Was that Kristin Cavallari’s ex Jay Cutler’s arm on her former BFF’s Instagram?

Late last week, we got details from Kristin Cavallari’s divorce filing that she and Jay were each spending three days with the kids, with them “splitting their time between the main home and other residences while the kids remained together.” This story was in E!, which also claimed that they “are on opposite sides of the house and only communicate in regards to the children’s needs.” So which is it, were they living separately and planning to divorce, were they in the same house and barely talking, or was Kristin blindsided by Jay’s divorce filing because they were still living together and trying to divorce amicably? It seems like Kristin deliberately contradicts herself, sometimes in the same story, for sympathy and headlines. As I mentioned it could all be orchestrated by a team at E! though, it’s hard to tell.

E! is reporting that Kristin and Jay have reached a temporary custody agreement. They’re going to each spend a week with the kids. Jay has also agreed to release the money from their joint account so Kristin can buy her own house. Thank goodness I was so worried about her. /s

“Kristin and Jay have made some progress in moving forward with the divorce,” the insider shares. “They are now agreeing that Jay will allow Kristin to purchase the home she has been looking at since November of last year when they started having serious issues, which prompted her to start looking in the first place.” The source adds, “In exchange for that, they are agreeing to split the time with their children, one week on and one week off. They are having the kids stay in the home and Kristin will stay a week, then Jay will stay a week.” This will change once Kristin moves into her new residence, as the kids will have to move from her home to his every other week, the source explains. As for when her move will take place, the source believes Kristin “should be able to close within a month” on the new residence. The insider says the hope is that “things between Jay and Kristin will probably get better once she is settled,” as the new living arrangement will help to alleviate any tensions between the now exes “since they aren’t having to deal with each other as much.” Furthermore, the source reveals, “Jay agreed to not hole up in the house today as well, which allows the splitting of time with the kids in the marital home, instead of contentiously cohabitating.”

You know that more dirt is going to come out and more sourced stories will be linked so Kristin can continue to milk this. Case in point, the Instagram below which Kristin’s former-BFF, Kelly Henderson, posted on Friday. Commenters quickly noticed that the bracelet on the man’s hand looked very similar to a one that Jay Cutler owns. Remember that Kelly’s alleged cheating with Jay was what led to her falling out with Kristin. (Kristin said she didn’t believe it but she was mad that Kelly didn’t apologize for those rumors.)

Anyway E! has another story claiming this is not Jay’s hand. A source told them that “Jay is not involved with Kelly. Even if he were, he would never risk his position in the divorce by doing something as public as this.” So either Kelly is baiting with this photo of a man’s arm with a bracelet just like Jay’s, or this was entirely orchestrated by E! and/or Kristin and Kelly, to get us to talk about these people over the weekend. Also, do these people do anything other than drink? They’re blotto on half the posts on Instagram.

