As for Kate, she wore McQueen – a pale blue, puffy-shouldered, square-necked dress which I find to be rather disastrous. It’s only fair – I dislike Meghan’s look too. Both of the younger duchesses look like extras-dressed-as-bridesmaids from a John Hughes ‘80s film. Kate’s Juliette Botterill hat is at least somewhat interesting, and from the neck up, she looks very pretty. I particularly like her earrings here – they look like emerald-cut aquamarines with a diamond surround, maybe.

As for George… well, George is George. He will be king someday (or something) and he does whatever he wants, even if that means talking and singing through “God Save the Queen.” Thank goodness his second cousin Savannah Phillips (daughter of Peter Phillips, who is Princess Anne’s son) was there to shush him in the only way that works: by literally covering his mouth.

Gorgeous moment Savannah Philips tells Prince George to stop his chatter on the Buckingham Palace balcony https://t.co/WVbJj5QKTH — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) June 9, 2018