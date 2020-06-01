Alicia Silverstone on her son’s veganism: ‘That nourishment has left him a calm boy’



The actual extended quote from Alicia Silverstone on her son, Bear’s, veganism is bonkers but it won’t fit in our title format. She said “The centering, grounding energy of that nourishment in his organs has left him such a calm boy.” I get so eye-rolly when people talk like that, but that’s how she is. We’ve previously heard from Alicia that her son, Bear, 9, has “never had to take medicine” due to their veganism. (I’m sure she thinks that protects him against preventable diseases too.) She’s said more benign things about their diet, like that Bear “knows when he eats well, he poops well.” In an interview with US she said that she never has to discipline Bear because veganism makes him calm and compliant or something.

“I can tell you that from the get-go, I think of him as a brown rice baby because I ate brown rice when he was conceived, when he was in my belly and when he was on my boob, and now he eats brown rice,” the Clueless star, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month via the virtual #BlogHer20 Healthy at Home event. “The centering, grounding energy of that nourishment in his organs has left him such a calm boy.” Even though Silverstone noted her little one has “more energy than anything,” his “centeredness” prevails, which she credits to his plant-based diet. “I don’t have to yell or scream or discipline. None of that is necessary,” she explained. “All I have to do is say, ‘Oh, Bear, no thank you,’ and he goes, ‘OK, mom.’ He’s got it.” The California native added: “We just can talk like that because he’s not feeling crazy. When [kids] feel bad, when they eat unhealthy food and they don’t feel good, then they don’t act good. Same as us.” Silverstone, who is also vegan, noted that her diet makes her a more attentive and patient parent. “If I don’t eat well, I don’t sleep well, and if I don’t sleep well, I’m a grumpy mama,” she told Us. “Whereas if I’ve eaten well and I sleep well, everything’s a joy … that’s all food.”

[From US Magazine]

So her kid is well behaved because they’re vegan? Some kids are just naturally calmer and more chill. It does sound like they have a good relationship and like they’re close, although I wonder how that will change as he gets older.

A while ago Alicia posted a video where she asked Bear what he would eat if he could have anything he wanted and he said whole foods pizza, a plate of kale and vegan ice cream. Then she got him to talk about how junk food made him feel bad. It was like she was coaching him.

It’s true that eating poorly affects your sleep, as I’ve been experiencing that a lot recently. Over the weekend I watched a video from Buzzfeed on meal prepping vegan foods and it made me want to try it, actually. I think it was the host’s energy because she was so passionate about how veganism had changed her life. Plus she made it look easy and like you could make all your meals in an hour and a half on a Sunday. (I doubt I could do that.) While I’m not going to go meat-free anytime soon, I’m open to cooking more vegetarian meals and to upping my vegetables and grains.

Alicia did a photoshoot with Bear for Peta recreating Paul and Linda McCartney’s famous photo. That’s in the slideshow above. They did a brief video for it which you can see here.