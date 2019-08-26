Princess Eugenie will quietly delay or cancel her upcoming anti-slavery podcast

A month ago, Princess Eugenie announced that she and her friend Julia De Boinville would be starting a podcast to highlight their work with the Anti-Slavery Collective. The Anti-Slavery Collection tackles modern slavery, which is often referred to legally as human trafficking. As in, Jeffrey Epstein was a human trafficker who sexually trafficked and exploited minor girls. As in, Epstein sexually trafficked minor girls to his powerful friends… like Prince Andrew. Eugenie announced the podcast in the middle of her father’s Epstein drama. Of course it was bad optics, or weird optics, or just WTF optics. So… Eugenie is now quietly pulling back on the pod.
Princess Eugenie is expected to quietly put back her upcoming anti-slavery and sex trafficking podcast in the wake of her father being caught up in the Epstein scandal. The newlywed often posts her charity work with Anti-Slavery Collective on social media and has been a keen advocate of stopping the crime. Eugenie announced the plans for the podcast with her charity co-founder Julia de Boinville at the end of July.
A source told how the accusations about Prince Andrew have been very difficult for Eugenie and her sister Beatrice. They said: “It’s all very difficult for Eugenie at the moment — she and Beatrice are very close to their father and are being very supportive. But obviously the timing of her anti-slavery and sex trafficking initiative is hugely difficult given the renewed headlines around Andrew. She won’t want to launch a new podcast against modern day slavery, when that’s exactly what Epstein was doing. I’d expect the launch to be quietly put back.”
Well… it would make sense if this podcast did get delayed or if they just canceled it completely. I feel sorry for Eugenie and Beatrice. I mean, do they have terrible lives? No. They don’t. But their parents are awful (for different reasons) and these poor sisters just can’t catch a break because of it. It’s no wonder that both of them have tried to build lives outside of England (at various points in adulthood) – imagine trying to earnestly work on this kind of vital issue (human trafficking) only to have your father accused of it? My guess is that Eugenie won’t say that she’s delaying the podcast because of her father – another excuse will be given, like “royal protocol demands NO pods” or something like that.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.
What bad timing.
Well… I can see both sides of this. I wish that the podcast would go forward but daddy dearest needs to just come out with it already and face the music. She needs to talk about this, too. Until then the podcast is a more than a bit hypocritical.
There was something last night that Pedo “will make himself available” to the FBI.. ppffbbttt! I’ll believe it when I see it!
This podcast idea made me realize that the royals are telling the truth when they say they don’t pay attention to the media. They really are living in a bubble and don’t care about optics.
I also need to add that while I think this podcast was a bad idea, Beatrice and Eugenie should not be punished for their parents’ behavior. I believe the girls are treated like crap because their parents made horrible decisions.
HM deffiently thinks A is some angel, but I think there will be a point where she can no longer look away. Agreed they have done nothing wrong there is even some Dark rumors involving beatrice that has been floating around for a few years :/
Here’s the thing. If this is something she truly cares about and she really wants to make a difference… she’ll find another avenue.
I don’t feel sorry that she can’t record herself talking for hours on a topic that comes off as insincere given their family history. It’s like, oh sorry Eugenia, you can’t become a podcast star. If she cares, she’ll continue to want to bring awareness and change when it comes to trafficking/modern day slavery. If this all just drops off the radar and never returns, it comes off as her just wanting to do a podcast from what I’m sure is a very comfortable luxury living quarters rather than getting involved in a more hands on way.
I like her. She seems to be a genuinely good person. I also feel somewhat sorry for them. They didn’t ask for any of this.
Imagine how powerful it would be for her to go through with it though and say “Trafficking is wrong, even if you’re a prince or my father!”
I would never judge her for what her father did, especially as she might have been underage herself at the time. But if she really does that podcast like she has no care in the world, like her dad was not BFF with a convicted sex offender, I will judge long and hard. As long as professor Binns’ tenure at Hogwarts ^^