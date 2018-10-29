Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck went to the World Series together

Embed from Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were photographed at a World Series game together on Saturday, game four, between Ben’s favorite team, the Red Sox, and the LA Dodgers. (The Red Sox won that game and the next to take the World Series five to one.) US Magazine reported that this spotting means they were seen together “weeks after finalizing their divorce.” They may have signed off on the details but their divorce is not legally final yet or we would have heard about it. It seems bizarre to me that they’re doing things together without their kids, but I have to say that in the photos taken of Ben he looks sober. Maybe having Jen attend events with him helps. It’s got to be hard to go to a baseball game and not drink. There are specific events that are associated with drinking and alcoholics can have a hard time with those.

Jen was seen in their private box talking to Angela Bassett. Lucky.

The next night, Sunday, Ben, Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon attended the final game of the World Series together. Matt and Jimmy wore “I’m with stupid” shirts with arrows pointing to each other. That was mildly funny, which is usually the case with Jimmy’s humor. I’m still mad at Matt for convincing me to sit through Downsizing. (That movie only goes downhill after the first half hour. Do not bother.)

Ben is currently working on a movie where he’s playing “a former All-Star basketball player who’s battling addiction while taking a high school coaching gig at his alma mater.” As TMZ reported, it’s all a bit method but maybe that’s working for him.

We just learned that Jen is dating a new guy, the CEO of a restaurant technology company named John Miller. US Magazine recently published details from Miller’s divorce that required a little digging and were not flattering to him. I wonder if Miller was on board with doing a whole rollout and pap stroll as jen’s boyfriend and then decided against that. That would explain a few things.

Jen, Ben and their kids were spotted out together at church on Sunday. She’s definitely dressing a bit nicer lately. She was also seen out running with her 12 year-old daughter, Violet, earlier that day.