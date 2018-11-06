Victoria Beckham confirmed that she’s not joining the Spice Girls tour

The Spice Girls Reunion Tour has turned into the biggest Will They or Won’t They guessing game since Maddie met David on Moonlighting. Rumors of a tour have been happening for some time. And for every confirmation we got, there was a similar denial. People even fantasized that the Spice Girls would kick off their tour with an opening show at The Royal Wedding – what? As recent as last weekend, Mel B was trying to keep hope alive with her cryptic Halloween costume. Alas, we finally have an answer and it’s going to upset many: the reunion tour will be a little less Posh than we’d hoped:
Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012! I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls #friendshipneverends
I don’t think any of us are that surprised by this – Victoria’s been saying this all along. And I don’t think she was playing cute either, I think she hung up her Spice Shoes long ago and has no desire to put them back on. If anything, maybe she told Mel B, “fine, I’ll think about it” just to get her off the phone but I doubt Victoria actually considered it. Besides, whomever would she get to babysit David while she was gone?
So, will people go see a Posh-less Spice Girls Tour? Are Baby (Emma Bunton), Scary (Mel B), Sporty (Melanie C) and Ginger (Geri Haliwell Horner) enough for you? I enjoyed their music, but I was never a huge fan so I don’t know how important it is. Victoria’s presencee would have been a nostalgic one at best since she’s admitted, she never did much more than shimmy. Maybe the rest of the group can put an LBD on one of those inflatable sock puppets in the background and no one would know the difference. I kid! It would have been fun to have all five back on stage but I gave that up long ago. Like Posh, I wish the others much success on their tour. Maybe Victoria and Harper will attend one of their concerts and that will be the feel-good moment we all need.
The tour will start June 1, 2019 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester and will finish at Wembley Stadium in London.
Photo credit: Avalon, Getty Images and Instagram
She is the only one who doesn’t need the money
They did a very successful reunion ten years ago! Had they released new music and were promoting a new album, ok, but this is just a sad money grab. Melanie C is the only with a musical career today, so Victoria was smart to pull this one out. Funny how the one they probably thought would be disposable due to the week singing os the one that don’t need It anymore.
I am surprised Mel C has done a complete 360..for years she was against any reunions.
Victoria was always my favorite Spice Girl, and good for her if she’s decided she doesn’t want to go on tour anymore. I’m not enough of a fan to buy tickets from the other ladies, so I’ll be giving this one a pass.
Is there much of a fan base for this reunion tour, I think the musical based on the band closed to pretty poor reviews when it launched. Good decision VB.
Would Prince Charles go to see them? Love the old pic!
Posh has rightfully moved on.
The girls, Mel B in particular, need the money.
Exactly.
This is all Mel B’s desperation and bad financial decisions.
For all the flack they give Posh, Victoria’s always been loyal to them and she didn’t leave them high and dry at heir peak to pursue a solo career!
I’m surprised at how meh the reaction here in Blighty was.
Maybe cause this feels like their 2,000th reunion.
Mel B has always always been desperate for a reunion tour because yes she needs the money and needs it bad. She is fiscally irresponsible. As for the others, they are doing it for the boost to their profiles and to kick start their stalled career’s (angling for new jobs/gigs) as well as the cash boost.
The tour will sell even without Posh but will it be a sellout, not so sure.
The Fail as an interesting article about the politics and personalities of the band. Mel B seems to have been the cause of a lot of friction between the girls, she and Victoria apparently have never gotten along.
Too bad she’s not going to do it. I bet Harper would be so thrilled to see her mom performing with the group! I bet there won’t be much interest in the tour without Posh in the mix.
Victoria didn’t really do much but dance a bit and look Posh. Her vocals are the weakest of all of them. She is lucky she nabbed a soccer player. People will still go for the great memories and other young girls may be inspired. They did have some good songs. If anyone mucks it up it will be Scary Spice who is desperate for money after yet another divorce.
I disagree only about the vocals, she was the second weakest: Geri’s voice is atroucious.
Lets be honest neither of them were great singers, Geri was just as bad as Victoria as all she (Geri) was like Mel B and shouted. Mel C grew to have a good voice when she went solo.
They have better voices now than they did then.
I never understood why Mel B was called Scary Spice. Can anyone explain?
At the time, I thought they were all supposed to be named after their fashion, and I couldn’t figure out what scary meant. Although Mel B’s fashion was fun.
Because she was fierce or whatever. It wasn’t about their fashion, it was about their style. Or whatever.
I always thought she should have named Crazy Spice lol. I think it was due to her animal prints and all the screaming and tounge wagging that landed her the scary moniker.
She herself said about it “…and I’m a Gemini, a nutsy nutsy Gemini” so yeah it was to emphasize the erratic and spontaneous aspect of her character.
The Kim Catrall of SG. She is right in not joining them. I am fine with bands reforming without new material but I feel SG are a group that are better seen on tv guestings or special events like festivals not a full blown solo tour. They were fun back in the day but they are not special like ABBA. Btw, anyone heard Posh sing all by herself? I feel like she only mouthed the lyrics while performing with Spicegirls.
Apparently Victoria had wanted Scary Spice to agree to random drug testing as she didn’t want her kids around drugs on the tour, and that was the big bone of contention for her… Scary refused.
Wow. I was applauding Victoria for making up her mind not to go and I didn’t even know about this. If it’s true, she definitely did the right thing. Mel B just shouldn’t be around kids til she gets help.
Mel B. should be in rehab and intensive therapy; not trying to relive her youth as a pop star. I honestly don’t understand why this is even happening.
Mel B needs the money, badly.
Even without going on this tour Posh will probably make an awful lot of money off the back of whatever music royalties and image rights she may own from back in the day.
Mel b was a judge on that whatever show so i don’t think she’s in desperate need of money like everyone is claiming. More like just greed and fame hungry.
I thought it was great that Victoria agreed to do th Olympics, that was a perfect swan song for her. She has another career now, and touring is gruelling. No reason for her to do it, the others will be fine without her.
I saw the Spice Girls during their 90s world tour when they performed at Madison Square Garden. Madonna sat two rows in front of us and she was holding baby Lourdes. My mom was scandalized she brought her baby to a pop star concert haha. (To this day we still don’t understand it). At the time though I really didn’t care about Madonna and I didn’t really know who she was. Geri had left the group some time before so there was only 4 of them. From what I remember the tour was sold out but this was during their heyday and I was about 9 or 10 at the time (we were lucky to even get tickets, my aunt worked at MTV at the time and had extra tickets she gave to my mom because she knew my sister and I were huge fans). I wouldn’t pay to see their reunion tour but if someone had a free ticket, sure I’d go.
