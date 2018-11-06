Victoria Beckham confirmed that she’s not joining the Spice Girls tour

Embed from Getty Images

The Spice Girls Reunion Tour has turned into the biggest Will They or Won’t They guessing game since Maddie met David on Moonlighting. Rumors of a tour have been happening for some time. And for every confirmation we got, there was a similar denial. People even fantasized that the Spice Girls would kick off their tour with an opening show at The Royal Wedding – what? As recent as last weekend, Mel B was trying to keep hope alive with her cryptic Halloween costume. Alas, we finally have an answer and it’s going to upset many: the reunion tour will be a little less Posh than we’d hoped:

I don’t think any of us are that surprised by this – Victoria’s been saying this all along. And I don’t think she was playing cute either, I think she hung up her Spice Shoes long ago and has no desire to put them back on. If anything, maybe she told Mel B, “fine, I’ll think about it” just to get her off the phone but I doubt Victoria actually considered it. Besides, whomever would she get to babysit David while she was gone?

So, will people go see a Posh-less Spice Girls Tour? Are Baby (Emma Bunton), Scary (Mel B), Sporty (Melanie C) and Ginger (Geri Haliwell Horner) enough for you? I enjoyed their music, but I was never a huge fan so I don’t know how important it is. Victoria’s presencee would have been a nostalgic one at best since she’s admitted, she never did much more than shimmy. Maybe the rest of the group can put an LBD on one of those inflatable sock puppets in the background and no one would know the difference. I kid! It would have been fun to have all five back on stage but I gave that up long ago. Like Posh, I wish the others much success on their tour. Maybe Victoria and Harper will attend one of their concerts and that will be the feel-good moment we all need.

The tour will start June 1, 2019 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester and will finish at Wembley Stadium in London.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

VictoriaBe_ZB6516_322397_015

Photo credit: Avalon, Getty Images and Instagram

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

26 Responses to “Victoria Beckham confirmed that she’s not joining the Spice Girls tour”

  1. Lenn says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:02 am

    She is the only one who doesn’t need the money

    Reply
  2. dietcokehead says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:05 am

    Victoria was always my favorite Spice Girl, and good for her if she’s decided she doesn’t want to go on tour anymore. I’m not enough of a fan to buy tickets from the other ladies, so I’ll be giving this one a pass.

    Reply
  3. Zapp Brannigan says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:07 am

    Is there much of a fan base for this reunion tour, I think the musical based on the band closed to pretty poor reviews when it launched. Good decision VB.

    Reply
  4. Kittycat says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:12 am

    Posh has rightfully moved on.

    The girls, Mel B in particular, need the money.

    Reply
    • Jegede says:
      November 6, 2018 at 8:11 am

      Exactly.

      This is all Mel B’s desperation and bad financial decisions.

      For all the flack they give Posh, Victoria’s always been loyal to them and she didn’t leave them high and dry at heir peak to pursue a solo career!

      I’m surprised at how meh the reaction here in Blighty was.
      Maybe cause this feels like their 2,000th reunion.

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      November 6, 2018 at 8:44 am

      Mel B has always always been desperate for a reunion tour because yes she needs the money and needs it bad. She is fiscally irresponsible. As for the others, they are doing it for the boost to their profiles and to kick start their stalled career’s (angling for new jobs/gigs) as well as the cash boost.

      The tour will sell even without Posh but will it be a sellout, not so sure.

      The Fail as an interesting article about the politics and personalities of the band. Mel B seems to have been the cause of a lot of friction between the girls, she and Victoria apparently have never gotten along.

      Reply
  5. Chaine says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:15 am

    Too bad she’s not going to do it. I bet Harper would be so thrilled to see her mom performing with the group! I bet there won’t be much interest in the tour without Posh in the mix.

    Reply
  6. dd says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:19 am

    Victoria didn’t really do much but dance a bit and look Posh. Her vocals are the weakest of all of them. She is lucky she nabbed a soccer player. People will still go for the great memories and other young girls may be inspired. They did have some good songs. If anyone mucks it up it will be Scary Spice who is desperate for money after yet another divorce.

    Reply
  7. WingKingdom says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:40 am

    I never understood why Mel B was called Scary Spice. Can anyone explain?

    At the time, I thought they were all supposed to be named after their fashion, and I couldn’t figure out what scary meant. Although Mel B’s fashion was fun.

    Reply
  8. Adrien says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:02 am

    The Kim Catrall of SG. She is right in not joining them. I am fine with bands reforming without new material but I feel SG are a group that are better seen on tv guestings or special events like festivals not a full blown solo tour. They were fun back in the day but they are not special like ABBA. Btw, anyone heard Posh sing all by herself? I feel like she only mouthed the lyrics while performing with Spicegirls.

    Reply
  9. Michelle Connolly says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Apparently Victoria had wanted Scary Spice to agree to random drug testing as she didn’t want her kids around drugs on the tour, and that was the big bone of contention for her… Scary refused.

    Reply
  10. Patty says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Mel B. should be in rehab and intensive therapy; not trying to relive her youth as a pop star. I honestly don’t understand why this is even happening.

    Reply
  11. Elizabeth says:
    November 6, 2018 at 9:01 am

    Even without going on this tour Posh will probably make an awful lot of money off the back of whatever music royalties and image rights she may own from back in the day.

    Reply
  12. livealot says:
    November 6, 2018 at 9:03 am

    Mel b was a judge on that whatever show so i don’t think she’s in desperate need of money like everyone is claiming. More like just greed and fame hungry.

    Reply
  13. dlc says:
    November 6, 2018 at 9:14 am

    I thought it was great that Victoria agreed to do th Olympics, that was a perfect swan song for her. She has another career now, and touring is gruelling. No reason for her to do it, the others will be fine without her.

    Reply
  14. Amelie says:
    November 6, 2018 at 9:59 am

    I saw the Spice Girls during their 90s world tour when they performed at Madison Square Garden. Madonna sat two rows in front of us and she was holding baby Lourdes. My mom was scandalized she brought her baby to a pop star concert haha. (To this day we still don’t understand it). At the time though I really didn’t care about Madonna and I didn’t really know who she was. Geri had left the group some time before so there was only 4 of them. From what I remember the tour was sold out but this was during their heyday and I was about 9 or 10 at the time (we were lucky to even get tickets, my aunt worked at MTV at the time and had extra tickets she gave to my mom because she knew my sister and I were huge fans). I wouldn’t pay to see their reunion tour but if someone had a free ticket, sure I’d go.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment