Jenna Dewan got photographed holding hands then kissing her bf, Steve Kazee

One of our photo agencies has “premium exclusive” photos of Jenna Dewan taking a walk and holding hands with her new boyfriend, actor and stage star Steve Kazee. (We’re too cheap to subscribe to that package so you can see the photos at People.) As we learned earlier last week, Jenna and Steve have been dating for a few months and they’re getting serious. Some outlets mentioned that Steve looks nothing like Jenna’s most recent ex, Channing Tatum, which is not the case for Channing’s new girlfriend, singer Jessie J, who definitely looks like Jenna. The man has a type. Jenna has a type too which is “hot.”

Channing is getting some criticism for taking his five year-old daughter, Everly, to one of Jessie J’s concerts last week in Hollywood. I would be worried if he didn’t bring earplugs for her but other than that I don’t see a problem. I doubt Jenna had a problem with it either.

That same photo agency has more premium exclusive photos of Jenna and Steve kissing and hugging on the street in Palm Springs, California. I saw the whole photoset and these are really beautifully posed photos, they weren’t just caught out like that. Good for Jenna though.

Incidentally Jenna and Channing seem to be coparenting effortlessly despite the fact that they’re in the process of divorcing and that Channing regularly raids their daughter’s candy stash. So this is a natural next step and I’m here for it. Do you think that Jenna and Steve will start posting selfies to Instagram soon? I give it a week.

Remember how Jennifer Garner premiered her new boyfriend on the cover of US Magazine along with a story about how they’re serious, along with another story in People about how they’re not serious? When is she going to take him out for a walk or did he balk at that? He’s her starter boyfriend post divorce and I don’t think he’s in it for the long haul.

As for Jenna, she found another performer who also loves to dance and is sporty like she is. I like this pairing and hope to see more of these two. Next time I hope more than one photographer catches them out together though.

