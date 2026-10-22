“Alexander Skarsgard is having a blast during his ‘Wicker’ promotion” links

Alexander Skarsgard is having a ball during his Wicker promotion. [RCFA]

Christina Ricci shuts down a MAGA voter: “That’s what you voted for.” [Buzzfeed]

Oh, will Gemma Chan be an awards-season contender? [LaineyGossip]

Sacha Baron Cohen defends his resurrection of Ali G. [Socialite Life]

Paul Rudd stood outside of Art of Play this week. [JustJared]

The White House swimming pool mock-up looks predictably tacky. [Jezebel]

You Can See Everything and spoiler-culture. [Pajiba]

Hugh Laurie in an AppleTV crime series? Oh, I’m into it. [Hollywood Life]

Jimmy Johns is selling pickle plushies. [Seriously OMG]

Kid Cudi announced his plans for a Basquiat movie. [OMG Blog]

Miley Cyrus shaved a fan’s head. [Reality Tea]