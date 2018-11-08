Let’s take a moment to appreciate SMA Idris Elba, may he reign supreme

Anyone who follows me on Twitter knows my thoughts on the midterm elections so I won’t take up space here with those. However, there is one result I can fully back this week and that’s People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, Idris Elba. To prove as such, when I told The Mister Idris had been selected, The Mister asked, “Weren’t you mad at him for something?” I think I was but I’ve completely forgotten why. That could be because Idris has grown as a person or maybe it’s the combination of the country being a dumpster fire and Idris being so %$*#@ hot. Does that make me shallow? Yes, but that’s ok because we’re discussing the “Sexiest Man Alive.” I need this right now and let’s face it, so do you.

So, what makes His Sexiness happy? Watching childbirth *record scratch* What? Naw, it’s cool – he’s just talking about how amazing it was to watch his own children be born and how much he values being their dad. Aaaaaaaw. Say it again, Your Sexiness – only slower this time.

He might be PEOPLE’s newly crowned Sexiest Man Alive, but the only title British heartthrob Idris Elba truly cares about is that of dad to his two kids. The actor says his happiest moments were when his daughter Isan, 16, and son Winston, 4, (both from past relationships) were born. “Just watching that whole process come to life,” Elba says in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. “Being witness to the birth of my children, happy and healthy, is the biggest, biggest, most best thing ever.” So has he ever been an embarrassing dad? “Plenty of times,” Elba says, laughing. “But I tend to be conscious of my daughter’s space. I’m super doting as a dad. Big hugs, kisses, lots of love-yous and all of that. I’m sure my daughter’s like, ‘All right dad, chill out.’ My son, he gets it. But he’s still at that age where he loves a cuddle.”

Wait, Idris is an embarrassing dad because he hugs and kisses his kids? I could really teach him a thing or two on how to properly embarrass children. He should grab his Heimdall costume and some showtunes sheet music and head over.

According to his SMA interview, Idris’ vice is whiskey, which means that bottle of Makers Mark in my larder will come in handy. And if the rest wasn’t enough, His Sexiness also admitted to having “a naughty side,” because the only thing that makes Idris sexier is imagining Idris being naughty. I don’t need to spell it out for you, you know what I’m mean. His Sexiness said, specifically, that he’s, “the guy that, if it says ‘Don’t push the button,’ I’m gonna push it.” Well, there’s an afternoon lost to writing “don’t push” in several places on my person and fantasizing about Idris embarrassing me with hugs and kisses.

All Hail His Mighty Sexiness. May his reign be full of naughtiness and more videos like this:

