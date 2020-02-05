Climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Embed from Getty Images

In late 2019, Time named climate activist Greta Thunburg its Person of the Year, which was pretty amazing. Greta was a fantastic choice. In October, she was awarded the 2019 Nordic Council Environment Prize, and she turned it down, writing on Instagram that while it was an honor, that the “climate movement does not need any more awards,” we need “politicians and the people in power start to listen to the current, best available science.” Greta’s eloquence and dedication to her work to the exclusion of what could be seen as distractions is incredible.

We’ve now gotten word that she’s been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize!

Greta Thunberg hasn’t missed the boat on a Nobel Peace Prize. The 17-year-old climate change activist has been nominated for the prestigious honor by two Swedish lawmakers after losing the award last year, the Associated Press reported on Monday. In a public show of support for Thunberg — who became the youngest Time Person of the Year ever in 2019 — Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling of Sweden’s Left Party emphasized how the teenager “has worked hard to make politicians open their eyes to the climate crisis,” saying that “action for reducing our emissions and complying with the Paris Agreement is therefore also an act of making peace,” the AP reported. Nominations for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize were due on Feb. 1, the AP noted, but a winner will not be announced until this fall. According to the Nobel Prize organization’s website, “The Committee does not itself announce the names of nominees, neither to the media nor to the candidates themselves. In so far as certain names crop up in the advance speculations as to who will be awarded any given year’s Prize, this is either sheer guesswork or information put out by the person or persons behind the nomination. Information in the Nobel Committee’s nomination database is not made public until after fifty years.”

I’m reminded that a certain bully asked Shinzo Abe to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize. Greta clearly didn’t ask anyone to nominate her, and she doesn’t need to. She’s also still busy putting lawmakers on the defensive:

Thunberg’s big news comes weeks after she lambasted international lawmakers at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 21, accusing government leaders of not doing enough to save the planet despite years of consensus among scientists that humans are responsible for worsening climate change and putting future generations at risk. “Our house is still on fire,” she said at the World Economic Forum, The New York Times reported. “Your inaction is fueling the flames by the hour.” “I wonder, what will you tell your children was the reason to fail and leave them facing the climate chaos you knowingly brought upon them?” Thunberg asked the audience.’ “Let’s be clear. We don’t need a ‘low carbon economy.’ We don’t need to ‘lower emissions,’ ” she continued. “Our emissions have to stop.”

Greta speaks the way that thoughtful, passionate, knowledgeable leaders do. She’s busy focusing on how to deal with the climate catastrophe that we’re in, not getting caught up in petty nonsense. I’d love it if Greta won the Nobel, but I’m sure she’d also say that she doesn’t need it, that the work she’s doing, the work that leaders need to be doing, is what matters.