Pete Davidson sent Ariana Grande photos of engagement rings the day they met

There was speculation last month that Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande would marry on August 4, 2018. Pete’s father was a firefighter who died during the World Trade Center tragedy in 2001. His badge number was 8418, the medallion of which Ariana wears as a necklace. (Pete also gave his father’s medallion badge to his last girlfriend, Cassie David, but he claims that was a replica and Ariana has the original.) Given how fast Pete and Ariana got engaged, and how many tattoos they’ve already gotten for each other, it wasn’t out of the question that they would have a quickie wedding. The good news is that these two have not made it official yet or, if they have, they’re not telling us about it. Pete has a new interview with GQ’s Allie Jones in which he describes how he told Ariana that he would marry her on the day they met, sending her engagement ring photos. She played along, they moved in together shortly afterwards and the rest you know as these two have been incessantly instagramming about it. At least they were until Pete quit Instagram due to the negative comments.
He sent Ariana engagement ring photos on the day he met her
“The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow,’ ” he says, grinning. “She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.’ ”
Ariana bought their apartment and he still feels like a guest
Davidson and Grande recently moved into a Manhattan apartment that reportedly cost $16 million. She bought the place, Davidson says, and he stocks the fridge. “She’s really sweet. She’s like, ‘This is our house,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re very nice for saying that. Thank you for letting me stay here,’ ” he deadpans. “She’s like, ‘We’re getting married!’ And I’m like, ‘I know, thank you for letting me stay here.’ ” They’re still working on decorating it. “It’s like, we have six beanbags, but we have no forks—you know what I mean?” he says, taking a massive bite of pasta salad. “We’re learning how to be adults. We’re having a really fun time.”
He’s getting used to being famous
“I gotta tell you, up until about two months ago, if someone wrote about me, I saw it,” he says. “Nobody gave a shit two months ago, so anytime there was an article, I would obviously see it, because my mom would send it to me and be like, ‘Yaaay!’ ”
He loves taking drives in his car at night
He’s started driving aimlessly around the city late at night, just to get some privacy. He drives a Mercedes, but he “could give less of a sh-t about cars,” he says. “As long as I can’t die in it, I’m pretty for it.”
I like those cars that’ll guide you back onto the road,” he says. “My car hugs me. The seats give me the hugs that I never got when I was little! When I make turns, the seat’s like, ‘I got you.’ And I’m like, ‘Finally, someone got me!’ Thank you, Mercedes. That should be their commercial: ‘Did you not have a father growing up? Drive around in circles with our new Mercedes-Benz, the car that hugs.’ “
After that Jones writes that Ariana shows up to pick up Pete and then he wears some purple workout pants he picked for his photoshoot out of the studio. Jones posted the photo on Twitter for proof. I guess the good news is that Pete and Ariana aren’t married yet and that he didn’t rejoin Instagram. Doesn’t this seem like Pete’s go-to move for women he likes? Profess his love, get tattoos for her right away, hope that they love him half as much but assume they don’t. He’s even like that about his car, although he claims not to care about cars. Pete wants everyone to like him so he adores them first. Instead of dealing with some rejection on Instagram he just deleted his account.
i profiled pete davidson for the september issue of @GQMagazine 😀https://t.co/UWsqTkymRw
— Allie Jones (@allierileyjones) August 16, 2018
My GAWD…I was more mature than them when I was 11 years old…and I’m not EVEN kidding…when you’re in your twenties and you talking about …you’re learning how to be an adult…THAT’S A PROBLEM…and an indicator that you’re not ready to get married…
Lawd….
That also caught my attention…If you think that at 24/25 you’re still figuring out how to be an adult maybe it’s a good idea to postpone on getting married. I’m sorry but I find them super annoying.
Interesting
I am in my 40s and looking back, I have to say I don’t disagree with him. That is what a lot of people around that age are doing whether they recognize it or not.
With their wealth and fame (he doesnt have as much as she has of both but still) they can be immature way longer. The rest of us needs to grow up because we can afford to be like that.
I still felt like that at that age-even though I had a “real” job, I still felt and acted young-and still to today, I don’t want to act or feel “my age.” The bills are paid, the kid and the hubby are happy… *shrug*
Being “adult” (as concept, not an age), means something different to everyone. For myself, I rented for most of my 20s, and I remember after I bought my apartment at 31, the first night I was in it, I thought to myself, “wow, you’re really an adult now.” Choosing permanent furniture, dishes, etc. made me feel like I was figuring out how to be an adult – and at that point I had obviously been an actual adult and worked for long enough to be in a position to buy an apartment. If I’m being honest, there are still times that I feel like I’m figuring out adulthood. So I can’t criticize anyone (at any age) saying they’re learning how to be an adult. It’s a continuing process.
Well on the other hand a LOT of women in my circle/in my city lament that their boyfriends drag their feet to commit … including mine. Years and years and years drag on.
So… hey at least the younger generation doesn’t have to deal with that BS.
Both of them are not really any indication of the younger generation. Thankfully most young women dont have the “sexy baby” look.
Also why wait for a man to commit? Move on and find a new guy.
I simply cannot understand what she sees in him.
He’s a big yellow Labrador Retriever who thinks he’s still a puppy?
Perfect! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
I dont know why but I think he’s completely adorable. My dating history would tell you how terrible my taste is though.
I would have blocked dude’s number and never looked back lol such a huge red flag to bring up engagement rings that early imo
Right? I had a guy on a first date a while back say something about wanting to meet my family, and it was like an audible record scratch. Engagement rings the day you meet? Hell to the no.
She doesn’t love ha self.
It sounds like he just wants to get married so he has someone. It doesn’t end up well when the couple doesn’t think about how serious and complicated marriage is. Why don’t they stick to “going steady ” and actually get to know each other before they take the big step of marriage
His current hair situation is the wooooooorst. Pete! Change it!
Also yeah you better learn to be an adult… since you ARE an adult. Eyeroll.
Pretty sure it was for the video he did with Machine Gun Kelly. Pete is definitely, DEFIANTLY not sober, per the video. His eyes are so flat and dead, it’s painful to see.
Poor guy, he is not in a good place, and he can’t see it because he feels he’s on top of the world and over the moon in love.
He seems annoying. That’s my only takeaway from this article
I suspect this has far less to do with any kind of maturity issue, and much more to do with the nature of his mental illness. People with BPD go through extreme cycles of idealization/devaluation, and bring their partner along for this ride. I see those fingerprints ALL over this whole saga. I have four family members who suffer from BPD, and have seen this “whirlwind romance” type of engagement before. Especially in the wake of a breakdown of a long term relationship, which can be tricky for someone with BPD to sustain. This illness isn’t all he is, onviously, but it wreaks havoc on personal relationships, and to me it’s clear that is what we are seeing going on. Its heartbreaking even for normal Joes, so to be seeing this train wreak in the public eye and trumpeted all across social media, it’ll be even worse when it crashes. It’s very sad, for both of them.
This! But she’s clearly got some co-dependency issues as well.
Came here to agree 100 percent w you. I fell under the spell of a then-undiagnosed BPD college boy on my dorm floor. This whole saga is giving me serious deja vu. When they’re high on you OMG it’s such a romantic rush. You believe in all those movie cliches. Then…the inevitable fall….it’s crushing.
I have BPD, I go to regular therapy and my boyfriend has also been reading up on how we can both manage my condition. Do I get overwhelming emotions? Yeah, sure. But we’ve both learnt how to manage it and are in a healthy long term relationship. None of you are licensed mental health professionals or know their relationship beyond reading gossip news, so all this speculation and hate on them is frankly…unkind.
That is wonderful for you that you manage your illness so well and have such supportive people around you.
Not everyone has the same experience.
And FWIW just as I don’t know about your life, YOU DONT KNOW WHO IS OR ISNT a licensed health professional on here. Slow your angry roll.
Sometimes “learning how to be an adult” can just be a way to say that there’s a lot of stuff you know you don’t know and you’re learning and growing. My friends and I jokingly say that, and we are in our thirties with careers and partners and pets and kids and adult responsibilities. Of course we know how to adult. But do we occasionally get wine drunk and order a gigantic plush off of amazon? Sure! And then at dinner we’re like oh man we need to learn how to adult. I’m hoping that’s it and giving him the benefit of a doubt. Because otherwise this interview is concerning. But hey! His life!
Buuuuuuuuuut…these two surely met for the first time MONTHS before they got together — and when Pete was still with Cazzie — when she hosted SNL, right? SNL hosts don’t just roll in that night, they’re around all week, participating in writing sessions and rehearsals and whatnot. They would have crossed paths, right?? What a dumb thing to lie about.
oh well okay https://jezebel.com/ariana-grande-knew-she-would-literally-marry-pete-david-1828413506
Hmmm, that’s true! ….and he didn’t say “the day we started dating”. Good observation!
I hope it works out for them, because my god it’s going to be spectacularly awful when it all implodes. They are being so extra about it all.
“And I’m like, sick.” Right, okay, sure.
This whole thing just screams BAD IDEA.
Didn’t Larry david host this episode that ariana was on? It was back in 2016. Because I think this is when he met cazzie and started dating her shortly after. He went on to claim that Cazzie was his soulmate and when he met her that was it she was the one. So now he’s saying that it was ariana all along? I suppose he’ll be saying the same about the next girl.
Ahh never mind. Just read somewhere else this is when she hosted back in march 2016. He had already started dating cazzie; it was at the very beginning of their relationship. Don’t know who she was with at the time (The mac Miller guy or the dancer) how nice for the exes to hear about.
Maybe things will work out for them and it will be a fairytale marriage…but it will probably crash and burn. I just hope Ariana has some sense to get a pre-nup.
Cassie David’s family and friends continue to thank their lucky stars . . .
His description of their apartment and living situation alone just sums how ridiculously immature they both sound. Nothing good is going to come of this.
He is such a weird person. So, so weird. They both seem so impulsive.
Their relationship makes no sense to me. It’s just. . .odd.
But having said that, I actually DO wish them love and happiness because we need it in this day and age. So go, talk about hearts, flowers, looooooove all day long–it’s better than most of the negativity we are all bombarded with daily from the Orange Menace. I’ll take their odd little love story over OM any day!
PS I hope that apartment is in her name only…just in case. . .
