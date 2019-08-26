Princess Eugenie will quietly delay or cancel her upcoming anti-slavery podcast

A month ago, Princess Eugenie announced that she and her friend Julia De Boinville would be starting a podcast to highlight their work with the Anti-Slavery Collective. The Anti-Slavery Collection tackles modern slavery, which is often referred to legally as human trafficking. As in, Jeffrey Epstein was a human trafficker who sexually trafficked and exploited minor girls. As in, Epstein sexually trafficked minor girls to his powerful friends… like Prince Andrew. Eugenie announced the podcast in the middle of her father’s Epstein drama. Of course it was bad optics, or weird optics, or just WTF optics. So… Eugenie is now quietly pulling back on the pod.

Princess Eugenie is expected to quietly put back her upcoming anti-slavery and sex trafficking podcast in the wake of her father being caught up in the Epstein scandal. The newlywed often posts her charity work with Anti-Slavery Collective on social media and has been a keen advocate of stopping the crime. Eugenie announced the plans for the podcast with her charity co-founder Julia de Boinville at the end of July. A source told how the accusations about Prince Andrew have been very difficult for Eugenie and her sister Beatrice. They said: “It’s all very difficult for Eugenie at the moment — she and Beatrice are very close to their father and are being very supportive. But obviously the timing of her anti-slavery and sex trafficking initiative is hugely difficult given the renewed headlines around Andrew. She won’t want to launch a new podcast against modern day slavery, when that’s exactly what Epstein was doing. I’d expect the launch to be quietly put back.”

[From The Sun]

Well… it would make sense if this podcast did get delayed or if they just canceled it completely. I feel sorry for Eugenie and Beatrice. I mean, do they have terrible lives? No. They don’t. But their parents are awful (for different reasons) and these poor sisters just can’t catch a break because of it. It’s no wonder that both of them have tried to build lives outside of England (at various points in adulthood) – imagine trying to earnestly work on this kind of vital issue (human trafficking) only to have your father accused of it? My guess is that Eugenie won’t say that she’s delaying the podcast because of her father – another excuse will be given, like “royal protocol demands NO pods” or something like that.