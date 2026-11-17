People are still debating Robert Pattinson’s casting as James Bond, which was announced on Monday. I’ll start with some positives: Rob is a talented actor; Rob is also a weirdo (compliment); Rob is genuinely funny, and he’ll be really great at the lighter parts of playing Bond; Rob can easily slide into a sort of posh Englishman character because of his real background. Like, Daniel Craig’s Bond never came across as posh, and they wrote that into the character. Pattinson’s 007 will have a backstory like “Eton to Cambridge to the SAS.”
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Bond process was so secretive and close-hold that Denis Villeneuve called Pattinson personally… on Sunday, just a day before the news came out officially. Denis apparently called all of the other Bond options too, and I have to wonder just how bad their auditions really were. Like, did Josh O’Connor just bungle it? Did Callum Turner sh-t the bed during his screen test? This Pattinson situation moved really fast, that’s all I’ll say. And I don’t think it was close-hold at all, considering Puck’s Matthew Belloni basically had everything nailed down last Friday.
There’s also a rumor going around that Pattinson & Villeneuve’s first Bond film will be a remake or reimagining of Moonraker, the classic Roger Moore-Bond film. But no one legitimate will confirm it, and I think it’s just a random internet rumor. There’s also a lot of speculation about potential Bond villains and Bond girls, but I’m probably going to do a stand-alone story about that.
Meanwhile, the trade papers are already publishing “RPattz Backlash” pieces. THR has a story about “Bond fans” saying that Pattinson isn’t an “alpha male” nor does he have an “animal masculinity”.” This is recency bias – Roger Moore didn’t have an animal masculinity and he wasn’t Mr. Alpha. I think that’s sort of the model for Pattinson too, to be a Roger Moore-type 007 rather than Daniel Craig’s street-fighter, sh-tkicker kind of Bond. The one criticism I think is fair (which also appears in this THR piece) is that Pattinson never would have been Barbara Broccoli’s choice. That is 100% true. She would have picked someone like Harris Dickinson, someone without several blockbuster franchises under his belt.
This post from Buckingham Palace’s account is wild, right? And people are pointing out that this will be the first Bond to “serve” under a king – the entire Bond universe existed solely during Queen Elizabeth’s reign. Ian Fleming published his first 007 book one year after QEII accession. Daniel Craig’s last outing as Bond was 2021’s No Time to Die, released eleven months before QEII’s death.
Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr Bond.
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 16, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images and MGM/Amazon.
The whole vibe of Bond and the Bond mythos is stealth, cool, understated, quiet, steely, and above all, discreet. Emotionally subdued. I’m flummoxed as to how that says alpha male.
I tend to think of Bond as an alpha male, but I don’t think I’ve ever actually sat through a full Bond film. Bond is one of those cultural reference points I have an awareness of simply because everyone else talks about the character.
If you compare him to Sean Connery, who everyone seems to refer to as the one who set the standard and appeals to people over 80, I don’t think Pattinson would be considered an alpha male. But in 2026 for the millennials. I sort of think Pattinson is as alpha as you’re going to get. Look at his competition….he fits right in…
@ihope thank you! That is the perfect description of James Bond, and I think RP can (and has) displayed those qualities in other roles he’s done. He’s a fantastic actor, and while his casting may not be what some envisioned I think he’s more than capable and a great choice, especially in the hands of Denis Villenueve. People need to calm down and not have him failing already.
However Bond developed later, he started out as a middle-class guy – a heavy smoker and drinker, a womanizer (he’d been kicked out of Eton for having sex with a maid), driver of fast cars, an ex-Navy commando, aggressive, physical, but not intellectual. That was considered alpha male and echoes of that still underpin the character.
I have no idea what alpha male even means in today’s world and I have no problem with the choice of Pattinson. It’ll be interesting to see how they turn dinosaur DNA into a 21st century character
“I have no idea what alpha male even means in today’s world…” Yeah, I’m not sure either. Pattison fits a modern characterization of masculinity well enough, I think. He’s more masculine than Harry Styles. But there are so many different versions of masculinity today, and there’s pushback if you dispute any version of them.
Well, I like their choice. Rob’s a fine actor & a fine person on a human level. I wasn’t into Daniel Craig and still enjoyed the movies. They’re gonna have to suck it up and move on. It’s not that deep.
This. These movies have been going so long, I don’t think you necessarily have to love the particular actor to enjoy the movies.
Also, hasn’t Pattinson regularly mentioned in interviews that he doesn’t bathe much and can get pretty filthy? That sounds pretty animalistic!
Personally I have really enjoyed what I have seen of Pattinson outside of Twilight, so I’ll be looking forward to these films!
I agree. I like this choice. I think Robert Pattinson will bring his own interesting angle to Bond and he won’t just try to repeat what Daniel Craig did (which someone like Callum Turner probably would). He’s very different to Daniel Craig, and I think that’s the point.
Its totally untrue to say that masculinity is recent..Connery, the first Bond was equal to Craig especially in the early movies. Has no one watched the movies yet writes about them?
I hate that the same 6 actors are in all the movies. He’s not what the franchise needs. But most commenters who love him never watched bond anyway.
Remember how people were hesitant to embrace him as Batman? He turned out to be pretty great, in my opinion. Let’s give him a chance.
I remember when Craig was announced as the new Bond and there was a collective meltdown (A BLOND BOND?!)… and then most ended up loving him. So I’ll reserve judgement about R Patz until the actual movie comes out!
This! I remember the outrage and the comments about him being blond, not tall enough, and even making fun of him wearing a life jacket (which is legally required) on a speedboat as an entrance to the first press conference. Then Casino Royale came out with that amazing opening scene, and everyone thought he was fantastic.
People need to calm down and see what he does with the part.
I don’t know why when Moore had light hair? However that was BB who knew what she was doing. This casting is not that. Let’s not forget it’s amazon casting and not compare.
I was one of those who didn’t care for Craig as Bond. I watched Movie 1, giving him a chance, and opted out of the rest. I’m okay with opting out of this era, too. There are always the old school movies 😄
I’m not really into Bond — so, while I’m happy for RPatz, I’m going to stay out of judging casting choices.
What I find extremely funny though: after all that breathless, uncalled-for complaining by the BM about Harry stealing TOB’s thunder, CRex went out and showed the Derangers and the BM how it’s done, not only by welcoming the new Bond, but also with the rest of the day’s activities.
Too funny though that the Bond announcement pushed the biggest, baddest environmental Keenshot Earthflop to where it belongs — somewhere in the “also ran” sections of the news.
Well said (though I’ve seen all the movies at least 5 or 6 times and read most of the books and loathe Bond’s misogyny – which I get is strange).
But all day yesterday after the tantrums and embiggening I wondered why the fail wasn’t insisting the most brilliant, talented, tactical, genius, athletic king to be ever should play james bond. The embiggening has got so ridiculous- evidenced by the hilarious guardian piece- though they’re Meghan smears give them no props. But that piece showed the idiocy of it all.
I feel meh about him and the choice. But I’m not even a bond fan so it doesn’t rlly matter to me. I’m sure he’ll be good in the film. But me feeling meh about him has nothing to do with whether he’s alpha enough, please. I was rooting for Josh o Connor so hey.
Barbara Broccoli wanted Pattinson for Bond after Craig. But he had just signed to play Batman.
Ian Flemings never intended for Bond to be a brute. He comes from an aristocratic family. Is 6ft tall, 168 1bs, slender with dark hair.
I’m looking forward to seeing Rob as Bond. I didn’t care when they crying and throwing up about Daniel Craig and then my man came out of the ocean in his swim trucks and later wept while holding his dead lover and I was hooked.
Let Denis and Rob cook!
Ah yes, the swim trunks. … sigh … happy memories
If he can get i to physical shape I think he’ll bring something interesting to the role.
Finally this drawn-out and ultimately boring casting process has come to an end. And a probably decent one, too, congrats to Bob who obviously nailed it at the last minute.
That said I had landed on Callum Turner. He’s kind of similar to Rob P and I think he could have made a cool enigmatic kind of Bond.
Oh well…
I love Daniel Craig’s Bond and all of his 007 films. Denis was obviously always going to do something different. I think Pattinson will be great in this role, and I’m really looking forward to it.
I always thought Roger Moore was the one Bond people seemed to critique the most, although I could be wrong, as I’m out of range to know how he was actually received in real time.
I thought all the other ones were liked, including Brosnan (who probably is as “pretty” as Pattinson).
I don’t think the person taking on this type of character ever actually winds up failing massively.
Moores Bond was lighter in tone than Connery’s, which was fine but he stayed way too long in the role so it was just preposterous and silly that this old man was running around doing Bond stuff. Barbara Broccoli put the age cap on the role so that wouldn’t happen again, which is why Pierce Brosnan was forced out and Idris Elba wasn’t considered
Ian Fleming based the character on his cousin Christopher Lee, who never got to play the character based on himself, but did play a Bond villain
SO when did Pattinson record that clip to announce his bond or is it AI?
The studio released it so I would bet they had all of the actors who did screen tests record something similar so that they had it when it was time to announce.
Well that’s like dangling a carrot. Imagine going as far as wearing the tux and signature pose to not make it to the end.
Could have been Idris Elba a decade ago.
Racists ruin everything.
I’m no expert, I’ve only seen a few Bond movies and I thought all of them except “Casino Royale” were downright stupid, but the only “alpha” thing about James Bond is the misogyny.
So interesting about the “not an alpha male” criticism. Maybe that was a deliberate choice. All our so-called “alpha males” are literally robbing us blind and destroying the world with their self-interest and blatant disregard for the 99 percent of the other people who inhabit the planet. They should have made the toxic Elon Musk their James Bond if they wanted a toxic, greedy, racist, misogynistic, lying “alpha male.” So yes to dumping the “alpha male.” He is a scourge upon this Earth, a predator and nothing more.
I love Robert Pattinson and Denis Villeneuve has made some great movies, so I’m excited about this as a casual fan of the franchise.
Also wasn’t everyone all upset 20 years ago about the blond Bond who looked like a tiny brute instead of a graceful martini sipper?
IIRC, people were all up in arms when Daniel Craig was cast because James Bond can’t be blond! I’m too young to remember the reaction to previous castings, though I guess I must have been a teenager when Pierce Brosnan started in the franchise.
Incredible how this family tries to make everything about themselves. I guess their social media coordinator thinks this kind of thing shows how “modern” they are.
The bit with the Queen in the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony was great, but they’ll never recapture that kind of moment ever again.
Do people really need to be dissing the other actors’ auditions/skills here? I’ve seen a lot of it. And to be fair I did see one rumor that Turner didn’t do great in his audition. But these are all skilled actors. I’ve seen them all in different roles. While I don’t personally care for Turner, O’Connor and Lowden are both very good actors. I’m sure they all did fine. The production just decided to go in a different direction.
The director worked with Rob Pattinson before. He probably wanted to work with him again. And he’s a safer choice in many ways because he’s so well known especially to people under 50. In fact in a lot of ways he’s a lazy choice. He’s also a good actor, so all respect. And I guess his off-beat looks is just what they’re going for with this Bond. I don’t think any of this reflects poorly on the other contenders. Honestly, it reflects poorly on this whole overhyped, dragged out process. One in which they just ended up hiring from “inside the house” anyway.
I am really disappointed by the choice, nothing to do with RP or his supposed lack of alpha-male-ness. I just really liked that Bond always went to lesser known actors, that the public then got to know. At least in the cases of Connery and Craig. If I have already seen someone as Edward and Batman, I have a harder time to believe he is Bond. From what I understand they also said no to Jacob Elordi because he is too famous? Also really don’t like that Dennis Villeneuve has that much of a say, he will only direct one movie, right? All in all, everything they said when Barbara Broccoli sold to Amazon became true. It will just be another Hollywood spectacle, no longer a production with rules of its own. Which might be fine, but I would have loved to see someone „new“ as Bond. Don’t know any of the candidates well enough to say who it should have been, but to just go for a big (or the biggest in that age group?) British star I find boring.