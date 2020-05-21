Olivier Sarkozy ‘never understood’ Mary-Kate Olsen’s discipline, drive & passion

At this point, I couldn’t care less about Kristin Cavallari’s thirsty, forced divorce drama, but I am LIVING for whatever gossip crumbs we get from Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy. And I fully appreciate that the American gossip outlets have already defaulted to Team MK just out of patriotism. Take your ass back to France, Olivier! And as such, places like People Magazine seem to be the preferred outlets for what I assume are controlled leaks from MK’s team. I mean, she doesn’t have to do much to make us side with her, but I appreciate that at least her team is giving us some gossip in the wake of MK’s divorce filing/pandemic drama. We’ve previously heard (from People’s “sources”) that Olivier is “very French” and he “wanted her home” instead of working constantly. We also heard that MK wanted to have a baby and he was done with fatherhood, because he already has two adult children. Here’s more:

Mary-Kate Olsen, 33, has been working since before she could walk or talk. The fashion mogul and her twin sister, Ashley, famously played Michelle Tanner on Full House when they were just babies and have continued working ever since ⁠— from launching their own production company to now running a fashion empire. But according to a source, Olsen’s focus on her career caused tension in her marriage to banker Olivier Sarkozy, 51. “Mary-Kate is extremely hard working and focused on her business. Her work schedule is beyond disciplined,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “She is the type of person who would never complain about a 12 hour work day. Olivier never understood her drive and passion. He would have loved to have a stay-at-home wife.” The source adds that Olsen, who runs two successful clothing brands, The Row and Elizabeth and James with sister Ashley, rarely takes a vacation. “Olivier loves traveling to tropical places with his French friends,” says the source. “He traveled without her several times.”

[From People]

Again, I have to ask: why were they together in the first place? Did they not discuss all of this ahead of time? They dated for three years before they got married. Did they not sit down and have a conversation about babies, work schedules, stay-at-home wifeing and general vacations with French peeps? Of course I believe that they were at odds over all of these subjects – they never had anything in common! I also think that MK and her people are slowly working their way into the “he was always spending HER money while she worked herself to the bone” argument.