Mayim Bialik spent Thanksgiving with her ex, his new girlfriend and her kids and ex



Mayim Bialik, 42, says and does a lot of things that are questionable. It’s gotten to the point where we don’t always cover her because she can be so problematic. One thing she’s been consistent about which is less offensive than her victim-blaming stance is the fact that her ex husband is family and that she needs to peacefully coparent with him. She was married to Michael Stone from 2003 to 2012 and they have two children together: Miles, 13, and Frederick, 10. In 2016, Mayim recorded a somewhat preachy video in which she revealed that she still spent holidays with her ex and that she considers him family. Mayim recently wrote a post for her blog, Grok Nation, about spending Thanksgiving with her ex Michael, their kids and his new girlfriend. Michael hosted it, and not only was his girlfriend there, the new girlfriend’s ex husband and their kids were there as well.

I spent Thanksgiving at my ex-husband’s. It was a real relief not to host; I usually do, but this year my ex volunteered. We all pitched in and cooked, but it was so nice not to have to worry about cleaning up and washing dishes and such. He hosted his girlfriend and her kids and her ex husband. My mom also was there. And my bestie, Elsa, who spent the past few days with her family partly so she could be with me at this Thanksgiving meal for moral support. Good bestie! Most people I have mentioned our guest list to think it’s nuts to be there with the ex and his girlfriend and her ex. That it’s too close, too weird, too awkward. It was our first time doing this kind of meal together. I would be lying if I didn’t say I was nervous. I am single again and it was painful to be “alone.” I was meeting the girlfriend’s ex for the first time at a sit-down dinner…what if it was uncomfortable?

[From GrokNation]

Mayim also madea numbered list of all the reasons why she did this and how awesome it was, which came across as holier than thou, but was probably better than her recording a video about it. I’m sparing you having to read all that, but in case you’re wondering why I’m kind of cynical about this, that’s why. (Plus, see any of the other reasons she’s been in the press the past couple of years.) She did call her husband’s new girlfriend “delightful” in the number 4 section about “gratitude,” writing “I have two children. That’s a blessing. I have an ex-husband who is not perfect and who sometimes irritates me, but all in all, he is pretty awesome. He has a fantastic girlfriend–truly. She’s delightful. And she wants her family intact even though they are also divorced.”

As I’ve written a few times, I’m divorced and I get along with my ex but we’re not in the “hanging out with the new partners” phase yet. This seems to be the latest celebrity trend. (See Anna Faris and Chris Pratt and maybe Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, they’re close to that phase.) I don’t know if I’ll ever be at that point as it seems enlightened enough just to get along.

Mayim’s essay comes across as self congratulatory but at least she was vulnerable about being alone and how that was hard for her. She’s lucky to have a good best friend who is there for her too. Also, some people don’t have the luxury of having a reasonable ex and we have to consider them too. Mayim doesn’t consider much that’s outside her personal experience.

Embed from Getty Images