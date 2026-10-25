Piers Morgan had a full meltdown over Duchess Meghan & her disgusting father

Thursday evening was when the Sun broke their story about Thomas Markle Jr. turning in his father, Thomas Markle Sr. Well, I say “turning in,” but Tom Jr. informed the authorities in the Philippines and the FBI, but it looks like the investigations are not being conducted with any kind of urgency. About twelve hours after the Sun’s bombshell report, the Duchess of Sussex issued her own statement, where she revealed that she had been informed about some of the accusations in 2018 (although it turns out she was informed in January 2019). Soon after Meghan’s statement on Friday morning, certain members of the British media began attacking Meghan for what she did or did not do with her second-hand knowledge. Piers Morgan has been having one of the most disgusting meltdowns about it since Friday, throwing everything he can at Meghan and not his BFF and frequent talk-show guest Thomas Markle. Well, a source close to Meghan (a member of her team, undoubtedly) spoke out about why Meghan didn’t, like, make an announcement back in 2019.
Meghan said that she had been made aware of a letter sent to the British police and other authorities in 2018, that “made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.”
“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them,” she added.
“Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children,” Meghan said.
When asked by NBC News when Meghan was made aware of the letter to the Metropolitan Police, a spokesman for the couple said it was in the summer of 2018, after her wedding with Harry.
Separately, a source close to the couple told NBC News that Meghan’s decision not to speak publicly eight years ago should be understood in a particular context: “When she was made aware of these allegations in 2018 after they were reported to the police, they remained just that — allegations.”
“To have repeated them publicly at that stage would not only have potentially exposed her to civil action for making unsubstantiated claims, but she had also been advised that doing so could jeopardize any subsequent investigation,” the source added.
Markle Sr. told the Daily Mail he had not spoken to his son “for months” and said “these terrible lies are being made against me with no proof.” He added that he would “welcome an investigation” into the matter and labeled the accusations “a bunch of lies.” His daughter, Samantha Markle, also dismissed her brother’s allegations, telling the Daily Mail “there is no merit in these disgusting allegations whatsoever … He wants to destroy our dad. Shame on him.”
This is significant: “To have repeated them publicly at that stage would not only have potentially exposed her to civil action for making unsubstantiated claims, but she had also been advised that doing so could jeopardize any subsequent investigation…” Remember, the Trash Markles were looking for ANY reason to take Meghan to court. If Meghan had breathed a word of this, privately or publicly, Thomas Markle would have sued her. Think about it – think about how Samantha is STILL trying to drag Meghan to court about things Meghan said in a Netflix show about “feeling like an only child.” And not for nothing, but when you’re told BY THE POLICE that your father is likely a PDFile and they’re looking into it, you don’t go around announcing that because of course you believe that the authorities are investigating that horrible crime.
As for Piers Morgan… his fixation on Meghan is well-known, but his crass insistence on blaming Meghan for her rancid father’s activities is pretty glaringly about something else entirely. When Piers is crying “why didn’t Meghan tell anyone,” he means “why didn’t she tell me personally, because I had Thomas Markle on my show for years and spent a lot of time advocating for him publicly.” If there’s any kind of investigation into Thomas Markle, I hope they also look into which journalists and media figures were writing Thomas’s scripts and paying him to deliver them on-air. Why didn’t Piers Morgan know? Isn’t Piers an investigative journalist? Why was he platforming and advocating for a PDFile for the better part of a decade?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Piers and dailymail is crashing out big time. Most of dailymail were cheerleader for thomas sr and they couldn’t cope up. Where was his energy about prince andrew and the yorks sister who still now stand by their dad ?
Another one is kate , don’t even feel sorry for this vile racist bitch. When last year meghan was tormented by the press for not seeing Thomas sr , she had photographed with her father that week and everyone was gushing how wonderful she is. This truly rotten to core woman , because how can she participate the abuse of meghan for long time , when she was going through horrific experience of her life. Being accused of CSAM and pedo is not easy feet yet for a daughter to heard about their parent .she allowed the abuse to happen. Kate doesn’t have empath bone at all . She is woman, mother and sister and she actively chose to smear meghan while giving sound bites to early years and mental health. Meghan doesn’t grow up with sister yet she gave so much grace and empath towards her. Kate can suck lemon and being pathetic and hanging on to her sorry jwellery and titles. Guess what bitch no matter what your husband doesn’t love you and I hope those title and jewellery is worthy of your sorry life.
Kaiser’s right. Morgan’s meltdown on twitter is because he’s found out that he’s been advocating for a paedo for 8 years and felt that Meghan said something sooner. Anyway if Meghan had said something not only she would’ve been sued with the DM paying her father’s legal bills but she wouldn’t have been believed. Piers Morgan himself would be saying that she’s a liar and that she trying to sully a good man’s reputation. It’s important to remember that everybody in the British press thought Toxic Tom was a good man and that Meghan was a villain.
Exactly this 👆🏼…
Piers was in a frenzy over the spencer book now about meghan again. Hopefully few pay attention to him
He’s in a frenzy because not enough people are paying attention to him at all. He hopes the psychotic postings will get him attention and maybe a mainstream job back. Not likely at all if Toxic Tom is indicted on just one photo.
Morgan is melting down over the fact that it wasn’t him or the Fail that broke the story AND his favourite stick to beat Meghan with is now tainted goods – he and the Fail are now on the line for protecting a peado as I firmly believe they knew about these allegations and were using it to make him dance to their tune and why the had one of their journalists babysit him.
I said in another post this is way more sinister because they want to play gotcha with meghan. Whenever meghan try to contact him , they can accused her of being enabling this pdf and harming children. That’s why that vile woman who was living with him for all these years. These people are truely rotten to the core because instead of outing him , they wait for their biracial daughter to drop the ball. They could have saved so many victims because for 8 years he was still abusing children in Mexico and SAE.
i agree with you, I am sure they knew (if Sussex were told by the royal protect unit or whatever its called, then the Queen (the proper one) and at least Chuck (and Camilla and in all likelihood Wank) knew as well. which means all the royal rota knew and were told to keep quiet in order to have a gotcha moment with M taking the kids to see her dad, considering all the pressure they were putting on her.
This is what Piers had to say in 2022 – “You won’t meet nicer or more genuine people than Fergie, Beatrice and Eugene. This must be an agonizingly difficult time for them, and they deserve our empathy not opprobrium by association “. He has consistently dehumanized Meghan.
Piss Morgan shows repeatedly that he is a lousy judge of character. That’s quite a handicap for a person who calls themselves a journalist.
He covered for Fergie and Beatrice and Eugenie but not Meghan because he is racist to the core. It has nothing to do with judging character.
i feel like if the royal family knew about these allegations in 2018 or 19, then obviously the press knew. All of this outrage is performative deflection, imo. They spent years platforming Thomas Markle to trash his daughter and waged a horrible public pressure campaign to shame her for going NC with him. I think it’s because they wanted her to publicly reconnect with him precisely so they could then eviscerate her when the csa came to light. But she never gave into any pressure or contacted him ever again, so now they all have egg on their faces.
I know Meghan isn’t sitting here feeling sorry for herself, that’s not how she is. She’s feeling sorry for the victims. I feel sorry for her though. It’s my hope that this story can quickly be disentangled from her name completely. She is not the perpetrator. That gross man is. And he would just be another nobody sicko if it wasn’t for how amazing his daughter turned out. In my opinion any future reference to this man and his crimes should not mention her name at all and definitely not her picture. This is one of the issues with these crimes. They don’t focus on the perpetrator or all the issues that allow these crimes to take place. Instead innocent people who report the crimes are dragged through the mud, questioned on their own merits and see character assassination.
It’s no surprise investigations into this have been slow…Under our current regime, this crime is not exactly prioritized, or even considered worthwhile of investigating. (See: Epstein files).
Or see what’s happening in Ohio right now.
It’s pure lawyer-speak to say Meghan remained silent out of fear of being sued. No matter the situation, every initial report of SA is an allegation and no one except for victims should ever fear retribution. Since Meghan is not the one who filed the initial report of SA but was made aware of it via letter, she is that much further removed from slander, That said, Meghan was right to say nothing back then. As for Piers, he is scum that only listens to himself and is not worth being discussed here or anywhere else.
She was right to say nothing because she would not have been believed. This would have been written up in the toxic media as Megan lying about her saint of a father to try to garner sympathy for herself. She was in a no win situation.
She was also silent to protect the integrity of an investigation that she was led to believe would occur
Piers Morgan should be panicking. He gave this guy a platform time and again, while publicly harassing Meghan on the regular to let this horrible man back into her life and give him access to her kids. All on tape. Someone should make a video compilation.
I saw elsewhere that someone was calling him Piers Moron. That fits him so perfectly.
It is the MET who SHOULD have taken action in passing letter of former wife to relevant authorities. Meghan found out when she was pregnant with Archie about these allegations in January 2019. They were ALREADY estranged but this devastating letter made it clear that no reconciliation would be possible. Clearly she believed it was under investigation and it was entirely a matter for the police. They weren’t in contact anyway. Why write and demand an explanation and risk tipping him off about the investigation which she had been assured was underway? The onus on following up the letter was with the MET ; law enforcement and investigations could have happened in 2019 by the relevant authorities if MET had passed onto them to take ACTION.
ITA that the Met should have passed the letter onto the FBI and other authorities in the relevant countries to investigate – the Met couldn’t investigate themselves as he is not a British citizen. Its clear they failed in their duty and heads should roll over it.
Of course he did. If he hadn’t I would be wondering if he was in the hospital or something.
… or if the cat had got HIS tongue, heh.
Piers Morgan has egg all over his ugly face. It’s astonishing how quickly he (and other so- called journalists) went from, “Meghan is a horrible daughter for not letting this wonderful grandfather see his two grandkids” to “Why didn’t Meghan tell us that her father is a disgusting creep?”
I have a question of my own. Not only didn’t the so-called journalists fail to vet the creep they were platforming, but they also failed to inform viewers that for decades they were covering for two other disgusting creeps, Louis Mountbatten and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
If Meghan was told, the senior royals were told about the allegations against Thomas Markle. Who decided in that horrid family to file the Markle allegations in the same file as the Louis Mountbatten and Andrew Windsor-Mountbatten allegations? Does the Firm really think hurting children is really not that bad–except when the public find out? Does this mean that there are other non-disclosed p*edos in the Firm that just haven’t risen to the level of public discourse yet?
Did anyone really need to be told that Thomas Markle is a rancid human being? Isn’t it kind of obvious?
Saying something may have jeopardised any potential investigations. There may not have been any active investigations but Meghan may not have known that.
That is far more important than trying to win PR points with the press.
As for Moron, he’s pissed he’s spent years and years platforming and defending a pedo and is looking to blame someone else instead of himself. The press should have done far more research but obviously, smearing and abusing Meghan was the priority.
Exactly 💯.
Pathetic old Pissy Moron is trying to deflect and save his own skin, now that he looks like a complete and utter idiot for platforming a paedo and blasting Meghan endlessly about how heartless she is.
I bet what’s making him choke with anger is that Meghan effectively gave him a long rope to hang himself with, by letting him blather on about contact with the kids while she knew well why she wasn’t going to allow it.
In other words, by withholding crucial information which in any case it was not up to her to disclose, she made Mr Journalist Piss Morgan look like an absolute plonker. A textbook case of information asymmetry in action, to the detriment of the supposed know-it-all (but actually knowing NOTHING) so-called ‘journalist’.
Pissy will never recover from this embarrassment. Serves him right!
If Meghan spoke up not only it would have had jeopardize an investigation it would have tipped off Bad Dad to destroy evidence.
A racist misogynist blaming a woman for a man’s behavior? Must be a day when the sun rises.
I believe until told otherwise that Meghan had no first hand knowledge and no evidence to provide. As for keeping her children away from him, well, yeah. Even if she didn’t believe her children would be his targets, I mean, those are her children who she is tasked with loving and keeping safe. There’s nothing to answer for in protecting your children.
We should be scrutinizing every one of these derangers who platformed Thomas Markle in order to try and hurt Meghan. He appeared (well paid, I assume) on their shows for years. There must be correspondence about what he would say, how much he would be paid, etc. Morgan in particular should have to answer for why he felt Thomas Markle was credible, but Meghan and Harry were not. Why did he keep having the estranged father of a “non-royal” on his show years after she left the UK behind? How were the payments to Thomas Markle made and how often?
Was the money from the British media bankrolling his crimes? That’s a sickening thought but I think a likely one – it’s not like he had other income other than Meghan.
Has Piers ever had a meltdown about Andy and his crimes? I don’t think so.
Stay away from all HATERS.
WHAT A COMPLETE LOSER.
Him and that MEGHAN KELLY.
EEWWWWWW.
There needs to be an investigation into Caroline Graham, too. And into what she may have told the Fail’s royals editors.
Graham was at Thomas’ hospital bedside in 2025, and the Fail sent her to stalk him in Mexico and Philippines. What did she know about that final letter Meghan sent to her dad in 2025, or before?
I am so sorry Meghan.
You’ve been carrying such a burden.
There are so many people blaming this on Meghan and saying she could have done more, after dragging her for years over cutting ties with her father. I really hope she’ll be ok because this is crushing news and the same people who hate on her are using this to once again attack her. Morgan is a sadistic man who has attacked her nonstop since 2018. He wants her head on a platter and will take no accountability for the harm he has caused platforming that man. The UK media are once again exploiting this to attack her. They are so complicit in this but still go on. I don’t know how she handles this, I really don’t.
Just want to remind everyone that the Met knew and they informed the Royal Protection Service along with Meghan. So The Queen, Charles and william knew as well. And Jason Knauf. So let’s put all of knauf’s action in that context, especially his cooperation with the tabloids for that copyright lawsuit.