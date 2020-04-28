Gwyneth Paltrow, ‘tomboy’ & Goop makeup shill: ‘I always love not wearing makeup’

Gwyneth Paltrow was featured in People Magazine’s Most Beautiful issue, which must have pleased her to no end considering she truly believes people are “triggered” by her enormous beauty and wealth. Her profile in the People Mag special issue started out sort of interesting, all about Gwyneth’s preference to be bare-faced and makeup-free, but then it quickly devolved into an infomercial for her Goop-brand makeup. Of course it did. The conversation about makeup actually happened with nearly all of People’s Most Beautiful women – that was the theme of this issue, talking about makeup. Gwyneth didn’t need People Magazine to tell her that she’s beautiful – she already KNOWS that. But they agreed to let her shill her makeup, so she deigned to allow a peasant magazine to speak about her beauty.
She’s a Goopy tomboy: “I’ve never been a makeup person really. I always love not wearing makeup. For me, makeup has always meant that I’m going to work. I went to an all-girls school and we didn’t wear makeup. We weren’t dressing up for anyone. All through junior high and high school, makeup never became part of my routine. And I think part of that is because I was always a little bit of a tomboy. I like the feeling of having clean skin.”
Why she created her beauty line GOOPGLOW: It was because she “really wanted to create clean products” that would give a youthful, lit-from-within look. “You can use them if you wear makeup and your makeup will look even better, but the GOOPGLOW line is really fantastic for people who want to get their skin to a place where they look naturally glowy and dewy and don’t have to wear makeup,” she says of the collection, which includes an overnight peel, a serum, an exfoliator and more.
The world’s perception of beauty is changing: Barbie’s blonde hair, blue eyes and slim figure represented the perfect woman when she was growing up in the early ’80s, but today, more “body types, skin colors, hair colors and cultures are included in that ideal… When I was in my formative years, we were told that beauty was basically a Barbie doll; by the time my daughter was in her formative years, that had changed tremendously. And I’ve always thought that’s real progression. When I think about me being a kid in the early ’80s and what I was shown as examples is much different than what she was shown. As we continue to become more inclusive around our ideas of what is aspirational beauty, we all win.”
What she’s learned about beauty: “The more you know yourself and accept yourself, the more you accept who you are and what you look like wholeheartedly. I always think there’s sort of an irony that when you really accept yourself — physically — is when you have gray hair. I do think there’s a truth to that.”
For what it’s worth, I was the opposite with makeup – I wore makeup through high school and college, and then when I hit my 20s, I just stopped. It was cycle of breaking out and wearing makeup to cover the breakouts and then breaking out because I wore too much makeup. Once I stopped the cycle, my skin vastly improved and I didn’t feel like wearing makeup anymore. Plus, I started using a good night cream in my late 20s and that’s worked wonders too. But the idea that Gwyneth was or is some kind of tomboy because she doesn’t like to wear makeup? I don’t think she really “gets” what a tomboy is.
As for the changing perceptions of beauty… I mean, she’s right to a certain extent. The most beautiful women (IMO) of the ‘90s were women like Winona Ryder and Kate Moss and Angelina Jolie, and then towards the end of the decade, it became all about Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce. I still credit those two women with my generation’s cultural shift of acceptable and celebrated “beauty.” That being said, I have my doubts about whether Gwyneth is now (or was ever) happy about the shift away from Barbie beauty.
Is she actively trying to go nuclear with the Cool Girl theme?
I wish people would stop with the makeup vs no makeup discussion. Do whatever you like and let others do the same. But this is about sales so of course she has to pick a cliché and run with it. I also still hate the term “clean” for beauty products. We’re not that dumb.
Thank you. Wear it, don’t wear it, whatever.
Agree, the word “tomboy” needs to die. Kids don’t really use it anymore, so I’m hoping it’s a generational idea that will fade soon.
Sorry, Goop. True beauty really does come from within. And your insides are ugly AF.
While that’s a nice saying, it’s not really true, is it, if you asses it by the way people are treated in the world. A beautiful crappy perosn will most of the time.be treated better than a great “ugly” one.
I think the keyword here is “true” beauty.
I am so tired of the entire class of people at the top who got there not bc of substance, buy bc they were born into the right positions and walk as the embodiment of privilege let’s not lie to ourselves : the Gwyneths, the Ivankas, the Meghans, all the Barbies– are all in powerful, influential positions they do not deserve and have not helped us move forward as society.
I am triggered by her extreme narcissism. It knows no bounds. Also, she came for Martha Stewart a couple of years ago and I will never forget that.
Isn’t she one of the rare celebrities who’s often photographed without makeup, even at events? So I do believe her.
And while the perception of beauty changed I don’t really see it as getting better, it just added more stuff. Now you not only have to be skinny with a flat stomach but you also have to have big boobs and a big butt, thick hair and eyebrowes but no hair anywhere else etc. Looking like JLo or Beyonce isn’t any easier than looking like Kate Moss.
No, she wears makeup to events. She doesn’t pile it on but she does wear it.
Well, I went to an all girl Catholic high school, and did wear makeup. It’s not true that because there are no boys you don’t care how you look. There was competition to look good, and besides, a lot of girls met up with boyfriends after school.
Spot on. i would even venture to say my all girls school friends wore more makeup (and looked better) than us public school girls!
This is gwyneth in peak reflection mode. Shes signaling to us that, ‘ I’m so naturally beautiful AND my school was so posh, makeup was beneath me. ‘. Tomboy, my ass.
one again she’s triggered us, but not in the way she thinks!
I wonder what a Goop makeup tutorial would sound like? All the flowery words in-between various applications of Goop eyeshadow and Goop lipstick and Goop foundation. Goopy Goop goodness will obviously result in Goopy glowing Goop goddesses radiating pure Goop glow. Gosh, this make me want to buy Goop products by the gallon so I too can be covered head to toe in glorious Goop. Take my money already Gwyneth!
Well that wasn’t as fun as my version… at least Vogue got in on the alliteration with the video title.
I don’t find her particularly pretty. Her personality makes her even uglier too. She looks greasy and I would recommend that she actually do put some make up on.
She’s normal pretty, not movie star stunning, IMO. Few are.
But I agree, the stuff she says and reveals about her personality make her less attractive to me.
that top photo says everything about how we feel about you goopy!
She’s not like other gurlz~