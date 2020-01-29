Beyonce finally sent the Ivy Park/Adidas collection to Kim Kardashian, lol

It was a joke going around for weeks – Beyonce sent her Ivy Park/Adidas collection to all of her celebrity friends and various Beyhive/Instagram influencers, but not the Kardashians. Celebrities and influencers alike all posted videos and photos as soon as they got their Ivy Park collections, so we always knew who got what and when. Kendall Jenner apparently got the only advanced Ivy Park package in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and my theory is that Kendall only recieved it because she’s already got an Adidas contract, not because Beyonce actually wanted Kendall to get the Ivy Park clothes. But Beyonce must have figured out that the lack of Ivy Park packages to Kardashians was becoming a talking point, so here we are. Kim Kardashian finally got her orange box.
The more I see of the Ivy Park collection, the more I remain underwhelmed. I fully support Beyonce’s entrance into the athleisure business, of course, but the Virginia Tech color scheme and the questionable real-world wearability of this stuff… yeah, it’s not great. I also think it’s sort of funny that Kim wasn’t pushing the Ivy Park collection in stand-alone Instagrams. She saves individual IG posts for her own (successful) collection of intimates and shapewear. She only posted the Ivy Park stuff on her Snapchat and IG Stories.
So, do Beyonce and Kim get along? That’s the real undercurrent of so many conversations about Beyonce/Kim and Jay-Z/Kanye. I think that much like the war of the Sussexes and Cambridges, the main beef has always been between the men. Kanye and Jay are not forgiving each other any time soon. But Beyonce and Kim just sort of accept each other’s presence and maybe this was some kind of vague olive branch. I mostly believe Beyonce doesn’t care one way or the other about Kim, and Kim has enough going on in her life where she stopped caring a bit too. They’re not friends. They don’t have to be.
In the UK the colour scheme is pretty much the same as the staff uniform of a large supermarket chain called Sainsbury’s. It really is uncanny – there’s a meme’s of Bey’s head photoshopped over someone wearing a Sainsbury’s uniform.
https://i.dailymail.co.uk/1s/2020/01/18/14/23561826-0-image-a-4_1579358921919.jpg
Loooooool i think Adidas sent it because obviously Kanye works with them and i think Kim has shares in adidas if i remember correctly. Yeah bey doesn’t like her i will NEVER forget posting pictures on Instagram during their weeding day.
I believe Jay/Kanye called a truce awhile ago….unless there’s some new beef that I missed. I doubt that they’re best friends and hanging out every weekend, but they appear to be more civil at the moment than Will/Harry.
The amount of plastic those stupid ugly microfiber-filled clothes are packed in pains me
Now with the climate crisis I think about every piece of plastic I use and seeing this is something like that is so discouraging… wish Beyoncé and big clothing companies would hop on the sustainability wagon.
On another note: Kim spent a fortune getting rid of her baby hairs, looks like now she wants them back.
I think she got her orange closet when everyone else did (whether from Beyoncé or Adidas, who knows). Look at how the clothes fit her shape – she had everything tailored before modeling it. She has to. I do think Kendall’s is for sure from Adidas.
In my opinion she was way prettier before she made herself to look like a blow up doll.
My local Marshall’s has Ivy Park showing up in it; so maybe that’s how Kim got hers?
Kanye works for Adidas so I assume everyone affiliated with them got one, Bey dgaf about her and the collection is already sold out so i don’t believe for a second that Kim “forgot” or “couldn’t” post it until now.
If I saw KKW 10-15years ago I would say ohhh that poor girl. I wonder If PS could help her deformity. To think she does this to herself? And people want to look like her. It’s sooooo weird to me.
I don’t think that Beyoncé even decides who receives her clothing line Adidas makes that decision. They send it to celebrities that have contracts with the company, brand ambassadors, influencers and other assorted celebrities. My friend who coaches a big 10 women’s lacrosse team gets samples from all the athletic companies for her to try on all the time. You should see her athletic wardrobe. I think it is a fake narrative made up by the tabloids that there is friction between the two women.