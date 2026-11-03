Mckenna Grace wore a Catching Fire-inspired dress at the ‘Sunrise’ Berlin premiere



Mckenna Grace, 20, has been bringing the fashion on The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping press tour. At a London screening last week she wore a phenomenal hand-beaded gown that looked like a Van Gogh and referenced the pastoral scene from the film’s poster. At an event in Paris during fashion week, she wore a recreation of Katniss Everdeen’s wedding gown from Catching Fire. Mckenna brought the drama at the Berlin premiere. She was in a red and black Cong Tri sequin and chiffon gown that homaged Katniss’s chariot dress from Catching Fire.

This is absolutely beautiful and recreates Katniss’s look down to the unique neckline, makeup and braided half-updo. Catherine at Red Carpet Fashion Awards mentions that people are calling it a bit too on-the-nose, but I like how upfront Mckenna and her stylists are being.

We also have photos of her co-stars Whitney Peak, Joseph Zada and Molly McCann. The older man in one of these photos is director Francis Lawrence. I don’t have designer IDs for anyone except Mckenna. I’m including some photos of her other recent press looks that Mckenna’s lead stylist, Molly Dickson, posted to Instagram. Mckenna’s stylists, hair and makeup people are making her look like a fairytale princess. There is an entire team behind her and it shows.