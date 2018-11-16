Kim Kardashian: Kanye likes ‘Donald Trump’s personality, doesn’t know about the politics’

Late September, Kanye West started talking about going off his meds and how he was no longer in the Sunken Place. He tried to beef with Drake, and then he turned his attention to politics. He went on Saturday Night Live and ranted and raved about how much he loves Donald Trump. He was a full-on MAGA mess on social media. And then he put the cherry on top of the Deplorable cake by visiting the White House, giving an impromptu, unhinged press conference in the Oval Office, and declaring his love for Donald Trump in an obscene rant that seemed to even make Trump uncomfortable. My point? Kanye has been canceled for a while now, and no amount of post-mess clean-up by Kanye’s wife will fix it. But Kim is trying. Kim talked about Ye at Rolling Stone’s Criminal Justice Reform Summit and it was awful.
At Variety and Rolling Stone’s Criminal Justice Reform Summit, when CNN commentator Van Jones implied that Kardashian West and her husband have different politics, the reality TV star objected.
“I feel like he’s very misunderstood and the worst communicator,” Kardashian West said. “But, when we talk about it, we have very similar politics. He’s very not political, actually, he just happens to like Donald Trump’s personality, but doesn’t know about the politics. So, I’ve educated him recently. I think it gets really misconstrued. He will always say he was friendly with him before, and he’s the same person and friendly with him now. I could also co-exist with someone and still have different political views. My mom and my step-dad did that. It’s fine to be different and have your own view.”
Kardashian West continued explaining the intent behind her husband’s recent White House appearance: “What he fights for is the right to like what he wants to like. Even if it’s different from what you like. He never said, ‘Okay, I know what’s going on with immigration, and I know this and I know that.’ If he really knew, he would feel very compassionate about it. He never said that he supports that. I know it’s very confusing because when you see someone wearing a red hat you would think that they are supporting that. But he’s just fighting for free thought and freedom to like a person even if it’s not the popular decision.”
Jones responded, “I’ve said this to you before, and I’ll say it to you again, I love the way you love your husband.” After dubbing Kardashian West the Kanye translator, she insisted that she knows his heart but still wants him to have his own path.
“After he went to the White House or has been outspoken, I could have easily been on social media and corrected him,” Kardashian West revealed. “But I believe people have their own journeys. I know his heart, so I know that one day what he’s been trying to say will come out. It’s taken a little long so I’m jumping in and helping out, but I know his heart so I never really stress too much.”
Controversial opinion: Kim is too smart to actually believe the argument she’s making, and Van Jones absolutely should have called her out on that. Kim is basically saying that everybody has the right to believe whatever they want, however hurtful, however deplorable, however ignorant, racist, misogynistic, violent and it’s all the same. She would be the one arguing that “Kanye actually doesn’t know much about concentration camps, he just supports the Nazis because he likes their personalities and he believes in their right to free thought.” Or how about this: “Kanye doesn’t know anything about the thousands of babies thrown into cages by this administration, he just likes it when a white supremacist does his thing and he’ll defend his right to be violently ignorant all day long.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
she likes his personality?
ewwwwwww
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His beef was with Tyson Beckford not Tyrese lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
but his personality is just as repugnant as his politics, so…
…how does that make it better?
STILL CANCELLED. and Kim, just STFU.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She and her husband are both idiots. She thinks by saying Kanye likes Trump’s personality that makes it more acceptable. And he “doesn’t know” about the politics? BS!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This may be a controversial opinion but I dislike Van Jones. He’s not a good interviewer and his ‘’this is when Trump became president’’ hot take made me dispise him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THANK you, Steff, for bring that up! I don’t despise Van, but I’m no longer the fan I once was. I used to be a HUGE Van Jones admirer, but the moment you’re recalling was the moment when he let down all the admiration and confidence I’d had in him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Steff…I can assure you…YOUR COMMENT IS NOT CONTROVERSIAL!!!! He’s complicit…lazy…and trifling AF….I actually…DO DESPISE HIM!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Completely agree, Steff! His fawning interview a couple of weeks ago with the young princeling, Jared made me gag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I used to really like him and admire the way he chose to believe the best in people but then, after a while, when is enough, enough, you know?
Going back to Kanye liking his personality. His personality is on par with his politics: ROTTEN.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stop making excuses for an adult male who has chosen to align himself with Nazis.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These people aren’t worth discussion lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that her defense of him basically boils down to, “He’s a vapid idiot who doesn’t really understand anything.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right, but add “…but he’s MY vapid idiot who doesn’t really understand anything.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kanye is your problem Kim. Just take him to the doctor (not the Botox one, stupid) and let the man heal for about two years. We are all stocked up on batshit around here ok
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s right about Kanye not being a good communicator. Kim can blather on about understanding him all she wants but I really don’t think even she gets what’s happening with him over the last few years. Only Kanye can write the Ye-to-Coherent Thought translation manual but he’d have to start taking his meds first.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These people are so dumb SMDH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fraid so. And the platform they have is obscene. So many stupid ideas and excuses are getting obscene amounts of air time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So he likes the personality of a person who lies with every breath, insults, demeans and divides. OK, gotcha, much better. SMDH.
On a separate note, I’ll never understand using plastic surgery to make your hips wider.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“. . . he just happens to like Donald Trump’s personality . . . ” Racism, misogyny, homophobe is part of his personality (to me) and it drives his politics. So, no Kim, not ever giving Kanye a pass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Personality? Trumps egotistical, ignorant “personality” is dangerous to our country and is nothing to admire. Even if a politician has a wonderful personality, you should know something about their political views before you go out worshiping, cheering for and defending the person all over social media for the world to see. Kanye is finished AF
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s just as bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kim has turned into Kellyanne Conway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How often do you think Amber Rose thanks God that she got out early?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God, she’s stupid. Can someone please tell her you can’t wear a MAGA hat ambiguously?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kanye seemed pretty on board with Trump’s politics. I think Kim is trying to dig Kanye out of the “crazy as f**k” hole he dug himself into. His wishy washy behavior just shows everything he does is for attention. And when the attention interferes with the sales of any of his crap designs he backtracks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She actually only making it worse because Drump is a sexist, racist, ignorant, Nazi who’s okay with child molesting and sexual assaults women. All those thing have nothing to do with Drumps politics, that is just his personality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I were Kanye, I’d be thinking that my wife threw me under the bus.
That I’m not a good communicator and don’t think much.
“If he really knew…..” kim, herself the great thinker is talking like he is slow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What in the ever loving Demolition Man kind of outfits are they wearing?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BS! In his meeting w trump, he mentioned getting off the plantation and blacks killing each other in the same breath as cops. He’s full MAGA
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t why Kim is trying so hard to convince the public that kanye only like trump because his personality not for his policies. I guess kanye stan for trump has finally affected Kim business because she was telling everyone that kanye has right to freedom of speech and his entitled to his opinions not to long go now its oh kanye doesn’t understand policies he just like trump as person that makes it worse because kanye like a person who is ok with stripped human beings of their right laughing and calling woman who come forward about sexual assault as liars. Separate kids from their parents and putting them in the cage that who kayne likes as person maybe Kim should spend less defending kanye because the more she tries to explain things it makes things worse .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Realizing how grateful I am for this little corner of the world, where dissorted things are brought back into reality of what they are. Your comparison to Nazis is done so well, thank you for your way of simplifying bullshit sold every day. Please do not stop 🧡
Report this comment as spam or abuse