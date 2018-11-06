Prince William got pranked with a surprise Jägerbomb at a Remembrance service

I do tend to ignore Prince William when he’s doing solo events, which happens with more frequency this year. William has quietly picked up the pace, royal-work-wise, in 2018. It’s not that I’ve been ignoring William in general, it’s just that photos of Solo Bill aren’t as exciting, generally speaking. Same with Prince Harry, honestly – the coverage is always going to be more interesting when their wives are around. So I sort of ignored the fact that William attended the Submariners’ Remembrance Service and Parade on Sunday. November is typically the month when British royals mark the service and sacrifices of the British military, and there will be many appearances this month with William, Harry and even Kate and Meghan. Anyway, at this Submariners’ Remembrance Service, William joined other military men in taking a swig from a flask to toast “absent friends.” That’s when William became the victim of a prank?
During the ceremony, William joined others in toasting to “absent friends” and taking a swig out of a silver flask. However, Prince William later revealed at the reception that someone pulled a prank on him — by replacing the rum with a Jägerbomb, a mix of Jägermeister and an energy drink.
“That would have sorted me out,” he joked. “I was expecting rum and got a Jägerbomb!” William recounted the story again, telling those gathered, “I’ll never be asked twice about drinking, it’s very important. They tried to put a Jägerbomb in it! Imagine my surprise; burnt my throat!”
The lighthearted moment came in an otherwise solemn ceremony outside Middle Temple Hall in London. William, dressed in a navy coat adorned with military accolades on his lapel, laid a wreath of poppies at the foot of military drums before stepping back and lowering his head in remembrance. The red flowers are symbols used to commemorate military personnel who have died in war, and the prince also wore one on his jacket.
What’s the weirdest part of this story, that someone “pranked” William by putting a Jägerbomb in the flask, or that he wouldn’t shut up about it? It’s strange, right? This was a remembrance service, which is almost a memorial service. It’s supposed to be a somber, respectful event honoring those men (and women?) who gave the ultimate sacrifice to their country. And someone pranked a prince by handing him a flask full of Jägerbomb, and Will thought it was so funny that he went around telling people. So… odd.
Meanwhile, William, Kate, Harry and Meghan will likely all attend the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall this Saturday, just FYI. My guess is that will not be Meghan’s only appearance at a Remembrance event.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Getty.
That’s the military. There’s not much else to do but prank each other and drink, so sometimes the two are mixed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m still absorbing that they drink out of flasks as part of ceremony!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They substituted booze for another kind of booze! Har har har! Hilarious ruse, gents!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At least they had individual flasks. I was worried that they handed around a common flask and that just didn’t seem right from a public-health and poison perspective.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got so sick off of doing those shots, i will never touch it again! Threw up and had the 2nd worst hangover of my life
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Snowflake: THIS! I was a freshman in college and turned 18. I had barely tasted alcohol before, my friends gave me Jaeger shots (and Malibu). Was the first time I ever blacked out, never made it out of the dorm that night (my bff stayed in with me to make sure I woke up). Just seeing a bottle of Jaeger still makes me want to spew.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Come on Billy, we know you did your fair share of Jägerbombs when you were stumbling drunk out of London clubs!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m fine with this because naval men have their reputation for partying, so it fits the audience. Let them have their fun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel as though this is a security issue. What if there was poison in that flask. I may be being dramatic, but I remember last year someone surprised him by spraying him the face with water. What if that was acid? Too scary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse