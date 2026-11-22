Back in June, we learned that the Princess of Wales had completed the “Three Peaks Challenge,” by climbing/hiking the three highest peaks in Wales, England and Scotland in a 24-hour-period. I suspect that this claim would not withstand much scrutiny, but lucky for Kate, no one scrutinized it. Instead, there were some odd social media photos and videos of Kate and her group on one of the mountains, and you could clearly see that Kate was completing the challenge with a full entourage of bodyguards, staffers, photographers and a camera crew. I knew we would eventually learn what all of this was about, and here we go. She made a documentary and the first trailer was released on Saturday.

Kate Middleton is opening up about the lasting impact of cancer as never before. On Saturday, Nov. 21, the trailer dropped for Heal, a surprise documentary from the Princess of Wales, 44, exploring how her cancer diagnosis changed her life and the emotional journey of recovery. The film premieres Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. The documentary follows Kate as she undertakes the National Three Peaks Challenge in late June, climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Along the way, she reflects on her own experience with cancer and connects with others navigating serious illness. “Cancer does change you,” Kate says in the trailer. “It changes your body, it changes you physically. But there’s a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you.” In the trailer for her surprise new documentary, Heal, the Princess of Wales, 44, reveals that she never rang the bell traditionally used to mark the end of cancer treatment, prompting a touching response from James [Middleton], 39. The emotional exchange unfolds as James accompanies his sister on portions of the National Three Peaks Challenge, which Kate undertook in late June in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. “Isn’t it when you leave the Royal Marsden, you ring the bell?” James asks, referring to the tradition of ringing a bell to celebrate completing treatment. “Yeah, but I didn’t ring the bell,” the Princess of Wales replies. “So maybe this is your ringing of the bell,” James suggests.

[From People Magazine]

I’m including the trailer below. I’ve already seen people theorize that the trailer was released to change the subject from the Indian Flop Tour, but I don’t think that’s the case. The documentary comes out on the 30th, so this has all clearly been in the works for a long time. And for what it’s worth, I don’t think the Indian tour was a “flop,” as much as it was boring and a huge disappointment for the royalists and royal reporters. Now, the timing worked out well for Kate, considering she was being blasted for being such a huge phony.

I’m sorry, it’s really funny that there’s so much footage of Brave Kate Walking Alone. We saw the bystanders’ videos – she was surrounded by staff, security AND THE DOCUMENTARY FILM CREW the entire time she was doing the Three Peaks thing. Will the Daily Mail publish another piece calling her insincere again? Will all of the royalists now suddenly change their opinion on documentaries and docuseries? When will William rage-brief that his wife is no better than a Kardashian for this?