Nothing is ever Johnny Depp’s fault, and he’s always the hero or victim

It’s difficult to keep track of all of Johnny Depp’s legal issues, just as it’s difficult to keep track of all the claims of Johnny Depp’s drunken abuses. I’ll totally understand if you forgot about this one: back in May, Page Six reported that Depp physically assaulted a location manager on the set of City of Lies (which was called LAbyrinth back in the day). Depp had reportedly been “smoking and drinking all day on set” and when Gregg Brooks, the location manager, told Depp that it was time to wrap and leave the location, Depp screamed in his face and punched him in the ribs. About a month ago, Brooks filed a lawsuit against Depp, which was probably just added to the pile of all of the lawsuits Depp is currently facing. This particular story has been around since May though, as I said. And Depp is only now getting around to “fighting back” against the claims.

Johnny Depp is not denying that he physically hit a location manager while on production for his movie, “City of Lies,” but he’s claiming it was done out of self-defense and should therefore not cause him any legal or financial problems. Answering the complaint filed earlier this year by Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, Depp argues that any violence brought upon the location manager was because the actor “feared for his safety” during the incident. According to documents, obtained by The Blast, Depp was not only scared for himself, but allegedly observed director Brad Furman as fearing for his safety. He believes the alleged assault that took place was out of the self-defense and “defense of others.” In his original complaint, Brooks alleged that Depp “smelled of alcohol” when he allegedly punched him twice in the rib cage after the location manager tried to enforce a permit restriction during a late night of filming. Depp’s bodyguards allegedly had to hold back the star, and Brooks was fired from the production three days later after refusing to sign a release on the incident. Now Depp wants the entire case dismissed and for Brooks to get no money.

[From The Blast]

I was going to try to work up the energy to make fun of these very obvious lies, but I find I don’t even have the energy. It’s pathetic. Johnny Depp is pathetic. There were multiple witnesses who saw Depp assault Brooks, and those witnesses were the ones who went to Page Six to talk about what went down. What witnesses does Depp have? His bodyguards and various people who are paid by him? I guess we should be grateful that Depp didn’t claim that he was super-scared for his life because Brooks dropped a deuce.

Meanwhile, I think this is connected to the general pathetic vibe around Depp and this lawsuit: City of Lies was supposed to be released on September 7th, but the film was pulled from the schedule. Weirdly, the studio has not rescheduled a release date. The movie always looked like an utter trainwreck, so this is not surprising in general. How many chances will Johnny Depp get?