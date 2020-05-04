‘Dream husband’ Chris Pratt ‘has been taking care’ of his pregnant wife

We learned this two weeks ago that Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together. Chris has a son, Jack, from his first marriage to Anna Faris. Despite the mountain of shade for Pratt (well-deserved, imo), I do think he’s a great father who adores his son. I always thought that one of the reasons why Anna and Chris split up was because Chris wanted more kids and Anna didn’t, although they absolutely had other problems besides that. Anyway, now that Pratt is living his conservative-bro fairytale with Katherine, of course he’s doing the most to “take care of her.”
With their first wedding anniversary just a little more than a month away, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt are more blissful than ever. Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE the couple are expecting their first child together this fall.
“Katherine is doing well, and Chris has been taking care of her,” says a source. “Katherine still calls him her dream husband. They are very happy together.” Adds a friend of the couple: “Chris has been doting on Katherine, and the pregnancy has brought them even closer.”
While the Gift of Forgiveness author and the actor — who shares 7-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris — have been facing added stress because of the spread of coronavirus, they are trying to “focus on the positives for their family during the lockdown,” says the source. “Katherine is very happy to have Chris around every day.”
As the newlyweds expand their family, they also have a strong support system in their loved ones. Over the weekend, Pratt, 40, and Schwarzenegger Pratt, 30, were photographed enjoying a bike ride with her parents Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, and the animal advocate has also been leaning on her three younger siblings.
“They shared the happy news early on with their family. Arnold and Maria are excited to become grandparents, and Maria especially can’t wait for a little one to join the family,” says the insider.
In that recent Katy Perry post, commenters were all lining up to testify about how much they hated their partners during their pregnancies and how the lockdown is hard on everybody. But look, Katherine and Chris are – gasp – happy! I bet even though this is a stressful time in general, she’s one of those “silver linings” people and she genuinely likes being in one place for months at a time with Chris. As for all the “taking care of her” stuff – she’s not a puppy. She’s been going for walks and bike rides and she seems completely healthy. But whatever – I think Pratt learned a lot from his first marriage and he’s determined to make this one work. And so far, it’s pretty easy.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Of course his mask is a US flag
The Parks & Rec special this week reminded me how much I liked Andy Dwyer, and how much I wished Pratt were more like him IRL. Oh well.
so true
i dont like Chris Pratt at all. I know she’s happy now but i hope she stays that way with him. So many rumors of infidelity while he was with Anna Faris. I think that was a factor in their breakup. Enty said these things and and he is so often right in the long run.
She’s not a puppy but she is pregnant. Nothing wrong with her husband “taking care of her” needs and wishes, pampering her you know. So much useless shade when there was no need for any.
Well, yeah. He’s her husband. He’s SUPPOSED to be doing that. If it were anything less, he’d be a sh*t husband. So, good on Chris for doing what a husband is supposed to be doing for his pregnant wife. *shrugs*
I mean, they do seem well suited for each other – she wants to be a mommy blogger, he wants a traditional family unit. Maybe it will last a long time.
But I can’t help but be a little weirded out – knowing that he is a flag waving reborn Christian (who I think leans ALOT more conservative than he lets on) makes this message seem more “protect the vessel” than loving, concerned partner who is focused on his wife’s comfort and safety. I think in religious conservative circles people think those are the same things and they’re not.
I see no helmets, which tells me everything I need to know
The worst Chris, by a long shot