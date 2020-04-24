Jennifer Lopez is letting her hair take a break and her nails breathe

Prepare for a more relaxed, natural Jennifer Lopez to emerge from lockdown. And I don’t just mean relaxed in manner, I mean everything – hair, nails, maybe even attire – who knows how this will play out. Jennifer recently told People that, like the earth, her personal landscape is rejuvenating as she allows her hair, nails and skin to go au natural. As a result, everything is breathing a little easier.

Jennifer Lopez is using her time in quarantine to “Get Right.” After a huge 2019, which saw her break records with the film Hustlers and celebrate her 50th birthday with a hit tour, the superstar continued the momentum in 2020 with an epic Super Bowl halftime show. Now, she’s embracing a slower pace and working on “quieting” her mind amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. “I’m letting everything take a break — my hair, damaged from 20 years in the business; letting my nails breathe; and generally taking care of myself,” Lopez tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, in which she’s featured as one of the beauties of the year. “We don’t want to come out of this without growing.” Due to the global health crisis, Lopez has been social distancing with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, his daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, and her twins Emme and Max, 12, at their home in Florida. In order to get through this uncertain time, she says she’s been leaning on meditation, prayer and routine. “It was fun at first to be comfortable, wear sweats and have messy hair, but then you start feeling like a mess internally,” Lopez says. “So I think it’s about getting up, having a routine, trying to exercise, keeping my skin care routine regular, and using this time to get better.” When asked to define what beauty means to her now as one of PEOPLE’s beauties of the year, Lopez says it’s “simplicity.” “To me, that’s what I’m finding beauty in right now — the most basic, simple things,” she says. “The beauty of a sunny day, a tree or quiet moment with my kids.”

[From People]

I would pay good money to see Jennifer Lopez make up and process free. I don’t doubt she’s still beautiful, it’s just after seeing how different Kylie Jenner looked, I’m curious to see all celebs without makeup. I’m getting hung up on semantics, though. Because she talks about letting everything breathe but then said it was only fun to be “messy” for a bit until it affected how she felt. I’m assuming Jennifer wasn’t running around with her hair unbrushed, so when she says messy, I read that as un-styled. I mean, of course it’s possible to be natural without being messy. But I don’t know if Jennifer and I define things in the same way. Like, I find it hard to call someone who rents out a gym during quarantine for a personal workout “relaxed,” you know?

As Kaiser discussed yesterday, it will be interesting what we keep and don’t after quarantine. I’ve been wondering for a while now how beauty standards will change. With all these celebs at home with grown out roots and un-contoured faces, will they have their glam squads arrive via underground tunnel to “fix” things before they reemerge or will we get a hippie renaissance with soft grey-streaked waves and laugh-lines for all?