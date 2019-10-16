The second trailer for the live action Lady and The Tramp: hot meatball action?
  • October 16, 2019

  • By Hecate
  • Disney

Lady_Tramp_Poster

Among the Let’s Take a Match to Our Childhood remakes coming out is the live-action version of the 1955 Disney animated film Lady and the Tramp. The first trailer was released in August and I don’t think any of us were that excited about it. The second trailer just dropped so let’s do this:

The good news is that this is live-action, with real dogs and the CGI is limited, mainly to mouth movement and a freaky hairless cat. I can always spare some time to watch a bunch of cute doggos, especially when the lead is a rescue pup from an Arizona shelter. The main thing I took away from watching this trailer is how much I confuse Lady and the Tramp and The Aristocats. I remember the beginning of Lady, up to the muzzle part and, of course the stupid meatball scene that has led to countless awkward Italian dinners over the decades. I also know how it ends but I can’t remember the part in between Lady leaving and returning (sorry – spoiler). I do know there’s some (Disney-level) peril and that will be much harder to watch with real dogs than it was with cartoon versions. I really don’t intend to be bowled over by this, but I am getting major Benji vibes from the trailer and hand to God, that might be enough to get me to watch it. I was such a Benji fangirl as a child, I will still embarrass myself if I get anywhere close to a Benji looking dog.

Unfortunately, I’m not feeling Justin Theroux as Tramp. I don’t care if Tramp is cool or not, but he needs to be scrappy. Justin has far too many smooth edges to be scrappy. Kiefer Sutherland would’ve been a great Tramp. And since CB just wrote about him, he’s on my mind – Aaron Paul would be a good Tramp. And, I love Tessa Thompson with a capital L, but I don’t know that she’s working for me as Lady. She has a lovely voice, but Lady needs a heavy dose of entitled naiveté to her and Tessa always sounds savvy. For me, the voices matter. But there are a lot of fun names attached to the film as other characters, I just don’t know if they are enough to make me forget about the leads.

Lady and The Tramp will start streaming on Disney+ November 12, which means I’ll be watching this with my mother over Christmas. And she’ll cry and love everything about it. She won’t have any clue who played what and won’t be able to remember what happened after it’s over but it will be her favorite movie of 2019, because: dogs.

wenn36588469

wenn36229877

Photo credit: WENN Photos and Twitter

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to “The second trailer for the live action Lady and The Tramp: hot meatball action?”

  1. Sara says:
    October 16, 2019 at 7:16 am

    This is nightmare sauce.

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    October 16, 2019 at 7:19 am

    I LOVED Lady and the Tramp as a child, but I don’t think I can watch the live action. The part where Lady gets lost and ends up in a shelter where dogs are being put down – I don’t think I can handle it. (also I’m not doing “spoiler alerts” for a movie that is 50 years old, sorrynotsorry, lol).

    Same way with Dumbo. I watched that movie countless times as a child. I cant even imagine watching it today.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment