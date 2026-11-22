Back in June, we learned that the Princess of Wales had completed the “Three Peaks Challenge,” by climbing/hiking the three highest peaks in Wales, England and Scotland in a 24-hour-period. I suspect that this claim would not withstand much scrutiny, but lucky for Kate, no one scrutinized it. Instead, there were some odd social media photos and videos of Kate and her group on one of the mountains, and you could clearly see that Kate was completing the challenge with a full entourage of bodyguards, staffers, photographers and a camera crew. I knew we would eventually learn what all of this was about, and here we go. She made a documentary and the first trailer was released on Saturday.
Kate Middleton is opening up about the lasting impact of cancer as never before. On Saturday, Nov. 21, the trailer dropped for Heal, a surprise documentary from the Princess of Wales, 44, exploring how her cancer diagnosis changed her life and the emotional journey of recovery. The film premieres Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
The documentary follows Kate as she undertakes the National Three Peaks Challenge in late June, climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Along the way, she reflects on her own experience with cancer and connects with others navigating serious illness.
“Cancer does change you,” Kate says in the trailer. “It changes your body, it changes you physically. But there’s a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you.”
In the trailer for her surprise new documentary, Heal, the Princess of Wales, 44, reveals that she never rang the bell traditionally used to mark the end of cancer treatment, prompting a touching response from James [Middleton], 39.
The emotional exchange unfolds as James accompanies his sister on portions of the National Three Peaks Challenge, which Kate undertook in late June in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.
“Isn’t it when you leave the Royal Marsden, you ring the bell?” James asks, referring to the tradition of ringing a bell to celebrate completing treatment.
“Yeah, but I didn’t ring the bell,” the Princess of Wales replies.
“So maybe this is your ringing of the bell,” James suggests.
I’m including the trailer below. I’ve already seen people theorize that the trailer was released to change the subject from the Indian Flop Tour, but I don’t think that’s the case. The documentary comes out on the 30th, so this has all clearly been in the works for a long time. And for what it’s worth, I don’t think the Indian tour was a “flop,” as much as it was boring and a huge disappointment for the royalists and royal reporters. Now, the timing worked out well for Kate, considering she was being blasted for being such a huge phony.
I’m sorry, it’s really funny that there’s so much footage of Brave Kate Walking Alone. We saw the bystanders’ videos – she was surrounded by staff, security AND THE DOCUMENTARY FILM CREW the entire time she was doing the Three Peaks thing. Will the Daily Mail publish another piece calling her insincere again? Will all of the royalists now suddenly change their opinion on documentaries and docuseries? When will William rage-brief that his wife is no better than a Kardashian for this?
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace, screencaps from the NBC trailer.
Was hoping you’d cover this! Makes you wonder why exactly she didn’t ring the bell, hmm? Maybe there wasn’t anything to recover from…
It’s more likely that Kate was treated at home not the hospital.
Remember how no one could figure out how she got out of the hospital without being seen by anyone anywhere. Or who picked her up. 🤔
Hmm, good point. The whole thing is extremely curious.
First off, let me assure everyone that I don’t believe Kate had cancer or required any sort of intensive treatment.
But you can receive chemotherapy at hom, even the heavy duty IV ones. I know this because in my nursing career I did home infusion as a side job a couple of times a week.
I don’t believe she was ever admitted to the London Clinic for her ‘planned abdominal surgery ‘. That was a ploy to keep the press away from wherever she was. They were soon occupied with Charles’ admission to the London Clinic so it wasn’t a complete waste of time for them. I think it’s likely she was genuinely admitted to a hospital but naming it might have revealed too much. As to her cancer cells I think she was treated at the private clinic which is part of the Royal Marsden.
There is an incredible level of deception with the Middletons. There are unanswered questions about the real source of their money and the role of Gary Goldsmith. Also questions about why Kate backed out of the Edinburgh University place she had already accepted in order to follow William to St Andrews after a hastily arranged gap year in line with William’s itinerary. Why, after her lengthy education, she never established herself in any kind of profession. What did she do instead of working? How was her sister financed over the years between completing her education and marrying at the age of 33? There was certainly no inherited money that could account for their lifestyle.
Sooner or later the truth will reveal itself.
George looks exactly as his uncle, the Middleton genes are strong
CopyKate strikes again – there’s already a docu called Heal on Netflix. From 2017 all about nature and healing with Deepak Chopra
Where’s Pippa? She knows the truth and prefers distance?
I believe that too…
Same
“she’s not sick in the traditional sense.” I think Pippa knows the truth and isn’t willing to play along in public like the rest of the middletons are.
Yeah, Pippa seems averse to these continued attempts to tie them tighter to the deception.
It would be actually useful if she shared what cancer she had, what treatments she underwent, with actual details that could help fellow patients. Instead it’s another vague washing of what happened and an endless “she-has-cancer” pity party.
Everybody’s cancer journey is unique and I respect the boundaries of all survivors. This is still a medical issue and not everyone is comfortable exposing their diagnosis.
I would agree, @Davin, but then, don’t make your cancer journey the centre of your healing documentary, or your often cloying public videos about nature and its healing properties, don’t put out a home movie about being declared “cancer-free” a mere six months after your diagnosis, when most patients are only deemed to be in remission after 2 – 5 years, ….I could go on. Don’t orchestrate public sympathy tours of your local hospital where you would have received treatment to clash with prémière dates for your estranged sister-in-law’s cooking show…. This diagnosis has remained incredibly wishy washy and vague and yet — and yet — it has anchored Kate’s entire PR campaign for continued sympathy and light duties for years. Yawn.
She can’t have it both ways. Notice how Charles provided some information including treatment and then went on to continue working? That’s not what Kate has done. She has provided vague messaging and continues with videos spouting vague nonsense that won’t actually help anyone but her ego.
Of course not everybody is comfortable and that’s fair. But if you’re making a documentary about your journey with cancer, it may end up lacking if it can only be spoken about in vagueness and superficialities. Only speaking in generalities might end up having the documentary make less of an impact than it could have. But we’ll have to wait and see.
While of course Kate is under no obligation to share personal medical information with the public – but she also isnt being forced to release documentaries about “her cancer journey” etc.
@YankeeDoodles, very well said and I would add that it’s not only become Kate’s PR campaign, it’s become her identity as well.
@Harla that’s exactly what I said to @Becks! Kate is really making her entire personality about the fact that she “had cancer.” It’s very…off-putting.
They’re always bitching about how Meghan probably always has a Netflix camera crew with her — more projection.
That’s why participation in a documentary about you healing from cancer is generally not mandatory, Davin.
@ Yankee Doodles “don’t put out a home movie about being declared “cancer-free” a mere six months after your diagnosis” – That’s because it’s very easy to declare you’re cancer-free when you never had cancer in the first place.
Serious question: where is the market in the US for this? Real life is much different than online. Will anyone in the States actually tune in for this? I didn’t realize the BRF still had Primetime-level pull here.
Obviously she’s trying to copy Meghan and get an Emmy nomination. But will it work?
I’m surprised it’s being shown on NBC too. The ratings sweeps for November must be completed by the 30th.
It’s being shown at 8pm on a Monday night and its only a half hour. Bravo is showing it at like 11 or something. I feel like even though its primetime, NBC is essentially burying it. MNF still wins ratings on Mondays and I dont see people turning off Panthers/Bucs for this.
@Becks1, it’s only a half hour long?? So basically the trailer was all the highlights?! How odd.
It’s only a half hour???? With commercials? Huh.
I wouldn’t turn off a test pattern for this.
The NBC connection is through Lee Thompson who used to work there and pulled strings.
Exactly. The only reason they hired this man was because William and Kate are still OBSESSED with “conquering” America and “beating” the accomplished Sussexes who actually do good work with tangible results. They’re acting as though they’re the “future king and queen” of the US instead of little Britain. Weird.
American here, and I can honestly say I don’t know a single person who would be interested in watching this.
I also didn’t realize it was only a half hour long, although it makes sense because how long can she go on about how nature is healing her “cancer.”
@Kaiser, lmao at “long-awaited.” Yes we’ve all been waiting with bated breath.
It really was not a surprise keen always has videos produced. The photo looks photo shopped especially the placement if the dog in the middle. Also she does the usual exaggerated face making
I am not good at recognizing photoshopped/AI pictures but you are right the dog does look like someone plopped it in right in front. The rest of the picture looks fine, hands are in the right places, etc. to me.
I wonder if they had to do that because Kate’s legs are so thin it would cause too much conversation about her health or ED or even body image.
A close look at the dog’s jaw does look like a light line just underneath, it could of course be white fur at the edge.
Keen usually makes herself centerpiece. I see another nay cha video coming soon
This seems like just a slightly extended version of one of her “seasonal” nature videos.
The dialog between James and keen sounds very scripted
Kate has been wearing a mike and been followed around by a camera crew for months. She was spotted miked up at the tennis. My theory is that they were going to do something like “a year in the life of a Princess” but they couldn’t salvage enough useful footage so they turned it into Kate saving us all from kancer by going on a hike? If the footage was going to be to raise funds for Royal Marsden it would have been talked about earlier? Im fact Kate’s 3 peaks would have been announced at the time, or before, if she was doing it to raise awareness for Royal Marsden and the work they do. But that all came later. Which leads me to believe that all this was just an afterthought?
I wonder if that tacky-ass tea party she “hosted” at Windsor Castle for the other participants was in exchange for their silence about the fact that there was an entire camera crew following her around the entire time?
@Lorelei: I was thinking that might actually appear in the documentary.
What I would love is the thoughts of the guy who was forced by Kate and KP to take down his reel of her and James going up one of the peaks.
It would have been great if the documentary was released on World Cancer Day. How is Kate doing a documentary about cancer when she refuses to talk about her diagnosis?
It’s fine if she doesn’t want to reveal the details, but then don’t keep hyping your “cancer journey”. Just move on. This is all so performative.
I’m on my second round of stage 4 stomach and liver cancer so I feel I can say what I think about Kate and her cancer. I’m sick of it. It was almost 3 years ago and she keeps dragging it out for sympathy and publicity. Enough. She doesn’t have anything else. How convenient that her cancer documentary comes out after the Sussex return
Thanks for sharing and hoping for the best when it comes to treatment and recovery. It is unfortunate that we place the spotlight on narcissistic airheads instead of people who really do have to face obstacles.
@Carol I’m so sorry. And I feel the same way; I have family members and friends who are actually “battling cancer” and this is just offensive.
It gets worse. Turns out Kate Middleton and her Kensington Palace(?) helpers plagiarised another documentary about illness, also called “Heal”. They didn’t even change the name, Sweet Lord. Yet another day of the Waleses stealing/co-opting another person’s work and ideas and presenting them as their own. And that documentary they copied is clearly very well made and substantial and serious.
Kate also contradicts herself at points within her own “documentary”, where she is literally inviting viewers to ascribe experiences of the actual cancer patients and their families to HER. Because she is basically interspersing videos of herself with those of those families being exploited while acting as a stilted, glorified narrator.
It’s grotesque in every way, and I’m pleased to see actual cancer patients calling it out.
You are absolutely correct, it is grotesque. And shockingly when I look at commentary elsewhere, this has somehow elevated her even more. I cannot believe that the general public does not see through this farce. I think they are so blinded in their hatred and racism towards Meghan and Harry, they double down on their blind adoration.
I am seeing a lot of criticism and from outside the Royal Twitter circles. John Smith, son of Harry Leslie Smith has been critical, especially as he has been open about his own experiences with bowel cancer that he put off treating because he was the main care giver to his own father who was elderly.
Access to treatment is not the same for Kate as it is for almost everyone else. Which makes her ego filled videos so tone deaf and insensitive. No one has time for woo woo nonsense when they need to figure out how to balance work and treatment.
The comments under the KP IG and a few other friendly places like that are very pro Kate and talking abut how perfect she is etc. But then when you leave those circles…..yikes. And its not from accounts that are big royal followers or anything like that, and people aren’t outright saying “she never had cancer.” But there are a LOT of comments like “its easier when you’re rich and can take off work for years” or “its easier when you’re not worried about paying bills while going through treatment” etc. I think this documentary has turned people against her just because it seems so self-serving.
Nowhere in this trailer does she speak in first perspective about having cancer. She never does, so we’ll see what is said in the documentary. It is a clever and manipulative way of speaking. She’s not directly lying, but the listener assumes she’s talking about having cancer herself. How exactly does she go from having pre-cancerous cells to a “cancer journey“? I suspect one day eventually, the truth will out.
She had practice with the HG, the kind that lets you travel overseas to Mustique after the first trimester is done. So lying is not new to her and the UK media is so cowardly that they won’t examine the obvious gaps in veracity.
Maybe she thinks that being so careful with the wording gives her plausible deniability if the truth is ever revealed? (It wouldn’t.)
Also curious as to why she didn’t ring the bell. At first I thought maybe it was because she actually has a conscience and knew she didn’t deserve to, but within one second I remembered we were talking about, and of course that’s not the case. She probably just didn’t want to touch something that so many other peasants have touched.
I’m checking my calendar and it seems that I have to wash my hair that night so shucks, it looks like I’ll miss it.
I’m very much looking forward to not watching it.
If Kate was a private citizen, I’d just move on and not be annoyed. But, here’s the future queen with yet another vanity project that centers herself and does nothing for anyone else.
I feel like an awful person but…..this all feels very staged and performative. And I mean down to the cancer announcement itself. I said to Lorelei that it seems like this is another attempt by KP to give her “a cause” since mental health didn’t stick and early years is…..well, its chugging along but not the winner that KP had hoped. Now with cancer, she can do projects like this once every few years, talk about her recovery whenever the press gets itchy with her lack of work, and people can’t criticize her because CANCER.
And I know it sounds horrible to say that – but lets look at the three things that people have said publicly about her condition. She said “cancer had been present” and they were starting preventative chemotherapy. William said she had precancerous cells. Pippa said “she’s not sick in the traditional sense.”
Soooo to me that all just points to cancer being a cover story for something else – maybe even just her laziness – and there may be a shred of truth to it (i.e. the precancerous cells) but she didn’t have cancer the way we think of someone being diagnosed with cancer.
Respectful & yet skeptical is a fine balance but @Becks1, you’ve got it — I just find the contrast between Kate’s coverage & Meghan’s so offensive and crude. Those aren’t your kids!!! They’re a surrogate’s. Or an egg donor’s. Or the stork dropped them. Eye roll. Or they’re mannequins!!! Or child models. Check out Piers Morgan’s diatribe attacking Meghan’s account of being a vulnerable pregnant woman driven to suicidal ideation. Check the leering, jeering, sneering skepticism. But this white rose — play on words included free of charge — cites some still-mysterious condition that “had been present,” rapidly downgraded in its urgency by her own sister & her own husband, and — yet, somehow, the carnival of so-called experts twists itself into pretzels to cover her. It’s just pathetic at this point. I mean. Come on.
If it makes you an awful person than I am, too, because I agree with everything you said, lol.
This is just embarrassing. Does Kate think she’s the first person to ever “have cancer?” Because that’s how she’s acting. Like everything about cancer is brand new information to everyone in the world, bringing us to this inane documentary.
I believe that William got it wrong, Kate said cancer and I doubt that she would get that wrong. Probably William is one of those people who doesn’t want to say the ‘c’ word, it isn’t that usual and it sounds so serious for many people.
She said “cancer HAD been present”. Very careful use of words I thought at the time, and she and her team have been careful not to actually let her be captured saying “I had cancer”, to give them plausible deniability. Hence this stupid “journey” she has been riding for years. I don’t think William has the mental capacity to come up with the phrase “pre-cancerous cells”. He was told that this was what had been discovered and he would have had his aides explain that to him. But someone inside KP saw all the sympathy that Charles was receiving for HIS genuine cancer journey and decided to do a Hail Mary which served Kate’s usual modus operandi: Yank attention away from Charles (remember the Chelsea Flower Show stunt?), swing the spotlight to her (cancer “battle”) by making it sound as dramatic as possible, and give her years of “ammunition” to use as a get out of work card and to shut down criticism of her laziness and fraud.
My sister had a pre-emptive double mastectomy when a scan revealed something they wanted to keep an eye on. I was in the post op room right after surgery when her doctor said it was all clear and there would be a near zero chance of breast cancer. She considers herself a breast cancer survivor and had been a wreck leading up to every follow up scan. It has been over 20 years ago now. The timing of the elective surgery shifted focus from losing face in two areas of her life. If I had not been in the room and heard the doctor, I would have had no reason to doubt her. Kate will continue to double down on this, but it won’t make it true.
Good comment about those 3 troubling points. Royal Marsden was the venue for her preventive chemo infusions, so why are they allowing themselves to be drawn into this web of disinformation when they certainly have her tissue findings and know that her long cancer journey is somewhat exaggerated.?
“why are they allowing themselves to be drawn into this web of disinformation”
If the full weight of the BRF demands it from them, how can Royal Marsden say no?
It seems as if it will be more substantive and interesting than the other “naycha” videos she’s put out. Hopefully it will provide if nothing else some hope or inspiration for people dealing with severe illness.
Such a bad move.
I wonder what the incremental steps from announcing the climb was private, to turning it to an engagement in the Court Circular, to becoming a documentary, particularly KP throwing a fire blanket over that other hiker’s video footage and making him surrender it to them had been hashed out over controlling all this. Was the footage of the other, more shapely woman in drab green used in the programme? Why was the tea at BP so slap dash then? Why so secretive? How much taxpayer money went into producing what in the end became a documentary? Which entity, MaMidds or the palaces, pitched the doc and hired the director?
If KP had announced the challenge properly and filmed her doing it with actual pledges they would have raised a great deal of funds and gotten more running time for a proper film. It feels like KP wrested this from the Middletons. It feels like they have to keep tap dancing in their place ‘pinky swearing’ she ‘had cancer’. They released the egregious Frankenphoto, The Sun platformed a body double (or two) at the farm store bopping about with a bag of shopping an abdominal patient would be advised not to carry post surgery. She has no port scars even as she mentioned she missed it as she gestured to areas of her own body. She sat out in full sun at Wimbledon. Her face was subtly fuller then too. No one saw her leave the same facility the BM captured the king’s departure to same day.
I’d rather watch a doc about the five wheeled car and the scar through her eyebrow. They could have made good use of footage if the plastic surgeon receiving honours from CIII and given the public clarity over ‘Kate’s Missing, maybe even tap BBC Studios to allow KP to reair that marvelous bench video -for posterity’s sake, of course…
Excellent summary, to which I’d add that strange photo of Kate riding with William, IIRC it was around Easter the year of her disappearance when Kate turned studiously away from the camera, hiding her face, while William sat in the car looking as always. I always thought why did she do that? She’s never done that before or since.
We can also add William’s dodgy behavior including being publicly drunk at an investiture, pulling out of a funeral to an important family friend last minute and hiring esteemed divorce lawyers to the list of wonders from that time!
Yes, portions of the BM kept milling forward old, old pictures while insisting they were taken ‘just last week’.
She could have gone on climbs and walks privately without cameras . Charles announced his cancer and got treated and exercised. He did not have a big production with cameras if he went out to exercise.
I really hope that Pippa decides to talk someday.
Now THAT would be a documentary!
@interested gawker; never will happen. Pippa won’t talk. Paraphrasing your own words, the full weight of the BRF will come down on her. The Matthews family has too much to lose.
I hope she refrain s from trying to make herself the center at wimbledon next year. Give the winning players the attention.
I absolutely question the seriousness of any illness or vague, unnamed cancer Kate had. And, now that Tom Sr. has reminded us of the term malingering, I wonder: is Kate a malingerer or does she have Munchausen’s? Because it seems like she will forever be in the state of “recovering” from her “cancer.”
Is she malingering because it affords her some sympathy and she doesn’t have to work very hard? Or, is she unduly convinced that she had cancer or that any impact on her life from illness is far more serious than it actually was?
Otherwise, when the heck is this “cancer” crap going to end? It’s like she’s milking it for all its worth. And, for the record, I’ve had cancer. And, got on with my life.
“Is she malingering because it affords her some sympathy and she doesn’t have to work very hard?”
It is my belief that William released the Frankenphoto to buy time for whatever had disfigured Kate and then when ‘where’s Kate’ reach a fever pitch and Kate’s Branson photos were introduced into internet discussions he got the bench video made behind MaMidd’s back and told the world ‘cancer had been present’. Once her face was corrected enough to introduce her back to the public Kate had to live with it and force it into her identity because she was trapped in his lie. In this case I think the Middleton’s tried to use this hiking challenge as some sort of capstone, to draw a line under it, but it got taken over by the royals. That it went from ‘private family matter’ to Court Circular engagement in the blink of an eye and seizing other hikers’ video feels draconian.
Kate reminds me of someone who has never had a bad thing happen to them in their entire life, who thought eating “clean” (or not eating”) and working out and forest bathing and wild swimming and walking along your country grounds elevated you to some rarified place where cancer and illness simply doesn’t happen to a person like you. So it was a totally blow to body and self to find out otherwise.
If the comments I’ve seen are any indication, the public at large has stopped believing Kate “had cancer.” Only the most demented derangers are still slobbering over her. I think the truth will come out sooner rather than later.