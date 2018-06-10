Duchess Kate wore McQueen for Trooping the Colour: puffy-sleeved fuggery?

Here are photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, plus the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince George and Princess Charlotte, all attending the Trooping the Colour parade and balcony-wave. This was not George and Charlotte’s first time on the balcony for a wave, but for some reason, Charlotte just wasn’t feeling it today – at one point, she seemed to start crying and her mom had to comfort her for a bit. I don’t know what really happened – some say she lost her balance (there are clearly little stools where the kids can stand so they can see over the balcony) and maybe fell backwards.
As for Kate, she wore McQueen – a pale blue, puffy-shouldered, square-necked dress which I find to be rather disastrous. It’s only fair – I dislike Meghan’s look too. Both of the younger duchesses look like extras-dressed-as-bridesmaids from a John Hughes ‘80s film. Kate’s Juliette Botterill hat is at least somewhat interesting, and from the neck up, she looks very pretty. I particularly like her earrings here – they look like emerald-cut aquamarines with a diamond surround, maybe.
As for George… well, George is George. He will be king someday (or something) and he does whatever he wants, even if that means talking and singing through “God Save the Queen.” Thank goodness his second cousin Savannah Phillips (daughter of Peter Phillips, who is Princess Anne’s son) was there to shush him in the only way that works: by literally covering his mouth.
Savannah Phillips😂 pic.twitter.com/N1os7QWrFR
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 9, 2018
Gorgeous moment Savannah Philips tells Prince George to stop his chatter on the Buckingham Palace balcony https://t.co/WVbJj5QKTH
— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) June 9, 2018
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Savannah is such a firecracker!
Actually, she is old enough to have been told that you don’t stand there conducting when they play the National Anthem. I bet she knows now.
Oh come on! She’s a little kid. It was cute. Give it a rest.
I bet her parents will rein her in next year lol! Savannah stole the headlines away from the Queen and Meghan, Savannah was the front page news. The girl is definitely hyper. To call her boisterous is an understatement I saw clip of the jaw dropping way she rushed out on to the balcony, as though it was a race to get the best place. Just imagine if she had been a bridesmaid, she would have probably ripped Meghan’s veil off her head.
William will makes sure his kids are not standing next to Savannah next year.
Good grief, Savannah is 7.
Savanah, Char, and George.
https://hrhduchesskate.blogspot.com/2018/06/first-look-kates-at-polo.html
I always like Kate’s casual looks…another sundress by Zara, me likey!
I agree and I too did not enjoy her antics at all and my daughter is her age. Her behaviour was not good at all period. My kid would be inclined to act this way as well and would need to be spoken to prior to the event.
Gawd, did you see willies face when savannah put her hands over georgie mouth. I agree, she won’t be standing next to his kids next year. He really wanted to say, oye,keep your hands to yourself ok sweet pea. Ironic really as this is the kind of shiz willie did himself as a kid.
Two things that caught my eye yesterday:
When the Queen and the heirs had not yet arrived , it was Kate the one that was standing front and center in the balcony, representing the Firm. She looked really composednand regal, I was surprised.
Second, the Queen, Camila and Kate were colour coordinated, which was definitely not an accident. The Queen and the two future Queen Consorts in basically the same colour?
About Kate’s dress, I don’t really like the puffy sleeves, but I thought the dress looked better when she was standing in the balcony, rather than when she was sitting in the carriage
Nice catch! There must be something to it. To me Kate is becoming more and more regal
What does that mean? Kate stood up straight, with a neutral face?
Actually, Kate doesn’t seem to be standing straight in any picture, she’s always bending forward. I sort of wanted to tell her to stand straight, but maybe it’s the post-partum recovery so I’ll give her a pass
Kate has been standing hunched over for years now. It is not related to her pregnancy or post pregnancy at all. Besides she basically looks to be back to her pre pregnancy weight. It looks really bad in some of the photos here especially because she is only 36. It didn’t seem as bad at the wedding so maybe it’s her heels and that crazy hat.
She has never had really good posture that I can remember. It just becomes more noticeable the older you get, believe me.
You raise a valid question, which goes down to why are there royal families and what makes them so special?
Imo, Kate looked amazing, especially for a new mum, but that’s all i got. I am not impressed by any of this. Well the kids were adorable. Charlotte is born to be a leader.
It reminds me of all the praise 45 gets when he behaves presidential. The pundits act like it is some defining moment when all the other presidents managed it all the time every day. I think one should wonder why it stands out so starkly instead of it being the norm.
So true. The Queen and the future Queen Consorts in similar colors, interesting.
It was like Kate was taking center stage and even upstaging Camila.
I assume Kate was using this opportunity to remind us all that she is ever present!!!
I am pretty sure those things are arranged before, so for some reason it was agreed that she would be in the middle.
I’m not saying it’s good or bad, I’m just mentioning things I observed yesterday
yes, i was struck by how obvious it was having kate stand in the middle. she was tall and it sent a message. i’m not sure if it was a “remember meeeee!” message but it was something. i don’t know why charles allowed it. you’d have thought he would want camilla front and center. it was all very choreographed. it made it look like kate was the big boss among the senior royals and i don’t know if anyone believes that.
That is exactly how I saw it, Kate placed her self firmly in the centre and her hat was so sky high. To me her behaviour showed a lot of insecurity, if you know that you are top dog you don’t behave like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My usual complaint about Kate: STAND UP STRAIGHT.
Yes! It was a visual reminder (to me) that Meghan will always stand behind Kate. I mean we already knew this, of course, but this was the first time I saw the hierarchy in practice in a very clear visual. Made me kind of sad, to be honest, seeing Meghan in ‘her place’.
I know she knew what she signed up for etc, but this felt like a very coordinated and purposeful reminder of Kate’s places alongside the Queen and Camilla – and a purposeful or accidental reminder of Meg’s place, behind them. Or at least a reminder from to the plebs from palace that the wedding hullabaloo was all well and good, but we’re now back to usual service and the hierarchy stands.
Thank goodness for Meghan!
She’s reminding Kate that Kate should be further along in the Duchess department than she is and that again Kate maybe be Queen in the future.
Yeah I was surprised to see Meghan and Harry in the back like that. But I cant remember where Harry usually stands on the balcony? If you look at the whole picture there are clearly other older teenagers/young adults in the front row, so I’m surprised Meghan and Harry weren’t in the front (next to William) but I am sure it was all very planned out.
Before the Queen arrived, Kate was blocking Camilla half the time, which I doubt was supposed to happen. I doubt the message was that Kate should be ahead of Camilla. It didn’t look like Harry was standing anywhere different than in years past, but I don’t think he cares.
Becks – totally choreographed to send a message and remind us of the hierarchy – I think Harry has usually stood behind W+K since their wedding, though I may be wrong. I think what happens is the kids stand at the front and their parents nearby to mind them, but other places are based on hierarchy – and H+M’s place is behind W+K and obvs Charles and Camilla.
Anyway this is all planned and coordinated to give a message and the message here is the new gorgeous bride has her place and isn’t going to upstage Kate/Camilla at formal occasions.
I did just notice in one picture that Camilla was next to Meghan (and behind Charles) so I wonder why that was. Just because there’s limited room at the front? So it wasn’t seen as such a slam to have Meghan in the back? I dunno. I doubt Harry cares so much though. He seems to enjoy being 6th in line.
I’m perplexed as to why it was “sad” that MM and Harry were standing in the appropriate places on the balcony. Some of you have gone over the MM edge…
I thought Kate was up in Mum mode to keep the kids from falling over the balcony. I think Meghan will be up front too in a few years when her kids are peering over that balcony too.
Kate does this a lot. She tries to stand out. It is a pattern seen from the tours and so on. She will wear the wrong colors and she will be dressed in a way to be noticed.
The placement hierarchy is not true because it would mean Charles would be next to the queen and not “no where in the line of succession anymore really” Andrew.
I think it is silly but then there are many things about the BRF that are silly nonsense in 2018.
It was an official event. No one acted out, everyone was in their place. Charles knows better than to put Camilla in front of everyone. Harry was already in the second row last year, he is not near the crown as Charles and William. I only felt bad cos Meghan is petite, so she wasn’t able to see well cos wk are tall people.
I thought the same thing, too. Kate has acquired some sort of regalness and “stability” after becoming a mother. She seems more confident and at ease, more settled. Maybe she has found something she is good at and she loves to do: being a mother.
There was a nice scene where Charlotte slipped off her step stool on the balcony and she started crying. Kate immediately comforted her, picked her up, and soothed her until Charlotte was okay. It looked very natural and loving on her part. Maybe her children has helped her establish an actually individual identity and it shows with her interactions at events as well. She’s looked quite engaged and happy at many events before her mat leave. That dancing with the Paddington Bear mascot? We’d have never seen her doing that in 2011-2012 when she was so stiff and awkward and just plain disinterested.
You all seem a little too excited about MM “getting put in her place.”
Since the wedding, I think she looks more royal and future queen-ish. The lines are more demarcated. I don’t see it as a bad thing, the dress was not my favorite, but in line with the role.
The kids were sooooo cute, and yeah, Charlotte nearly fell off her stool and got temporarily spooked.
I didn’t care for the puffy sleeves.
The puffy sleeves messed up an otherwise nice dress.
Anyone know who the young woman is standing next to WIlliam?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Daily Mail had a “who is who ” explanation and listed this young Lady “Estella Taylor”.
I am sure there is a Royal connection … but don’ t know the Details…
Account to the Internet:
Daughter of Lady Helen Taylor ( born Helen Windsor)
Grandchild of the 2nd Duke of Kent
Grand-Grandchild of the 1st Duke of Kent
Grand-Grand-Grandchild of King George V
I mean ok. This is some familytree for sure
@susannej: Thanks for the info!
Eloise Taylor, Grand-daughter of the Duke of Kent, the Queen’s cousin.
Kate looks like she usually does. Her children are way more interesting.
It looks like Kate went on a sunning holiday. That’s quite a tan.
I just don’t get the sideways hats. If I had to wear a hat I would at least want it to keep the sun off my face and not block my vision on an entire side. Can’t they look nice and be functional at the same time?
It looks like she moved her hat over and the flowers on the top is an ice pack. Maybe she had a fun night out and is nursing a hangover or something but it’s definitely not my favorite Kate hat.
Why no one applauds Kate for wearing her her up a lot lately? To me the colour was lovely as was the hat. Her overall look wasn’t the most impressive but she looked pretty and regal. As someone noticed before she really became regal-looking.
We have to applaud Kate for wearing her hair up?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Monica, I notice this more and more and it is something to behold. Really.
Not that it’s important or something to strive for but my goodness she snapped back after baby 3
I don’t see Kate becoming more regal. Maybe more comfortable next to MM.
Didn’t like Kate’s hat. It really got in the way in many photo ops. Did not like MM’s outfit. Seemed out of place with the shouldering. Loved her purse.
Ahhhhh, George. Love that kid and yes, my oldest has pulled the same move: cover their mouth, it’s the only way to guarantee a shhhhhing.
Kate looks so much older than Meghan. So , so matronly.
I agree but I don’t see that as an insult. Kate will one day be the matriarch of the royal family. She is dressing like it.
Have you seen how HM dressed in her younger years, even after becoming queen? Matronly dress is not required. Adherence to basic rules (length of hem, etc.) but not matronly.
I just feel like Kate doesn’t owe us a fashion show. She has three kids and was at work with two of them. She looked occasion appropriate and that’s enough to ask of new mom returning to work. If that’s how Kate feels comfortable then that’s how she should dress. Sincerely, a dowdy dresser that doesn’t care if anyone likes my clothes.
Agreed Nota. I think many people assume that because the queen dresses conservatively NOW it is required for all royals, and the reality is that the queen is 93 (92?) and did not dress like a 92 year old when she was 36.
Kate is not Elizabeth. Not equitable in any way, at any age.
Dressing the part is fine and all but when will Kate’s work ethic match the work of a matriarch?
When I think of dowdy dressing I think of Mayim Bialik, not the royal women. Kate just looks conservative to me, but not necessarily dowdy. Now Mayim Bialik — well, yeah, her style just screams dowdy to me (and even that seems to be on purpose and her personal preference so I feel a little mean saying this about her. She seems to be more comfortable with that style so I don’t want to come across as I think she has to change if that’s what she likes).
Anyone who puts as much effort into the trimness of their waistline and overall physique as Kate does doesn’t usually strike me as dowdy.
Anne Shirley would love those sleeves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What they have done to Alexander McQueen makes me so angry I can’t breathe sometimes. No way on this freaking earth would he design some crap like this. I wish his label would have died with him and puffy royal design hacks could have come up with their own names. It is like slapping his memory over and over. Post 2010 is someone else not him. He was picky about who wore his clothes and I don’t think moments like these would be something he approved of at all.
This dress terrible and the square neckline…FFS.
ITA – he would NEVER have designed Katie Keen’s wedding dress, never. He famously told his stores never to sell anything to Victoria Beckham, as he never wanted her to wear his designs – he was legendary for his b!tchiness.
If he was still alive you can be guaranteed that the royal’s wouldn’t be wearing his clothes – he wasn’t a fan of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s 5’6″, same as me. Average. She wears sky high heels and, today, an enormous hat. Why does she feel the need to appear so tall? Who knows?
Well, maybe she really wanted to stand out yesterday…tee hee! I do think she looked marvelous. The wedding outfit and this one get a thumbs up from me. Let’s face it, this is her style, she will be Queen consort one day and she looks it. The picture she and Will paint is one of stability. May be boring as hell, but that’s more appealing to the BRF than the alternative.
Red Snapper, she’s not 5’6. Come on!
ChiChi, her height is a settled matter. There are photos of her wearing flats standing beside her 6’2″ husband. She is between 5’6″ and 5’7″. Sorry if that bothers you.
Kate is 5’10″
Tallest of all the royal women!
She “feels the need to appear so tall?” Her height is what it is and if she likes to wear high heels that’s not unusual for any woman. As a tall woman I can sympathize, what can she do? Hunch over? Chop off her legs? Wear flats?
There are plenty of legitimate reasons to criticize Kate, but her height??
She’s not 5’6. She’s around 5’8. She most certainly is shorter than I am 5’10-11 because when I wear heels I would be as tall if not taller than William.
Charles is 5ft 10in. Kate is wearing *4in heels whilst standing next to him. If she was the same height as him, she would tower over him in her heels.
*she always wears 4in heels.
Kate desperately needs to improve her posture. It’s really not a good look to have your shoulders hunched over all the time, not mention the effect on your spine. It’s even more noticeable next to Meghan who stands straight with shoulders back.
There is a picture of her profile in the other blog post and her neck is so angled forward it’s actually concerning. She’s 36 and if she doesn’t fix this issue now, she is going to be hunched over at a very early age. It’s odd because she’s clearly into exercising so maybe she should wear lower heels or do more yoga or something.
I have the same problem as Kate with my posture, being much taller than most people definitely contributes to this. If I stand up straight when I’m out with my two best friends (who are below average height) I feel like a giant lol! It’s awkward. Trying to do something about it but just working out doesn’t actually help, you usually work out with the same bad posture that you walk around with unfortunately
Maybe she’s leaning toward her kids? If my two little ones were standing on stepstools in front of a balcony I’d sure be leaning toward them every second too.
Kate herself looks lovely especially considering how recently she gave birth.
The details of the dress are so frumpy. It’s like bridesmaid from the 80s. When she’s standing on the balcony and you can see more of the dress rather than just the details, then it looks better. It’s a good color -a nice cool, refreshing blue.
The puffed sleeves -please tell me those aren’t coming back. They’re so fussy and frumpy looking especially when paired with that neckline.
I liked the colour, but the square neckline and puffy sleeves aren’t good on her. She has wide shoulders and the square neckline only makes her look wider. The hat was ok on its own, but clearly was too large for photos and she was almost blocking Harry with the hat.
Kate looks cozy with Camilla… is the Cambridges’ move to counter the alleged closeness between Charles and Meghan? Smart, I have to say…
OR Kate likes Camilla because she is her Step mother in law and they’ve been family for years. Give me a break, I highly doubt that everything is a huge competition between Will vs Harry, or Meghan vs Kate. Perhaps, gasp, they all actually like each other.
Thank you Red. I hate this constant competition with Kate and Meghan. They looked friendly and were talking and laughing while on the balcony.
Her sleeves remind me of a Disney princess dress. I don’t mind them, though, since she is married to a prince… Color is lovely on her and I like the hat, too.
Kate looked really great yesterday, not necessarily in the carriage but the dress looked good when she was stood on the balcony. As mentioned already, I also thought it stood out how she was in the centre before the queen etc arrived; I thought that sent a really powerful message and she did look regal. Really interesting how much confidence she seems to have gained lately (im also sure she shushed Savannah and George with the mock conducting etc!).
Considering she was blocking Camilla from the centre spot it just showed that she doesn’t understand her rank. As much as some people don’t like Camilla, others still acknowledge that she is essentially the princess of Wales and will be queen consort in the next few years. It’s kind of the point of the entire archaic system.
Yes but these things are planned out in advance- she will have stood where she was told to stand. Maybe there was another reason for the blocking out of Camilla I don’t know but I don’t think it’s a sign that Kate doesn’t understand her rank. If anything it really bolstered the image of the royal family.
From what I saw, Kate was supposed to be in the center position, flanked by Camilla on one side and Harry and Meghan on the other. My guess is that TPTB wanted Kate in the most visible position which is why George and Charlotte did not come out until the second appearance, had George and Charlotte come out during the first appearance, there was a chance that Kate would have been distracted by the kids.
Hmm. I don’t know if this is Kate pushing herself forward or a strategic family choice, but how comfortable would everyone be with Camilla front and center at this point?
Would Camilla herself be comfortable there? Going forward, that strikes me as an important question.
Kate is constantly being told to stand back. She simply stands where she wants to stand and sod the ranking. The only person whose ranking she pays attention to is the Queen.
@LAK may I ask how you know for sure this is the case? The queen will dictate where she stands and if, as you said, that’s he only person whose rank Kate responds to them surely this would be an occasion where she does as she’s told?
I have no idea about Kate pushing herself forward, but for this event I would think things are clearly marked as the stools for Charlotte and George would have been right in front of where their mother was supposed to stand.
EEK: She’s been doing this since she married in. She was reminded on the Jubilee boat, every Trooping except 2011, she’s stakes out a position front and centre whether it’s appropriate or not, and is told by someone, usually William to make room for the more important ranking, usually Charles or Camilla.
Homeslice: there are no markers / chart on the floor for everyone to follow, but there is an understanding of positions according to rank. Kate pushing herself forward isn’t as obvious when William stands to the left as he should, but glaring when he stood to the right next to Charles. She squeezed Charles out of the way instead of standing behind William both times.
Thanks once again for pointing this out. She has always done this. She barely curtsies to the Queen. The gymnastics to excuse her is mindboggling. People actually make up stuff to make her behavior seem acceptable. They just pluck it out of thin air and go with it. There is no way she should be front and center and pulling an Amal Clooney.
Like her or don’t but these excuses are absurd.
@LAK: you clearly dislike Kate which is fine but are you seriously saying she’s been pulling focus for years and hasn’t been spoken to about it by the queen? Unlikely. Positioning is clearly chosen in advance and this line up makes sense.
I think I am in the minority here, but I think she looks beautiful. I liked the dress and the color.
I think her whole look is pretty, the color is so soft and flattering.
Just hate those sleeves.
I don’t mind the sleeves. To me, they gave the impression she has good posture.
But what do I know?! 😅
Let me sit with you. I saw the pictures yesterday on the Daily Mail and I love the whole look, even down to the sleeves. Also, they clearly coordinated the colors, even down to Charlotte.
So QE, Camilla, Kate in blue.
& Meghan, Beatrice, Sophie in pink.
Too far? Ha.
Me too. Beautiful, elegant and confident. She seems to be coming into her own. I hope it also translates into an increased work load in the future, but she’s currently doing a great job presenting herself as mother of the future (maybe) monarch.
I like the color & it looks good on her but not a fan of the style of the dress nor the hat.
I loove Kate’s hat and was she wearing a ladder cos she dwarfed poor Meghan and almost everyone besides Harry and Will.
She is 5″9 tall and was wearing high-heels, so….
Why is Kate so tall?! The nerve of her! 😂
Can we talk about Savannah? Girl is in charge and she looks just like her grandmother.
The pics of William are to die for! He looks like he’s about to strangle a couple of the kids, including George.
Hey! Harry is actually smiling here! At his father.
Both meghan and kate looked lovely and occasion appropriate if a little dated.
For all her laziness, i’m regularly struck by how regal Kate looks at those events, she really does give off that stability vibe. I tend to think that Meghan is far more beautiful (being an actress and all) but seeing them side by side, Kate holds her own especially having had 3 kids.
@MrsBump, I agree with everything you said. And they all looked lovely. The Queen, Camilla, Kate, and Meghan. This isn’t a fashion show. It doesn’t have to be my style. It’s theirs. And both Kate and Meghan looked great. And Kate did look very regal, every inch the future Queen consort. With her height and William’s, their kids are all going to be tall. I can’t believe how amazing her figure is after just having her third baby.
There was nothing wrong with Meghan’s dress. It looked really nice on her.
The kids were the stars, though.
I think Kate looked fine. The sleeves were NMS, but overall it was a fine look. I don’t usually like her Trooping outfits for some reason so this one was just another meh Trooping look. I did like her hat, earrings and necklace.
Her posture drives me crazy though. Sit up straight. Stand up straight.
When I saw it in the carriage I thought it was horrible, but it looked so much better on the balcony. Still not a giant fan of the puffy sleeves, but I thought the cut and color were very nice. I think her being “front and center” had more to do with the kids. They obviously needed some supervision (as any small kids would) and needed to be up front to be able to see. So mom was right behind them for obvious reasons. And she was needed more than once while they were up there. To comfort Charlotte and to oversee George
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reportedly she works out every day.
She must. She bounces back so quickly. I just never hear it reported. I guess that’s a very American thing to discuss.
She’s also breastfeeding. That could be a factor in the weight loss.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
breastfeeding never helped me LOL.
I didn’t exercise after my baby was born; I only breastfed, and within 2 months I was back to my former size, possibly a little smaller. It’s not “only diligent exercise.” Some women just snap back.
The dress wasn’t the greatest but the whole looks works for me. The icy blue with the diamond jewelry looked gorgeous against her tanned skin. Even her hair and makeup was on point.
She looked great. This is one of her best looks. The ice blue colour really works for her. Hair and makeup also nicely done.
But the best are her earrings. Wow. Those are some major bling.
And her interaction with Charlotte on the balcony was lovely. The kids may have nannies but it’s obvious they know who their Mum is and Kate is very involved in their lives.
Disastrous?? I actually really love this look, puffy sleeves and all. I don’t see them as being 80s, but in line with the almost Tudor-esque style that’s been showing up in some designer collections over the last few seasons and has been trickling down (I saw a shirt with this same cut at Express the other day). If nothing else, it was different for her without being lace or buttoned up her neck. I agree with everyone saying it looks better when she’s standing up, but “disastrous” was Sophie’s repeat Wickstead.
I knew people here would call out her standing right at the front but if you watch the videos, she’s gripping Charlotte at several points when Charlotte is leaning over the balcony. And yes, Charlotte slipped off her stool and it either scared her or she bumped her shin. Kate picked her up and she was fine 30 seconds later. I’m guessing once Meghan and Harry have kids, they’ll move up closer to the front to mind them, too, but in terms of Kate “knowing her place” Camilla always led on the way in and out of the balcony and it seemed like Charles was fine showing he was literally and figuratively right behind the Queen.
One more thing—I loved seeing George and Charlotte interacting with their little cousins. And George was definitely more at ease, maybe because the cameras weren’t right there and he was excited to see the airplanes?
Kate is always going to be “in front”…she is married to the heir and mother to an heir. It seems like this raises a lot of people’s blood pressure…lol.
No, you are missing the point….being “in front” does not mean being pushy or having to remind people of your position because you feel threatened. Also let us not get carried away Kate will not be a real Queen but just a consort, I don’t see what change in status that will bring. Its not like she will be having weekly meetings with the PM or have any real power beyond sorting out her kids and the household.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, neither Kate nor Meghan are unattractive, and I think the eye just naturally moves towards the sight of the more attractive people. Even though Meghan is shorter, my eye is more inclined to move towards the sight of her because she’s prettier than Camilla. If Diana were standing there in Camilla’s position, we’d all definitely notice Diana no matter where she’s placed. I think we’re just more inclined to look towards the more attractive people. Again, it is what it is. If Camilla doesn’t stand out, I think that it’s because she’s, well, Camilla. And I don’t really see anything wrong with saying this since I don’t think Camilla gets particularly upset when people say other women are prettier than her. She didn’t seem to care much when people said Diana was the prettier one (and she told Diana to pretty much suck it up because she was beautiful), so there you go.
Those sleeves are mutton Edwardian sleeves. Not Tudor.
Ah, true! I think the volume at the shoulder is late Victorian/Edwardian but combined with the square neckline it feels vaguely Tudor to me, too. I don’t see it as an 80s throwback like some people are describing because I associate that shape as being more of an inverted triangle, with a straight line across the shoulders. I dunno, just how my brain interprets it. I suppose I just like the unexpected structure on an otherwise plain dress.
The dress and hat reminds me of drawings of Little Bo Peep. If she had been wearing sausage curls it would have been a match for sure.
I think the puffy sleeves and square neck were chosen to make her shoulders look wider. Yes, her shoulders are already wide but more width up top means her middle looks smaller. And she may have been worried about that not knowing if her “baby weight” would be gone.
Lexa: That shape is stuck in my brain because when the Edwardian British colonialists showed up in my part of Africa, they were so shocked at the sight of bare shoulders that they persuaded the Queen / princesses to add sleeves to the traditional wrap style.
The end result is a wrap with those Edwardian mutton sleeves and a square neckline. And that has become the accepted dress.
Only the truly traditional, old school people wear the wrap dress without the mutton sleeves.
I don’t mind the sleeves, I thought she looked great. The hat was to die for and my snarky side laughs at the extra bigness because MM was going to be behind her…I kid!
I love the hat. I wouldn’t wear it but I thought it was a great choice for her. I love the effect of the colour coordination. It was a powerful statement.
Kate and Meghan look gorgeous but also like they are playing dress up in Mommy’s closet. They both need better stylists. The kids are adorable. Love Savannah shushing the heir to the throne!
Didn’t like the puff sleeves, but the dress was alright. Nothing spectacular. It’s her usual dowdy outfit for these events. I’m surprised she hasn’t corrected her posture, which seems to be getting worse as she ages. You’d think someone who is so aware of her looks wouldn’t want pics of herself out there like that. But she accomplished what she set out to do yesterday. She was front and center before the Queen’s arrival and manage to maintain that position until the Queen motioned for her children to move forward. Then and only then did Kate position herself behind Charlotte.
I really didn’t mind the outfit but the hat?…oh no, it looked so bad, like it was ready to slide off Kate’s head at any moment. MM looked great!
They all looks so dated and comical. 😃
Why were two boys dressed in sailor suits?! When and why did Anne receive all those medals?
I’m sorry for George that Kate is still dressing him in those baby-ish short sets. And I don’t mean the fact of shorts per se but the infantile style like the round, piped collar and sleeve trim, which no doubt match the shorts and mary jane shoes we cant see on the balcony. Another Will hand me down ? On the other hand a couple of older male cousins were in sailor suits so maybe maternal resentments are more justified from those two when they look back at the family album
He cannot appear in public with pants until he is 8…with the exception of H and M wedding!
FACT!
But he doesn’t have to be dressed in such babyish shirts. He’ll be 5 soon.
Goodness are we in 1418?
The etiquette about children, especially boys, in baby clothing went out centuries ago.
I think Kate has this same outfit in every size for George. It’s not the first time we’ve seen him in this same white shirt with the blue piping. Poor kid and his mom constantly SWF-ing Diana with not only her own wardrobe but George’s as well.
I dislike Kate as a person (or my perception thereof) but I love this dress. The colour itself is amazing and looks great on her and I have no problem with the cut. It fits the occasion.
Kate really stood out and looked absolutely beautiful. She could easily be a runway model. Meghans outfit is fine but the off the shoulder look was inappropriate for that occasion imo. I think her makeup was caked on because she had a big zit on her cheek. It happens!
I find the English/Europeans dress more feminine than they do in North America.
No, she could not be a runway model. Not even close at any time in her life. She doesn’t have the body type or the height. She has her own sporty attractiveness that is just as relevant as anyone else’s but there is nothing modelish about her and the same goes for Meghan. In fact, none of the royal women fit that type. They have their own charms and positives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True @MagnoliaRose. Since her marriage Kate usually has been quite slim but her waist is far too low for her overall build to be considered model-like. Dresses would never fit her in any size without moving the waist down (or risk the design looking like it had an empire waist as has been the case with many of Kate’s dresses) Carole and Pippa also have longer waists.
I’ve believed for a long time that the Royal reporting is more poorly sourced now that at any time in the last fifty years. (I always thought James Whittaker was so cranky about Kate because William’s household didn’t continue the pattern of strategic leaks of the War of the Wales years. His petty meanness was his revenge.)
So these events are useful checks on the rumors floating around.
(1) Savannah Phillips knows George well enough to do those shushing moves — more evidence that the rumors of Cambridge estrangement from the wider family could be false. (Mike Tindall has alluded to Mia seeing the kids semi-regularly, and I have wondered whether having Freddie Windsor’s daughter at the Battersea school was one more reason to choose the more remote location.)
(2) Someone put the extended Gloucester and Kent families front and center, three weeks after they were excluded from the wedding. Meanwhile Earl Snowden and Sarah Chatto’s families were either absent or way back. The debate of who’s “in” and who’s “out” is still being fought.
James Whitaker died in 2012 after a cancer battle that saw him resign from his paper months before WK’s wedding. Did you mean another reporter?
Not at all. Whittaker was cutting about the Middletons thoughout the noughts. I’m sure you remember his comment about William loving Kate but not being in love. When I refer to household, I’m using shorthand for William’s anti-press tactics dating back to his graduation from St Andrews (at least).
William’s cardinal rule for remaining in his circle has been “no leaks.” It’s why I doubt absolutely everything written about the Cambridges. That recent story about William having a fit because Charles displayed a public photo of himself with George? Something about that pinged my radar: I think it was a planted story designed to sniff out a leaker, actually.
In any case, I am confident that you don’t need me to remind you that Whittaker was once one of the best-sourced Royal reporters in the fold. His contacts in the 80s and 90s were unimpeachable.
Yep, the Phillips’ kids and Cambridge’s were out frolicking together today at a polo match. Looks likes they all get along well!
A few things: I have anxiety since having babies. I know everything is relative, but If my small children we up on a balcony at the very front, perhaps on a chair or something so they could see, you bet your butt I would be up front in my heels and hat half bent over the entire time. WHAT IF ONE OF THEM FELL?? would be the only thought in my brain.
It’s manageable without medication for me. I workout, practice meditation and breathing techniques to manage myself when I get too anxious. I am not saying that is what she is doing but I would look exactly the same on that balcony. Actually nope, no I would not look the same….I would be making weird faces along with long periods of RBF, because that’s what I do apparently. HAHA!
Exactly. I would not give a care where I was supposed to be standing. I have two kids that age and if they were on the balcony on step stools (!!) I would be RIGHTTHERE making sure they didn’t fall and I’d be leaning over to monitor them.
That’s me though. Thank goodness I’m not royalty.
First time I have seen Kate sticking to Camilla like glue and before the balcony when the troopng was in full swing both sitting watching from the window Kate chattering away comfortably to Camilla. It is amazing how Meghan finds the camera so easily even though she is standing behind Kate her energy is unbelievably strong, this one is no shrinking violet very very ambitious. Flirty with Charles she knows how to win men’s attention. No wonder Kate and Camilla chose the similar colour and were shoulder to shoulder standing at the front of the balcony.
What flirting is she doing with Charles? I can’t find any video.
I think Kate looked beautiful.
They need Hyacinth Buckett, sorry I mean Bouquet, to advise them on the hats and dresses. Those peasants.
Kate definitely could be a runway model, I’m surprisingly enjoying her looks more and more.
Has Charles shrunk? Kate is tall, but I’ve never thought of her as extremely tall like Diana or Nicole Kidman. But in this shot, she towers over him?! (I realize the hat helps).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The hat and 4 inch heels.
I still think Charles is shrinking. For sure, I thought he used to look taller.
Diana was like a statue who towered over everyone else, and he still managed to look quite tall when next to her.
She stood in *5in heels next to Kidman who in turn was wearing kitten heels. The resulting photo shows Kidman is still an inch taller than Kate.
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2011/07/12/article-2013700-0CF22E5300000578-595_634x1068.jpg
*the heels she’s wearing were the sellout item of that period. Listed on website as 5in high.
Kate is 5’10″ – same as Diana. Both have towered over Charles. Folks seem not to like her and want to minimise her stats, but some are inarguable.
LOL @ John Hughes. I actually think Kate’s dress was featured in the school dance scene of 16 Candles. I loved 80s fashion sooo much in the 80s, but I was a kid/pre-teen/young teen. Brights colors and floof? Yes, please.
I don’t know why, but I thought of 16 Candles in relation to Meghan’s dress. For some reason, I thought that’s how everybody dressed to the wedding of the sister in the movie.
I think you’re right. No shortage of 80s realness on this balcony.
Kate hasn’t starved herself and as a result she looks really good in the face.
What is up with these flying saucer hats? Not a fan.
The ice blue is pretty on Kate, I like it except for the puffy sleeves.
Kate is not thin. Sure she’s lost a lot of baby weight, but I’ve noticed the bump in her tummy is still there and it is taking longer to go away than in her previous pregnancies. The tailoring and structure of her dress makes her appear smaller. Look closely at the place of the empire waist. It’s higher than normal so the line of the dress flows out and covers her bump.
Other thoughts, I hated the hat and puffy sleeves but loved the color and jewelry on Kate. Everything looked lovely but….well I don’t know how it’s possible and I’m sure this isn’t going to sound nice, but, she looked like an old Cinderella. The puffy sleeves give the dress a youthful look, and the color of the dress is Cinderella like, but the overall style of the dress skews old and matronly. And yes, having spent time watching Kate on the balcony she stood up there like a boss. At first I thought it was normal, but she didn’t move from that spot. It seemed slightly informal up there, before the Queen arrived, but Kate held on to that stance like she was glued there. Just my observations.
It’s funny. Anyone looking at Kate for the first time would consider her slender, but yeah if you compare to earlier photos she’s filled out a bit – which looks great.
I agree. She always looks beautiful when she has a little baby weight on her. I wasn’t trying to say that she looks horrible. I was just being honest with her weight. A lot of comments upthread mentioned how thin she looks but I simply think it’s the dress, she’s still got a healthy baby weight on her that looks great, and it’s taking longer this time. I hope she loses more if that is what she desires, but keeps a little more on this time.
She looks great. I feel like she is more relaxed and self assured in her role now.
The colour of the dress and the gorgeous jewellery are a win.
It also helps that she is so tall.she looks good in most clothes, this dress is pretty unfortunate though with its puffy sleeves.
I thought Kate looked well yesterday. The dress was a bit bland and the puff sleeves were not good. But she looked happy, healthy and her outfit was appropriate for the occasion. She and Camilla both looked nice when they were riding along in the carriage.
