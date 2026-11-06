The new 2027 Met Gala theme has been revealed: everyday fashion, like t-shirts

All hell broke loose at the end of August, weeks after Anna Wintour announced that John Galliano would be the “theme” of next year’s Met Gala. It all fell apart in spectacular fashion, with Jewish leaders pulling rank and going over Wintour’s head to the museum and to the sponsors. By the last day of August, Galliano pulled out of the Costume Institute exhibition and the Met Gala theme. Since then, the vibe has been that Anna Wintour is quietly fuming and trying to figure out how she got it so wrong. For months, Wintour didn’t bother to make any kind of announcements about what the new gala theme would be. Well, this week, Vogue announced the new theme, and Wintour is nowhere to be found in this piece:
Love jeans and t-shirts? This one’s for you. Today, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that its spring 2027 Costume Institute exhibition and Met Gala will be devoted to familiar garments and commonplace materials rendered remarkable via the interventions of designers. Organized by Curator in Charge Andrew Bolton, with assistance from Stephanie Kramer and Emily Mushaben, the Met Gala 2027 theme, “extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday,” will ask its visitors “to see the everyday anew.” It will come at its subject from two directions, one focusing on the elevation of archetypal garments, i.e. the above-mentioned tees and jeans, and the the other examining how humble, even “disposable” materials, from paper to aluminum to plastic, are transformed into wearable art.
The exhibition replaces the John Galliano blockbuster originally planned for 2027 that was subsequently canceled after it became a cultural flashpoint.
“I didn’t have a plan B,” Bolton says candidly. “It was really important to come up with an exhibition that wasn’t just a masterwork show or something that we could do a little bit more easily. I wanted it to be as challenging and as provocative and as beautiful as a John show would have been.” He continues: “That was really important to me: to come up with an idea that wasn’t a substitute. And it had to have some sort of contemporary resonance.”
He was drawn in particular to the Japanese designer Jun Takahashi’s fall 2024 Undercover collection, a sublimely moving show that was inspired by Wim Wenders’s contemplative film about the beauty of everyday life, Perfect Days, and included a spoken poem specially written for the occasion by the director about the daily rituals of a single mother, “Watching a Working Woman.” Garments from Takahashi’s collection—otherwise unremarkable pieces reworked via collage and layering techniques that rendered them anything but prosaic—will greet visitors at the entrance to “extraORDINARY.” They “give the exhibition a real human starting point,” Bolton says.
The show will close with the work of another Japanese designer, Anrealage’s Kunihiko Morinaga, whose “unfamiliar geometries” and “unexpected proportions” add a conceptual dimension to what is otherwise familiar. Rain parkas and trench coats as “objects of wonder.”
In between, “Familiar Forms” will look more closely at designers’ interventions of common items—Virgil Abloh’s Off-White t-shirts, Gianfranco Ferré’s demonstrative white shirts, trenches from Jonathan Anderson at Loewe and “the different designers at Burberry,” and puffer gowns from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s collections for Moncler all of which, one way of the other, “put the extra in the ordinary,” Bolton says.
This is such a dog-ate-my-homework ass theme. “I dunno, maybe, like, elevated t-shirts? Parkas? Garbage bags?” What’s crazy is that the moment Bob Mackie died (September 14), pretty much everyone said that Mackie should be posthumously honored with a Costume Institute exhibition and that Mackie’s designs and aesthetic would be perfect for the gala’s theme. Did Wintour not hear any of that? Did Andrew Bolton just think “no, I’ve got it, T-SHIRTS!” All of this to say, next year’s Met Gala is going to be ass.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Next year’s met gala is going to be mad entertaining. As are they all. Either they are great or terrible! Sometimes some of each! I enjoy them because the designers get a lot of free rein.
I do agree that Mackie deserves a show!
There are a few people that I can see taking this theme and really making it work and doing something….well, extraordinary….with it. But only a very few. this may be the biggest hot mess Met Gala ever lol.
Yeah, a hot mess indeed.
Anna really said “If you don’t want to do it my way, you don’t get to do it at all,” huh?
I buy the quietly fuming part, but I’m not seeing any of the retrospection needed for “trying to figure out how she got it all wrong” part.
See, we’re not elitist, we are celebrating 4000$ t-shirts and heirloom denim! Just like the common folk!
It feels like a placeholder idea. My guess is that they will save Bob Mackie for a year when they can put a little more effort into it!
I feel like some of the recent collabs at the Gap may work well here. Or making an elaborate ballgown out of jersey or something. I hope someone goes full Britney double denim dress!
A placeholder idea, yeah probably, that makes sense. Alexander McQueen’s retrospective was May 2011, the year after he died, but he died in February of 2010, so there was more than a year to prepare. Bob Mackie passed barely two months ago, not enough time to pull together an exhibit. How fun would it be if they could get Carol Burnett’s dress from “Went With the Wind”? (Assume we won’t be seeing his Marilyn Monroe dress at this point.). And it sounds like Bolton also had a part in coming up with the Galliano idea.
I agree. It is uninspired and I think very, very few will nail it. Not looking forward to a bunch of horrid denim outfits. The classic white tee and regular denim and classic for a reason.
Agree. The exhibit is “what do we have in our archives that we can use on short notice” combined with “what have junior curators been researching that can be reworked into a ‘theme'”. The Gala is going to be a hot mess.
There was just not enough time to coordinate with either the Mackie estate or the Parton estate to use his work or her collection of costumes. Those will likely come in the future.
Recession indicator.
I was at the Met a few days ago and something just sprang in my head as I was walking down the grand staircase: the Met Gala can’t go on forever. Remember Fashion Night Out?
The principle of enshitfication is at work here. The night has long fallen to the Kardashians and social media influencers. It is exhausting even to be a spectator. It’s giving circus, not style. Maybe it should be moved to Chelsea Piers.
Anna needs to go. Her brand of too important to care has now hit its deserved finish: too important to care means out of touch. A Mackie theme would have been appropriate, but I almost like the idea that the theme of streetwear sends a perfect and clear signal that this behemoth event isn’t working anymore.
They had said last year that they needed one or two more years of the Gala to fully fund the endowment that supports the Costume Institute.
I suspect that the Gala was on it’s way out in the relatively near future regardless – it shuts down a third of the building for almost two full weeks (set up and breakdown) and is a nightmare for day-to-day operations. The people I know on staff hate trying to work around it (particularly in the Egyptian Wing and the American Wing, where most of the event takes place).
I feel like they’re trying to respond to all the criticism around the Bezos Met Gala and the ridiculousness of wealthy people dressing up in extravagant outfits while so many ordinary people are struggling. So what do they do? Basically, let’s all dress like ordinary people! There’s something a bit ironic about the fashion elite turning T-shirts and jeans into some grand artistic statement when that’s what a lot of people wear every day…because that’s what they can afford.
The Met Gala has always been this huge divide between the rich and everyone else, but at least it used to feel magical, artistic and fun. Then Anna started inviting all the influencers, and somewhere along the way, the actual designers and models seemed to take a back seat. Ever since the Kardashians got invited, it’s felt less like a celebration of fashion and more like something out of The Hunger Games. And now we’re supposed to get excited about rich people making ordinary clothes extraordinary? I don’t know, the irony isn’t lost on me.
You might be right!
I was completely uninterested in this theme, but now I’m curious to see how many people interpret the “let’s all dress like ordinary people!” vibe in a way that misses the mark as magnificently as Martha Stewart dressing as a person experiencing homelessness for Halloween.
Because let’s face it, they are all dramatically out of touch, and this pivot is not beating those allegations at all. It reads as temper tantrum about not getting Galliano as much as “whoops we went too billionaire with the Bezos, how do we backtrack?!”
omg I haven’t seen the movie in years……oh lordy what was it called…..Mugatu’s collection that was all trash…..Derelicte? I can see some of these designs end up looking like those.
It doesn’t have to be ass – there are so many new designers that could do something truly interesting.
I think it’s too early for a Bob Mackie show. Not that he shouldn’t be honored, but it takes time to build an exhibition of iconic looks, to work with the Mackie estate (if that’s necessary), to showcase all of his life.
I can see it working really well for some people. thinking like a huge oversized men’s shirt made into a dress with a long train and the cuffs exaggerated to reach down to the floor, a denim dress starting normal at the feet but sculpting up into soft playful structure at the top, a massive men’s tie wrapping round and round until it forms a dress, guys in suits with a vertical split between a normal suit and a tuxedo. i think with imagination it could be pretty fun! and we know zendaya is gonna smash it if she goes.
Mei, they should hire you to curate! These are great ideas.
Holz, good point. That could be it. But I think Anna doesn’t do “regular people.”
LOL. File this under the heading “malicious compliance” ….Anna heard it was too glam, so, no glam for you!!! Galliano was a terrible choice but for me Mackie is the poor man’s Galliano, and real fashion people will not wear things in tribute to a man who did costumes for Cher. …..I think fashion may have run through its moment. Sigh.
Love that Anna said if you won’t let me have the theme I want, have fun with this crap theme. Jeez.
The exhibit theme and the gala theme aren’t usually the same, right?
A Bob Mackie retrospective would have been fabulous but I suspect there wouldn’t have been enough time to put the exhibition together.
ChillingDC, also true. She’s punishing the little people. “Here! Take this slop! F U!”