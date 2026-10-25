Piers Morgan had a full meltdown over Duchess Meghan & her disgusting father

Thursday evening was when the Sun broke their story about Thomas Markle Jr. turning in his father, Thomas Markle Sr. Well, I say “turning in,” but Tom Jr. informed the authorities in the Philippines and the FBI, but it looks like the investigations are not being conducted with any kind of urgency. About twelve hours after the Sun’s bombshell report, the Duchess of Sussex issued her own statement, where she revealed that she had been informed about some of the accusations in 2018 (although it turns out she was informed in January 2019). Soon after Meghan’s statement on Friday morning, certain members of the British media began attacking Meghan for what she did or did not do with her second-hand knowledge. Piers Morgan has been having one of the most disgusting meltdowns about it since Friday, throwing everything he can at Meghan and not his BFF and frequent talk-show guest Thomas Markle. Well, a source close to Meghan (a member of her team, undoubtedly) spoke out about why Meghan didn’t, like, make an announcement back in 2019.

Meghan said that she had been made aware of a letter sent to the British police and other authorities in 2018, that “made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.” “I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them,” she added. “Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children,” Meghan said. When asked by NBC News when Meghan was made aware of the letter to the Metropolitan Police, a spokesman for the couple said it was in the summer of 2018, after her wedding with Harry. Separately, a source close to the couple told NBC News that Meghan’s decision not to speak publicly eight years ago should be understood in a particular context: “When she was made aware of these allegations in 2018 after they were reported to the police, they remained just that — allegations.” “To have repeated them publicly at that stage would not only have potentially exposed her to civil action for making unsubstantiated claims, but she had also been advised that doing so could jeopardize any subsequent investigation,” the source added. Markle Sr. told the Daily Mail he had not spoken to his son “for months” and said “these terrible lies are being made against me with no proof.” He added that he would “welcome an investigation” into the matter and labeled the accusations “a bunch of lies.” His daughter, Samantha Markle, also dismissed her brother’s allegations, telling the Daily Mail “there is no merit in these disgusting allegations whatsoever … He wants to destroy our dad. Shame on him.”

[From NBC News]

This is significant: “To have repeated them publicly at that stage would not only have potentially exposed her to civil action for making unsubstantiated claims, but she had also been advised that doing so could jeopardize any subsequent investigation…” Remember, the Trash Markles were looking for ANY reason to take Meghan to court. If Meghan had breathed a word of this, privately or publicly, Thomas Markle would have sued her. Think about it – think about how Samantha is STILL trying to drag Meghan to court about things Meghan said in a Netflix show about “feeling like an only child.” And not for nothing, but when you’re told BY THE POLICE that your father is likely a PDFile and they’re looking into it, you don’t go around announcing that because of course you believe that the authorities are investigating that horrible crime.

As for Piers Morgan… his fixation on Meghan is well-known, but his crass insistence on blaming Meghan for her rancid father’s activities is pretty glaringly about something else entirely. When Piers is crying “why didn’t Meghan tell anyone,” he means “why didn’t she tell me personally, because I had Thomas Markle on my show for years and spent a lot of time advocating for him publicly.” If there’s any kind of investigation into Thomas Markle, I hope they also look into which journalists and media figures were writing Thomas’s scripts and paying him to deliver them on-air. Why didn’t Piers Morgan know? Isn’t Piers an investigative journalist? Why was he platforming and advocating for a PDFile for the better part of a decade?