Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck went to the World Series together

Embed from Getty Images
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were photographed at a World Series game together on Saturday, game four, between Ben’s favorite team, the Red Sox, and the LA Dodgers. (The Red Sox won that game and the next to take the World Series five to one.) US Magazine reported that this spotting means they were seen together “weeks after finalizing their divorce.” They may have signed off on the details but their divorce is not legally final yet or we would have heard about it. It seems bizarre to me that they’re doing things together without their kids, but I have to say that in the photos taken of Ben he looks sober. Maybe having Jen attend events with him helps. It’s got to be hard to go to a baseball game and not drink. There are specific events that are associated with drinking and alcoholics can have a hard time with those.
Jen was seen in their private box talking to Angela Bassett. Lucky.
Embed from Getty Images
The next night, Sunday, Ben, Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon attended the final game of the World Series together. Matt and Jimmy wore “I’m with stupid” shirts with arrows pointing to each other. That was mildly funny, which is usually the case with Jimmy’s humor. I’m still mad at Matt for convincing me to sit through Downsizing. (That movie only goes downhill after the first half hour. Do not bother.)
Embed from Getty Images
Ben is currently working on a movie where he’s playing “a former All-Star basketball player who’s battling addiction while taking a high school coaching gig at his alma mater.” As TMZ reported, it’s all a bit method but maybe that’s working for him.
We just learned that Jen is dating a new guy, the CEO of a restaurant technology company named John Miller. US Magazine recently published details from Miller’s divorce that required a little digging and were not flattering to him. I wonder if Miller was on board with doing a whole rollout and pap stroll as jen’s boyfriend and then decided against that. That would explain a few things.
Jen, Ben and their kids were spotted out together at church on Sunday. She’s definitely dressing a bit nicer lately. She was also seen out running with her 12 year-old daughter, Violet, earlier that day.
Photos credit: Avalon.red and Getty
Yay Sox!!
And Ben looked pretty good at the game. Hope this time it sticks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Saw Downsizing this weekend. You’re right. It totally sucked. Painful but made it to the end. Waste of time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Watched a couple weeks ago on Netflix because the premise seemed interesting. But it definitely went downhill after the first half hour
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats to the Sox! And thank goodness the series is over because my college student sports fan was a zombie this weekend from staying up all night to watch on Fri.
Maybe Ben and Jen got join custody of their box seats?
Funny how Matt positioned his arrow away from Ben when he posed with him. Lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Duck boat parade on Wednesday!
Dodgers and Dodger fans, thanks for a great series. You had a great season; wait til next year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How cool. Enjoy the celebrations!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish I could’ve gone. I even would’ve gone with an ex. Red Sox rule! Let’s go Red Sox, let’s go! The World Series was a good distraction from the horrible week of bad, tragic news
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All of this is to promote that crappy Camping show on HBO. The new boyfriend. Being seen with Ben. All of it. I like her but she plays the PR game as well as anyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m probably wrong on this — but the guy Ben is speaking to in the top picture looks a bit like Michael Skakel to me… Am I losing my mind??? If so — I’m choosing to blame the cold medicine I’ve had to ingest over the last few days! Ughhh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think its fantastic that she supports him and they maintain a friendship despite everything. And there is certainly a lot of everything in their rearview mirrors. I’m sure she is the best support system he has, and he should thank God for her every day. I dont know how many other women would continue to do what she does. And I know a lot of it is for the sake of their children, but still. Major kudos to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for stopping by, Jen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish. I wouldn’t be doing laundry and cleaning my house right now if so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nevermind! I still do think the guy looks like Skakel — but unless he’s lost a significant amount of weight, had a hair transplant, and dyed that transplanted hair — it’s not him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good to see Ben looking so much better. Keep it up Ben!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
E! News wrote that the two of them were together and arrived with their three children. Near Ben is sitting a person with colourful socks, maybe is Seraphina.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe they aren’t allowed to be alone with him just yet?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was there Friday night/Saturday morning too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
World Series – where only one country (sometimes two) plays. 🙄 That said – yay Boston!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol! Right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
E says that the kids were there with them. Sorry to ruin your fantasy! They were sitting so far apart the photogs couldn’t get them in the same frame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No box seats for me. I paid a small fortune to sit in the nose bleed section in right field for game 4. It was an absolute thrill. During the last three innings, every time the fans yelled, “Let’s go Dodgers,” a very drunk older guy would scream at the top of his lungs, “Don’t eat the CHOWDAH!” Back and forth over and over. It was hysterical.
When I grew up in Boston, my beloved Red Sox sucked most of the time but I stuck by them. When I wasn’t in good seats with my uncle, I was with friends in the bleachers for $1.00. My hotdog also cost $1.00. Those were the years when players stayed with the same team for years, if not their entire careers. Fans could count on that. Nice memories, good times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree completely! The crowd is where the fun is for sure!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Matt Damon still manages to look like he’s 30 years old. Dude is drinking from the fountain of youth. In the one photo he looks like hot-era Leo. Problematic person, but I’d like to know his secret, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t see it but the friends and family that did still spit when they talk about it. Same thing – downhill after the first half hour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They were married for over 10 years and they actually debuted their relationship at a Red Sox game in Boston, my guess is baseball was a huge part of their relationship. We all know Ben is a huge Red Sox fan. It’s possible Jen became a huge Sox fan too, she’s from West Virginia and as far as I know they don’t have a baseball team there. Ben probs invited her to sit in his box since maybe he knows she’s a huge fan too, who knows. They weren’t sitting next to each other right? Too bad they didn’t bring the kids though, would have been fun for them!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The kids were present.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anytime you mix socially with others, it has to be hard not to want to drink. Ben has a great support system of friends around him. These are true friends that want him to succeed in his sobriety!!! It looks like they all had a great time!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So Ben is remaking the mighty ducks? I will not stand for this remake. The original is perfect
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Matt Damon was willing to be photographed with Ben Affleck, then Affleck’s probably doing a little better. Damon is careful about his image.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Matt Damon is not particularly careful about his image when it comes to associating with and openly supporting problematic drunks and sex pervs like the Afflecks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To me it looks like he’s drinking with the glazed red faced bloat.
But then I live with my brother in law and sister , he’s a raging alcoholic. So maybe Ben has just ruined his face forever
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn’t look like she dressed up at all for him and there are reports the kids were there.
Based on her outfit, this looks like a last minute invite in which Ben probably wanted his kids to come and he is not allowed to have them alone yet so Jen had to come. She doesn’t even look she like showered and put on fresh clothes lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The kids were with them. E! says that they arrived at the game “with their kids.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse