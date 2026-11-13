Katie Holmes stepped out with Jason Bard Yarmosky at a Zimmermann event

Over the summer, Katie Holmes hard-launched her relationship with artist Jason Bard Yarmosky. They started showing up to random events in Manhattan and the Hamptons, and Katie seems really into him. By all accounts, they’ve moved fast and they seemingly went public pretty soon after they started seeing each other. I get a vibe from them… not necessarily a bad vibe, but a vibe that Katie is enjoying herself and he’s just in it until he gets himself set up, you know? Still, it’s not like anyone is forcing him to show up at all of these events with Katie. Maybe he really likes her!

Anyway, these are photos from last night’s Zimmermann Celebrates Cruise 27 event. It’s fashion – Zimmermann is an Australian brand which has a hub in New York. Katie loves a fashion event, and she looked good! I actually love her black jumpsuit. Jason coordinated in all-black. He posed with Katie, then she posed solo, then she posed with some of the other celebrities there. She’s 47, she knows what she wants, and she likes having a younger man on her arm. Way to go, get yours.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

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9 Responses to “Katie Holmes stepped out with Jason Bard Yarmosky at a Zimmermann event”

  1. cws says:
    November 13, 2026 at 11:32 am

    I can’t help it, I just dislike showing up on a red carpet when you aren’t the invited person, just the plus one. There isn’t a reason to do the red carpet, it comes across as… eh.

    Reply
  2. Carly says:
    November 13, 2026 at 11:35 am

    Fame is one hell of a drug. Why is Holmes always on a red carpet? She has nothing to show off. She hasn’t been in a hit movie in more than twenty years, but she loves having her picture taken

    Reply
  3. Normades says:
    November 13, 2026 at 11:41 am

    I think there was a clause in her divorce with Cruise that said she publicly couldn’t step out with someone and this is perhaps her first relationship since it lifted? She was seeing Jamie Foxx on and off for years but they never made any appearances together to my knowledge.

    At any rate she’s done a great job with Suri and deserves to have some fun.

    Reply
    • cf86713 says:
      November 13, 2026 at 6:28 pm

      That’s not legally enforceable and she’s been on red carpets with other people post Tom so that’s not true either.

      Reply
      • Mustang Sally says:
        November 13, 2026 at 7:08 pm

        I was not allowed to be present at pick up & drop off for my stepdaughter for years, You’d be surprised what is legally enforceable.

  4. pamspam says:
    November 13, 2026 at 11:44 am

    Get it, Katie!

    Reply
  5. Kasztanka says:
    November 13, 2026 at 12:09 pm

    I wish her happiness; even if that happiness is only meant to last for a “moment,” let it at least be a moment worth remembering—because when I see a guy who, in every single photo, is focused solely on the camera lenses rather than on his girlfriend, I suspect that Kate will send to chase someone away

    Reply
  6. SarahMcK says:
    November 13, 2026 at 12:36 pm

    I have a real soft spot for her. She looks happy.

    Reply
  7. Kim says:
    November 13, 2026 at 10:53 pm

    Good for her if she’s digging this guy and having fun. But as per usual her fashion is bad. Those pants (or is it a jumpsuit?) are terrible. Besides being way too long and sloppy looking, in the last pic they’re making her look bowlegged.

    Reply

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