People are still debating Robert Pattinson’s casting as James Bond, which was announced on Monday. I’ll start with some positives: Rob is a talented actor; Rob is also a weirdo (compliment); Rob is genuinely funny, and he’ll be really great at the lighter parts of playing Bond; Rob can easily slide into a sort of posh Englishman character because of his real background. Like, Daniel Craig’s Bond never came across as posh, and they wrote that into the character. Pattinson’s 007 will have a backstory like “Eton to Cambridge to the SAS.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Bond process was so secretive and close-hold that Denis Villeneuve called Pattinson personally… on Sunday, just a day before the news came out officially. Denis apparently called all of the other Bond options too, and I have to wonder just how bad their auditions really were. Like, did Josh O’Connor just bungle it? Did Callum Turner sh-t the bed during his screen test? This Pattinson situation moved really fast, that’s all I’ll say. And I don’t think it was close-hold at all, considering Puck’s Matthew Belloni basically had everything nailed down last Friday.

There’s also a rumor going around that Pattinson & Villeneuve’s first Bond film will be a remake or reimagining of Moonraker, the classic Roger Moore-Bond film. But no one legitimate will confirm it, and I think it’s just a random internet rumor. There’s also a lot of speculation about potential Bond villains and Bond girls, but I’m probably going to do a stand-alone story about that.

Meanwhile, the trade papers are already publishing “RPattz Backlash” pieces. THR has a story about “Bond fans” saying that Pattinson isn’t an “alpha male” nor does he have an “animal masculinity”.” This is recency bias – Roger Moore didn’t have an animal masculinity and he wasn’t Mr. Alpha. I think that’s sort of the model for Pattinson too, to be a Roger Moore-type 007 rather than Daniel Craig’s street-fighter, sh-tkicker kind of Bond. The one criticism I think is fair (which also appears in this THR piece) is that Pattinson never would have been Barbara Broccoli’s choice. That is 100% true. She would have picked someone like Harris Dickinson, someone without several blockbuster franchises under his belt.

This post from Buckingham Palace’s account is wild, right? And people are pointing out that this will be the first Bond to “serve” under a king – the entire Bond universe existed solely during Queen Elizabeth’s reign. Ian Fleming published his first 007 book one year after QEII accession. Daniel Craig’s last outing as Bond was 2021’s No Time to Die, released eleven months before QEII’s death.

Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr Bond. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 16, 2026