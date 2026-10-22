Ana Navarro to Prince Harry: stop airing your dirty laundry in public

Prince Harry’s GQ interview has now become a multi-day story with a life of its own. Even crazier, the whole house is mad! Royalists are mad because Harry was once again talking about the royal family and positioning himself as perfectly willing to reconcile (unlike his bald brother). Sussex fans are mad because Harry positioned himself as perfectly willing to reconcile with the garbage family which abused his wife and said racist sh-t about his unborn child. Meghan-specific fans are mad that Harry has recklessly put his wife and children in a dangerous position, with little to no police protection, all because he was nostalgic for pubs and mushy peas and, randomly, British schools. Well, as I said, this has become one of the stories of the week, and of course the ladies of The View chimed in:
Ana Navarro definitely did not approve of Prince Harry’s recent plea for reconciliation with his brother, Prince William. On Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” the co-hosts discussed the Duke of Sussex’s GQ interview, published Tuesday, where he insisted that resolving his issues with his sibling is the “most important thing.”
“I think that a lot of the problem has been exacerbated by the fact that it’s been played out in public. So much of the dirty laundry has been aired out in public. Surely, they have relatives in common, friends in common,” Navarro, 54, said. “I just think that if he had delivered that message privately right now, it might go further than continuing to do it publicly, because there’s been a breach of trust, and there’s been a lot of hurt on both sides.”
The commentator said their fallout should have been dealt with away from the public eye.
“It needs to be dealt with privately, not with interviews and tell-all books and selling documentaries and things like that,” Navarro said. “At some point he’s going to need to pick up the phone or go see his brother and have it out,” she said.
However, co-host Sunny Hostin pointed out she “suspects” Harry, 42, has previously tried to do so.
“I suspect one of the reasons he is publicly saying he wants to reconcile is so that they hear it,” Hostin, 58, theorized.
Whoopi Goldberg, who knows the “Spare” author personally, admitted that she believes the siblings will eventually make peace with each other.
At this point, given what Harry said to GQ, what he said to the BBC last year, and what his team has said in briefings, I actually believe that Harry has spent years trying to reach out to William and King Charles privately. I think he’s constantly tried to stay in touch, he’s constantly left messages and he’s constantly pursued contact via third parties. King Charles eventually relented, but Charles is still making Harry go through a long line of humiliation rituals. Prince William has never relented. So yes, in some way, I suspect Sunny Hostin is correct, that Harry has been saying all of this publicly because he’s gotten no response from his private attempts to speak to William. That still doesn’t answer the question of why does Harry even want to make peace with that bald demon? Why is Harry always so willing to grovel and beg for scraps of attention? He’s not the neglected orphan anymore – he’s a 42-year-old man with a wife and two children. It’s past time to cut these people off.
Photos/screencaps courtesy of GQ.
Maybe Harry keeps trying to reconcile with William is because he believes that’s what Diana would want him to do.
Diana would have not wanted harry to sacrifice his own. Family and return to be set up for bad treatment from his brother . I hope Harry realizes that.
It’s never a good sign when your mess ends up on The View. And Kaiser asks the relevant question. Why DOES a forty two year old man with a family of his own keep begging his abusive family of origin to take him back? And don’t say he’s not begging because it sure looks that way to those of us on the outside who know the abuse backstory.
Sometimes when a person has been abused and rejected without understanding why this is happening, they crave acceptance.
Rejection has been a part of Harry’s life forever. He’s done no wrong yet his family continues to reject him. That’s my opinion.
Completely agree. Especially if it’s from childhood into adulthood. It’s amazing how feelings created in childhood sink in and become your reality. People looking from the outside in see the dysfunction and the insaneness of it all, but it’s really hard to see it when it is your norm.
If that’s the case, maybe what Harry really needs is a new therapist, one who will help him accept the reality he’s living in and move on. And I will say again that at least part of the reason Harry needs to be part of this family is because he is so wedded to the idea of royalty as his identity. When you’re royal and the royal family continuously rejects you, that probably creates cognitive dissonance which he cannot resolve on his own.
This makes sense.
Harry not once groveled to get back with his family. The fact remains that there is a lot of spiteful energy directed towards Harry’s family (his wife and children), the genesis of which comes from William and Charles. If you listened to Misan Harriman‘s interview a couple of weeks ago about the „children deserve to grow up to be adults with their parents,“ and Charles Spencer‘s dark warning to ET, that the Royal Family will obliterate anyone who goes against them, you would not be so glib. Harry wants peace. And his protection is only in drawing public attention to forces that operate in the background. Stop being so anti-Harry. There are serious issues at play.
” That still doesn’t answer the question of why does Harry even want to make peace with that bald demon?”
Simply for the sake of his father’s last years. I think Harry wants to be able to say to himself that he did all that he could for his father’s sake.
I do not believe for second that Harry gives a Rat’s A$$ about Peggington and what happens when Peggington becomes King William V. Harry knows it is all over then. His father will not be any cause for concern. He and Megan can move back to Montecito permanently and be done with the new court.
I have started looking at this thru the lens of the monarchy is a cult and Harry does not recognize that yet. It’s a cult where only blood and marriage gets you in, but a cult nonetheless. The monarch decides how you dress, who you marry, where you live, and the purse strings. He can see the good they do. the change he can help make happen (just like every religious cult out there) and thinks he can change it from within. His sense of identity comes from being a prince and the patriotism of being British are not letting him let go. Deconstructing from a cult, even once you escaped is a very difficult thing to do.
Right now Harry thinks he can have one foot in the cult and still have the life he wants. I don’t think he will ever be able to do that. I think Trump and the Heritage foundation have tipped the scales to him leaving the US as well as making sure Invictus goes well.
I also believe Harry loves Meghan and his children more than he yearns for the fairy tale role of the good prince. If and when it’s not safe or the abuse begins he will leave. How long for him to accept his fate may still take time.
This is what confusing me too . Because meghan clearly cut off her dad and she is much more in better place in life. Why can’t harry does the same ? Also harry should know when you come out of the cult there is no chances going back again. I mean if he wanted his children to experience that uk life , his family and culture and he must have know that duke of Windsor was forever cut off from his family and that will be his case too. This is very impulse decisions he is making. I’m thinking about their plan to move to Canada and stepping away from royal etc is not well thought plan either I guess. I think in his mind money might be the problem ( his family said they can’t afford meghan and archie ) that made him to move away and become financially independent but he thought than his family will accept them and he can do half and half out royals like most of his extended family. I think harry should come to grip and leave the past and move on. There is no use crying over spilled milk .
The duke of windsor got much better treatment than harry. He was never really cut off. He was allowed to go to the uk to visit his mother freely and no worries about security. He visited his sister princess Mary. Later he was able to bring Wallis to royal events after Elizabeth became queen.
“Why can’t harry does the same ?”
Because Harry and Meghan are two different people who have decided to approach their family relationships in a different way to each other. It’s not unheard of.
I don’t know how harry he he forgive them and willing to accept them but William to this date acknowledgement either archie or lily. This is what many men don’t get that after marriage your wife and children should be respected and must be top priority. He keep on chasing after them when they won’t even acknowledge his children at all.
When they planned to move to Canada it was under the proviso that would remain representing the Queen. Staying Canada didn’t make sense after they left the Royal Family. Hope that clears things up.
Again what made him sure about those decisions? Plus they had sussexroyal website and gone by title but late queen said no and they changed their foundation to Archewell. This is harry all long wanting to be royal and a royal adjacent charity style events. HE IS NOT HEALED. This is same person logic and within fews weeks their place got leaked and abuse over meghan very toxic and so many losers in uk willing to sell out the kids for cheap money. This never happened in usa.
The plan didn’t come out of the blue. There were talks with the Queen about being half in. There was a report in the press months before that there was consideration for Harry and Meghan to move overseas and William wanted them to move to Africa. Their plan was leaked to the press by KP hence they made the announcement on IG the next day. The sussexroyal foundation was supposed to be their charity as working royals. It was disbanded when they left the UK. Archewell was built from scratch.
Meghan has her mother. Harry doesn’t.
@AmyB I think this is a huge factor. Harry only has one living parent remaining and it’s the toxic one. Meghan is not in the same situation as him.
Ana Navarro needs to take a seat. She has aired far too much of her personal life to be taken seriously. She needs to just keep taking her GSP 1 and shut the hell up.
Ouch, lol. I tend to like Navarro but I do think she is being unfair to Harry here.
In the 2021 interview, Harry said his father and brother are trapped. Maybe he believes he can help them. And, if not them, perhaps his niece and nephews.
Also, if William is abusive toward his family the way it has been rumored, maybe Harry is seeing his father’s health a deadline that increases the urgency.
The amount of power that William has had up to this point is definitely not good for the psyche and William has not shown himself to be better than most. William as king will be a problem for more than just his family.
Good for Harry. Now that it’s publicly said that he wishes for a reconciliation, he can now live his life in peace until they reach out or until the next funeral.
Yep!
What’s lost here is that the Palace gave the press the go ahead to smear and attack Meghan in attempt to get her leave. They were the ones who started the airing of dirty laundry in public first and have not apologised to Meghan. Harry is within in his right to speak and should continue to. Even after he left the Palace was smearing him and Meghan and now they want to be behave like they’re the victim? The Palace reaped what they sow.
This is my thing. the argument that “harry shouldn’t be saying this in public” – well then the palace needs to shut up first. The Mirror has a FRONT PAGE STORY clearly sourced from Kensington Palace about how much William *checks notes* still hates his brother.
And honestly, I’m confused about the fallout from this interview (I know I shouldn’t be, because there is fallout every time he or Meghan leave their house let alone give any kind of interview). The whole thing is a promotion for his Masterclass, which is about grief – grieving the loss of someone who has passed, but also grieving the loss of a relationship, grieving a fractured family, etc. It’s literally about how loss and grief come in many forms and how we can process those emotions.
He didn’t sit down and say “I beg William to let me attend the state dinner tonight.”
I’m going to point to what I said a few days ago about my relationship with my sister – I grieved the loss of that relationship for YEARS. I still grieve it. I see people with normal sister relationships, people who go on sister trips once a year or their sisters come over and they watch reality TV together and it makes me really sad (even typing this makes me sad, to be honest.) But what I had to come to terms with was that I was never going to have THAT with my sister – not with her addictions, her mental illness, her manipulations, etc. (and she passed away about 12 years ago so I’m REALLY never going to have it….but anyway…)
I always wanted “reconciliation” with “my sister” but not with “her.” And as I said a few days ago, I got to the point where I acknowledged deep down that I was never going to have that kind of relationship with her – and that kind of brought me to that reconciliation. Because then I could grieve the loss of that relationship that could never be and accept it and move on in such a way that allowed me to interact with her but not getting emotionally invested in her.
so maybe that’s why I understand what Harry is saying better than a lot of people here. I think he fully accepts that his relationship with his brother is never going to be what he wanted it to be as a child, teenager, young adult etc (remember the story about thinking he would be over 1A all the time hanging out with George and then Charlotte and they never once invited him?) so I think he’s moved past that now and can interact with William without giving William the power to hurt him the same way.
But William is far from that point.
I had to take a break, from my break to comment on this. People are being deliberately obtuse about the complexity of cutting off a family member and trying to assign a one-size-fits-all approach to how people should handle that. But they ignore the fact that for all of their ill, no one is 100% villain and 100% angel and that people legitimately miss things about someone even if they know that is not good for them to have an entrenched relationship with them any longer.
Also when you share a larger family there’s nothing wrong to wanting to get to a point where you can be in the same orbit with someone where it’s not incredibly awkward for everyone else and you and pass on generational trauma.
Honestly some people are just angry because they see Harry as the villain in ruining their fantasy of the Sussexes never returning the UK, because they weren’t treating them like real people with autonomy, and ignored what they have both consistently said and done. So now anything he does is to be treated with suspicion and derision like they married him and any of this, the move, his relationship with his family, his marriage, etc. really impacts them.
@Dee(2) hi! how are you? I feel like you haven’t been around in a while – is that what you meant by a break from your break?
And yes co-sign everything you said, 100%. Families are complicated. Toxic families even more so. Whats the first line of Anna Karenina – “happy families are all alike, but unhappy families are unhappy in their own way”?
@becks1 SPOT ON! (i’m sorry about your sister and thank you for your explanation, i will use it to cope with a loss of my own.)
@Becks1 I’m good! And yeah that’s what I meant. It’s just, it’s been 6 and half years! And the BM is doing this daily still. I needed a breather. Still a supporter though! Anxiously awaiting that drop today for the housewares! It’s Treat Yo Self day for Dee, lol.
@Becks1: Beautifully said. And I am sorry about your sister.
@Dee(2): Also well said.
In general, I think a lot of people could do with taking a break, especially now. I myself, take breaks and have found it really does help.
Dee(2)! Good to hear from you. Sending you positive vibes on your break. Miss your insights and yeah the anger and shift to derision has been something to behold. For…check notes…wanting their family to experience both countries from which their parents originate. Shocking, lol. And yes, treat yourself. I got my eye on that chocolate box.
@Becks1 and @Dee (2), thanks for your thoughtful, insightful comments. And @Becks1, appreciate you sharing your experiences. Sorry about your sister.
@Becks1 — Agree with you. Also the media has inserted themselves as unwanted family mediator, in search of views and clicks, and they insist that we view this through their lens and interpretation, not the brothers’ actual personal perspectives. Anything that Harry says is skewed towards the worst possible interpretation, and William’s feelings are amplified by the media echo chamber that he actively participates in and which stokes his strong feelings. The tabloid cover is horrifying from both Harry and William’s viewpoints.
Hi Dee(2). Just wanted to add my agreement to what you said as someone who has personal experience of very dysfunctional relationships within my own family my experience is that you can reconnect and maintain some contact even while accepting your siblings faults, acknowledging you have your own and recognising whatever the initial fight was may never be resolved. It has to be a personal decision when or if to walk away. Insulting or berating someone like Harry for wanting to have a relationship especially when you don’t have the facts is wrong. Maybe the relationship will never be repaired but he seems to feel he has to try. For those who haven’t I recommend listening to the entire interview. He is quite clear on his terms as in “I can respect them if they respect me and our position.”
@Becks1 your statement struck a chord. In your story, change ‘sister’ to ‘mother’ and you have my story. She’s also been dead for years. Still doesn’t mean I don’t long for her to acknowledge how unfairly she treated me vs how she treated my biological sister vs how she treated my 3 step-sisters and 1 step-brother.
Gentle souls are often the target of hardened souls. We enrage the hardened soul as we continually offer forgiveness and relationship, but only if they own their own 50% of the relationship divide. That was the biggest thing I got out of counselling. It takes two, and each person has to own 100% of their 50% for reconciliation to stick the landing.
Let it always be said that Meghan is a kind and loving and tolerant person. I know there are some people that say she’s some kind of high maintenance diva, but to be married to him—and put up with him all these years, much less moving back to that place—is indicative of the most tolerant and patient person alive. I could never deal with him. She’s a better person than I think she gets credit for, even from her fans.
If what we are being presented is true — that Harry dragged his family back to British Soil for mushy peas at the Ginger Wanker and condescension from the dirtbag Royals — then YES, he seems to be living at home in ManBaby territory. Yuck, I could never put up with that BS. BUT We Don’t Actually Know.
He’s got to be able to work through that stuff on his own in his time. It’s just more difficult than others when it comes to family.
I don’t believe Harry is begging anyone at all. I think he reached out like a normal person would to their family. He understands the dynamic and it no longer stops him from living the amazing life he and his wife have created. That doesn’t mean he has no hope.
There is a pic of Harry as a kid tying up his Dad’s boots with Willy looking on at a distance, That pic haunts me and says a lot about Harry, so i think its going to take sometime for him to come to the realisation that his family doesnt care about him. I think he was doing quite well until his Dad pulled the Cancer Card then it hit that he will probably lose him. so i would give him a minute.
If Prince Harry was airIng the king and heirs dirty laundry he would be talking about uncle Andy trading stare secrets with Epstein to rape trafficked minors and how Chuck, the RPO’s and Queen knew about it for decades or his father’s many mistresses along with how Camilla tormented and abused princess Diana right along with Chuck and he would be discussing his illiterate brothers bisexual rumors along with Willy’s very obvious marital problems.. but somehow Prince Harry’s discussing his grief is the royals dirty laundry which to me reinforces the fact that the BRF was behind her death.
The interview was fantastic. And I personally don’t want Harry to be silent, or silenced. Like he said in the interview, even if he remains silent the stories keep coming anyway.
Exactly. It would just be another day ending in Y.
All this commentary is so stupid. The interviewer asked him a question about his family. What was he supposed to say no I don’t wanna talk to them at all? I think Harry is resigned to the fact that he’s not gonna reconcile with William. He’s just giving lip service whenever they ask him the question.
I don’t have the conclusions that are being floated by the media.
Harry looks completely relaxed and peaceful. Wishing or hoping for reconciliation is not the same as expecting reconciliation. He is claiming space for himself and his children in Britain. We have no idea what security arrangements have been made. It’s apparently satisfactory for Harry and Meghan. He continues to put his side on the record. I think he comes out looking calm and focused and the royals look unprofessional and William particularly looks unfit for his role.
Great discussion. Isn’t it one thing to say, “reconciliation would if possible be important and beneficial,” and another to say, “I personally want/need to reconcile ” ? My understanding is that Harry means the former, and he’s not wrong if so. That doesn’t mean he needs it to be happy, fulfilled, etc., or that he would sacrifice his lovely chosen family for it, but more that it would be worth the work, if that were at all possible. This is so different from his brother’s Johnny One Note approach. But mature insights are often lost in the noise, and easily caricatured.
Meghan cut off her father, but her father is not the king of England, with the power to endanger Harry’s entire family and make it difficult for Harry to do what he considers his life’s work, and some of it is connected to and must be done in the UK. Meghan’s father has not deprived her of her country, of raising her children there, as Charles has to a certain extent deprived Harry of living in his own country. I think Harry wants peace and civility so that this petty but dangerous feud does not spill over into the next generation. There are some practical reasons for Harry to have reasonable relationship with Charles, such as security, although I do not doubt he actually loves the POS that is his father. I think Harry wants to do all he can to not participate in Charles’s and William’s heinous games, to make things as safe as possible for himself and his family, and do his work without it being sabotaged by the increasingly useless monarchy being destroyed by his brother and to a certain extent his father. It seems that reconciliation is what stands in for peace and civility. I imagine Harry would have to be satisfied with that. Certainly it is sad for most of us to think that Harry is still looking for love and acceptance from his father. But we are all both children and parents forever, those relationships cannot be changed. When both our parents are gone, we are technically orphans. Just that grown-up orphans are not exactly helpless like a child that is orphaned.
@Tamsin
For the life of me I don’t know what it is about all that you said, that seemingly intelligent people don’t get.
Which is why I don’t feck with some of these threads.