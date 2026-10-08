No, Prince Harry & Meghan will not apologize to Prince William & Kate

Even before the Sussex family moved back to the UK in late August, there were some odd rumors flying around. One of those rumors was that Prince Harry and Meghan were talking to staffers about possibly issuing a general apology to the Windsors, something along the lines of “perhaps we went too far, we’re sorry if we caused you any pain.” At the time, it sounded like Prince William (in particular) was begging the Sussexes for an apology, which he would then reject! Then, once the Sussexes moved, the royalists were furious because Harry “waltzed” back into Britain without groveling or apologizing. You get the idea: this whole “force Harry and Meghan to apologize” story has been circulating for a while, and the British tabloids brought it up again this week. Interestingly, there are denials across the board.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not planning to apologize to Prince William and Kate Middleton, a source tells PEOPLE, disputing a new report about a purported apology plan. The U.K.’s Express reported on Oct. 6 that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hoped to apologize to the Prince and Princess of Wales over comments made during their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, describing the reported move as part of a wider effort toward reconciliation. A source close to Harry, 42, and Meghan, 45, tells PEOPLE that the claim is “nonsense.” The outlet specifically claimed that the Sussexes planned to apologize over Meghan’s revelation during the interview that there had been “concerns and conversations” within the royal family about how dark Prince Archie’s skin might be before he was born. The report comes amid renewed attention on the relationship between the two couples following Harry and Meghan’s return to the U.K. with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. PEOPLE has previously reported that while Harry has made some progress in rebuilding his relationship with his father, King Charles, there has been no comparable thaw with William. “There’s no movement, especially on William’s side,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

[From People]

“The outlet specifically claimed that the Sussexes planned to apologize over Meghan’s revelation during the interview that there had been ‘concerns and conversations’ within the royal family about how dark Prince Archie’s skin might be before he was born…” I mean, that was a key revelation during the Oprah interview, that there had been open conversations between various royals expressing “concerns” about Archie’s skin color. Why would Meghan and Harry apologize for that? Especially when the Windsors have never been able to deny it? Even via “sources,” there’s never been a flat denial, it’s just been William pointing a finger at Charles, who pointed a finger at Kate, who pointed a finger at Camilla. Which led me to believe that all four of them had racist “concerns.”

Page Six also had a denial, with Tom Sykes telling them that the apology story is “total rubbish” and that “Harry has always said he will never apologize for anything.” Yeah… methinks this is Charles and William communicating with Harry through the press. They’re telling him that a big public apology is what they need to take the next steps. I hope Harry and Meghan see through this asinine gambit.