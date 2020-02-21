VF: Which members of the royal family are allowed to ‘cash in’ on their status again?

I will continue to point this out for eternity: royal protocol is whatever British editors and reporters pretend it is. It’s make-believe. There is no set of rules governing nail polish, hosiery, interviews, public speaking, hairstyles, skirt lengths, bump-touching or trousers. There’s no book of Royal Protocol which we could all sit down and read together. These are rules which are made up and used to attack royal women, and these non-existent “rules” used to smear and insult one particular woman for several years.

I bring this up because of the news this week about the Queen (Liz of House Petty) likely revoking the “royal” from Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s Sussex-Royal branding. The same old people are making the same old arguments, that “there are rules” and (my personal favorite) “it’s the law!” It’s the law that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can’t use the “Sussex Royal” name for their Instagram, seriously? But it’s what people believe because they want to believe it. Which brings me to this Vanity Fair piece which was not written by Katie Nicholl, but does feature an “interview” with Nicholl. It’s about royal-branding and who gets to profit from their royal connections and who doesn’t. They recap the Peter Phillips-Chinese-milk-ad situation, and here is an excerpt:

Just who in the royal family is allowed to cash in? While “rules” around royal life may seem especially cloak and dagger these days, the boundary around who can and can’t take on advertising work is pretty simple, says V.F.’s royal correspondent Katie Nicholl. “If you are a working royal, then you don’t get to embark on commercial deals because there’s just simply too much of a conflict,” she says. So what’s a working royal? That’d be “a member of the royal family who carries out engagements on behalf of the royal family and the queen. They are a representative of Her Majesty the Queen, and they’re the HRH, the royal title,” Nicholl explains. Peter Phillips and Lady Kitty Spencer are not working royals and don’t carry HRH designations… Other non-working royals are welcome to and do take on commercial work; Zara Tindall, Phillips’ sister, has held endorsements or partnerships with Land Rover, Rolex, clothing brand Musto, and iCandy, a line of strollers. You needn’t be deeply entrenched with royal protocol to grasp why Phillips’ milk ad was so grating, of course. “It just feels tacky, and it feels like a conflict of interest, and it feels very much like they are cashing in on their royal connections,” Nicholl said. “Whether or not they’re HRH, they’re related to the queen. They are members of the royal family and they’re using that for their own commercial gain.” In promoting her Chinese milk, Spencer suggested milk was part of the morning routine of any royal, and “I just think that sort of thing just had courtiers choking on their cornflakes,” Nicholl said. The reason the milk ad made such a splash, Nicholl suspects, is because it happened in the middle of the Harry and Meghan saga. But even without the Sussex Royal branding to promote them, the Duke and Duchess aren’t likely to do anything quite so tacky. “I think what you will see is their projects, their interests, their charities, affiliating themselves with powerful conglomerates and corporations—people who can pay to have them, and pay to…put international spotlight on the issues that they want to put them on,” Nicholl says. Building a financial war chest seems to be Harry and Meghan’s goal at present, with the chief aim of making sure they can steer their charitable efforts in precisely the way they want. Despite the separation, “[H]e is still a Prince of England and she is still the Duchess of Sussex,” Nicholl says. “They will be acutely aware and will be treading very cautiously ahead of and around signing any deals.”

[From Vanity Fair]

So, the new rule is “If you are a working royal, then you don’t get to embark on commercial deals because there’s just simply too much of a conflict,” and a working royal is anyone who does events on behalf of the crown. Which begs the question, just how many personal business deals did His ROYAL Highness Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, work on when he was a working royal? Dozens, if not hundreds. No one has any idea how thoroughly Andrew profited from his title and his position as a British trade ambassador. And if it’s such a conflict of interests for a royal to use their title or royal-status to fundraise for charity… why does Prince Charles have the Duchy Originals line? It’s even named after one of his titles, the Duke of Cornwall. And Prince Charles has corporate sponsorship for The Prince’s Trust too. So, once again, people are just making sh-t up as they go along.