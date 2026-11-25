Pope Francis passed away last year. While I enjoy Pope Bob, the Chicago Pope, I sometimes miss Franny. In his final years, Francis was wild, telling people that “gossip is a women’s thing” and repeatedly using homophobic slurs. One of the final people Francis saw was JD Vance, who I think we can all agree is the angel of death. Speaking of, Francis’s diaries have now been published in a book, and in his diaries, Francis wrote about coming face-to-face with the devil.
Pope Francis suffered a spiritual crisis during his papacy in which he saw visions of the devil and hell while struggling with how to exercise power, newly published diaries of the late pontiff reveal.
The Argentine pope intermittently kept a diary between 1992 and 2024, first during his time as a bishop in Argentina and then following his election as pope. Now, several of those entries have been compiled in a book published on Tuesday. It was written by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, one of Francis’ closest aides and a fellow Argentine, who offers a detailed commentary on the papal diaries.
The 160-page “The Private Diary of Pope Francis” is focused primarily on the pope’s spiritual life and pastoral agenda, although it also details how the first Latin American pope struggled with temptations connected to the use of power in 2021-2022. It also includes what the pope describes as encounters with the devil along with his thoughts about his successor, Leo XIV, whom he characterized as “irreproachable.”
The diaries say that the pope experienced “frequent demonic attacks,” and Francis details three encounters with the devil: two while he was archbishop of Buenos Aires and another in 2018, when he was pope. Francis wrote that the devil has “eyes of fire,” also describing them as “menacing” and “seductive” eyes.
“I can’t forget his eyes the first two times — from the car when I was returning to the house, and in the choir loft during Mass. However, he always reappears in different situations,” the pope wrote in an entry for August 18, 2024. The third occasion came after returning from a visit to Chile in 2018, a trip overshadowed by the clerical sexual abuse scandal.
“On one occasion, a few days after returning to Rome, I was in a meeting. I saw him and heard his voice [his underlining], triumphant, possessing everything: ‘Now I’ve gotten everything I wanted,’” the pope wrote on January 24, 2021. “Just as I can’t forget his eyes from the previous two, in this case, I can’t forget the powerful raspiness of his voice. The Lord granted me an opportunity to leave that meeting, and he thus freed me.”
Catholic teaching holds that the devil is a fallen angel and a real presence, and Catholic tradition cautions that those who are serious about attaining holiness will often encounter strong spiritual opposition. During his pontificate, Francis would frequently mention the devil, linking it to gossip and money. “The devil enters through the pockets,” he often said.
It’s interesting that he linked the devil to gossip, especially given his “gossip is a women’s thing” quote. Catholics are never beating the misogyny allegations, my goodness. It’s also notable because… Francis was a gossip. In his final years, as I said, he regularly gossiped to bishops and cardinals about gay folks. As for Francis coming in contact with the devil, well, stranger things have happened.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Truly, one of the best pairings of a headline and a photo! Bravo to whomever’s idea that was!
Truly the best! I laughed out loud and also nodded in agreement.
I am in chemo with my sister and I yelped laughed. Thanks for the headline and picture pairing. Priceless.
He didn’t get a chance to record it because he died that very night, but he did see the devil a fourth time when he looked into JD’s eyeliner-rimmed eyes. That must have been super scary!
When I was in parochial school, I was terrified of the 😈. I don’t think the nuns were trying to scare us but I was very worried that he would appear to me. To this day, I’ve never watched The Exorcist. And that didn’t come out till I was in my twenties.
As for gambling being a woman thing, well, pretty much everything unsavory was. I don’t know how we girls survived with any self esteem and self respect. But Francis was correct about one thing–Pope Bob is irreproachable.😂
Gossip not gambling. Gambling is definitely a men thing. 🤔
One great regret of my life was watching the Exorcist. I will never forget it. I was raised Catholic and will never get some scenes out of my mind.
Exactly why I never watched it. Just the trailer was terrifying enough. The guy who wrote the book must have understood how it would terrify kids who went to Catholic schools. In the sixties and seventies, there were still a lot of us.
I’m with Brassy Rebel here: Never watched it, never will.
The nuns did an excellent job instilling the fear of Satan in me.
I had a neighbor who saw the devil or his handiwork all around her daily. She really lost her s–t on 9/11.
I don’t doubt that he did see something, or had profound experiences at some point. And given his profession/calling, he understood it that way.
I’m a pretty grounded person, but I’ve seen some things from time to time that I couldn’t explain in any other way than a spiritual presence – fortunately mine have been mostly positive. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t negative, destructive ones.
Put a bunch of repressed men in an ivory tower, cut them off from progressive thinking, hoard wealth at the expense of the poor – who they threaten with damnation if they use birth control – teach them that god speaks only to them, that women are sinners, that homosexuality is wrong (which likely sprouts a lot of self-hate among them) and they’re bound to have delusions from time to time….Having seen the harm it wreaked on Quebec the generation before mine, I have no patience whatsoever for the catholic chuch, nor indeed any of the fundamentalist religions.
Medications taken for Parkinson’s disease can cause hallucinations and paranoia. Would be of use to know if he was treated for this. No offense to the devil, but a more earthly explanation is possible.
God, he was funny, and often righteous, but he was also a man of his time and his place and Argentina is not known for breeding feminists. LOL. His heart was in the right place, he was not prissy, like Benedict, I always prefer dealing with people who put their attitudes across candidly, at the risk of causing offence, in contrast to people who play goody-two-shoes.
Benedict was the worst. A goody-two-Prada-shoes priss.
I saw a brief interview with a female journalist who had been on the plane with him returning from Chile. She pressed him about a particular priest, and pushed back when he said that priest hadn’t been implicated in the abuse. It was an interesting clip, he seemed dismissive at the time and didn’t believe her when she told him there were other victims. She said it was moving to read that right after that he accepted what she had said as real and saw the devil.