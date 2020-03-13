Charles Barkley told Colbert coronavirus wasn’t affecting him, he got sick after that

Embed from Getty Images

Note by Celebitchy: I asked Quimby to write this sweet story about Charles Barkley auctioning off his memorabilia to create affordable housing in Alabama. At the start of his interview with Colbert, he was asked how coronavirus was affecting his life. He said “not at all, unfortunately some people have passed away and some people are sick but you can’t stop living your life.” That’s in the interview below if you want to see it. He was also skeptical of fans not being able to come to basketball games. “Are they not going to go to work? Are they not going to go out to have dinner and things like that? You can’t stop living. Just not coming to a basketball game… that’s not going to solve all the issues.” He also said that the crowd and fans are important to players and give them an energy boost.

Last night, Barkley called in to Inside the NBA on TNT and revealed that he’s been feeling sick. He has been tested for COVID 19 and has self quarantined for 48 hours as he waits for his test results. I will update this story once we learn more about his condition.

Kaiser said that this is the darkest timeline, and I was thinking something similar yesterday morning. I didn’t bother to watch Trump’s speech Wednesday night because I knew it would be a disaster and give me agita. So, covering this story made me feel slightly better: Charles Barkley told Stephen Colbert that he is selling a lot of of his memorabilia, including one of his Olympic medals, in order to help out residents in his hometown:

Earlier this month, the NBA Hall of Famer and sports commentator, 57, announced that he intends to clear his stock of athletic memorabilia for auction, with the proceeds going toward constructing affordable housing in his hometown of Leeds, Alabama. According to CNN, Barkley is selling his 1996 Olympic gold medal (he also earned one in the 1992 games, which he’s saving for his daughter to keep), his 1993 NBA MVP trophy, among other accolades and items from his storied career. On Tuesday, Barkley explained why he’s “getting rid of all the crap trophies” he’s ever won while visiting The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, saying that his small hometown is in need of about 30 new houses. “I’ve got a bunch of good stuff I’m gonna sell,” he told host Colbert, 55. “Man, it’s just clutter.” He added: “You know, I tell people, when I’m 70 I can’t be saying, ‘Hey guys, come over and look at my trophies’ — I’m not that crazy.”

That’s such a wonderful gesture: some lucky fans (with deep pockets) will be able to own Charles Barkley’s trophies and some residents in Leeds will have safe, comfortable homes. I go through periods where I get rid of stuff that I don’t need or want anymore, and it feels great. Charles is being practical, and he’s right: It’s not like he’s going to invite people over to look at his trophies. After years of having them, I’m sure they are just taking up space. By selling them, everyone benefits: He has less clutter, the people who are lucky enough to be able to afford what he’s selling will hopefully appreciate having it, and, most importantly, people who need affordable housing will have it.

I disagree with his coronavirus take, though. I understand his point about how you need to live your life, but it seems like he’s downplaying how serious the problem is, and how much worse it could get thanks to how inept the current administration is and how damn thoughtless people are. Many of my friends work at universities and are now having to move their courses online. I’m in an area where we’ve started to work mostly remotely. It’s convenient, but it’s also really unnerving, and on the days that I have to commute, I’m going to work off-hours to try to avoid larger crowds of people, because I have no idea whether the person next to me might be sick. I’ve been thinking about how many people I incidentally come into contact with on a daily basis. It’s a pretty high number. I’m trying not to panic, of course, but I’d be lying if I said I was completely fine. I’d be careless to not attempt to take reasonable precautions, so I wouldn’t walk into an arena full of a few thousand people right now.

