Billy Bob Thornton: Angelina Jolie & I have ‘been friends for years & years’

It really is an annual thing at this point: Billy Bob Thornton makes a comment about his ex-wife Angelina Jolie about once a year. And his comments always make headlines, even though he’s basically been saying the same thing for years. BBT and Angelina have gotten along just fine for years. I think there were a few tricky moments immediately following their divorce in 2003, but after that, they’ve been fine. Angelina gets along with her exes… except Brad Pitt. But she still adores BBT and Jonny Lee Miller. She and JLM were exes-with-benefits for years after they divorced. Anyway, here’s the annual comment from BBT about Jolie:

No bad blood! Billy Bob Thornton opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about his cordial relationship with ex-wife Angelina Jolie nearly two decades after their split. “We’re good friends. We’ve been friends for years and years and years,” the actor, 64, revealed at Tribeca TV Festival’s presentation of Goliath on Friday, September 13. “So we keep up with each other. She’s not in town a lot, so we don’t see each other much, but we talk.” Jolie, 44, and the Sling Blade star married in May 2000. Their oftentimes eccentric relationship ended in June 2002 when they separated. The two divorced in May 2003.

[From Us Weekly]

“She’s not in town a lot”… she’s been living permanently in LA for three years! Yes, she filmed in London for a few months and she was in New Mexico for a movie this year, but she really has been spending a lot of time in LA recently. Maybe she just doesn’t want to talk to BBT on the reg anymore! I don’t know. This is such a non-story, but hey, the tabloids dined out for weeks on the fact that Brad Pitt attended Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday party this year, so let’s also celebrate the fact that Angelina and BBT have been friendly exes for fifteen years.

