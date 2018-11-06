Prince William got pranked with a surprise Jägerbomb at a Remembrance service

I do tend to ignore Prince William when he’s doing solo events, which happens with more frequency this year. William has quietly picked up the pace, royal-work-wise, in 2018. It’s not that I’ve been ignoring William in general, it’s just that photos of Solo Bill aren’t as exciting, generally speaking. Same with Prince Harry, honestly – the coverage is always going to be more interesting when their wives are around. So I sort of ignored the fact that William attended the Submariners’ Remembrance Service and Parade on Sunday. November is typically the month when British royals mark the service and sacrifices of the British military, and there will be many appearances this month with William, Harry and even Kate and Meghan. Anyway, at this Submariners’ Remembrance Service, William joined other military men in taking a swig from a flask to toast “absent friends.” That’s when William became the victim of a prank?

During the ceremony, William joined others in toasting to “absent friends” and taking a swig out of a silver flask. However, Prince William later revealed at the reception that someone pulled a prank on him — by replacing the rum with a Jägerbomb, a mix of Jägermeister and an energy drink. “That would have sorted me out,” he joked. “I was expecting rum and got a Jägerbomb!” William recounted the story again, telling those gathered, “I’ll never be asked twice about drinking, it’s very important. They tried to put a Jägerbomb in it! Imagine my surprise; burnt my throat!” The lighthearted moment came in an otherwise solemn ceremony outside Middle Temple Hall in London. William, dressed in a navy coat adorned with military accolades on his lapel, laid a wreath of poppies at the foot of military drums before stepping back and lowering his head in remembrance. The red flowers are symbols used to commemorate military personnel who have died in war, and the prince also wore one on his jacket.

What’s the weirdest part of this story, that someone “pranked” William by putting a Jägerbomb in the flask, or that he wouldn’t shut up about it? It’s strange, right? This was a remembrance service, which is almost a memorial service. It’s supposed to be a somber, respectful event honoring those men (and women?) who gave the ultimate sacrifice to their country. And someone pranked a prince by handing him a flask full of Jägerbomb, and Will thought it was so funny that he went around telling people. So… odd.

Meanwhile, William, Kate, Harry and Meghan will likely all attend the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall this Saturday, just FYI. My guess is that will not be Meghan’s only appearance at a Remembrance event.

