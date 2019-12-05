Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom have postponed their destination wedding, hm…

It feels like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged like three years ago, but in reality, it was just in February. He gave her a heart-shaped ring and they promptly began planning their wedding. Personally, I’ve always felt like Katy and Orly’s dynamic was “she’s in charge, her career comes first and Orlando is sort of fine with it.” Maybe I’m wrong, who really knows. My point is that I bet Katy is the one driving the wedding planning too, and that Orlando perhaps isn’t getting much of a say. And it looks like Katy decided to postpone the destination wedding because of an issue with the locale. Hm.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom aren’t heading down the aisle just yet. The pair were set to tie the knot this month, but a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that the wedding’s been postponed.
“They changed the timing due to the location they want,” says the insider. Not to worry — everything’s still going smoothly for the couple. “They’re beyond in love,” the source adds, noting that the singer, 35, and the actor, 42, are enjoying every minute of planning their nuptials.
“They’re going to have one local wedding party, and the other will be a destination wedding party,” the source adds. Babies are also on the brain: “Katy wants to have her first kid soon after they get married,” adds the insider.
When Katy married Russell Brand, they did a destination wedding… in India! Is it bad form to do a second destination wedding for a second marriage? My thought is… I would want my second wedding to be different from my first wedding, especially if the first marriage ended in divorce after a few years. Destination wedding in India for the first one, that means doing a quiet LA wedding for the second one. But clearly, Katy does not agree. She has enough money to do whatever she wants, so whatever. I just don’t get all of the Wedding Tourism stuff. Where will the second wedding be held? Italy? France? Japan? Katy was just in Egypt with a huge crew too.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She looks better as a brunette. That is all I’ve got.
Yup , she’s not super attractive but the dark hair suited her is much a sorta hid that . The blonde hilights how very average she is .
Layla, I completely agree! She was so pretty with dark hair. The blonde just looks weird.
Agreed! Dark hair is definitely best for her. I don’t particularly think she’ a great beauty, but her current color does nothing for her.
Funny – I came here to say I think she looks great here as a blonde!
Between the hair and the heavy contour makeup, I didn’t recognize her.
Has Katy kicked those poor nuns out of their convent yet? She’s diabolical and greedy.
What?? From what I read she tried to buy a property and the nuns tried to block the sale, which they couldn’t do because they didn’t own the property anyway. And Katy dropped out of the sale after the drama started.
I forgot they were even engaged.
She looks SO different, I never would have recognized her if not for the headline. I like her as a blonde, but really, who is she?
I got invited to a second time second destination wedding. I declined. I already spent thousands on the first. I wish them happiness but it’s just not in the cards to spend thousands again and use vacation time every 5 years to go somewhere I don’t choose for myself for a destination.