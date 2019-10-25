Jessica Biel wants to work in a morgue, finds dead bodies fascinating

Jessica Biel has a new show called Limetown. She plays the host of an NPR-type podcast looking to solve an old mystery about a town whose entire population vanished (but it’s not Roanoke – or maybe that’s the twist, I don’t know). I watched the trailer and it did nothing for me, except reminded me that Stanley Tucci (who is in it) is brilliant and then I got sad because he has to play a supporting role to Jessica Biel. The good news is the show is on Facebook and I quit that bitch long ago, so I don’t have to watch it. Jessica visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to chat up Limetown and to do so, she wore a sheer, lace, full-body jumpsuit. I don’t have pics but the Daily Mail does if you want to see it in it’s full glory. The DM calls it “racy,” I call it “dumb.” Seth asked her about the show and how she got into it (she’s also an executive producer) and Jessica said that True Crime is her life. Apparently, she listens to it whenever she can and would go 24/7, if only her demanding schedule would allow. When Seth suggested she start her own true crime podcast, she said she’d love to because she could make a lot of money and not have to be on camera. Then she decided she wanted to do books on tape because she’s, “not sure (she has) anything to say, but I could do other people’s work.” So Seth brings her back to topic, and this is what transpires at the 1:04 mark (it’s queued). I’ll transcribe the bit I’m talking about below:
I feel like if you do a True Crime podcast, you’d do a little research ahead of time. They don’t just give a thing and be like, what happened? Explain!
I’d have to investigate, I’d have to be an investigative journalist, which is what I really want to do. Or, like, work in a morgue. It’s like one or the other.
You would work in a morgue
I’m fascinated by the human body. By the anatomy, I want to see the muscles, show the thing, show me the bones
[From YouTube via Just Jared]
I always wonder if these people who claim to suddenly be obsessed with whatever their latest project is are actually obsessed with it and had the clout to seek those projects out or if the real answer is, “these guys were willing to pay me so that’s why I’m doing it.” I guess the former makes better chat show content. I guess her producing both The Sinner and Limetown gives her claim some credence. Whatever. When it comes to Jessica, the only thing I am interested in is that she keeps her uneducated, dangerous anti-vaxx blithering out of my g-d capitol building.
The segment goes on and Seth suggests Jessica should do a morgue podcast called Jessica Biel: Who’s in This Drawer in which she talks it through like “those unboxing videos,” (my gawd, but I love Seth). As for the morgue part, I’ve never been around a dead human, save for the occasional open casket. But I never had trouble dissecting things in biology labs. I understand the fascination with unpacking how an organism is made up, primarily because they’re so well designed. And I love talking to myself, which would be acceptable in a morgue. But I don’t think I would want to work in one. If I’m being honest, it has more to do with the embalming fluid smells than all the bodies. And the fashion, I’ve gotten used to wearing open-toed shoes. So I’ll let Jessica have my morgue application. Let’s face it though – Jessica Biel is not yearning to do investigative journalism or morgue work instead of having an acting career.
Photo credit: YouTube and WENN Photos
Sure Anti Vexxer. Sure.
Limetown was a great podcast – at least the first season was. The second one was crap. And I am NOT happy that they cast Biel in the lead role. She’s a subpar actress at best. And an anti-vaxxer which makes me truly dislike her.
And what does True Crime have to do with Limetown anyway? Limetown is a story about vast conspiracy coverup. Not the same thing Jessica.
Limetown is one of those “classic” podcasts that was everywhere in the beginning. Kind of like Serial. And I agree, it’s really not in the “True Crime” category as 1) it’s not true and 2) it’s less crime and more conspiracy. I guess you could stretch it.
Not putting this out into the Biel universe at all, but I hope we get an S-Town miniseries. That was such a fascinating story, but it would take massive talent to really show the heart of the entire situation.
Have to add: Stanley Tucci is a talented creep. Remember when Anne Hathaway said that he kept bumping and hitting her breasts during filing of the Devil Wears Prada and then blamed her for putting them in his face?
And as someone who works with “true crime”, I don’t think a morgue is somewhere to learn about how bodies work (I’m speaking from the crime angle that she was referencing). It can be a very sad place, and I admire the true professionals that do such amazing work there. But maybe, if it helps Jessica understand actual science and not “everyone gets an opinion”, it might do her some good.
Her “sexy” face looks like she’s trying not to fart, but in a sexy way
Too bad she’s not also fascinated with vaccines.