Kendall Jenner had to pay back $90K from her Fyre Festival Instagram promotion

I was about to wax nostalgic about how the Fyre Festival scam was a simpler time, but it really happened just three years ago. It feels like it happened a decade ago or longer. The Fyre Festival was supposed to be an all-encompassing music festival for wealthy millennials who would fly to the Bahamas and then spend days in luxury tents, eating four-star cuisine and listening to all their favorite bands. Instead, it was all a scam. There was barely any food, no bands turned up and those luxury tents were just some muddy cots. The festival’s organizers – Billy McFarland and Ja Rule – paid models and celebrities to hype the festival on social media. Kendall Jenner was paid $250,000 for Instagram posts promoting the festival. It was all a lie! And now she’s paying a big fine:

Kendall Jenner has settled a lawsuit concerning her involvement with the disastrous 2017 Fyre Festival. The supermodel has agreed to pay $90,000, for promoting the fiasco music festival in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to court documents filed on Wednesday. Jenner, 24, was sued in August 2019 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York by Gregory Messer, who is recovering funds for creditors that lost money investing in the festival. Messer claimed Jenner was allegedly paid $275,000 to post about the event on Instagram, making her millions of followers believe it “would be filled with famous models on an exotic private island with ‘first-class culinary experiences and a luxury atmosphere.’” Although, the lawsuit states Jenner “did not indicate to the public that she was paid to promote the Festival.” The court documents claimed Jenner suggested in the post’s caption that her brother-in-law, Kanye West , would be performing at the festival. “Further, Jenner’s reference to her ‘G.O.O.D. Music Family’ as ‘headliners’ at the Festival, intentionally led certain members of the public and ticket purchasers to believe that Jenner’s brother in law, famous musician and GOOD Music record label founder Kanye West, may be or would be performing at the Festival,” the lawsuit stated. “In fact, Mr. West was never going to perform at the Festival. This conduct demonstrates a clear lack of good faith on Jenner’s part.” Infamous Fyre Festival promoter Billy McFarland, was sentenced to six years in the slammer for the botched event in the Bahamas. He recently requested an early release from prison , citing fears of the COVID-19.

[From Page Six]

This just serves as a reminder that momager Kris Jenner isn’t always the wisest manager for her daughters, and she’s gotten them into some bad situations. Granted, she also helped make Kylie Cosmetics a billion-dollar company, but Kris encourages her daughters to do anything for a paycheck. That’s what happened here. Kris and Kendall thought this would just be an easy paid-IG sponsorship post and it blew up in their faces. Anyway, yeah, I’m glad Kendall had to pay back some of the money.