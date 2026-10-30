Jobson: The Sussexes refuse to apologize because they have no regrets!

I still question the wisdom of the Sussex family’s return to the UK, but I’ll give them credit for something: it’s funny as hell to watch the Windsors scramble and freak out over anything Prince Harry and Meghan do or say, real or imagined. It’s funny that Harry and Meghan just “waltzed” back into Britain without “royal permission” or royal sponsorship. And most of all, it’s funny that Kensington Palace keeps pushing one certain talking point: how dare Harry and Meghan come back to Britain without APOLOGIZING! This month, KP’s little elves told the Daily Express that the Sussexes were considering some kind of private or public apology to Prince William and Kate, specifically about what the Sussexes said in the Oprah interview. Team Sussex denied the story to several outlets, and royalists had to admit that Harry in particular is still mad as hell about how his family treated Meghan. Well, Robert Jobson decided to write another sad-sack column about the Apology That Never Was.
When a family wants to make peace, someone picks up the phone or sends a note. Nobody floats the idea in a newspaper saying that you’re thinking about it. The late Queen Elizabeth understood that. After the Oprah interview, her statement allowed that ‘some recollections may vary’ and promised the matter would ‘be addressed by the family privately.’ The principle still holds.
So I raised an eyebrow this week at reports in Britain’s Daily Express that Prince Harry and Meghan were ready to apologize to Prince William and Catherine. I’ve learned to take such claims with a grain of salt.
Within days, a noisy source close to the Sussexes, in something of a tiz, told People magazine the idea was ‘nonsense.’
Why didn’t the Daily Express listen? Had nobody there heard the story of the boy who cried wolf?
The denial did more harm than the report it set out to kill. Until then, the couple simply had not said sorry. Now they will not even consider it, and people who refuse to apologize usually believe they have nothing to regret. Almost everyone missed that.
The Sussexes understand contrition perfectly well. They are connoisseurs of the form, though only as recipients. When a British tabloid apologized to Meghan in 2022, her spokesman dismissed it as ‘nothing more than a PR stunt’ and added: ‘A true apology would be a shift in their coverage and ethical standards for all.’
In March 2021, Meghan told Oprah of concerns and conversations within the family about how dark her unborn son’s skin might be. Neither she nor Harry named anyone, leaving every senior royal under a cloud. William was reduced to telling reporters: ‘We are very much not a racist family.’
…This matters beyond one family’s quarrel. The monarchy has almost no hard power and survives on goodwill. An unanswered charge of racism against the Sovereign and his heir’s wife strikes at its foundations, so silence from Montecito is never neutral.
Would William and Catherine trust an apology if it came? I doubt it. They have watched private conversations travel to Oprah’s studio and on into a ghostwritten memoir. Trust in families mends slowly, usually over Sunday lunch, long after the shouting.
The King, I suspect, wants something narrower: contrition toward his wife. In Spare, Harry wrote that he believed his stepmother had ‘sacrificed me on her personal PR altar.’ Queen Camilla has never answered back. The same book records the King’s plea to his sons: ‘Please, boys. Don’t make my final years a misery.’ Whether Harry made amends to her this summer when they met at Highgrove, the King’s country home, we do not know.
People do change, and this family offers proof. Camilla went from the most vilified woman in Britain to a crowned Queen. In Spare, of all places, Harry wrote: ‘In a funny way I even wanted Camilla to be happy.’
[From The Daily Mail]
I’ll say this carefully… for the most part, I don’t think Harry is the best judge of how to approach relations with the Windsors both privately and publicly. That being said, I think Harry understands that if he and Meghan ever offered any kind of apology, it would be game over for their credibility. Besides, I think Harry and Meghan both know that they have nothing to apologize for. If anything, the Windsors should be thanking them for not *really* revealing all, from Harry cutting out hundreds of pages in Spare to Meghan choosing to stay silent about her husband’s family for the past four years. But the Windsors can’t acknowledge that, obviously. Which is why they keep pathetically bleating to the tabloids about how Harry and Meghan need to apologize to them, for reasons!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Catherine Princess of Wales, Camilla Queen Consort
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724169424, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
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The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721656879, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657334, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave to crowd on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657644, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657674, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721658457, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721659119, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, Mr Peter Phillips, Anne, Princess Royal walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722674714, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell / Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Camilla, Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent pay their respects inside the Palace of Westminster for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722674734, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: David Ramos / Avalon
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The Funeral procession of HM Queen Elizabeth II from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle while at Wellington Arch at Westminster, London, London, UK on September 19 2022.
King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew, Duke of York,Image: 724164273, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lee Floyd/Avalon
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Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Camilla Queen Consort
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724168860, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex join the Procession following the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II towards St George’s Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 724210501, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Setterfield / Avalon
It’s really very simple, if you don’t want people exposing your abuse of them, then don’t abuse them. It just grinds my gears, that Harry speaking about his mistreatment and neglect is a worse sin than actually committing the mistreatment and neglect.
To go in on one specific point, Camilla going from being vilified to being crowned queen in no way suggests she’s changed. Or even necessarily that people’s attitude towards her have shifted much. It just means Charles got the queen to agree to ‘queen Camilla’ before she died.
As for the rest, sigh.
Plus there’s no denial that Harry WASNT sacrificed to help Camilla’s public image. And we were told at the time that Charles evicted Harry from Frogmore because of comments on Camilla in spare. Seems Charles got his revenge so not sure why Jobson claims Charles wants contrition. As I said it’s like they want Harry and Meghan to whitewash the BRF for bad things they have done. Well maybe don’t do bad things next time
Camilla may be popular with the press but I don’t think she’s anything like beloved with the public.
Yeah its not like being queen or king requires some kind of moral test or something. She’s queen bc she is married to the king, and bc someone had to pay to silence Virginia, and this was the price Charles extracted from his mother for her doing that.
Charles may have wheedled an agreement out of the Queen on her deathbed, or maybe once the Queen was dead and he was King, it didn’t matter a fig what Mummy might have thought. I’m the bloody King so Camilla’s now the Queen (bloody or otherwise 😉
Let’s also point out that Queen Sidechick has not apologized for anything, not to mention that she relishes in doing similar to Diana’s son and his wife
Harry said in the Bradby 2023 interview that he had once asked the family what he & Meghan had to apologise for & they hadn’t responded. And in an interview with the guardian last year he said he had no regrets.
So I take any stories about apologies with a raised eyebrow. The fact is the rota & people like Jobson feel the Oprah interview was very damaging esp because the uk press was called out for racist coverage on the global stage & particularly William & Kate weren’t hailed as magical perfect beings in the docuseries and spare unlike their depiction in royalist propaganda. So they want H&M to magically undo what people heard & read with a public mea culpa.
But it won’t whitewash what people have seen and heard and the years of the rota press own reporting & their books about how the brf didn’t like Meghan because her dress was too white and she was too American etc & how dare a baby Lili steal Elizabeth’s name etc. And people who aren’t royal watchers can see the difference in how Andrew has been treated versus Harry. The response Meghan has gotten in places like Nottingham which was viral on social media is because people can see the bullying & how the palace hasn’t one intervened when we know they can. So they will have to deal
Even more recently, he said in that GQ interview that he has no regrets writing Spare.
Stay safe, clan Sussex.
Orrrr maybe there are some royals who should apologize for having concerns over a baby’s skin color.
So Harry should apologize for the way he did not like the way he was treated by scooter and he stood up to scooter . No way should he apologize. ever.
Amen to that.
So Harry is supposed to apologize for telling the truth about Camilla’s machinations? Hell, no.
And this raised my eyebrows, too: “Meghan told Oprah of concerns and conversations within the family about how dark her unborn son’s skin might be. Neither she nor Harry named anyone, leaving every senior royal under a cloud.”
So it would have been better, Jobson implies, for them to have named the royal racists? So other senior royals weren’t left “under a cloud”? Well, the fact is, that they’re all pretty racist. Which is why William had to make his hysterical “very much not a racist family” declaration.
H&M did put out a statement the next morning after the interview about who they were NOT referring to – and that was, Liz, and Philip. So the palace/media combine is deprived of its frequent fallback position, of blaming TQ. No more chatting from her from the great beyond on this one.
H&M did put out a statement the next morning after the interview about who they were NOT referring to – and that was, Liz, and Philip. So the palace/media combine is deprived of its frequent fallback position, of blaming TQ. No more chatting from her from the great beyond on this one.
H&M did put out a statement the next morning after the interview about who they were NOT referring to – and that was, Liz, and Philip. So the palace/media combine is deprived of its frequent fallback position, of blaming TQ. No more chatting from her from the great beyond on this one.
H&M did put out a statement the next morning after the interview about who they were NOT referring to – and that was, Liz, and Philip. So the palace/media combine is deprived of its frequent fallback position, of blaming TQ. No more chatting from her from the great beyond on this one.
No need to apologize for telling the truth when it’s supporting and protecting your wife
Disgusting that the unspoken premise is always that it worse to accuse a white person of racism (no matter how accurate) than to be racist toward a nonwhite person.
Jobson’s article is based on the false narrative that H&M did Oprah and H wrote Spare just to cash in. That’s wrong. They had to speak out to set the record straight after years of abuse and disinformation by the RF and their allies in the right leaning press.
Now that they are independent, they have to defend their reputation like a treasure, to continue to operate in the business and philanthropic world.
If they had regrets about the Oprah interview, they wouldn’t have done the docuseries, and Harry definitely would not have written Spare. They have said what they said with their whole chests and like I said the other day, i think if there is any sort of apology it will be very passive aggressive – “I’m sorry the world knows what a bully you are William” or something similar.
I agree. Plus this is darvo. The ones who need to apologize are Kate and William for leading a smear campaign against them, which now seems to include knowledge about Tom Markle and still attacking Meghan in the media.
Camilla also needs to apologize for using her friends like clarkson to write the most disgusting thing about Meghan. And Charles needs to apologize for pulling the security contrary to their own agreement.
A few days ago, I posted that the Royal Family wants an apology from Harry and Meghan for accusing them of being racist and I was told that wasn’t the case. But here it is again the Royal Family major mouthpiece is saying that the apology has to be for accusing them of being racist. I can tell you they’re not getting an apology for that and Kate already apologized to Meghan for weaponizing her white women tears. So what would they apologizing for?
Harry should apologize for not knowing the Wales needed Easter presents and Meghan should apologize for being the bride at her own wedding. The racism, however, is clear every day in palace decor, in fearing to touch people of color, in the failure to address their wealth from the slave trade, and in declining to object to your grandson/nephew being portrayed as a chimpanzee. I don’t see how Harry and Meghan apologizing for calling racists racist (which they didn’t do) will change the obvious optics.
I’ve seen people like piers Morgan furious about Oprah’s reaction to the skin tone concern comment & I think that & silent v silenced moments were big pop cultures moments at that time ( like Diana’s there were three of us in the marriage) which will be part of BRF folklore. Unlike with Diana’s bbc interview it’s unlikely the Oprah one will be withdrawn from broadcast ever again so the royalist defenders want Harry and especially Meghan to absolve them via a public apology
Just want to point out that kate has never apologized for weaponizing her white woman tears. And the only reason she sent a note and flowers was because Harry knew what she did and she wanted to be back on hid good side. Even after all the fake crying story, Kate was still trying to approach Harry at Philip’s funeral where William blew her off and then she tried it again at the Queen’s funeral where she was trying to get to Harry as they were filing in the chapel and Harry just looked at William and William told Kate to step out of the way.
Yes, more of the Royal DARVO – the entire monarchy is such a victim.
Both Harry and William were used and “sacrificed” for Camilla’s PR overhaul. KP told the press the identities of all of the female friends William had on John Latsis’ yacht while on vacation with Charles and Camilla when he was 17 (and the girls were also minors) in order to paint a picture of domestic happiness but also encourage the pursuit of William with girls instead of Camilla with Charles. The numerous stories of Harry’s drinking and drug use were used the same way. And Jobson knows this because he was reporting it at the time. Charles using the boys as a PR weapon to normalize Camilla and get the public to accept Camilla was openly written about and acknowledged in the papers at the very time it was happening! If you go back and look ar any piece about Camilla’s PR blitz and the PR guru she hired, written from 99-2006, it’s mentioned.
Always with the Catch 22s. Jobson complains that Harry didn’t name the specific royal racists. But if he had done that, Jobson’s head would have exploded with rage.
Seriously after this last round of abuse from the British tabloids and the Royal Family H&M should just start leaking and exposing them all. They are going to use the Thomas Markle allegations to berate Meghan for the rest of her life. It enrages me that she has had to suffer so much and is left unprotected in the press.
I really do wish Meghan and their kids all the best. It does feel like the abuse will never end and that is so sad for them.
Kate and William should get down on their knees to the Sussexes and apologize for years of bullying, lying, feeding false stories to the tabloids, etc., etc. etc. I bet even the Pope would agree with that (and may he fully recover from his operation). But William and Kate have no moral compass and are encouraged by rabid people to hate and abuse the Sussexes.