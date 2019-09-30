Duchess Meghan’s great tour press is all a ‘sneaky’ PR scheme, apparently

The press around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s African tour has been overwhelmingly positive. Maybe it’s because Meghan is back from her maternity leave (and the press was seriously deranged during her maternity leave). Maybe it’s because everybody loves baby photos. Maybe it’s because the press had already punched themselves out in previous months. I don’t know. But the Sussexes’ tour has been seen as a “rehabilitation tour” after months of media hissy fits and tantrums. And because we can’t give the Duchess of Cambridge credit for every Sussex success, the press has to find some not-so-subtle way of negging Meghan in particular. Yes, the tour has been successful. But that’s only because Meghan hired PR experts! From Page Six’s story which was called – I sh-t you not – “The sneaky ways Meghan Markle is fixing her tarnished image.” Sigh.

After what one source previously described to The Post as a “summer of hell” — including angering the public over private-jet travel and a $4 million home renovation — Meghan Markle is using her and Prince Harry’s South Africa tour as a chance to shift opinion. It has been a carefully crafted campaign, with the Duchess of Sussex sitting on the floor with fellow moms, hugging impoverished kids, wearing “old” clothes — even leaving her $140,000 engagement ring at home. Sources told The Post she is being advised on the image repair by close pals, including friend Keleigh Thomas Morgan and others at Sunshine Sachs, an LA firm known for celebrity crisis management. “Meghan knew she needed help, [so] she reached out to a very few trusted people, including Keleigh,” said a close Meghan insider. “She has a few girlfriends in the UK who are extremely well-versed in British media.” (Sunshine Sachs told The Post that the company has been hired only to help with Harry and Meghan’s charitable Sussex Foundation.) Perhaps most important in terms of giving the public what they want, Meghan and Harry finally allowed son Archie to be candidly photographed. Previously they had released only a handful of formal photos and were ­accused of “hiding” the baby. During her first royal tour — of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga — a year ago, Meghan wore pricey goods by Stella McCartney and Oscar de la Renta. This time she plumped for a Madewell denim jacket — roughly $100 — and pulled outfits out of the back of her wardrobe, donning dresses by Veronica Beard and Martin Grant, both worn while she was pregnant. She also sent an eco-friendly message by wearing brands that practice sustainability. The trip, so far, has been a true master-class, reminding the once-adoring public why they fell for Meghan in the first place.

So g-ddamn unnecessary. But I was expecting it, especially after I read that pre-tour Vanity Fair article where Katie Nicholl quoted Ingrid Seward extensively, and Seward was such a C-U-Next-Tuesday about the Sussexes “hiding” the baby. Archie was never hidden. And of course Meghan and Harry were always going to show off Archie during the tour. But it’s just another way to ascribe ulterior motives to the positive coverage. It couldn’t be that Meghan got good coverage because she was engaged with people and friendly and cute. It has to be that Meghan plotted and schemed and paid off PR professionals to TELL her to do those things.