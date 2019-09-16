Demi Lovato is dating Bachelorette’s Mike Johnson, picked him up on Instagram



Some younger celebrity women are sourcing dates from The Bachelorette and dating shows. Gigi Hadid is dating that Bachelorette contestant, Tyler Cameron, after seeing him on the show and then following him on Instagram. Sarah Hyland got together with her fiance, Wells Adams from The Bachelorette and Bachelorette in Paradise, after expressing interest in him and now Demi Lovato may have a similar dating arc. Demi is seeing Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson after making it clear that she was interested. People Magazine has the news, along with some details of interactions they’ve had on Instagram. He commented on her “cellulit” photo looking sexy in a bikini.

Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson are taking their flirty online banter to the next level. A source tells PEOPLE that the singer, 27, and the former Bachelorette contestant are “having fun and getting to know each other.” The source adds, “They’ve been talking privately for a bit and hanging out.” Lovato was vocal about her interest in Johnson, 31, during his time on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, and things heated up earlier this month when Johnson commented on her unedited bikini pic. After Lovato shared the swimsuit photo alongside an empowering caption about appreciating one’s body, imperfections and all, Johnson commented, “Look at me like that again … Love yaself.” In response, Lovato sent a flirty kissy and tongue-sticking-out emoji, prompting excitement from fans in the comments. Fans were sent into overdrive again when Johnson commented on a recent post from fellow Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, jokingly saying, “So if we do this dbl date, your shirt stays on.” Since Cameron is dating Gigi Hadid, fans speculated that Johnson and Cameron’s joint outing would be with Lovato and the supermodel. “I think he’s talking about a double date with him and Demi Lovato,” wrote one, while hundreds of others tagged Lovato in their response.

[From People]

People has more, including asking Mike last month if he was dating Demi. On People Live he said “We have not connected and we have not exchanged any freaky texts at all…

“She would definitely be cool to reach out to, but neither one of us have reached out to each other. I think she’s sexy, she’s got a nice little booty on her and she has good voice.”

Ok so that means Demi hasn’t been dating him for more than a month. She has a tendency to leak details of whom she’s dating to People and maybe she should wait until a few months have passed so as not to spook the guy. There’s another insider quote in E! suggesting they’ve only been on one date. “They did go on a date and it’s been going well. They seem to have a lot in common and are just enjoying getting to know each other.” I like Demi, I want the best for her, and I think she should keep this under wraps!

All that aside, this is actually kind of smart of these women. They pick men who they know are single, and they have an idea how those guys operate on dates because they’ve seen it on the show (even if those scenes are heavily edited). The celebrities indicate that they’re interested and wait for the guy to respond. If they don’t no harm no foul. They’re not dating someone directly in their industry, but they know the men are somewhat comfortable in the spotlight. This makes me think that The Bachelor and Bachelorette shows should have editions for older people in their 40s and 50s. Then the women in my age group, like Connie Britton, Debra Messing and Kate Walsh, won’t have to use that celebrity dating app where everyone gets matched with Matthew Perry.

