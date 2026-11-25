Pope Francis passed away last year. While I enjoy Pope Bob, the Chicago Pope, I sometimes miss Franny. In his final years, Francis was wild, telling people that “gossip is a women’s thing” and repeatedly using homophobic slurs. One of the final people Francis saw was JD Vance, who I think we can all agree is the angel of death. Speaking of, Francis’s diaries have now been published in a book, and in his diaries, Francis wrote about coming face-to-face with the devil.

Pope Francis suffered a spiritual crisis during his papacy in which he saw visions of the devil and hell while struggling with how to exercise power, newly published diaries of the late pontiff reveal.

The Argentine pope intermittently kept a diary between 1992 and 2024, first during his time as a bishop in Argentina and then following his election as pope. Now, several of those entries have been compiled in a book published on Tuesday. It was written by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, one of Francis’ closest aides and a fellow Argentine, who offers a detailed commentary on the papal diaries.

The 160-page “The Private Diary of Pope Francis” is focused primarily on the pope’s spiritual life and pastoral agenda, although it also details how the first Latin American pope struggled with temptations connected to the use of power in 2021-2022. It also includes what the pope describes as encounters with the devil along with his thoughts about his successor, Leo XIV, whom he characterized as “irreproachable.”

The diaries say that the pope experienced “frequent demonic attacks,” and Francis details three encounters with the devil: two while he was archbishop of Buenos Aires and another in 2018, when he was pope. Francis wrote that the devil has “eyes of fire,” also describing them as “menacing” and “seductive” eyes.

“I can’t forget his eyes the first two times — from the car when I was returning to the house, and in the choir loft during Mass. However, he always reappears in different situations,” the pope wrote in an entry for August 18, 2024. The third occasion came after returning from a visit to Chile in 2018, a trip overshadowed by the clerical sexual abuse scandal.

“On one occasion, a few days after returning to Rome, I was in a meeting. I saw him and heard his voice [his underlining], triumphant, possessing everything: ‘Now I’ve gotten everything I wanted,’” the pope wrote on January 24, 2021. “Just as I can’t forget his eyes from the previous two, in this case, I can’t forget the powerful raspiness of his voice. The Lord granted me an opportunity to leave that meeting, and he thus freed me.”

Catholic teaching holds that the devil is a fallen angel and a real presence, and Catholic tradition cautions that those who are serious about attaining holiness will often encounter strong spiritual opposition. During his pontificate, Francis would frequently mention the devil, linking it to gossip and money. “The devil enters through the pockets,” he often said.