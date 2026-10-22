“Alexander Skarsgard is having a blast during his ‘Wicker’ promotion” links

Alexander Skarsgard is having a ball during his Wicker promotion. [RCFA]
Christina Ricci shuts down a MAGA voter: “That’s what you voted for.” [Buzzfeed]
Oh, will Gemma Chan be an awards-season contender? [LaineyGossip]
Sacha Baron Cohen defends his resurrection of Ali G. [Socialite Life]
Paul Rudd stood outside of Art of Play this week. [JustJared]
The White House swimming pool mock-up looks predictably tacky. [Jezebel]
You Can See Everything and spoiler-culture. [Pajiba]
Hugh Laurie in an AppleTV crime series? Oh, I’m into it. [Hollywood Life]
Jimmy Johns is selling pickle plushies. [Seriously OMG]
Kid Cudi announced his plans for a Basquiat movie. [OMG Blog]
Miley Cyrus shaved a fan’s head. [Reality Tea]

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4 Responses to ““Alexander Skarsgard is having a blast during his ‘Wicker’ promotion” links”

  1. Little Red says:
    October 22, 2026 at 12:38 pm

    Hugh Laurie on a Apple TV+ series?!!? Time to renew my subscription again. Along with the movie “Tenzing”.

    Reply
  2. Jais says:
    October 22, 2026 at 1:02 pm

    I’d love to see Gemma Chan have a shot at the Oscar’s. Her and Jon Leguizamo will be about the only ones possibly making it not a repeat of Oscar’s so white. Hope I’m wrong on that and not being too cynical.

    Reply
  3. Chaine says:
    October 22, 2026 at 1:36 pm

    The transparent plastic shoes traumatized me, but I’m here for the sassy skirt!

    Reply

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