“Alexander Skarsgard is having a blast during his ‘Wicker’ promotion” links

Alexander Skarsgard is having a ball during his Wicker promotion. [RCFA]
Christina Ricci shuts down a MAGA voter: “That’s what you voted for.” [Buzzfeed]
Oh, will Gemma Chan be an awards-season contender? [LaineyGossip]
Sacha Baron Cohen defends his resurrection of Ali G. [Socialite Life]
Paul Rudd stood outside of Art of Play this week. [JustJared]
The White House swimming pool mock-up looks predictably tacky. [Jezebel]
You Can See Everything and spoiler-culture. [Pajiba]
Hugh Laurie in an AppleTV crime series? Oh, I’m into it. [Hollywood Life]
Jimmy Johns is selling pickle plushies. [Seriously OMG]
Kid Cudi announced his plans for a Basquiat movie. [OMG Blog]
Miley Cyrus shaved a fan’s head. [Reality Tea]
Hugh Laurie on a Apple TV+ series?!!? Time to renew my subscription again. Along with the movie “Tenzing”.
Highly recommend Tenzing just so well done beautifully shot and the Sherpas were the real stars here.
I’d love to see Gemma Chan have a shot at the Oscar’s. Her and Jon Leguizamo will be about the only ones possibly making it not a repeat of Oscar’s so white. Hope I’m wrong on that and not being too cynical.
The transparent plastic shoes traumatized me, but I’m here for the sassy skirt!