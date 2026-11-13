Katie Holmes stepped out with Jason Bard Yarmosky at a Zimmermann event

Over the summer, Katie Holmes hard-launched her relationship with artist Jason Bard Yarmosky. They started showing up to random events in Manhattan and the Hamptons, and Katie seems really into him. By all accounts, they’ve moved fast and they seemingly went public pretty soon after they started seeing each other. I get a vibe from them… not necessarily a bad vibe, but a vibe that Katie is enjoying herself and he’s just in it until he gets himself set up, you know? Still, it’s not like anyone is forcing him to show up at all of these events with Katie. Maybe he really likes her!

Anyway, these are photos from last night’s Zimmermann Celebrates Cruise 27 event. It’s fashion – Zimmermann is an Australian brand which has a hub in New York. Katie loves a fashion event, and she looked good! I actually love her black jumpsuit. Jason coordinated in all-black. He posed with Katie, then she posed solo, then she posed with some of the other celebrities there. She’s 47, she knows what she wants, and she likes having a younger man on her arm. Way to go, get yours.