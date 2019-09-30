Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis did a super-obvious photo-op at Disneyland

In this week’s Gossip With Celebitchy podcast, CB and I discuss how bizarre it was/is that people still have such strong feelings about Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore’s marriage and divorce. Demi Moore’s memoir, Inside Out, has been published and it contains tons of details about her marriage to Ashton and how toxic it was in the final years. I’ve believed that Ashton is a total douchebag for many years, so I wrote from that perspective, the perspective of “wow, Ashton’s behavior was really gross and toxic towards Demi.” The comments on those posts were something else though, and even when Ashton only had a dumb stunt in response to Demi’s book, many people were still Team Kutcher.
I don’t really know where I’m going with this other than… Ashton is obviously paying attention to Demi’s book and what we’re saying about him now, and what Demi is saying about him now. So magically, it was time for a cute coupled-up photo with his wife Mila Kunis, right? They took their kids to Disneyland, because that will make everything better:
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis went to the “happiest place on Earth” following the shocking confessions that came from Kutcher’s ex Demi Moore in her new memoir. On Sunday, The Ranch actor, 41, shared a selfie on Instagram of himself and his wife, 36, smiling at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, with the Sleeping Beauty Castle in the backdrop of their photo.
“Magical weekend @disneyland An imagination tinderbox. That Walt guy had a vision,” wrote Kutcher, who sported a baseball cap in the photo, as did Kunis. A source tells PEOPLE the couple’s kids — daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dimitri, 2, — were with them. “They were a very cute family,” the source says.
Maybe Ashton is not toxic with Mila Kunis. Maybe they really are happy together and all that sh-t with Demi was a “starter marriage” mistake for Ashton. But here’s what I keep thinking: we f–king knew that Ashton and Demi were a trainwreck towards the end. We knew Ashton was cheating on Demi constantly. There was a way – purely from a PR perspective – for Ashton to handle Demi’s book revelations in a classy, respectful way which would have led to a decrease in this kind of stupid drama. As soon as her book came out, he could have said “while I don’t remember these incidents as she described, I wish my ex-wife the best.” Bam. There would have been no need for these cheesy, obvious AF photo-ops at Disneyland. When I look at this Instagram, all I see is that Ashton suddenly wants to be seen and wants to convince us that this marriage is super-solid. Which makes me think that it isn’t.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
They look creepy on his IG pic, like their eyes are pitch black . Mila is too good for him, he’s no prize.
For some people, they just can’t say, ‘I was jerk and I’m sorry. ‘
Why should he have to say that publicly? Maybe he already has said it to Demi, maybe he hasn’t. We really have no idea what went on in in their private life, and I’m not sure why we feel entitled to it.
Mila looks like she’s in witness protection in that photo. I would, too if I was married to that douche. His response to the book is basically, “See, I’m winning and winning is a marriage and children.” Gross.
I completely agree with you about his reactions to the book being all, “See, I’m winning (cause I have a wife and children) so there”. It’s so immature and insecure.
I do think this marriage is solid. I could be wrong but that’s the vibe I get from them. I think Ashton is more trying to prove that HE’S changed. And maybe he has. I don’t like applying the dynamics of one relationship onto another because by doing that you are essentially erasing the other person – Mila- from the narrative. As if she is not a real or actual person with no agency within that relationship.
Having said all that I DO think the best thing Ashton could have done was to just lay low. But I don’t think his ego could take all the negative press.
Agreed, again VV. I’ve got the same feelings.
I don’t think Demi is some sort of villain, but I can’t say I’d give her a prize for putting out intimate details of the relationship, but it’s absolutely within her right to do so. That said, we know not all the details are correct based on John Cryer’s statement. But while it’s in her right to get her side out there – it’s in every other involved parties right to do the same.
Ashton was a huge douche for a chunk of his life. It’s not okay. And I’m not out here like “YAY, I love when douchebags prosper!”. But I do think that Ashton HAS grown up, and changed at least when it comes to what he values in life. I tend to think that he does have a pretty solid relationship with Mila. And I think some of the backlash he’s putting out it defensiveness because of how everyone is dragging Mila into it. I think it bugs him because things ARE different than they were with Demi, and now he has kids to think about as well.
But, here we are, because he did let his emotions or ego or whatever take control of the situation. He could have been much classier about it, but at the same time, I think a lot of us could understand doing something rashly that we could have handled better.
Agreed on all counts. I have never been an Ashton fan but I DO think he has grown up significantly since that time. I also think his ego or emotions are getting the better of him on this one.
Agree with everything you said 100%.
Interesting… it’s sad how some women will join in the trolling of a previous partner until they find themselves in the position of the Ex….
Just what I was thinking. Thinking “He’ll never do that to me.” As he’s doing it to you, before you get your rude awakening by way of a brutal discard.
Not saying AK will do that to Mila, but it’s the narcissist playbook.
Yes, I find it odd how many people are saying that Ashton would be magically different with Mila. People tend to behave in the same patterns, regardless of who their new partner is. Let’s say Ashton is not cheating on Mila like he did with Demi. He still might be emotionally unavailable and/or a questionable partner in other ways. To suggest that a man is going to do a complete 360 for his new wife puts the blame on the woman and removes all responsibility from the man. Good people don’t treat some people like crap and others wonderfully. Good people behave in ways that show they believe every human being deserves dignity and respect and not to be publicly humiliated by their spouse, as Ashton did to Demi. It’s not the woman in the equation here is the integrity of the man in question. And, yes, people can change, but most people don’t change without doing some serious work on themselves.
They’ve been married for years and have two children. If there are family photos of them at Disney somehow that means they’re trolling his first wife? Please
Mila appears to be much more stable than Demi. (Remember all the drunken partying with her daughters in her early 20s where she danced on tables and made an absolute fool of herself around town?) Hopefully Mila keeps things fairly solid. Especially since they have young kids.
Wow. Struggling with an addiction = “Making an absolute fool of herself”, is it?
Wow. Way to blame the ladies..So Ashton isn’t responsible for “keeping things fairly solid”? It’s all on Mila? And you’re supposed to have fun and dance on tables in your 20s. That’s what the 20s are for.
I never could stand this guy, especially his trucker hat, scream talking at the camera on punk’d.
What I hated the most about punk’d was when he’d play jokes on regular ppl. It’s one thing to do it to celebrities (which is kind of a dick move as well), but another to lure in regular ppl. He was such a jerk.
I was just going to say that the essence of that show was cruelty.
LOL yeah he used to always scream at the camera on punk’d, I remember that ! I got a very bad taste in my mouth towards him after his stupid brown face commercial, he did the Indian accent and everything. Total jackass. His relationship with Demi, who knows the truth? She has her side, he has his. I’m guessing neither were innocent.
Demi Moore was raped and sold out by her own mother, something that is still happening to this day with other children especially girls. Let’s discuss that instead, the media only centers around the infidelity of Ashton as if that’s only what the book is about.
They also released a statement that they’re “not interested” in Demi’s book. I know it’s getting all the attention right now, but they do realize that the entire book isn’t all about *him*, right? It’s her LIFE story, not “The Years I was with Ashton Kutcher.”
As far as the ‘we knew Ashton was awful to Demi in their marriage’ I guess I still read celebrity gossip with a huge grain of salt but people who read it for work like the writers on sites like this tens to notice patterns in coverage and if similar stories are repeated there tends to be truth to it. As i was listening to the podcast I remembered Ashton didn’t sue any of the magazines that interviewed the women he cheated with did he? Correct me if I’m wrong but that is a huge sign of guilt IMO. These pics of Mila at Disney and recent pics of them at a dodgers game-she is very, very thin. I’m wondering if part of that is stress?
Let’s not concern-troll Mila about her weight. She has ALWAYS been very thin, she has a small frame. That is not new.
@Meg, Well, yes. By law, it’s not slander if it’s true. And if something isn’t true, you have to prove that the publication had ill intent or reasonable suspicion that their sources were lying to have any chance of winning a defamation suit.
Look, I believe all the cheating stories about Ashton are true. But whether someone sues someone or not for slander or libel is a very poor standard by which to measure whether the statements are true. Taking legal action in this country is not free. No one is going to pay for your lawyers and court fees. Neither is it free from stress, anxiety, mental energy and just your time. And as the prior commentator noted, in the US it is actually quite a high standard of proof for slander and libel and it is not easy to win. This is why you always hear of people suing newspapers in the UK for the same stories but never in the US.
She’s so skinny
I can’t believe about Demi’s mom 🙁
My theory is Ashton was always pining after Mila and that’s partly why he was so awful during his marriage to Demi. He seemed to get his act together as soon as he got together with Mila.
I’m still a bit bummed Mila ended up with him, though. I would have loved to see her with someone intelligent, funny and not-douchey, as I have always liked her.
At some point you just have to let stuff go. Life is so short. It can be harsh and unfair. Find small moments of happiness and hold on to them. I’m just hoping all parties involved are in a more healthy place these days.
Well, for Mila’s sake (and their kids’s), I do hope he’s not toxic to her.
I would have never thought that was Mila in that pic. Is her hair blond now?? And her face looks super gaunt.
Kelso is a pompous douche bag and always will be.
Mila seems much more stable than Demi was, but she also grew up in a loving supportive family that instilled a hell of a work ethic. They still seem close, there was a video where she told her family she had a surprise for them
(it was a remodel of their home) and I thought it was very sweet. Haven’t heard much negative press, only that she was with Home alone dude for years. Which does makes me wonder about her picker, sorry. Maybe she likes bad boys.
I didn’t see anyone defending Ashton in the comments. Yes he’s a douche. Writing a memoir and throwing people under the bus is also a douchey move.
He is awful and she seemed smart? Then again, she was friendly with Justin Timberlake so maybe she likes jerks.
I don’t think people are all the way on “Team Kutcher” so much as they’re being fair-who thinks that a 25-year-old famous guy is well-equipped to be a mature husband for a woman who has substance abuse issues and untreated PTSD from sexual abuse? I read the book and she puts a LOT of blame on him. Like the passage where his behavior toward her drinking and partying “confused” her-like he would want her to go out and have fun and then he would take a picture of her with her head on the toilet and get mad at her for drinking until she got sick. Maybe because he didn’t understand she was an alcoholic and did not understand why she could not drink in moderation like him obviously. We can all say from the outside looking in that when you’re dealing with someone with addiction, that is NOT how you handle it, but what do you do when you’re young and you don’t realize or you yourself are in denial that your partner is an alcoholic and it’s not what you signed up for? To me a lot of her book read as someone who may not be taking substances but they’re not truly sober. Ashton Kutcher IS a douche but being one half of a bad marriage is not the qualifier. The reason I think she feels more wronged by the Kutcher marriage is because he was supposed to be her fresh start and she had no children with him-she had to maintain a good relationship with Willis because of her daughters, but it seems like she and Kutcher are not in contact in any way. He has never spoken ill of her though publicly or in the press.
I don’t understand why everyone is so obsessed with the Kutcher stuff when there is a LOT of revelatory information pre-Kutcher-she was sexually abused, her mother was an addict, she had body dysmorphia for a good chunk of her marriage to Bruce Willis, Bruce Willis cheated on her for most of their marriage.
I don’t think Ashton owes the world or Demi anything.
But he is behaving like a child.
His relationship with Mila is likely fine. Maybe he’s not a tool anymore. Maybe he’s a different kind of tool. Maybe she’s okay with his level of tool. Idk and idc.
I do appreciate Demi speaking so frankly about situations so many women and girls find themselves in, situations so often cloaked in shadow and shame.