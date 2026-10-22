Ana Navarro to Prince Harry: stop airing your dirty laundry in public

Prince Harry’s GQ interview has now become a multi-day story with a life of its own. Even crazier, the whole house is mad! Royalists are mad because Harry was once again talking about the royal family and positioning himself as perfectly willing to reconcile (unlike his bald brother). Sussex fans are mad because Harry positioned himself as perfectly willing to reconcile with the garbage family which abused his wife and said racist sh-t about his unborn child. Meghan-specific fans are mad that Harry has recklessly put his wife and children in a dangerous position, with little to no police protection, all because he was nostalgic for pubs and mushy peas and, randomly, British schools. Well, as I said, this has become one of the stories of the week, and of course the ladies of The View chimed in:

Ana Navarro definitely did not approve of Prince Harry’s recent plea for reconciliation with his brother, Prince William. On Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” the co-hosts discussed the Duke of Sussex’s GQ interview, published Tuesday, where he insisted that resolving his issues with his sibling is the “most important thing.” “I think that a lot of the problem has been exacerbated by the fact that it’s been played out in public. So much of the dirty laundry has been aired out in public. Surely, they have relatives in common, friends in common,” Navarro, 54, said. “I just think that if he had delivered that message privately right now, it might go further than continuing to do it publicly, because there’s been a breach of trust, and there’s been a lot of hurt on both sides.” The commentator said their fallout should have been dealt with away from the public eye. “It needs to be dealt with privately, not with interviews and tell-all books and selling documentaries and things like that,” Navarro said. “At some point he’s going to need to pick up the phone or go see his brother and have it out,” she said. However, co-host Sunny Hostin pointed out she “suspects” Harry, 42, has previously tried to do so. “I suspect one of the reasons he is publicly saying he wants to reconcile is so that they hear it,” Hostin, 58, theorized. Whoopi Goldberg, who knows the “Spare” author personally, admitted that she believes the siblings will eventually make peace with each other.

[From Page Six]

At this point, given what Harry said to GQ, what he said to the BBC last year, and what his team has said in briefings, I actually believe that Harry has spent years trying to reach out to William and King Charles privately. I think he’s constantly tried to stay in touch, he’s constantly left messages and he’s constantly pursued contact via third parties. King Charles eventually relented, but Charles is still making Harry go through a long line of humiliation rituals. Prince William has never relented. So yes, in some way, I suspect Sunny Hostin is correct, that Harry has been saying all of this publicly because he’s gotten no response from his private attempts to speak to William. That still doesn’t answer the question of why does Harry even want to make peace with that bald demon? Why is Harry always so willing to grovel and beg for scraps of attention? He’s not the neglected orphan anymore – he’s a 42-year-old man with a wife and two children. It’s past time to cut these people off.