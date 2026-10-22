Duchess Meghan has zero interest in staying in Britain over the holidays

One of the tabloid storylines this week is that the Duchess of Sussex is already miserable in the UK and she’s ready to move back to California, possibly around Christmas. That story is everywhere and nowhere, I guess it’s just vibes-based gossip. It comes at an interesting moment, given Prince Harry’s insistence that his biggest priority is reconciling with his garbage family. Do I think the two stories are connected? Perhaps. My question is: did Harry think he could move back to the UK and his father would immediately begin clearing the path for a deeper reconciliation? In other words, do you think Harry has been surprised that King Charles, Prince William and the entire royal family continue to keep him at arm’s length? I’ve believed for some time now that Charles absolutely knows how to push Harry’s buttons and that Charles enjoys withholding time and affection from the son who wants it the most. Speaking of, check out this Radar story.

Prince Harry is said to be heartbroken as Meghan Markle is apparently pushing ahead with plans to spend Christmas in America, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The Duke of Sussex, 42, had hoped to celebrate the holidays in Britain with his wife, 45, and their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five. But sources told us Markle is determined to return to California to spend Christmas with her mother, Doria Ragland, following a frosty reception from Buckingham Palace since the couple returned to the UK in August. Our insider claimed: “Harry had desperately wanted to remain in Britain, believing Christmas offered a rare opportunity to rebuild his relationship with King Charles if his grandchildren could be involved in a visit. Harry had been clinging to the idea that Christmas might finally provide the breakthrough he’s been waiting for with the royal family. He imagined being able to spend some proper time with his father, having the children around their grandfather and perhaps starting to put years of bitterness behind them. “He knows things can’t be fixed overnight, but he felt the festive season could have given everyone an excuse to lower their defenses. The thought of another Christmas passing without that happening is absolutely crushing for him, particularly because he feels time with his father is precious.” The source added: “Meghan has a completely different outlook on the situation. As far as she’s concerned, they’ve spent far too long trying to win over people who have made very little effort to welcome them back. She doesn’t want to spend the holidays feeling uncomfortable, wondering whether they’re going to be invited somewhere or worrying about how they’ll be treated if they do turn up. “In California, she can surround herself with people who genuinely want to celebrate with them, including her mother, and give the children a relaxed, happy Christmas. Harry understands why that appeals to her, and he doesn’t want to force her into a situation she dreads. But that doesn’t make it any easier for him to accept that the family reunion he was dreaming of probably isn’t going to happen.”

[From Radar]

Complain all you want, but this sounds entirely plausible to me. Harry is Charlie Brown, and the Windsors are Lucy with the football. These are well-established patterns – Harry twisting himself in knots to cede power to the garbage royals, all in exchange for a vague promise (and not even that) of time and attention. I also believe Meghan is already tired of all of this BS. This perspective is incredibly valid: “In California, she can surround herself with people who genuinely want to celebrate with them, including her mother, and give the children a relaxed, happy Christmas.” It’s not just about Christmas either, it’s about this whole sorry endeavor. Why go out of your way to publicly beg to reconcile with people who don’t give a f–k about you, and don’t even extend a polite invitation to Christmas?