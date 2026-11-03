Mckenna Grace wore a Catching Fire-inspired dress at the ‘Sunrise’ Berlin premiere

Joseph Zada and Mckenna Grace at the screening of the movie *The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping* at the Zoo Palast in Berlin, November 2, 2026
Mckenna Grace, 20, has been bringing the fashion on The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping press tour. At a London screening last week she wore a phenomenal hand-beaded gown that looked like a Van Gogh and referenced the pastoral scene from the film’s poster. At an event in Paris during fashion week, she wore a recreation of Katniss Everdeen’s wedding gown from Catching Fire. Mckenna brought the drama at the Berlin premiere. She was in a red and black Cong Tri sequin and chiffon gown that homaged Katniss’s chariot dress from Catching Fire.

Mckenna Grace, Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, and Molly McCann at the screening of the movie *The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping* at the Zoo Palast in Berlin on November 2, 2026

Mckenna Grace at the screening of the movie *The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping* at the Zoo Palast in Berlin on November 2, 2026

Katniss and Peeta Enter the Quarter Quell _ The Hunger Games_ Catching Fire

This is absolutely beautiful and recreates Katniss’s look down to the unique neckline, makeup and braided half-updo. Catherine at Red Carpet Fashion Awards mentions that people are calling it a bit too on-the-nose, but I like how upfront Mckenna and her stylists are being.

We also have photos of her co-stars Whitney Peak, Joseph Zada and Molly McCann. The older man in one of these photos is director Francis Lawrence. I don’t have designer IDs for anyone except Mckenna. I’m including some photos of her other recent press looks that Mckenna’s lead stylist, Molly Dickson, posted to Instagram. Mckenna’s stylists, hair and makeup people are making her look like a fairytale princess. There is an entire team behind her and it shows.

Photos credit: IMAGO/Sebastian Gabsch/Avalon, Britta Pedersen/DPA/Cover Images, Backgrid

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3 Responses to “Mckenna Grace wore a Catching Fire-inspired dress at the ‘Sunrise’ Berlin premiere”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    November 3, 2026 at 12:23 pm

    She’s having fun with it.

    Reply
  2. Mei says:
    November 3, 2026 at 12:51 pm

    I’m loving all her themed HG dressing. It shows big respect for the previous film’s costume designers, the HG world writ large and the opportunity she’s able to have because of all of it. Anyone crying about things being too on the nose is yawn-worthy, everyone is super excited whenever Zendaya references the films she’s in, so why not make this a more widely done thing? It’s super fun!

    Reply
  3. Jferber says:
    November 3, 2026 at 1:03 pm

    I love the fire dress. In the first pic, it looks like the two monsters are being released by her or part of the dress. Fabulous!

    Reply

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