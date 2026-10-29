Kristen Bell: Dax Shepard flirts with me by complimenting other women



Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have an extremely dysfunctional relationship and they’ll tell us about it as if it’s normal. They seem to believe that every couple hates each other. I don’t have the room or mental fortitude to do a real recap of the many times they’ve telegraphed this, but they’ve admitted that they can go three days or more without talking to each other. As context they have two daughters aged 11 and 13 and have been together for 19 years.

In a new episode of the Armchair Expert podcast with her Nobody Wants This costars Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, and Timothy Simons, Kristen said that Dax regularly compliments other people, like waitresses, on their appearance. He just doesn’t tell them he likes their outfits, the example she gave is of Dax complimenting a server’s eyelashes and a female friend’s eyebrows. It sounds creepy to the people, but it could also be disrespectful to Kristen depending on the context. Dax’s cohost Monica Padman said that means Dax is flirting, but Kristen countered that Dax is acutally flirting with her. The context is that Dax said that he loves to be complimented on his looks so he does that to other people. What a dolt he is. Here’s what they said and I’ve queued up the video below to that part.

Dax: I would love to be told I’m handsome. So then I project onto them like, “Oh, they would love to hear that they’re so handsome.” But when you’re really handsome, you don’t really need to hear it… I try to find something really nice on someone. Kristen: You’ll pull out a feature. That’s how I know you’re flirting with me a lot. Like if we go to a dinner or something, there’s a couple things Dax does where he doesn’t have to look up and wink at me, but I know that he’s just being the best boy. We’ll be at dinner and he’ll say to the waiter or waitress, “Wow, you have incredible eyelashes, gorgeous eyes. Great, great job.” Monica: That’s flirting with her. Kristen: But that’s flirting with me because he just made someone else feel good. Let’s say it is a girl. He’s going to have zero interaction with this girl for the rest of his life. The chances of him ever having another conversation with her are so microscopic. But to me to know that my partner actively smiles at people and gives them compliments… [To Dax] No, but you’ve never done anything that’s felt even borderline. You’ll point out if someone has great eyebrows or great cheekbones… That’s why it makes me fluttery inside. That’s why it gives me butterflies because everyone saw it.

He’s the only one that said it. Maybe she hadn’t had a compliment today.

[From Armchair Expert transcript]

The “best boy” part made me nauseous. Who wants to be complimented on their eyelashes from someone they’re serving? Justine Lupe gave an example from their show of her character’s ex-boyfriend complimenting a server’s lips. That was meant to show that the woman was in a bad relationship. Justine looked so over it during this conversation.

I had a boyfriend who would regularly “flirt” with service women in front of me. It was awful and I should have dumped him much sooner than I did. It was mean to both the people subjected to it and to me. I would get super mad at him, but I would try to play it off because I was trapped in that relationship somewhat. Is that what Kristen is doing? Is she so deep in cognitive dissonance about her marriage that she tells herself Dax is really flirting with her? She sounds sincere and not like she’s trolling us, although she likes to do that too. I don’t think she’s a good enough actress to sell it like this without believing it herself.

Comments on E!’s tweet about this (below) say “that’s not how flirting works.” One of the top comments wonders whether Kristen and Dax are in an open relationship. I don’t think they are, but I don’t think that means Dax is faithful. Clearly Kristen is deep in denial about… something. It seems to work for them. To quote Kismet’s dad, “good of them to take each other out of circulation.” I have used that expression so many times since hearing it.

Kristen Bell admitted Dax Shepard flirts with her when he compliments other people: “That’s flirting with me because he just made someone else feel good.” https://t.co/Qc9JitmoJq https://t.co/Wzq579waIB — E! News (@enews) October 26, 2026