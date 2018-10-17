Tara Reid removed from flight for pitching a fit over not getting a pillow

I usually get excited about Tara Reid this time of year because it means I get to write about whatever her latest Halloween ‘costume’ is. Unfortunately, my first Tara post of the season is not one I want to write. It seems as though Tara has been up to some of her less desirable behavior, this time causing enough of a disturbance on a flight to be removed from the plane. According to TMZ, Tara was on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York City when she became belligerent over not being given a pillow after finding out she’d not been assigned the window seat as she’d expected. The crew tried to appease her but things escalated to the point that the pilot returned to the gate and Tara and her dog were asked to leave.
Tara Reid was removed from a Delta flight on Monday following a “disturbance” onboard.
The actress was seen being asked to leave by a flight attendant in a video obtained by TMZ. Reid, 42, could be seen wearing a black coat, a red beanie and carrying her dog in one arm.
A rep for the actress did not have a comment.
Delta spokesman Ashton Kang told PEOPLE in a statement Delta Flight 613 from Los Angeles to New York City “returned to the gate, prior to takeoff, due to a customer disturbance on board.”
“Delta apologizes to the remaining customers for the inconvenience and appreciates their patience as the situation was resolved,” Kang said. “The flight re-departed for New York following a short delay.”
The TMZ video mentioned only shows Tara complying with crew instructions and leaving the flight. She looks pissed, yes, but not any more than any of us would be. So I can’t say for sure how heated it got. I do know that pilots are loathe to turn a flight around on the tarmac so her behavior must have warranted it. Most of us hate to be on a flight with a toddler having a tantrum, let alone an adult having one. According to TMZ, Tara also complained about the woman in front of her reclining her seat. The report is that Tara, “flew into a rage,” so my guess is that when she involved another passenger, that’s when she was told to leave. However, no police were involved and Tara caught a later flight, presumably without incident. She’s issued a statement claiming the issue was because they wouldn’t let her dog sit next to her.
It’s not cool to disrupt anyone’s day in such a way, especially not a plane full of people. But this is getting even more attention because it comes on the heels of a bizarre interview Tara gave for an Australian talk show to promote The Last Sharknado *pours one out for the Sharknado franchise*. The interview was impeded by a time delay that has Tara talking over the hosts’ questions. However, she also slurs her answers and rambles, repeating a few phrases over and over, seemingly losing track of her thoughts. In her statement on the incident, she didn’t deny any speculation, just thanked her fans for standing by her and said she was, “in great spirits and health.” I hope so. I hope someone is looking out for her – and not just because Halloween party season is upon us.
Her breasts look terrible in all those low cut shirts.
It’s because of all of her surgeries. Honestly, I cant Snark on her anymore. It’s like kicking a dog.
I too want to fly into a rage when the person in front of me reclines their seat. Airplanes are not big enough for that.
They recline like an inch though. It’s not THAT bad, is it?
Not always, on long haul flights they can go back so that they are almost horizontal.
It feels way more than an inch when the seat is nearly in my lap. I can’t cross my legs, I can’t open the table. If it’s merely an inch, what is even the point in reclining?
Yeah, it’s annoying. Air travel in general has become increasingly uncomfortable to me. Especially when on a long flight to/from Europe, in eyeshot of the comfy pods that the first class people get to enjoy!
Agreed. I think there’s an appropriate time for reclining (like when the lights are out out overnight and everyone will be trying to sleep) but outside of that it’s flat out rude.
I will never understand people who get drunk angry and ragey on airplanes. I fly all the time and I love getting a little drunk before my flight. I have never had a problem because I don’t MAKE problems, I’m just quiet and polite. And you don’t fly Delta for the wonderful amenities and comfort. Like dude it’s Delta, chill. Everyone had to deal with the stress of air travel yet you think your inconvenience supersedes everyone else on that flight.
Side note: I wanna see a cage match between Tara and Lohan. They both need the money and I need that kind of entertainment.
Air travel is awful. We take it because it’s the easiest way to get from Poinr A to Point B. People like her make it worse.
Ha, I said something similar above. And yes, toxic people can make it unbearable. One one flight I was on a flight attendant politely asked a man if he could move so a mom and daughter could sit together and he *screamingly* refused, yelled that it was “outrageous” that the airline would ask him, an Admiral’s Club member (lol) to move. Everyone just stared at him for about 5 seconds and then at least 10 people volunteered to move to accommodate the family. No time for BS like that. People can be such creeps.
A cage match between those two would be hilarious.
Am surprised she still gets work, she seemed to be going down the same route as Lohan and weren’t their similar stories?
Someone can correct me if I’m wrong, but from what I recall Reid has never had a DUI or other arrest. Don’t get me wrong, she’s messy as hell; but that would make her more insurable and reliable than Lohan. Crazy right?
Oh my goodness, that interview
I hate it when people recline their seats in airplanes too (I don’t do it myself), but throwing a tantrum is really something else. Also, she seems like one of those people who gets their pets designated as “therapy dogs” for BS reasons so they can fly with them, and I hate that so much. It does a real disservice to people who actually need service dogs, and it is dangerous, both to people with serious allergies and ordinary people – I read an article where an “emotional support” dog mauled some poor person in the face because they were freaked out by the changing cabin pressure and didn’t have the training that actual service dogs get.
