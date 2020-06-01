Alicia Silverstone on her son’s veganism: ‘That nourishment has left him a calm boy’

The actual extended quote from Alicia Silverstone on her son, Bear’s, veganism is bonkers but it won’t fit in our title format. She said “The centering, grounding energy of that nourishment in his organs has left him such a calm boy.” I get so eye-rolly when people talk like that, but that’s how she is. We’ve previously heard from Alicia that her son, Bear, 9, has “never had to take medicine” due to their veganism. (I’m sure she thinks that protects him against preventable diseases too.) She’s said more benign things about their diet, like that Bear “knows when he eats well, he poops well.” In an interview with US she said that she never has to discipline Bear because veganism makes him calm and compliant or something.
“I can tell you that from the get-go, I think of him as a brown rice baby because I ate brown rice when he was conceived, when he was in my belly and when he was on my boob, and now he eats brown rice,” the Clueless star, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month via the virtual #BlogHer20 Healthy at Home event. “The centering, grounding energy of that nourishment in his organs has left him such a calm boy.”
Even though Silverstone noted her little one has “more energy than anything,” his “centeredness” prevails, which she credits to his plant-based diet. “I don’t have to yell or scream or discipline. None of that is necessary,” she explained. “All I have to do is say, ‘Oh, Bear, no thank you,’ and he goes, ‘OK, mom.’ He’s got it.”
The California native added: “We just can talk like that because he’s not feeling crazy. When [kids] feel bad, when they eat unhealthy food and they don’t feel good, then they don’t act good. Same as us.”
Silverstone, who is also vegan, noted that her diet makes her a more attentive and patient parent. “If I don’t eat well, I don’t sleep well, and if I don’t sleep well, I’m a grumpy mama,” she told Us. “Whereas if I’ve eaten well and I sleep well, everything’s a joy … that’s all food.”
So her kid is well behaved because they’re vegan? Some kids are just naturally calmer and more chill. It does sound like they have a good relationship and like they’re close, although I wonder how that will change as he gets older.
A while ago Alicia posted a video where she asked Bear what he would eat if he could have anything he wanted and he said whole foods pizza, a plate of kale and vegan ice cream. Then she got him to talk about how junk food made him feel bad. It was like she was coaching him.
It’s true that eating poorly affects your sleep, as I’ve been experiencing that a lot recently. Over the weekend I watched a video from Buzzfeed on meal prepping vegan foods and it made me want to try it, actually. I think it was the host’s energy because she was so passionate about how veganism had changed her life. Plus she made it look easy and like you could make all your meals in an hour and a half on a Sunday. (I doubt I could do that.) While I’m not going to go meat-free anytime soon, I’m open to cooking more vegetarian meals and to upping my vegetables and grains.
Alicia did a photoshoot with Bear for Peta recreating Paul and Linda McCartney’s famous photo. That’s in the slideshow above. They did a brief video for it which you can see here.
I kept a vegan home for many years, and I would never knock it because it’s a great way to eat and care for the environment around you.
My daughter ate vegan from age 3-15. She was always a feisty, non-compliant child. Being “calm” is a personality trait and has nothing to do with diet. I find that so insulting. My daughter was a non-compliant child, and she has grown into a wonderful human being with an innate sense of confidence and a refusal to be bullied by anyone. She learned how to regulate her strong personality as she grew up just as shy children learn how to assert themselves as they grow up. Again…diet has ZERO to do with it. /eye roll
I’m sure Alicia is a lovely human being, and her son looks healthy and happy in every photo I’ve ever seen. I just find the whole, “You’ll never be sick again and your children will be obedient, calm, and quiet” BS insulting and stupid and borderline dangerous.
Reminds me of the childhood educators who spout that if you continue to give your toddler broccoli, they will eventually learn to love it. In my opinion, kids are all different and have different tastes and temperaments. No one size fits all. I doubt veganism is the only reason Bear is “calm”.
Yeah no. Some kids just have that temperament and she’s lucky she got a child with that. My husband and I went vegan for about a year after my colicky nicu baby was born because we had zero energy and needed something to change. It was not as easy and I thought it would be to be honest but we pushed through even without access to a Whole Foods or Trader Joe’s lol. The worst part though was my in-laws asking us how we got our protein and how the are just meat and potatoes people and could never be vegan, I kid you not. My FIL is also that person who went to Italy for a couple weeks for vacation and said that there wasn’t enough meat in their food and he craved McDonald’s and had to get it over there. Anyway, I think it did help though with health and I still make a lot of the vegan recipes but we aren’t vegan anymore.
I’m sure being a wealthy, white family has nothing to do with being so carefree lol
Ugh, she also wrote anti vax sentences in a book year ago, not so bright
It’s just the spouting of a PETA talking point based on anecdotal evidence.
One interesting thing to note is that there are multiple studies showing a higher rate of depression in vegetarians compared to non-vegetarians. So I mean, if she’s going to believe the good about a particular diet, I think she should be considering the negative aspects as well.
That said, I’m all for increasing servings of veggies and decreasing servings of meat. I do think there are health benefits that come with that, but unfortunately there are a lot of people who shift away from meat and into another unhealthy food because they’re too picky to try well balanced vegetarian meals. And that’s just switching one bad thing for a different bad thing at that point.
At the end of the day, though, Alicia has always been a preachy, kind of obnoxious celebrity who really doesn’t care to look at the science. This is the same woman who says that there’s not enough vaccine studies to prove to her that they’re safe. She’s got a platform, and I find her way of throwing around BS really disturbing.
While we eat our share of vegetarian meals, my kids have always eaten meat. My son is a very chill kid, always has been. He’s a teen now and, like many teens, drinks pop, loves chips, and eats the occasional McD’s burger. His personality has absolutely nothing to do with what he eats, and these statements of hers just kinda make me mad.
I love you for calling it pop.
Yes pop! Midwestern pop sayer here too.
I’m a huge fan of plant-based eating and its benefits for the planet, our bodies and the animals, but I very much doubt his personality is simply a result of eating vegan.