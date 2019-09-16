Demi Lovato is dating Bachelorette’s Mike Johnson, picked him up on Instagram

Some younger celebrity women are sourcing dates from The Bachelorette and dating shows. Gigi Hadid is dating that Bachelorette contestant, Tyler Cameron, after seeing him on the show and then following him on Instagram. Sarah Hyland got together with her fiance, Wells Adams from The Bachelorette and Bachelorette in Paradise, after expressing interest in him and now Demi Lovato may have a similar dating arc. Demi is seeing Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson after making it clear that she was interested. People Magazine has the news, along with some details of interactions they’ve had on Instagram. He commented on her “cellulit” photo looking sexy in a bikini.
Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson are taking their flirty online banter to the next level.
A source tells PEOPLE that the singer, 27, and the former Bachelorette contestant are “having fun and getting to know each other.”
The source adds, “They’ve been talking privately for a bit and hanging out.”
Lovato was vocal about her interest in Johnson, 31, during his time on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, and things heated up earlier this month when Johnson commented on her unedited bikini pic.
After Lovato shared the swimsuit photo alongside an empowering caption about appreciating one’s body, imperfections and all, Johnson commented, “Look at me like that again … Love yaself.”
In response, Lovato sent a flirty kissy and tongue-sticking-out emoji, prompting excitement from fans in the comments.
Fans were sent into overdrive again when Johnson commented on a recent post from fellow Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, jokingly saying, “So if we do this dbl date, your shirt stays on.”
Since Cameron is dating Gigi Hadid, fans speculated that Johnson and Cameron’s joint outing would be with Lovato and the supermodel.
“I think he’s talking about a double date with him and Demi Lovato,” wrote one, while hundreds of others tagged Lovato in their response.
People has more, including asking Mike last month if he was dating Demi. On People Live he said “We have not connected and we have not exchanged any freaky texts at all…
“She would definitely be cool to reach out to, but neither one of us have reached out to each other. I think she’s sexy, she’s got a nice little booty on her and she has good voice.”
Ok so that means Demi hasn’t been dating him for more than a month. She has a tendency to leak details of whom she’s dating to People and maybe she should wait until a few months have passed so as not to spook the guy. There’s another insider quote in E! suggesting they’ve only been on one date. “They did go on a date and it’s been going well. They seem to have a lot in common and are just enjoying getting to know each other.” I like Demi, I want the best for her, and I think she should keep this under wraps!
All that aside, this is actually kind of smart of these women. They pick men who they know are single, and they have an idea how those guys operate on dates because they’ve seen it on the show (even if those scenes are heavily edited). The celebrities indicate that they’re interested and wait for the guy to respond. If they don’t no harm no foul. They’re not dating someone directly in their industry, but they know the men are somewhat comfortable in the spotlight. This makes me think that The Bachelor and Bachelorette shows should have editions for older people in their 40s and 50s. Then the women in my age group, like Connie Britton, Debra Messing and Kate Walsh, won’t have to use that celebrity dating app where everyone gets matched with Matthew Perry.
Proof nbr. 3467544 that celebrities live in a completely, self-sabotaging, artificial little planet.
“She has a nice little booty on her”? He sound like a horny teenager. Gross. Act like a man.
Also, Demi has the prettiest eyes. They look like amber.
Because that’s a GREAT idea. Yikes.
Demi Lovato is the kind of person I would personally keep at a distance (and root for from afar) and I would tell all my male friends and relatives to stay far far away from. Hopefully, this is just flirting for publicity.
Also, he needs to learn the difference between speaking his own mind and delivering a media sound bite. “She’s got a nice little booty on her.” makes him sound oafish. Not attractive or debonair like the image he’s trying to sell.
It’s juvenile and gross.
Dating reality stars isn’t a big deal anymore. Youtubers and IG influencers replaced them on the bottom of the fame totem pole.
I hope they take this very slowly. I like Mr. Johnson but he is coming off a little thirsty. I realize he has a short amount of time to capitalize on his “fame” and there was no way they were ever going to have a black guy as the Bachelor but Demi seems pretty vulnerable and she is prone to self destructive choices. Hopefully this is not one of them
I wonder how Demi feels about the booty comment. Like irritated because her point was that SHE loves HERSELF and doesn’t need anyone else’s approval? Or flattered?
Geez of all the guys she’s been with I feel like Wilmer was the only decent one and that says A LOT.
Okay from the show Mile is actually a PRINCE! He’s so respectful and kind. I know, there’s editing, but everyone seems to love him! The booty comment doesn’t line up with how he was on the shows. She’s hot, he’s hot, I ship this!