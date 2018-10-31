Sarah Jessica Parker still claims she’s ‘never done anything’ against Kim Cattrall

About a year ago, an unexpected story blasted through the gossip media. It all started when Sarah Jessica Parker and some of the other Sex and the City people began talking publicly about how they’d really like to do a third SATC film, and how there was a script and everything, and only one person wasn’t signed on. That one person? Kim Cattrall. Kim spoke to producers briefly about signing on, but she ultimately decided not to, and she walked away. That was the beginning of it – media outlets like the Daily Mail and even People Magazine began attacking Cattrall constantly, calling her a diva and a “difficult” bitch and claiming that she was going to single-handedly ruin SATC because she’s so horrible. Cattrall’s answer was always: recast the role, or write my character out, I don’t care, but I’m done with this. She had been done for a long time.
The controversy spilled over into the early part of this year, with SJP acting Pollyanna about her tabloid attacks on Cattrall, even when Cattrall was mourning the loss of her brother. Cattrall slammed SJP on social media, burning that bridge entirely and calling out SJP for her fake nice-girl persona. For months, their feud has been pretty quiet. But SJP can’t help herself. She just has to let everyone know that she never did anything wrong and Kim Cattrall is the bad guy! SJP spoke to Extra (story via People):
Sarah Jessica Parker is opening up about her relationship with former Sex and the City costar Kim Cattrall.
“If one more person calls this a catfight… I’m not in a fight,” Parker, 53, told Extra on Tuesday. “I never fought with Kim.“ The actress also set the record straight on rumors that she had sent Cattrall, 62, gifts in an attempt to smooth things over between them. “I don’t have to send any gifts to Kim because I’ve never done anything. She has felt perfectly comfortable to say lots of things — that’s the beauty of living in a democracy — but I have no apologies, meaning, this isn’t a catfight.”
Despite their differences, the actress said she was “grateful” for Cattrall’s dedication to the character of Samantha Jones in the Sex and the City series.
“This is someone who chose to talk about something and myself, I remain grateful for her work and the role she played on and off camera for all the years we spent together,” she said.
As for whether there have been any ongoing discussions of a third Sex and the City film, Parker said she has “not had any.”
“We went as far as we could last time and the studio said, ‘No, we can’t meet those demands,’” she explained. “We were all signed up except for her.”
Sarah Jessica Parker, you are lying to us and you are lying to yourself. SJP waged a campaign against Cattrall after Cattrall walked away from the negotiations for the third film. While SJP’s name wasn’t attached to the many quotes dissing Cattrall, SJP’s fingerprints were all over those stories. SJP and her minions attacked Cattrall in Us Weekly, People, the Daily Mail and beyond. And because Cattrall isn’t a child or a Mean Girl, Cattrall simply responded using her own voice, without hiding behind “sources.” And SJP is still pissed off about it, and she’s pissed off that Cattrall called her out on her fake nice-girl persona and her Pollyanna routine. Gee, I hope Cattrall responds!
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Used to be a fan. No more. Can’t stand this woman.
Have a seat Jessica. You are rich beyond belief with a healthy family. I’ve canceled her petty ass.
Just stop.
Grow up.
She simply won’t STFU. By talking about it all the time she’s reminding people of it. Ugh, this woman!
SJP is the worst.
Why is she still chatting about this? I don’t think there is a market for a third film by now, the second killed any good feeling about the series for a lot of people.
She wants to stay relevant. It’s not like her career is more than satc.
I love People’s irritating wording— SJP is “opening up” about the relationship. She has never shut up!
I see both sides to this story. I wish it had not gotten so ugly because I love SATC, the show and the movies. I feel like when two women have issues, whether in the workplace or in life in general, there will always be two sides. I wish all of this could be put to bed and left in the past. Unfortunately, this won’t go away for a long time because the press will always ask about this “cat fight”. I just hate seeing women being pitted against one another in any situation. Hopefully, they will find peace and move on.
Not two women it’s SJP that keeps bragging about Kim Cattrall and the third film over and over.
I don’t see two sides, I see someone, Kim, who didn’t want to continue in the role. And someone else, SJP, who won’t leave it alone.
@skipper – KC was clear ~ change the storyline and she would consider it, but the storyline was reportedly so degrading and rude and insisted on more nudity than she was comfortable with….all at SJP’s bidding….that she simply gave the third film a hard pass. SJP couldn’t/wouldn’t let it go, then slagged KC whilst she was mourning her brother, and KC had enough and fired back IN HER OWN VOICE WITH HER OWN WORDS, something SJP has not ever done. And that’s a quick synopsis of the “two sides”. SJP is so far in the wrong, she really needs to just be gracious and move on…..like Kim has done and continues to do. That’s what I see, at any rate….
I hope Kim does NOT respond. Sarah is a petty vindictive person with nothing else going on in her career, evidently, so she is trying to maintain public interest in herself by rehashing this tired story.
Don’t see how saying “Nope, not interested!” can be construed as “demands.” Team Kim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually don’t want Kim to respond. It’s beneath her.
There were rumours even when the show was on, that SJP and Kim didn’t get on, that there was a bit of rivalry there. SJP always talks about the show as if it were her show, with the girls, but she is the star, its the way it’s always come across and with SJP being a producer and best friends with Micheal Patrick King, she had creative control. You can see subtle digs at Cattrall in the show and movies, as it progressed. The second movie was an embarrassment.
Either way, let it go and stop talking about it. Even when asked, you can deflect.
I read this last night and thought, “Oh hell no! Again?!” Seriously, SJP, let it go. Kim has moved on. Write her character out and make your third movie that you want so badly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
That’s what I don’t get – if she SOOOO badly wants a third film, there are plenty of ways to do it without Kim, who has made it very clear she is not interested and has moved on – as she is allowed to do!
This is just embarrassing for SJP, and she needs to stop talking about it and move on too. The whole thing has made me think poorly of her, and I get the impression she’s mean and two faced.
She needs to stop but probably can’t because her ego is stung that some people realize she’s not a quirky Pollyanna and that eats her alive.
I wholeheartedly believe Kim but even of Kim had taken talks and negotiated and gotten to the point of signing a contract and said no it would have been her right to do so. And we all know no contract was signed because SJP would have sued her for breach in a hot second. I hope Kim doesn’t say anything and just let’s SJP continue to tarnish her own rep with her delusions.
where’s the ‘like’ button? I’d click x 100 caus I think you’ve hit the nail on the head
Regardless of whose side you are on with regards to this issue (SJP or Kim Cattrall), I don’t think a third movie should ever be made. I LOVED the Sex and the City HBO series and even the first movie was palpable. The third, however, was horrible IMO. Retire these beloved characters and let them live on through the HBO reruns of the series. It was a time and place series, and that time has lapsed. Yet, I still love to rewatch the entire series from time to time (I have the DVD collector’s edition haha!).
Can’t someone inform SJP that’s its possible to respond by saying “ That’s a well traveled road!, I’ve moved on!” Or “ There’s nothing left to say on the subject!!”
But she just can’t help getting one more shot at being the wide eyed, breathless, who me?victim & villonizing Kim for old time sake “.
Since SJP decided years ago she had every right to say NO NUDITY ……she knows damn well she can just say NO MORE COMMENTS to any question re KC. she just chooses not to.
Making her a bully in this IMO.
This beef has been going on for a while now. I remember during promotion for the first movie Oprah called Kim out for dragging her feet on joining in. The look on her face was telling. She tried her best to say something like everything needed to be right for everyone before signing on. It was ugly and even before that I remember articles about how the cast aren’t the best friends like they are on the show.
I hope Kim says nothing-which is how much attention she should give Sarah’s nonsense. Everyone had forgotten about this until Sarah brought it up (yet again) which shows exactly how annoying and self-obsessed she is.
I invoke Stephen King — SSDD.
She can’t let it go. I was not a SATC viewer, but remember SJP from her 1980s TV roles (Square Pegs, anyone?).
My guess is that one reason she hangs on to SATC because it changed her persona to fashionable versus a frumpy nerd stereotype. She tried being linked to the day’s hot guys (like John Jr), but SATC finally helped modify her image.
We see you SJP.
I’m in a clear minority here, but I’m team SJP. Kim Cattrall can’t act her way out of a paper bag and was always the weakest link on SATC, another movie could’ve happened without her, no problem. SJP offered her condolences on the death of Cattrall’s brother and Cattrall freaked the fuck out. That’s rude. If you don’t want someone’s condolences, just STFU and move on. Yeah, SJP doesn’t have to be talking about it, but she was probably asked, and being aware of what has been said likely just wants to set the record straight. Or just wants her name in the news, but that’s part of the business, like it or not.
To me it seemed as though Kim had been Mean Girled for years and then just snapped at SJP’s showy condolences. Kim is simply done with SATC and SJP can’t take it.
The armchair psychologist in me says SJP is madder because she needs Cattral for a SATC 3 and can’t make another one without her. While SJP is an exec producer, I bet the money behind the film won’t proceed w/out Cattral. That has to deflate that huge ego of hers.
This! I know a lot of people are saying SJP should just make a third movie without KC by either replacing her or writing Samantha out of the storyline. I’m absolutely convinced this would not work (esp. now after all the fighting, which has put a final nail in the coffin of a third movie IMO). SJP might not like it, but Catrall’s Samantha has a huge fanbase and was often the highlight of the show.
SJP needs to shut up about this, she looks like a fool.
Why does everyone gang up on SJP??? Its really annoying when it’s clear KC is being the difficult one. Has no one even bothered to notice SJPs costars support her in this (Kristin, Cynthia and Jason) have all showed to be team SJP. KC is the one creating a negative view on this, there is nothing wrong with SJP being the main character why attack her for that, its been that way from the start. What upset me the most is that KC couldn’t put aside her petty differences and do it for the FANS. It’s really changed my opinion of her and I absolutely love that show and still do.
Well those three know where their bread is buttered. SJP is executive producer. Kim has all the right to say no and be left in peace. I don’t think there is a huge clamouring for a third satc movie. Stop beating a dead horse.
Maybe because it is SJP constantly harping on this??! She is the one dragging this up over and over.
The last movie sucked hardcore, it was an embarrassment.
KC is smart to not be tied to future embarrassment.
No one wants another satc movie except SJP who has dollar signs for eyes.
Why does everyone assume that a third movie can’t be made without Kim Cattrall? Like I said in an earlier comment, I always found her to be the weakest of the four actresses on SATC, and I personally — if a third movie absolutely HAD to be made — would prefer she not be in it. Samantha could be killed off, easy peasy.
I think the answer lies in the fact that a third movie ISN’T being made. If studios or investors thought they could do it without Kim, they would. Anyway, the franchise ruined itself with that awful second movie.
If I were Kim Cattrall I’d sue her. Nothing major, like a lawsuit I’d know gets thrown out, but the message would be clear. I still like SJP (can’t help it, the fashion!) but she needs to cut this shit out already. Some legal action might accomplish getting her to shut up.
SJP is incredibly annoying
