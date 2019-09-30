Duchess Meghan’s great tour press is all a ‘sneaky’ PR scheme, apparently

The press around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s African tour has been overwhelmingly positive. Maybe it’s because Meghan is back from her maternity leave (and the press was seriously deranged during her maternity leave). Maybe it’s because everybody loves baby photos. Maybe it’s because the press had already punched themselves out in previous months. I don’t know. But the Sussexes’ tour has been seen as a “rehabilitation tour” after months of media hissy fits and tantrums. And because we can’t give the Duchess of Cambridge credit for every Sussex success, the press has to find some not-so-subtle way of negging Meghan in particular. Yes, the tour has been successful. But that’s only because Meghan hired PR experts! From Page Six’s story which was called – I sh-t you not – “The sneaky ways Meghan Markle is fixing her tarnished image.” Sigh.
After what one source previously described to The Post as a “summer of hell” — including angering the public over private-jet travel and a $4 million home renovation — Meghan Markle is using her and Prince Harry’s South Africa tour as a chance to shift opinion. It has been a carefully crafted campaign, with the Duchess of Sussex sitting on the floor with fellow moms, hugging impoverished kids, wearing “old” clothes — even leaving her $140,000 engagement ring at home. Sources told The Post she is being advised on the image repair by close pals, including friend Keleigh Thomas Morgan and others at Sunshine Sachs, an LA firm known for celebrity crisis management.
“Meghan knew she needed help, [so] she reached out to a very few trusted people, including Keleigh,” said a close Meghan insider. “She has a few girlfriends in the UK who are extremely well-versed in British media.”
(Sunshine Sachs told The Post that the company has been hired only to help with Harry and Meghan’s charitable Sussex Foundation.)
Perhaps most important in terms of giving the public what they want, Meghan and Harry finally allowed son Archie to be candidly photographed. Previously they had released only a handful of formal photos and were accused of “hiding” the baby.
During her first royal tour — of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga — a year ago, Meghan wore pricey goods by Stella McCartney and Oscar de la Renta. This time she plumped for a Madewell denim jacket — roughly $100 — and pulled outfits out of the back of her wardrobe, donning dresses by Veronica Beard and Martin Grant, both worn while she was pregnant. She also sent an eco-friendly message by wearing brands that practice sustainability. The trip, so far, has been a true master-class, reminding the once-adoring public why they fell for Meghan in the first place.
So g-ddamn unnecessary. But I was expecting it, especially after I read that pre-tour Vanity Fair article where Katie Nicholl quoted Ingrid Seward extensively, and Seward was such a C-U-Next-Tuesday about the Sussexes “hiding” the baby. Archie was never hidden. And of course Meghan and Harry were always going to show off Archie during the tour. But it’s just another way to ascribe ulterior motives to the positive coverage. It couldn’t be that Meghan got good coverage because she was engaged with people and friendly and cute. It has to be that Meghan plotted and schemed and paid off PR professionals to TELL her to do those things.
Anyone with half a brain can see this for what it is. There are millions of us who don’t believe she ever needed a rehabilitation tour. There are millions of us who believe the newspapers are biased and racist and the British Royal Family needs to move into the 21st century.
How much of a 4 months old do people want to see? They gave us more than the cambridges ever did when their kids were Archies age and the press and others understood yet Archie has to be paraded around? And people (non royal watchers) were slamming this stupid article on Twitter.
Meghans image with the public has been just fine,the only people that i see talking about how she needs to “rehab herself” “get the pubic support back” are the press.
The only reason people are obsessed with seeing Archie is because he is a mixed-race baby. It’s an uncomfortable truth. There’s an obsession to see how dark or light his skin is. It’s a debate on the internet about his eye color. People are curious if his hair will be curly or straight. By the end of the year, Archie may look entirely different than he does now, and then there will be another media frenzy for photos.
I sadly agree
I don’t believe that Meghan needs anyone to tell her what to do. I briefly read articles on this and it made me angry. They can’t do anything without someone twisting it around to a narrative other than what it was. Also, it is their choice whether to publish pictures of Archie. That is not “hiding” him that is protecting his privacy. And how much is this more about deflecting from the FBI and the French authorities investigating Andrew.
Hypothetically speaking, let’s say that she did hire a PR team. So what!!! and who cares… The British press is so riled because they can’t move on the 21st century. Prince Harry married a mixed-race woman and had a baby by her. GET OVER IT BRITSH PRESS. Find something else that is useful for everyone to read of importance like Prince Andrew and his connection with sick, depraved Jeffrey Epstein.
I like how the article doesn’t mention that we are seeing Meghan In a lot of repeats this tour – including the denim jacket – so clearly her wardrobe isn’t all Oscar de la renta.
This tour is playing out very similarly to the big tour last fall, with the exception of Meghan doing less traveling, which makes sense since Archie is there and still so young.
The ides that they are trying to repair their image is funny, but I think it makes the RRs feel better about themselves. “See, they were having issues, and we reported on them bc we are so credible, and now they have fixed those issues and we can like them again!!!” It just feels like a way to cover their tracks for their abusive reporting.
@Becks your last paragraph nails it!! That’s exactly it. They’re covering their asses because the whole world is watching right now, not just their usual audience.
I’m sure it’s only temporary though, and it will be interesting to see what happens after the tour is over. They’ll probably go right back to their nasty ways.
That article is disgusting. So happy that it was dragged.
I appreciated folks on twitter calling out that Post article for the racist, misogynoir trash that it is. IIRC, the author of it used to write for The Sun & The Daily Heil
People are really obsessed with baby Archie. He’s only 4-months old and it seems that people are happy only if there are pics of him every day. It’s scary.
I’m in love with the Archie looking the biscuits pic. So adorable!
The problem with some members of the press is that they still believe they are the most powerful people in the world. Social media has been a game changer. We no longer rely on newspapers to tell us what is happening in the world. Harry and Meghan made power moves by developing their own team and opening their Instagram page. They have bypassed royal reporters and talk directly to the people. Reporters are just throwing tantrums, and they are getting called out every day for their abusive and ridiculous behavior.
If getting rid of the monarchy also means we get rid of the trashy royal reporters, I’m doubly here for it.
Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation owns the NY Post. Just FYI.
I don’t think it’s a PR campaign, though really any charity event or tour is at least just a little.
However, I find it unfair that anytime the Yorks get engaged, the Cambridge kids have a picnic or whatever, or Kate does a public event, it’s seen as a PR cover up for whatever ugly business is also going on simultaneously.
People do things while other people do terrible things, and that’s the way it is. I think the bias here isn’t even snarky, just unnecessary at times. I understand this opinion is unpopular, but I do notice it and wish we could all just breathe a bit and step back and be a little cooler about things.
Now that that’s out of the way, Archie is adorable, and Meghan and Harry look happy and calm. Looked like a fun time.
This Is the way to deal with the press, never give in to their demands.
They’re acting like anything they said or did, change the way the Sussexes go about their business.
Meghan and Harry are doing the same thing in SA, that they’ve always done when touring or doing a walk about.
It was said that Archbishop Tutu, didn’t even know they were bringing Archie.
The British Royal family is a nest of vipers.
PR scheme? Meghan does not need PR people to motivate her and steer her in the right direction she is already excelling in her role and all of the “important” aspects. I.e. “working” and drawing attention to her causes. Hair, make up and wardrobe and baby photo ops should not be top priorities and if her critics paid attention they would see that she has accomplished quite a bit since she joined the rf and with her work ethic and drive the royals are lucky to have her.
She is not the royal who needs help.
Watching the Post get dragged on Sunday was a nice break from football. The only thing Meghan has done is Duchess while Black. The only reason they want to see Archie is to check his skin tone. Y’all ain’t slick. We know.
The tour is a success. It’s been centered on their work and the stories from it have been overwhelmingly positive. That’s what’s got RRs and tabs messed up.
Meghan and Harry were the same way on their Australia/NZ/Tonga tour as they are in their Africa tour. There has been no PR change up, it’s just how they are naturally.
These so called reporters are full of crap.