P6: Hollywood insiders wonder why the Sussexes’ film/TV projects are all in limbo

This week, Archewell’s Head of Nonfiction, Film & TV stepped down. Chantal Pysnik had worked for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s production company for over five years, and she had overseen all of their documentary/docuseries endeavors. Archewell has not announced a replacement, and in fact, Archewell Productions has lost several people in the past year. The foundation, which is now Archewell Philanthropies, has also lost people. A major downsizing is happening right before our eyes, and I think it’s fair game to wonder what’s going on. But according to an “industry insider,” the Sussexes still have tons of stuff in development, but everything is just moving slowly.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Hollywood dreams seem to be hanging in the balance as the couple settles into life back in the UK, multiple sources tell Page Six.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix films, “Meet Me at the Lake” and “The Wedding Date,” remain “in development,” sources exclusively tell Page Six — with no apparent progress since March. However, a second source told Page Six that this is simply standard practice in the industry.

“It’s Hollywood. People know how this town works, and things are not made in a day,” the industry insider said, explaining that adaptations take a while, particularly as producers have to work with the book writers on the script.

“This is all part of the process. There are a lot of steps,” the industry source said.

“Meet Me at the Lake,” based on Carley Fortune’s bestselling book, has been in development since August 2023 and is believed to have an attached director, whose identity remains under wraps. Meanwhile, “The Wedding Date,” based on Jasmine Guillory’s hit romance novel, has been in development since 2025. There has also been no update on the Sussexes’ untitled scripted polo drama.

Harry is reportedly working on a documentary honoring his late mother, Princess Diana, ahead of the 30th anniversary of her death next year, although it remains unclear whether Netflix will be involved.

The projects remain lingering as the couple has been dealt another blow after losing their longtime head of nonfiction at Archewell Productions, Chantal Pysnik, Deadline reported Tuesday. Pysnik — one of the very first hires at the company — helmed the hit documentary, “Harry & Meghan” for Netflix, and joined Markle and Harry at the Sundance Festival back in January for a screening of their documentary, “Cookie Queens.”

She also attended the daytime Emmys last week, where her Netflix show, “With Love, Meghan,” was nominated for outstanding lifestyle program. However, it lost out to a series about dogs, called “A Different Breed.”

We’re told Pysnik wanted a new chapter and Harry, 42, and Markle, 45, will be looking for someone to take on her role at their small production company.

Her departure leaves Nishika Kumble, senior vice president of scripted television, as a key remaining executive at the couple’s production company.

Last month, Page Six exclusively reported that Archewell Productions was downsizing its staff. Former head of content Ben Browning, marketing chief Fara Taylor, president Mandana Dayani, audio boss Rebecca Sananes and production manager Bennett Levine have all previously exited the company.

Adding to the uncertainty, Netflix recently ousted content chief Bela Bajaria and film boss Dan Lin, with Peter Rice taking over content operations. It’s not yet known whether Rice shares his predecessors’ enthusiasm for the Sussexes. However, the couple still has a powerful ally in Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, with one source in the know telling us, “Ted is still 100 percent behind them.”