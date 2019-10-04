Meghan Trainor complains that her husband never uses sauce on food & likes it dry

Meghan Trainor is very much in love with her husband, Daryl Sabara, this much we know. So in love, that she often doesn’t think before speaking about how much they love each other. Like, for instance, rarely does vomiting factor into a declaration of love and yet, Meghan had no problem explaining all the (gross) details of how it does. Sometimes she crosses over the TMI line, like when she goes on about how obsessed Daryl is with her body. But Meghan’s filterless candor is probably something Daryl loves about her so I’m certainly not here to stop her. Meghan appeared on A Little Late With Lilly Singh, which I haven’t watched yet, has anyone seen it? Is it good? Lilly and Meghan discuss Daryl, who is backstage, and Meghan admitted her nickname for the love of her life is Serial Killer. And that’s fine, but then she goes on to justify it and I don’t know, he might actually be one.

Meghan Trainor’s husband Daryl Sabara might be her biggest fan, but she still finds some of his quirks to be a little bizarre. “We call him ‘Serial Killer’ because he looks crazy in a lot of pictures,” she told host Lilly Singh. “But, also, he does, like, suspicious things that we’re like, ‘Are you a serial killer and we just haven’t figured it out yet?’ Like, he’ll go to the movies by himself, but not, like, just one movie, like four back-to-back. Like, solo dolo.” But that’s not all! “He never has sauce on anything, not even salad,” she dished. “Like, just dry. And I begged him, like, ‘Just try this sauce. Is this the wrong sauce?’ And he’s like, ‘I like the grass taste.’”

[From E! News]

Daryl is an actor, best known for Spy Kids, but I think it’s safe to say that Meghan earns more money. So although watching four movies back-to-back seems slightly excessive, were I a lady of leisure, I could spend a day doing this as well. And I’d do it solo, I go to movies by myself all the time. But the poor guy does frequently give off a dead-eyed stare when photographed. Again, I could possibly look past this as not everyone photographs well. But the no sauce thing, that’s what going to convict him. I certainly understand someone abstaining from sauce for health reasons, I’d have hit my goal weight decades ago if I could keep away from it, but not liking the taste? And your taste buds work? I’m with Kaiser when it comes to wanting to taste steak, I don’t like anything to get in the way of that, but I will smother the hell out of a piece of chicken or pork. And drowning a portion of fish in something non-fish tasting is just about the only way I’ll eat it. But probably my single greatest weakness is salad dressing. I don’t dislike the taste of vegetables, either, I just love the taste of dressing. I’ll take a flour tortilla or piece of bread and dip it in some bleu cheese as a snack. Serial killer aside, one advantage to living with Daryl would, in fact, be more sauce for Meghan so this could work out beautifully for her.

Alas, Meghan has nothing to fear. Daryl adores her, to a fault, really (see vomit story above). Lilly showed a clip of Daryl and Meghan dancing in matching tacky Christmas sweaters, and a person who will dance in a tacky Christmas sweater can’t be all that bad. Plus, studies show a link between serial killers and an early exhibition of cruelty to animals. Look at this man, he couldn’t possibly be a serial killer: