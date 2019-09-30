Kate Upton on people calling her fat early in her career: ‘the conversation has changed’

Kate Upton visited Kelly Clarkson’s talk show to promote her new fitness app, Strong4Me. Kate gave birth to her first child, Genevieve, in November, and as Porsha Williams did over the summer, called out the unrealistic expectations and pressures around postpartum bodies. Kate also talked about the unretouched photos from her Health magazine photoshoot and what they meant to her.:
On her unretouched Health Magazine photos
It was really important for me to do this because on Instagram we see people photoshopping everything. When you’re scrolling you constantly compare yourself to these other people. I wanted us to take a step back and show a real moment of someone who is six months postpartum, is not being photoshopped and be that real person and real influence to other people.
Why are we comparing our bodies postpartum to all these photoshopped [pictures]. We should be admiring our bodies that we even created life. Give ourselves a little bit more time to bounce back. We don’t need to give ourselves two months.
On people saying she’s ‘too curvy’
When it was first happening it was really hard. I was like ‘I work out everything, why is everyone calling me fat?’ Now the conversation has completely changed. That just shows how the industry is changing, how our voice matters and things can change. We mean something.
[From The Kelly Clarkson show on YouTube]
Looking at those earlier pictures of Kate, I’m with Kelly, and am incredulous that anybody would have called her “too curvy” or “fat.” It’s deeply disturbing to me, not only because it’s cruel, but because it speaks to an incredibly warped perception of bodies that I do not know how to quite wrap my head around. I know that expectations of models’ bodies are different than the expectations of other people’s bodies, but still. Is the industry actually changing as much as Kate seems to think it is, though? Is that where a lot of these conversations are happening, or are they happening around the edges of modeling because people are paying attention to these unrealistic expectations more?
I feel as though I’ve been saying this ad nauseam, but I really am grateful that conversations that celebrate (or at least acknowledge and accept) bodily difference are continuing to happen in different places. I’m also glad that quite often, those conversations have been used to clap back at bizarre expectations and fat-shaming.
Photos credit: Avalon.red
Only in the Twilight Zone is Kate Upton considered fat. It’s shameful
I know I keep looking and I don’t know what people are seeing. She’s amazingly gorgeous, fit and healthy.
She’s not fat. She’s high waisted with a boxy, rectangular torso. It suits her. She looks as good as she ever has.
just waiting for all the comments about her “square torso”…
She is square. I’m a square too. Not really an insult to point out body types. I dislike her because I’m a baseball fan and I hate how obnoxious she got on Twitter when her husband didn’t win the Cy Young in past seasons. It is so ungracious and rude to the actual winner.
I remember talking to a male friend about how beautiful her body was and his response was that her breasts will sag and he wasn’t into that. I immediately thought he was gross, for reference this is also a white man who only dates Asian women.
Personally I support body positivity, because it lowers the bar. Then those who are in shape look even better next to all these body positive ppl. So , good for everyone
Bitchy huh.
What the he’ll kinda comment is this? You are not a nice person
Does this comment also make you feel better about yourself?
Yeah a bit, thanks for asking)
@lana86 if that comment makes you feel better maybe you should focus on your lack of self esteem instead of putting others down. I hear therapists can work wonders on people like you
@Jaded thanks for your kind concern) Making diagnosis on the internet clearly makes you feel better, please enjoy your superiority! :*
@lana86 It’s easy to feel superior to someone so full of hate. Try being a nicer human being
She’s not fat but she doesn’t have a great body for a bikini model because she’s oddly shaped
I think the same way about Brooklyn Decker however people don’t call her fat or shame her the way Kate was shamed…
I never thought she was fat and the only criticism I ever heard about her was the fact that except for her extremely large chest she was flat everywhere else. However that’s the kind of criticism that is expected in the modeling world because your body is your job. I could never deal with being judged by my looks and body but that is why I’m not a model and don’t pursue work where it comes with the territory
This happens when you use the word “curvy” as a way to compliment someone when in reality they’re calling you fat. So whenever someone actually does compliment your figure (something uncalled for, in my opinion) you’re left with the impression of a backhanded compliment. Curvy does not equal fat/overweight and we should all stop labeling other’s bodies.
If Kate Uptown WAS/IS fat then please let me be THAT fat, too.