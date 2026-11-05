P6: Hollywood insiders wonder why the Sussexes’ film/TV projects are all in limbo

This week, Archewell’s Head of Nonfiction, Film & TV stepped down. Chantal Pysnik had worked for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s production company for over five years, and she had overseen all of their documentary/docuseries endeavors. Archewell has not announced a replacement, and in fact, Archewell Productions has lost several people in the past year. The foundation, which is now Archewell Philanthropies, has also lost people. A major downsizing is happening right before our eyes, and I think it’s fair game to wonder what’s going on. But according to an “industry insider,” the Sussexes still have tons of stuff in development, but everything is just moving slowly.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Hollywood dreams seem to be hanging in the balance as the couple settles into life back in the UK, multiple sources tell Page Six.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix films, “Meet Me at the Lake” and “The Wedding Date,” remain “in development,” sources exclusively tell Page Six — with no apparent progress since March. However, a second source told Page Six that this is simply standard practice in the industry.
“It’s Hollywood. People know how this town works, and things are not made in a day,” the industry insider said, explaining that adaptations take a while, particularly as producers have to work with the book writers on the script.
“This is all part of the process. There are a lot of steps,” the industry source said.
“Meet Me at the Lake,” based on Carley Fortune’s bestselling book, has been in development since August 2023 and is believed to have an attached director, whose identity remains under wraps. Meanwhile, “The Wedding Date,” based on Jasmine Guillory’s hit romance novel, has been in development since 2025. There has also been no update on the Sussexes’ untitled scripted polo drama.
Harry is reportedly working on a documentary honoring his late mother, Princess Diana, ahead of the 30th anniversary of her death next year, although it remains unclear whether Netflix will be involved.
The projects remain lingering as the couple has been dealt another blow after losing their longtime head of nonfiction at Archewell Productions, Chantal Pysnik, Deadline reported Tuesday. Pysnik — one of the very first hires at the company — helmed the hit documentary, “Harry & Meghan” for Netflix, and joined Markle and Harry at the Sundance Festival back in January for a screening of their documentary, “Cookie Queens.”
She also attended the daytime Emmys last week, where her Netflix show, “With Love, Meghan,” was nominated for outstanding lifestyle program. However, it lost out to a series about dogs, called “A Different Breed.”
We’re told Pysnik wanted a new chapter and Harry, 42, and Markle, 45, will be looking for someone to take on her role at their small production company.
Her departure leaves Nishika Kumble, senior vice president of scripted television, as a key remaining executive at the couple’s production company.
Last month, Page Six exclusively reported that Archewell Productions was downsizing its staff. Former head of content Ben Browning, marketing chief Fara Taylor, president Mandana Dayani, audio boss Rebecca Sananes and production manager Bennett Levine have all previously exited the company.
Adding to the uncertainty, Netflix recently ousted content chief Bela Bajaria and film boss Dan Lin, with Peter Rice taking over content operations. It’s not yet known whether Rice shares his predecessors’ enthusiasm for the Sussexes. However, the couple still has a powerful ally in Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, with one source in the know telling us, “Ted is still 100 percent behind them.”
The development limbo is a real thing, and there are plenty of projects which get splashy announcements and then production is delayed for years. But it’s difficult to avoid pointing out that it’s probably pretty hard to develop projects in the Cotswolds, and their last-minute move to the UK this summer at least contributed to these projects feeling so stalled-out. Between all of the flux with Archewell Productions, plus the shift of their foundation, plus Meghan hitting pause on podcasting, plus the open-ended move to the UK … what does it all add up to?
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
I think the downsizing is in part the move to England. Obviously you can work in different countries but it’s much easier when you work in the same place, be more hands on.
My theory is that they (or just Harry) are full on going to be back within the royal bubble by end of 2027, early 2028. There will be some international role that will suit them and that William and Kate will not fight since they seem to hate travel. All of this looks like wrapping up. Similar to what she did when she joined the family.
The thing I’ve realized with the British royals is that once you’re in, you can’t free yourself from it. I don’t think anyone has ever done so – I don’t even think Diana would’ve pulled it off. Doesn’t matter if you are born in or marry in – you’re in for life.
I think these changes are about focus. She’s going to run her As Ever business and do a few TV appearances. He’s going to earn speaking fees, focus on Invictus, and they’ll both work with their charities. I think they weren’t sure of their direction initially and went too big. And really rich people always reserve the right to do whatever they want.
I can’t imagine As Ever is or ever will earn enough to sustain them as a primary source of income. It’s all little luxuries with high shipping costs, and I can’t imagine it ever bringing in sufficient profits to pay their mortgage and security costs. It’s a lovely business— just doesn’t seem like it would be particularly profitable. Who can afford $30 honey + $10 shipping on a regular basis these days!? I wouldn’t even buy it as a gift because people would assume it costs about $10 unless they looked it up.
I don’t think Meghan intended As Ever as primary source of income. It started relatively recently and it needs to be given a chance. For any business, the postal rates in the US are climbing. Which adds to the cost
Yeah, I’m not concerned about this plus working remotely is an actual bonafide way of working so it doesn’t matter that they’re in the UK.. They will probably end up folding up their production company. They only got into producing because they needed the money. I think Meghan’s main focus is As Ever and Harry’s is reconciling with his racist family and meeting up with old aristo friends from school.
I agree. I see them slowly closing their production company. Harry wants back in the royal family and Meghan will continue her brand.
I agree
Everything is gonna fold
The production company wasn’t a success, but she can continue with what she really likes to do more naturally with her lifestyle brand and Harry can do more of the modern princing. They can both be philanthropists, and do good. For Hollywood standards, they’ve been together for a lifetime, I hope this is not a prep for separation
Seems like the constant negative propaganda has done its job with this claim their production co isn’t a success. Out of 6 projects released so far Harry & Meghan docuseries broke ratings records, WLM s1 & the holiday special made top ten across many key markets including USA & Uk & was nominated for an Emmy and cookie queens won a Sundance audience award. If Harry & Meghan’s names weren’t attached people would likely consider that a success for a production company that hasn’t been around that long. And most in similar positions like Hillary Clinton who also has a production Co, don’t have to deal with constant review trolling etc
I do think content is where their comms strategy has sucked the most as they didnt do enough to promote their projects across the board & they haven’t defended their work either
I don’t see how they can stay and trust scooter. He would imo forbid them from doing royal work. And ban them from royal events. Harry and meghsn need to consider how their kids could be treated by scooter and company. And also scooter would possibly leak fake stories about the sussexes
I think harry needs to tread carefully. Scooter may still have thoughts of breaking up harry and meghan. I doubt scooter will change.
How odd that once again Sussexes are held to a ridiculously higher standard compared to others in the same category.
Isnt odd? But anytime there is a Black woman involved, the standards are always higher.
@Nanoo: So true.
Very true and not only are the standards so much higher they are often unattainable. They must be perfect in everything, all the time to satistfy some people (including fans).
The term “development hell” exists for a reason. With little or no monies involved, items in development don’t affect bottom lines and until talent is attached and projects move into production, properties can remain on the backburner indefinitely. Being in limbo is not ideal for creatives because no one is being paid.
There is no chance that Harry is going back to the Royal fold knowing that William is set to take the helm.
There is zero evidence of the Sussexes wanting back into Royal life. They are essentially doing the same events and accomplishing more outside the Royal fold.
I think their presence in the UK has more to do with Invictus preparations. They also may be establishing UK roots for Archie & Lili to protect their titles.
An interesting comment by Omid Scobie in a piece in late August: “While carrying out research for a book in 2023 [probably End Game], I was told that California was not intended to be their only base. It was the right home for that chapter of their lives, but their children’s education and evolving priorities would shape what came next – including where they chose to live, and for how long. The reality was always more complicated than the simple idea that leaving meant rejecting Britain, and returning meant admitting defeat.”
Whatever is going on now seems to confirm this anticipated shift in direction and priorities, even if this opportunity for them to return came up suddenly. As discussed ad infinitum, there’s several reasons to be in the UK at the moment, Invictus, an experience for the children, etc. As far as the RF goes, I thought Harry was pretty clear in the GQ interview that his interest was in getting past the drama, and any reconciliation idea more of a wish for peaceful coexistence (at least where Charles is concerned). There is zero to be gained by putting themselves under any measure of control by the family/institution, especially with William’s reign on the horizon, and I’m sure they’re well aware of that, despite some of the theories here.
This is the typical other month doom’s day for Archewell. Every time news cycle is slow, they renew this story and yet the Sussex still go ahead.
Human hate emptiness and since nobody know why they moved temporarily to the UK, there is a need to create a reason. And, since it’s the Sussex, let’s make it negative.
Let say for the sake of argument that they are crashing, why would they rent a house in the UK when they have a house in California and another one in Portugal?
People leave company to get promotion or challenging work. That is part of a normal cycle in any company and more often in small company.
These stories are getting boring and when you read the article it clearly show it’s a non story with a doom’s day part and an ‘expert’ saying this is normal.
Anybody who knows about content projects as page six should as a publication that reports on the entertainment industry knows that a very good timeline for a book adaptation is about two years from a project being greenlit to making it to the screen. Many projects take much longer. I don’t think a relocation to uk has anything to do with standard film/tv development timelines. And Harry & Meghan are hardly the first to have companies which they run from overseas especially in this day of remote working. It sounds like they were mainly remote in Montecito anyway
Carly fortune has another book that was adapted by Amazon and is on the service now that was the production timeline & that’s assuming the book is straight forward enough to take to screen.
Meet me at the lake was announced as greenlit by Netflix last August and The wedding date was announced last December and has a writer attached. All being well especially seeing as all studios are making cuts, I’d hope these projects would be cast & start going into production next year.
Netflix also greenlit the polo tv series & the adaptation of the Afghan war memoir earlier this year which page six conveniently forgot to mention. We haven’t heard that they have many other non scripted projects in the works v scripted projects & Chanel has been with Archewell pretty much from the start so maybe she’s moving on for more opportunities.
As for the podcast, I enjoyed COAFF (preferred archetypes & wish it continued) & I think Meghan did pretty good interviews but visual podcasts are the rage now & that didn’t seem to be Meghan’s bag. Maybe because her every facial expression would be examined & critiqued to death. So not sure it’s the right forum for her & also seems like especially with her taking full ownership of her business, As ever needed to be more of a focus.
I don’t think these things signal anything but I’ve long thought Archewell needed a content head like Ben browning again as h&m have many focuses & I still think that
There is another Carly Fortune movie also in development (the PEI one), as well as Golden Summer being made as season 2 of the Prime one. Seems dumb not to get the Sussex one moving if they intend to, as there is obviously an audience for this author.
How many years was the sequel to the Devil Wears Prada in development? Years and years. How about Crazy Rich Asians sequel? Years and years again. So a peanut gallery rooted in the tabloid industry knows so much about movie production that they can question the Sussexes’ projects is downright silly and obviously insincere.
You’re absolute right. This is why I’m not concerned. I think still that they eventually fold up the production company though.
@GMHQ
Thank you, well said!
I have been waiting for years for the adaptation of The Silent Patient until Pitt’s company bought the rights. I won’t support it if it ever comes to pass.
I think they are being held to the same standards, it’s just that most small production companies don’t have their wobbles being aired out on Page Six.
Racism is surely a part of it, as always. But I think the bigger threat a lot of these “insiders” are seeing is a couple being in the production game and actually putting their family first, not just lying about it.
Hollywood turned on them when they actually took a six month maternity and paternity leave after Lily was born. Can’t be giving people ideas
It adds up to – they’ve been trying to do too many different things and deal with too many things, all at the same time. As Ever, Invictus Games, film production, philanthropy, global advocacy, global celebrity, global travel, raising children, possible return to acting. A lot of these things are full time jobs – H&M are not billionaires and they don’t have a giant infrastructure to manage everything. They done remarkable work so far, but at some point, things have to get pared down to what will be successful and the focus has to go there.
Thank you! I am so tired of the doom and gloom and “Harry wants to be a working royal again” posts.
Meghan said filming WLM took much more time than anticipated, that’s why she didn’t want a 3rd season. Same for her podcast, she simply doesn’t have the time, she was stretched too thin. That’s why I seriously doubt she has any plans to go back to acting. A cameo here and there, which takes no longer than a week to film, maybe. For a nice big check, why not? Guest judge at MasterChef Kids will be filmed next summer, the family can live in Australia during the school break (I assume it is easier for the MasterChef kids to cook and compete during their school break and that’s when it is filmed). This is a job which doesn’t take all day and will be finished after a month, tops.
She concentrates on As Ever (which shows, all the new goodies! And she plans to ship at least in the UK). The children are their priority. Followed by As Ever for her, Invictus for him. Some charity projects which aren’t too time consuming, a speech here and there which gets paid. Quite enough for a full calendar. Archewell Philanthropy was set up to run without much personal oversight from them. Archewell Productions always ran pretty much in the background. They always worked mostly from home and had FaceTime meetings. They don’t have to go to the office to read through scripts. I don’t know if 3 years is long for a book adaption, however, there is no rush. They can always employ people needed when they start casting, filming, and post production. No need to pay a bunch of people not needed yet.
I stick to thinking they will go back to Montecito next year after Invictus in Birmingham is wrapped up. They always come up with a surprise no one expected (we never heard of them co-producing Cookie Queens, did we?). Our urgency is not their urgency and they don’t owe us an explanation for what they do and plan.
💯
Agree !!!
Meghan has her hands full with parenting, wifing, philanthropy-ing, CEO-ing of As Ever, MasterCheffing, managing daily PR crises, doing everything extra-carefully knowing 1000 scrutinising eyes are going through her bins and trying to hack her websites for ‘scandals’ they can make money off.
As Ever is her current crowning business achievement, and it’s outstanding in every way! The products look great, the photos are great, the website design, the packaging, the Insta posts, the order fulfilment and customer service…
Enough to keep anyone busy!
It’ll be filmed most likely in January which is Australian summer holidays. Dec/jan is the end of school year holidays.
A lot of theories being floated but for a production company, the only thing that matters is content. It doesn’t make sense to maintain Archwell if it isn’t generating income.
Jasmine Guillory’s “The Wedding Date” is such a great and fun book — can’t wait for the movie.
I don’t know where people are getting the idea that the Sussexes are returning to the royal fold. Especially not with a William reign looming.
The Sussexes are likely doing fine financially, but they’re not going to give a public rundown of what I’m sure is a very healthy investment portfolio. Remember that investment genius Mellody Hobson is Meghan’s pal.
I think it’s because their move to England makes so little sense if they aren’t trying to be back in the Firm. Harry has performed his role for Invictus games held in Australia, Germany, and Canada without moving there so I don’t buy that IG is why they are in England.
But it makes sense if people have been listening to what H&M have actually said over the past several years – they wanted a home base in the UK, they intended to split their time between the two countries, and in fact they had a home in the UK until early 2023 when Charles evicted them from Frogmore. They wouldn’t have kept Frogmore if they didn’t want a home base in England.
He doesn’t want back in the royal fold, he’s said that. As @becks1 said if you listen TO them it makes more sense. They’re financially stable. Harry personally donated about 2 million pounds to charities last year. We know both of them are investors. He made a boatload from spare which is obviously well invested. He had the money from Diana invested over nearly 30 years conservatively should have tripled but likely more. My view – after the surprise because it was – he’s staking a claim thay he can’t be kicked out of his own country by willy. Plus he wants to be close to invictus. Plus he has a lot going on in uk/ Europe anyway. Saying he’s desperate to be a royal is not matched by anything they’ve said.
I got an As Ever catalog in the mail today which I thought was fun to look through. It’s her holiday book. Also no idea what is going on with their projects and philanthropy. I am still really confused what is going on with that. But we know they have a talk coming up soon and Meghan is doing the reality show in Australia. So that’s all I think is coming up really. Also please, Harry did not return for Invictus IG. If so, I think we would see more of that online either from him or from others. It sounded like a combo of things, he missed the UK, he wanted the kids to go to school there, and he wanted to be nearby for his father. Not great reasons, but reasons and they moved.
Harry just presented a Wanderlust awards sponsored by Travelyst. Next week, the Sussexes are attending an installation in Brussels. It seems that being in the UK will allow Harry and Meghan to participate in international interests. They’ll be able to make day-trips to various parts of the European continent. In fact, they have so many irons in the fire in relation to their humanitarian/charity/philantrhopy and businesses I wonder that they have to sleep and raise a young family. The timeline for the Sussexes to achieve things is exponentially sped up for them alone. It seems evident that they are living in the UK at the moment, because as Harry has said, things aligned and they decided to grab the opportunity. Harry is a British prince- he has numerous charitable interest in the UK. Why would he now want to establish a Sussex family presence there? Isn’t one of the scripted projects about written by a British soldier? Isn’t a production about Polo likely to be set in various international venues? The US is not the centre of the world as Donald Trump is working hard to ensure. The Suessexs have interests on several continents. It’s not surprising that they might want to spend extended time in various places in the world.
Thanks for the info about Travalyst. Also Thank You for not being a negative nellie, or projecting your own desires, morals, onto a lovely couple, for no reason other than mounting a critique of somebody else’s life.
@Tamsin
Well said, but to say that they are taking part in an exhibition in Brussels is an understatement.
They are unveiling a new installation—a 50-screen display from the *Lost Screen Memorial* series—created by families who have lost children. These families are part of the “Parents’ Network,” a platform established by Harry and Meghan. For years, the couple has worked alongside parents, organizations, and institutions to push for legislative changes regarding child safety online, and to ensure that platform owners take responsibility for children’s health and lives. At the opening, Harry and Meghan will deliver a joint address, after which Harry will participate in a panel at the European Parliament focused on the legislative reforms the EU intends to develop.
This is a major success for the Sussexes, who have leveraged their fame and reach to bring attention to these tragedies—tragedies that had previously been kept in the shadows. They built the “Parents’ Network” platform and made it available, free of charge, to the parents and organizations that have been fighting for the recognition of these harms and for systemic change. Harry and Meghan have remained actively engaged throughout; Meghan has personally met and spoken with dozens of families who have lost children. This year, through their organization Archewell, they handed the initiative over to the non-profit “ParentsTogether,” which has assumed full operational control, including the creative assets, systems, and the “Parents’ Network” brand. Harry and Meghan have provided financial support to cover the project’s annual operating costs, as well as funding for existing programs. They remain committed to the cause—not only through financial contributions but also by actively participating in ongoing efforts to change the law and hold the owners of social media platforms accountable. It’s necessary to write about this in detail, to highlight the vast amount of work and money they have invested—and continue to invest—and to prevent W&K from popping up and claiming it was their initiative. :)))